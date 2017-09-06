₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Buys Fish But Is Afraid Of Eating It For Not Knowing Its Name (Photos) by boman2014: 1:31pm
A Nigerian lady identified as Opeyemi AanuOluwaseyi Bello has cried out after buying an unidentified fish from a seller she has known for a long time. Accordingto her, the seller has new species of fishes and her curiosity in trying something different led her to buying one.
The lady described the head of the fish as being snake-like even though it has scales all over the body. The attendant she met at the shop could not help with the identification of the fish either and this made her even more curious.
In a bid to find out the name of the fish and the family it belongs to, the user posted pictures if it on her Facebook page while imploring people who might have seen the fish before to help her with the name.
The unidentified fish bought by the poor woman. Source: Facebook, Opeyemi AanuOluwaseyi Bello.
Not knowing the name of the fish in addition to its features have made her scared of eating it as she said she does not know what to do with it. Pending the time she finds out the name and what kind of fish it is, the poor woman resorted to putting it in the freezer.
Lady shares photos of the fish she bought. Source: Facebook, Opeyemi AanuOluwaseyi Bello.
So I visited my regular grocery store some days ago and found out they have a new breed of fish.
Felt like trying out something new and bought.
But the fish has the head that looks like that of a snake....But it's a scaly fish Sha. Omo...the head is scary fa and I don't even know the name of the fish sef. (The shop attendant doesn't know too)
Biko, who knows the name? And I don't know what to do with the fish...(scary tin)
.The dudes are chilling in the freezer till now
Epp me o
|Re: Lady Buys Fish But Is Afraid Of Eating It For Not Knowing Its Name (Photos) by bedford101(m): 1:37pm
This fish is called mollick found in the palm grove region
|Re: Lady Buys Fish But Is Afraid Of Eating It For Not Knowing Its Name (Photos) by boman2014: 1:39pm
bedford101:
dem dey chop this kind?
|Re: Lady Buys Fish But Is Afraid Of Eating It For Not Knowing Its Name (Photos) by fuckerstard: 1:41pm
That should be called snake eye fish.
|Re: Lady Buys Fish But Is Afraid Of Eating It For Not Knowing Its Name (Photos) by FemiEddy(m): 1:42pm
Please eat that fish na
|Re: Lady Buys Fish But Is Afraid Of Eating It For Not Knowing Its Name (Photos) by bedford101(m): 1:55pm
boman2014:chop am, chop the bone chop the skeleton...but be careful it is very bony
|Re: Lady Buys Fish But Is Afraid Of Eating It For Not Knowing Its Name (Photos) by soliddust2020: 2:05pm
this fish is very delicious when fried, it is very bony. The fish can survive without water for a long time. E don tey when i chow this sweet fish
|Re: Lady Buys Fish But Is Afraid Of Eating It For Not Knowing Its Name (Photos) by Stevebamdex(m): 3:11pm
What comes to my mind is peppersoup and this is one is even doubting the source of the fish.
Shm
|Re: Lady Buys Fish But Is Afraid Of Eating It For Not Knowing Its Name (Photos) by koolcat: 3:42pm
let's be frank here, does this really make any sense? u went to buy fish from ur usual seller, u were given an unusual fish then u dipped hand into ur purse and paid only to get home and start wondering what kind of fish the seller sold to u......MY FRIEND SHOVE IT UP UR ASS.!!!
|Re: Lady Buys Fish But Is Afraid Of Eating It For Not Knowing Its Name (Photos) by anthony533(m): 3:42pm
NwaAmaikpe come see o
|Re: Lady Buys Fish But Is Afraid Of Eating It For Not Knowing Its Name (Photos) by Thobiy(m): 3:42pm
Why did she buy it then. mtcheew
|Re: Lady Buys Fish But Is Afraid Of Eating It For Not Knowing Its Name (Photos) by Orobo2Lekpa: 3:42pm
bedford101:
Is there a River or Sea by Palmgrove Onipanu?
|Re: Lady Buys Fish But Is Afraid Of Eating It For Not Knowing Its Name (Photos) by SOLMICHAEL(m): 3:42pm
You don't know what to do with the fish after u don finish am
The way some people seeks attention ehn!!!
|Re: Lady Buys Fish But Is Afraid Of Eating It For Not Knowing Its Name (Photos) by Partnerbiz3: 3:42pm
It's dubai fish.
I ate it when I went to Malaysia with hushpuppi
.Don't mind me pls..
See below for data abeg
|Re: Lady Buys Fish But Is Afraid Of Eating It For Not Knowing Its Name (Photos) by Paulfish: 3:42pm
Hungry never waya you
|Re: Lady Buys Fish But Is Afraid Of Eating It For Not Knowing Its Name (Photos) by Truckpusher(m): 3:43pm
It's a grey mullet .
This fish and egusi soup eh !! smh I miss those good old days...
|Re: Lady Buys Fish But Is Afraid Of Eating It For Not Knowing Its Name (Photos) by Halib(m): 3:43pm
la-la..... kindly declare ur mind...
|Re: Lady Buys Fish But Is Afraid Of Eating It For Not Knowing Its Name (Photos) by jfolorun(m): 3:43pm
The name in yoruba na eja aro. Very good with efo riro and eba.
|Re: Lady Buys Fish But Is Afraid Of Eating It For Not Knowing Its Name (Photos) by Praissey: 3:43pm
Bring it.
|Re: Lady Buys Fish But Is Afraid Of Eating It For Not Knowing Its Name (Photos) by pmc01(m): 3:44pm
Attention seeker, she is.
Why the "poor woman" tag as if she was scammed into buying the fish
|Re: Lady Buys Fish But Is Afraid Of Eating It For Not Knowing Its Name (Photos) by Sunofgod(m): 3:44pm
Its called 'okpoloko'......or Azu fish
|Re: Lady Buys Fish But Is Afraid Of Eating It For Not Knowing Its Name (Photos) by Davash222(m): 3:44pm
she's not hungry yet
|Re: Lady Buys Fish But Is Afraid Of Eating It For Not Knowing Its Name (Photos) by Truepee(m): 3:44pm
It Isn't Edible It Killed Nine People Yesterday..Lobbish
|Re: Lady Buys Fish But Is Afraid Of Eating It For Not Knowing Its Name (Photos) by jashar(f): 3:44pm
funny somborry after you have buy finish....
|Re: Lady Buys Fish But Is Afraid Of Eating It For Not Knowing Its Name (Photos) by DaBill001(m): 3:44pm
boman2014:
End time fish....
|Re: Lady Buys Fish But Is Afraid Of Eating It For Not Knowing Its Name (Photos) by Nackzy: 3:45pm
The fish is called mamaid
|Re: Lady Buys Fish But Is Afraid Of Eating It For Not Knowing Its Name (Photos) by wakililipupuru: 3:45pm
That is ofon in ilaje
|Re: Lady Buys Fish But Is Afraid Of Eating It For Not Knowing Its Name (Photos) by obaival(m): 3:45pm
It is called Shekau
|Re: Lady Buys Fish But Is Afraid Of Eating It For Not Knowing Its Name (Photos) by Ije004: 3:45pm
She don too chop poté and titus. Try something new madam.
|Re: Lady Buys Fish But Is Afraid Of Eating It For Not Knowing Its Name (Photos) by thesolutions: 3:46pm
It got sweet eyes. It's just an it. No love.
|Re: Lady Buys Fish But Is Afraid Of Eating It For Not Knowing Its Name (Photos) by sgtponzihater1(m): 3:46pm
Dem don Disarm Nwaamaikpe, I wonder how long the guys ban will be. Never outshine ur master, he was becoming d most popular man on Nairaland, even beyond the mods.
