₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,873,232 members, 3,772,715 topics. Date: Wednesday, 06 September 2017 at 04:45 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Alexander Dakolo, Timi Dakolo's Son Celebrates 7th Birthday - Pictures (6760 Views)
E-money Celebrates 7th Wedding Anniversary With His Wife, Juliet (photos) / Olamide’s Son Celebrates 1st Birthday In Grand Style (Photos) / Kunle Afolayan's Son's Celebrates Birthday At Lagos Fire Station (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Alexander Dakolo, Timi Dakolo's Son Celebrates 7th Birthday - Pictures by BloggerDonald: 12:55pm
Shared by his Father with Caption ..
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE SON MY YOUTH .. MY FIRST JOY OF PARENTHOOD... THE CHAIRMAN.. DADDY'S GUYEST GUY..BUSOLA OTHER BOYFRIEND.. MAY THE MIGHTY HAND CONTINUE TO DIRECT YOUR LIFE..AND UNCOMMON GRACE OF GOD DISTINGUISH YOU .. AMEN. AMEN .. AMEN.
Source ; http://www.viviangist.com.ng/timi-dakolos-son-alexander-celebrates-7th-birthday-pictures/
5 Likes
|Re: Alexander Dakolo, Timi Dakolo's Son Celebrates 7th Birthday - Pictures by tiger28: 3:17pm
H
|Re: Alexander Dakolo, Timi Dakolo's Son Celebrates 7th Birthday - Pictures by Sirpaul(m): 3:17pm
chai.... cute
make you face your book ooooo lol
Happy Bornday
1 Like
|Re: Alexander Dakolo, Timi Dakolo's Son Celebrates 7th Birthday - Pictures by Janet101(f): 3:17pm
Happy birthday boy!
|Re: Alexander Dakolo, Timi Dakolo's Son Celebrates 7th Birthday - Pictures by LoveJesus87(m): 3:17pm
T
|Re: Alexander Dakolo, Timi Dakolo's Son Celebrates 7th Birthday - Pictures by jeeqaa7(m): 3:18pm
Timi na correct guy.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Alexander Dakolo, Timi Dakolo's Son Celebrates 7th Birthday - Pictures by femijay8271(m): 3:18pm
so cute!
2 Likes
|Re: Alexander Dakolo, Timi Dakolo's Son Celebrates 7th Birthday - Pictures by emmyquan: 3:18pm
..
1 Like
|Re: Alexander Dakolo, Timi Dakolo's Son Celebrates 7th Birthday - Pictures by livinus009(m): 3:18pm
Had Boy.... The First Photo is Super
1 Like
|Re: Alexander Dakolo, Timi Dakolo's Son Celebrates 7th Birthday - Pictures by cr7rooney10(m): 3:18pm
Just passing by
1 Like
|Re: Alexander Dakolo, Timi Dakolo's Son Celebrates 7th Birthday - Pictures by Truepee(m): 3:19pm
D boi fine ooh
|Re: Alexander Dakolo, Timi Dakolo's Son Celebrates 7th Birthday - Pictures by oluwatymylehyn(m): 3:19pm
Happy birthday handsome
1 Like
|Re: Alexander Dakolo, Timi Dakolo's Son Celebrates 7th Birthday - Pictures by joburiel(m): 3:20pm
hmmm
|Re: Alexander Dakolo, Timi Dakolo's Son Celebrates 7th Birthday - Pictures by zabadii(m): 3:21pm
Fine boy
|Re: Alexander Dakolo, Timi Dakolo's Son Celebrates 7th Birthday - Pictures by Partnerbiz3: 3:21pm
Me dey 66 never celebrate any..
|Re: Alexander Dakolo, Timi Dakolo's Son Celebrates 7th Birthday - Pictures by alphaconde(m): 3:21pm
fine boy, i cant wait to have kids
|Re: Alexander Dakolo, Timi Dakolo's Son Celebrates 7th Birthday - Pictures by emmabest2000(m): 3:24pm
1 Share
|Re: Alexander Dakolo, Timi Dakolo's Son Celebrates 7th Birthday - Pictures by AustineCJ: 3:25pm
Chai we get Kid,we get pikin....see as boi fwesh..
|Re: Alexander Dakolo, Timi Dakolo's Son Celebrates 7th Birthday - Pictures by ufuosman(m): 3:26pm
Cute. HBD
|Re: Alexander Dakolo, Timi Dakolo's Son Celebrates 7th Birthday - Pictures by fidalgo19: 3:27pm
All of that will see this boy and say you cant wait to have kids, just hope your will not look like gorilla.
This boy should be not stingy as his father.
|Re: Alexander Dakolo, Timi Dakolo's Son Celebrates 7th Birthday - Pictures by fidalgo19: 3:28pm
lovingbet17:
Go find better job, EFCC will catch you one day
1 Like
|Re: Alexander Dakolo, Timi Dakolo's Son Celebrates 7th Birthday - Pictures by Crystalline(f): 3:33pm
Happy Birthday young man
|Re: Alexander Dakolo, Timi Dakolo's Son Celebrates 7th Birthday - Pictures by barryblued: 3:37pm
Janet101:
|Re: Alexander Dakolo, Timi Dakolo's Son Celebrates 7th Birthday - Pictures by chriskosherbal(m): 3:39pm
HBD boy...you rock
|Re: Alexander Dakolo, Timi Dakolo's Son Celebrates 7th Birthday - Pictures by davibid: 3:42pm
fidalgo19:
My brother no bother yourself because the thunder way go fire these scammers still dey press up
I swear
|Re: Alexander Dakolo, Timi Dakolo's Son Celebrates 7th Birthday - Pictures by wildchild02: 3:51pm
HBD to him
Check my signature to order your football jerseys and get FREE CUSTOMIZATION, YES you heard me right FREE CUSTOMIZATION (Sallah Promo is still on)
|Re: Alexander Dakolo, Timi Dakolo's Son Celebrates 7th Birthday - Pictures by enemyofprogress: 4:31pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
(0) (Reply)
Psquare New Tattoo / AKON And Kids Picture / Tonto Dikeh's In New Sexy Photos
Viewing this topic: greenguy, darlenese(f), elegantslayer(f), sexybash(f), Damselteemah, mykeh1m2(m), yinparc, Ormorlehwah(f), emeraldgold1(f), solarmanng, kaakaa1(m), diego101(m), NeutralJUDGE(m), kizyalex10(m) and 29 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14