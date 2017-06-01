₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Toyin Saraki Celebrates Her 53rd Birthday by 40ng: 9:37am
Wishing you Better and Greater Years ahead ... Read what she shared on her Instagram page ..
From #10000HappyBirthdays to #50000HappyBirthdays - Each year as I mark my birthday, I reflect anew on the world around me, and how I can improve outcomes for pregnant women and their newborns
This birthday, my thoughts, prayers and disaster response and relief actions have been with the victims of environmental disasters around the world, from the floods in Benue State and Houston to the mudslides in Sierra Leone?, yet my commitments to empowering safe births around the world, helping babies breathe and helping mothers survive by advocating for and investing in high quality midwifery education and deployment abides.
As I turn 53, I am celebrating a remarkable innovation in midwifery education through training midwives around the world on lifelike anatomical models, which @wellbeingafrica has deployed across Nigeria in building midwives key skills, capacities, competencies and resilience to save lives, in supporting the call for proposals from national country midwifery associations to participate in this innovation for #50000HappyBirthdays.
|Re: Toyin Saraki Celebrates Her 53rd Birthday by sbm060(m): 9:41am
She is cute at her age
happy birthday mam
|Re: Toyin Saraki Celebrates Her 53rd Birthday by veekid(m): 11:32am
sbm060:
Not without eating money stolen by her husband
|Re: Toyin Saraki Celebrates Her 53rd Birthday by Holyfield1(m): 11:32am
No wonder Dino Melaye wants to Bleep this old cougar
|Re: Toyin Saraki Celebrates Her 53rd Birthday by Naziridamos: 11:33am
Ok
|Re: Toyin Saraki Celebrates Her 53rd Birthday by Oluwaseyi00(m): 11:33am
Mmmmmmm
|Re: Toyin Saraki Celebrates Her 53rd Birthday by Keneking: 11:33am
Who she epp?
Is she the only one?
|Re: Toyin Saraki Celebrates Her 53rd Birthday by Angelb4: 11:33am
Her Excellency, the Senate President of Nigeria, 2027-2030.
|Re: Toyin Saraki Celebrates Her 53rd Birthday by Eroslee: 11:34am
Happy Birthday to you ma'. I hope you're not a grammatical murderer.
|Re: Toyin Saraki Celebrates Her 53rd Birthday by Settingz321(m): 11:34am
She's equivalent to Nigeria budget
|Re: Toyin Saraki Celebrates Her 53rd Birthday by ajalawole(m): 11:35am
Iyawo ole
|Re: Toyin Saraki Celebrates Her 53rd Birthday by handsomeclouds(m): 11:35am
Is she?
|Re: Toyin Saraki Celebrates Her 53rd Birthday by Busybodyii: 11:35am
MAKE UP CAN'T COVER IT
|Re: Toyin Saraki Celebrates Her 53rd Birthday by solochris(m): 11:35am
Tax payers money
|Re: Toyin Saraki Celebrates Her 53rd Birthday by Holyfield1(m): 11:36am
Settingz321:I dey tell you brother... These people are stinkingly rich
Corrupt mofos
|Re: Toyin Saraki Celebrates Her 53rd Birthday by baski92(m): 11:36am
Her huband our senate president, dey really spend nigeria money on her. See how young and fresh a 53 year woman look like
|Re: Toyin Saraki Celebrates Her 53rd Birthday by teflonjake(m): 11:36am
veekid:
Proof or ADONBILIVIT
|Re: Toyin Saraki Celebrates Her 53rd Birthday by Shortyy(f): 11:37am
Nice. Nlders, I need a job oo.
|Re: Toyin Saraki Celebrates Her 53rd Birthday by AmandaLuv(f): 11:37am
Better half of a thief
|Re: Toyin Saraki Celebrates Her 53rd Birthday by sutorji: 11:38am
hbd
|Re: Toyin Saraki Celebrates Her 53rd Birthday by teflonjake(m): 11:39am
solochris:
She's entitled to it till the year 2019, and if her husband gets re-elected come 2019, it's continues till 2023. Our constitution not her doing.
|Re: Toyin Saraki Celebrates Her 53rd Birthday by soberdrunk(m): 11:40am
Fine woman!!!
|Re: Toyin Saraki Celebrates Her 53rd Birthday by Odianose13(m): 11:40am
She looks humble. The wives of most of these politicians are quite silent. Except of course the wives of the presidents.
|Re: Toyin Saraki Celebrates Her 53rd Birthday by nicestories: 11:41am
Settingz321:
|Re: Toyin Saraki Celebrates Her 53rd Birthday by walemetro: 11:44am
