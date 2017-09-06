₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Korede Bello And Emir Of Kano's Son, Enjoy Horse Rides by BloggerDonald: 1:10pm
Mavin act, Korede Bello spent the Eid holiday in Kano with his best friend and son of the Emir, Hrh Adam Ashraf Lamido Sanusi.
Together, the went horse riding in heir traditional attires called 'Babban Riga' to celebrate the multiple day festival which wrapped up with the grand finale called Hawan Fanisau.
Source : http://www.viviangist.com.ng/photos-korede-bello-and-emir-of-kanos-son-enjoy-horse-rides/
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Korede Bello And Emir Of Kano's Son, Enjoy Horse Rides by BloggerDonald: 1:12pm
|Re: Korede Bello And Emir Of Kano's Son, Enjoy Horse Rides by midehi2(f): 1:15pm
Chai! wetin him wear so
1 Like
|Re: Korede Bello And Emir Of Kano's Son, Enjoy Horse Rides by Partnerbiz3: 1:19pm
Eiyaa
|Re: Korede Bello And Emir Of Kano's Son, Enjoy Horse Rides by NorthSide: 1:22pm
How you take know say the emir pikin na him BF?
6 Likes
|Re: Korede Bello And Emir Of Kano's Son, Enjoy Horse Rides by ShayGirl(f): 1:32pm
Aboki for fit this guy
2 Likes
|Re: Korede Bello And Emir Of Kano's Son, Enjoy Horse Rides by Neminc: 2:10pm
Korede bello will soon take revenge for what the Gambari's did to the people of Ilorin by taking over the emir of Kano's throne. He will then abolish Islam and introduce the worship of Ogun in the entire northern states. Ride on Korede, Our Undercover warrior
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Korede Bello And Emir Of Kano's Son, Enjoy Horse Rides by mexxmoney: 2:22pm
Neminc:
Hehehe, but na Sokoto him for go nah. The sultanate of sokoto is where the real power lies in the north
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Korede Bello And Emir Of Kano's Son, Enjoy Horse Rides by Neminc: 2:27pm
mexxmoney:
Then he shall God willing lead the warriors of Kano to invade and capture Sokoto from the infidels. Long live our future emir and sultan Korede the conqueror
13 Likes
|Re: Korede Bello And Emir Of Kano's Son, Enjoy Horse Rides by josh123(m): 2:55pm
Hail!!! D king in the north
3 Likes
|Re: Korede Bello And Emir Of Kano's Son, Enjoy Horse Rides by Keneking: 3:24pm
These ones go sponsor something tire.....
|Re: Korede Bello And Emir Of Kano's Son, Enjoy Horse Rides by MustiizRaja(m): 3:24pm
sing good song no
drop smetin no
e remain make dem use u as zoo attendant
2 Likes
|Re: Korede Bello And Emir Of Kano's Son, Enjoy Horse Rides by Sarah20A(f): 3:24pm
Neminc:
|Re: Korede Bello And Emir Of Kano's Son, Enjoy Horse Rides by ufuosman(m): 3:25pm
well dress
|Re: Korede Bello And Emir Of Kano's Son, Enjoy Horse Rides by IamAirforce1: 3:25pm
Nice
|Re: Korede Bello And Emir Of Kano's Son, Enjoy Horse Rides by Evaberry(f): 3:25pm
This is more than mere friendship.
The way they are both starring at each other tho.
That begs the question why is korede bello still single and rarely seen with girls?
1 Like
|Re: Korede Bello And Emir Of Kano's Son, Enjoy Horse Rides by BigDealz: 3:26pm
This further confirms only those without investment in the Nigerian project would pray for the break up of this beautiful nation. Only if we can all see the sweetness and the beauty of our different cultures. Really looked nice. By God's grace, I shall also put on those someday.
|Re: Korede Bello And Emir Of Kano's Son, Enjoy Horse Rides by wakililipupuru: 3:26pm
K
|Re: Korede Bello And Emir Of Kano's Son, Enjoy Horse Rides by kheart(m): 3:26pm
K
|Re: Korede Bello And Emir Of Kano's Son, Enjoy Horse Rides by dejavubobo1(m): 3:27pm
josh123:why is the knuckles raised... symbol of wat ?
|Re: Korede Bello And Emir Of Kano's Son, Enjoy Horse Rides by faithynuvo(m): 3:27pm
Neminc:
u mumu no be small
3 Likes
|Re: Korede Bello And Emir Of Kano's Son, Enjoy Horse Rides by dejavubobo1(m): 3:27pm
josh123:why is the knuckles raised... symbol of wat ?
|Re: Korede Bello And Emir Of Kano's Son, Enjoy Horse Rides by Orobo2Lekpa: 3:27pm
Lets not hear story after o. Anyway Kano is not San Francisco or Atlanta
|Re: Korede Bello And Emir Of Kano's Son, Enjoy Horse Rides by DAVECENA(m): 3:28pm
Who is he and where is he from?
|Re: Korede Bello And Emir Of Kano's Son, Enjoy Horse Rides by asawanathegreat(m): 3:28pm
I hope u had a great fun in kano? Nice one tho.
|Re: Korede Bello And Emir Of Kano's Son, Enjoy Horse Rides by maxiuc(m): 3:29pm
.
|Re: Korede Bello And Emir Of Kano's Son, Enjoy Horse Rides by Gangster1ms: 3:29pm
I was his best friend in secondary school till he left after junior waec to another school
|Re: Korede Bello And Emir Of Kano's Son, Enjoy Horse Rides by quiverfull(m): 3:29pm
They came for Fayose, they are coming for you Korede.
|Re: Korede Bello And Emir Of Kano's Son, Enjoy Horse Rides by HauteReel: 3:29pm
Neminc:
What are you smoking? I need to slip some of it in pocohantas akpu. She's been acting up recently.
|Re: Korede Bello And Emir Of Kano's Son, Enjoy Horse Rides by oksmart1992(m): 3:30pm
This korede Bello self is he a Muslim??
|Re: Korede Bello And Emir Of Kano's Son, Enjoy Horse Rides by israel4465(m): 3:32pm
