₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,873,068 members, 3,772,086 topics. Date: Wednesday, 06 September 2017 at 11:51 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Daniel Ochefu Visits The Beat FM Lagos - Pictures (10477 Views)
Governor Udom Visits Super Eagles, Promises $10,000 Per Goal Against Cameroon / Daniel Amokachi And His Wife And Children Spend Time Together. PICS / "Falconets Played Japan Without Underwear" - Brila FM (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Daniel Ochefu Visits The Beat FM Lagos - Pictures by 36govs: 8:27am
@VivianGist
As shared online with caption .. by Osi_Suave
With Daniel Ochefu of The Washington Wizards , Im not that short he is just really tall.
Source : http://www.viviangist.com.ng/very-tall-nigerian-us-based-basketballer-visits-thebeat-fm-pictures/
|Re: Daniel Ochefu Visits The Beat FM Lagos - Pictures by bedspread: 8:37am
This guy is LONG
6 Likes
|Re: Daniel Ochefu Visits The Beat FM Lagos - Pictures by doctimonyeka(m): 8:40am
Is he a palm tree?
9 Likes
|Re: Daniel Ochefu Visits The Beat FM Lagos - Pictures by thesicilian: 8:58am
Does this one still need to jump before dropping the ball in the net?
2 Likes
|Re: Daniel Ochefu Visits The Beat FM Lagos - Pictures by agarawu23(m): 10:48am
Dingo yaro
|Re: Daniel Ochefu Visits The Beat FM Lagos - Pictures by Heryorh: 10:48am
|Re: Daniel Ochefu Visits The Beat FM Lagos - Pictures by smartty68(m): 10:49am
Longitus
|Re: Daniel Ochefu Visits The Beat FM Lagos - Pictures by colossus91(m): 10:49am
thin tall tony won't like this
3 Likes
|Re: Daniel Ochefu Visits The Beat FM Lagos - Pictures by hazan041: 10:49am
BTW him and the Lagos tallest man.... who is taller?
|Re: Daniel Ochefu Visits The Beat FM Lagos - Pictures by SalamRushdie: 10:49am
Yass
|Re: Daniel Ochefu Visits The Beat FM Lagos - Pictures by Ayoswit(f): 10:49am
Longinus
|Re: Daniel Ochefu Visits The Beat FM Lagos - Pictures by MadManTalking: 10:49am
.
|Re: Daniel Ochefu Visits The Beat FM Lagos - Pictures by KingOfThePay(m): 10:49am
B. Ball my game...
Players got physique girls dream for
1 Like
|Re: Daniel Ochefu Visits The Beat FM Lagos - Pictures by Harbiholar26(m): 10:49am
No, he is a banana tree
|Re: Daniel Ochefu Visits The Beat FM Lagos - Pictures by Kenneth205(m): 10:49am
Tallest!
|Re: Daniel Ochefu Visits The Beat FM Lagos - Pictures by kolinz01(m): 10:49am
my dream
|Re: Daniel Ochefu Visits The Beat FM Lagos - Pictures by braine: 10:50am
The guy is not that tall.
Osi is just a very short man.
1 Like
|Re: Daniel Ochefu Visits The Beat FM Lagos - Pictures by kendylet(f): 10:50am
ogolo-oma!
|Re: Daniel Ochefu Visits The Beat FM Lagos - Pictures by kennygee(f): 10:50am
He looks a little like Shaquille O'Neal.
|Re: Daniel Ochefu Visits The Beat FM Lagos - Pictures by elitejosef: 10:50am
Hmmmm
I can imagine what's going through d mind of all the short dude n babes on Nairaland
|Re: Daniel Ochefu Visits The Beat FM Lagos - Pictures by itiswellandwell: 10:50am
Nice height with good body posture.
Check my signature for your quality full capacity powerbank
|Re: Daniel Ochefu Visits The Beat FM Lagos - Pictures by Odianose13(m): 10:50am
David and ............
|Re: Daniel Ochefu Visits The Beat FM Lagos - Pictures by Kobicove(m): 10:50am
He's not that tall...last May I was on a plane from Frankfurt to Madrid with an NBA player who is way taller that this guy
|Re: Daniel Ochefu Visits The Beat FM Lagos - Pictures by muller101(m): 10:51am
Long John silver
|Re: Daniel Ochefu Visits The Beat FM Lagos - Pictures by Ibakagists(m): 10:51am
|Re: Daniel Ochefu Visits The Beat FM Lagos - Pictures by blackbelt(m): 10:51am
It's like all these basketballers usually are born at average human height before they start growing.....how do they get so tall
3 Likes
|Re: Daniel Ochefu Visits The Beat FM Lagos - Pictures by iyke926(m): 10:51am
I like his beards.
I can't believe he is just 23 years old.
|Re: Daniel Ochefu Visits The Beat FM Lagos - Pictures by bamite(m): 10:52am
Idoma boy repping
|Re: Daniel Ochefu Visits The Beat FM Lagos - Pictures by gentlechyke(m): 10:52am
This height is something else. Reminds me of one iroko tree in our village square and the other guy being the banana tree beside
|Re: Daniel Ochefu Visits The Beat FM Lagos - Pictures by Birminghamvirgo(m): 10:52am
Shane Long
|Re: Daniel Ochefu Visits The Beat FM Lagos - Pictures by naptu2: 10:54am
Reminds me of Yinka Craig and Hakeem Olajuwon in the 1980s.
Cristiano Ronaldo Voted Best-ever Premier League Player - Ahead Of Thierry Henry / Do You Love to Swim? / Rolling Over For 30days
Viewing this topic: unite4real, Ajaoogbo, Great4God, JustCalMeDBoss(m), blaakinlagos, dave2meek(m), Sacramentom, Lecturer05(m), imanuel80(m), darlinton28(m), lovelove2323, ikortion, flozybk(f), AdekunleBalogun, MFjones(m), WellingtonCoker, trendymarseey(f), 00Ademi(m), okriches(m), thelastgenius, marquay, 3RNEST(m), JoeMaddog, DONFASZY(m), worlexzy(m), 9news(m), kosire(m), Benwems(m), obafemee80(m), TreasuredGlory, ashjay001(m), Raizo007, bravolyk(m), benjeezy(m), akonibobo, vicknoel(f), mystry(m), mcgaius, hazzanovich(m), arsenic33(m), Dimmyjatt, jessejunior(m), rosybabyy, jerryunit48, myrrtle(m), Khalifa44, macmiral(m) and 61 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23