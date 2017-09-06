Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Alexander Dakolo, Timi Dakolo's Son Celebrates 7th Birthday - Pictures (6760 Views)

E-money Celebrates 7th Wedding Anniversary With His Wife, Juliet (photos) / Olamide’s Son Celebrates 1st Birthday In Grand Style (Photos) / Kunle Afolayan's Son's Celebrates Birthday At Lagos Fire Station (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE SON MY YOUTH .. MY FIRST JOY OF PARENTHOOD... THE CHAIRMAN.. DADDY'S GUYEST GUY..BUSOLA OTHER BOYFRIEND.. MAY THE MIGHTY HAND CONTINUE TO DIRECT YOUR LIFE..AND UNCOMMON GRACE OF GOD DISTINGUISH YOU .. AMEN. AMEN .. AMEN.



PLEASE JUST SAY A WORD PRAYER FOR MY SON ALEXANDER... HE IS 7 YEARS TODAY.. THANK YOU..THE CHAIRMAN OF THE YARD PEOPLE..

Source ; Shared by his Father with Caption ..Source ; http://www.viviangist.com.ng/timi-dakolos-son-alexander-celebrates-7th-birthday-pictures/ 5 Likes

H

chai.... cute

make you face your book ooooo lol

Happy Bornday 1 Like

Happy birthday boy!

T

Timi na correct guy. 1 Like 1 Share

so cute! 2 Likes

.. 1 Like

Had Boy.... The First Photo is Super 1 Like

Just passing by 1 Like

D boi fine ooh

Happy birthday handsome 1 Like

hmmm

Fine boy

Me dey 66 never celebrate any..

fine boy, i cant wait to have kids

1 Share

Chai we get Kid,we get pikin....see as boi fwesh..

Cute. HBD

All of that will see this boy and say you cant wait to have kids, just hope your will not look like gorilla.



This boy should be not stingy as his father.

lovingbet17:

Sure weekend games ready and available with me call or Whatsapp me on the number showing below pls not free

Go find better job, EFCC will catch you one day Go find better job, EFCC will catch you one day 1 Like

Happy Birthday young man

Janet101:

Happy birthday boy!

HBD boy...you rock

fidalgo19:





Go find better job, EFCC will catch you one day





My brother no bother yourself because the thunder way go fire these scammers still dey press up





I swear My brother no bother yourself because the thunder way go fire these scammers still dey press upI swear

HBD to him



Check my signature to order your football jerseys and get FREE CUSTOMIZATION, YES you heard me right FREE CUSTOMIZATION (Sallah Promo is still on)