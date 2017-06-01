@VivianGist



Wishing you Better and Greater Years ahead ... Read what she shared on her Instagram page ..



From #10000HappyBirthdays to #50000HappyBirthdays - Each year as I mark my birthday, I reflect anew on the world around me, and how I can improve outcomes for pregnant women and their newborns





This birthday, my thoughts, prayers and disaster response and relief actions have been with the victims of environmental disasters around the world, from the floods in Benue State and Houston to the mudslides in Sierra Leone?, yet my commitments to empowering safe births around the world, helping babies breathe and helping mothers survive by advocating for and investing in high quality midwifery education and deployment abides.



As I turn 53, I am celebrating a remarkable innovation in midwifery education through training midwives around the world on lifelike anatomical models, which @wellbeingafrica has deployed across Nigeria in building midwives key skills, capacities, competencies and resilience to save lives, in supporting the call for proposals from national country midwifery associations to participate in this innovation for #50000HappyBirthdays.



