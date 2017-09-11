



SDGs Pitch & Grill aims to find creative business ideas that can scale globally with high social impact to realize sustainable development goals.



The SDGs Pitch & Grill is sponsored by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs Nigeria (OSSAP-SDGs).



Prizes:

1st place: $ 1000 + Office Space + Mentorships + Access to our Networks & Partnerships

1st, 2nd & 3rd runner up: Office Space + Mentorships + Access to our Networks & Partnerships



Event Information:

SDGs Pitch & Grill Demo Day: September 14, 2017

Time: 3pm

Venue: Civic Innovation Lab – No 50, Osas and Oseji House, Beside H-Medix Pharmacy, Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja



Visit



Register to attend the SDGs Pitch & Grill Demo Day using the link below.



https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sdgs-pitch-grill-tickets-37644511748



