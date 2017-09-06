Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Korede Bello And Emir Of Kano's Son, Enjoy Horse Rides (12230 Views)

Together, the went horse riding in heir traditional attires called 'Babban Riga' to celebrate the multiple day festival which wrapped up with the grand finale called Hawan Fanisau.



Mavin act, Korede Bello spent the Eid holiday in Kano with his best friend and son of the Emir, Hrh Adam Ashraf Lamido Sanusi. Together, the went horse riding in heir traditional attires called 'Babban Riga' to celebrate the multiple day festival which wrapped up with the grand finale called Hawan Fanisau.

Chai! wetin him wear so 1 Like

How you take know say the emir pikin na him BF? 6 Likes

Aboki for fit this guy Aboki for fit this guy 2 Likes

Korede bello will soon take revenge for what the Gambari's did to the people of Ilorin by taking over the emir of Kano's throne. He will then abolish Islam and introduce the worship of Ogun in the entire northern states. Ride on Korede, Our Undercover warrior 15 Likes 1 Share

Korede bello will soon take revenge for what the Gambari's did to the people of Ilorin by taking over the emir of Kano's throne. He will then abolish Islam and introduce the worship of Ogun in the entire northern states. Ride on Korede, Our Undercover warrior

Hehehe, but na Sokoto him for go nah. The sultanate of sokoto is where the real power lies in the north

Hehehe, but na Sokoto him for go nah. The sultanate of sokoto is where the real power lies in the north

Then he shall God willing lead the warriors of Kano to invade and capture Sokoto from the infidels. Long live our future emir and sultan Korede the conqueror

Hail!!! D king in the north 3 Likes

These ones go sponsor something tire.....

sing good song no

drop smetin no

e remain make dem use u as zoo attendant 2 Likes

Korede bello will soon take revenge for what the Gambari's did to the people of Ilorin by taking over the emir of Kano's throne. He will then abolish Islam and introduce the worship of Ogun in the entire northern states. Ride on Korede, Our Undercover warrior

well dress

Nice

This is more than mere friendship.





The way they are both starring at each other tho.





That begs the question why is korede bello still single and rarely seen with girls? 1 Like

This further confirms only those without investment in the Nigerian project would pray for the break up of this beautiful nation. Only if we can all see the sweetness and the beauty of our different cultures. Really looked nice. By God's grace, I shall also put on those someday.

why is the knuckles raised... symbol of wat ?

Then he shall God willing lead the warriors of Kano to invade and capture Sokoto from the infidels. Long live our future emir and sultan Korede the conqueror





u mumu no be small

why is the knuckles raised... symbol of wat ?

Lets not hear story after o. Anyway Kano is not San Francisco or Atlanta

Who is he and where is he from?

I hope u had a great fun in kano? Nice one tho.

I was his best friend in secondary school till he left after junior waec to another school

They came for Fayose, they are coming for you Korede.

Then he shall God willing lead the warriors of Kano to invade and capture Sokoto from the infidels. Long live our future emir and sultan Korede the conqueror

What are you smoking? I need to slip some of it in pocohantas akpu. She's been acting up recently.

This korede Bello self is he a Muslim??