Pitch For $1,000 At The Civic Innovation Lab's Sdgs Pitch And Grill
Pitch & Grill Demo Day is a competition to promote entrepreneurs with innovative technology-enabled solutions which will improve the lives of citizens in Nigeria, and it is happening on Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 1pm, at the Civic Innovation Lab, Abuja.
SDGs Pitch & Grill aims to find creative business ideas that can scale globally with high social impact to realize sustainable development goals.
The SDGs Pitch & Grill is sponsored by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs Nigeria (OSSAP-SDGs).
Prizes:
1st place: $ 1000 + Office Space + Mentorships + Access to our Networks & Partnerships
1st, 2nd & 3rd runner up: Office Space + Mentorships + Access to our Networks & Partnerships
Event Information:
SDGs Pitch & Grill Demo Day: September 14, 2017
Time: 3pm
Venue: Civic Innovation Lab – No 50, Osas and Oseji House, Beside H-Medix Pharmacy, Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja
Visit www.civicilab.com/pitch to pitch for $1,000.
Register to attend the SDGs Pitch & Grill Demo Day using the link below.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sdgs-pitch-grill-tickets-37644511748
Deadline for applications is September 11, 2017.
