Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / Lady Buys Fish But Is Afraid Of Eating It For Not Knowing Its Name (Photos) (14495 Views)

5 Reasons You Should Cook At Home Instead Of Eating Out / Amazing Benefits Of Eating Eggs That You Never Heard Before! / Suya And Reasons You Should Consider To Stop Eating It (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)







The lady described the head of the fish as being snake-like even though it has scales all over the body. The attendant she met at the shop could not help with the identification of the fish either and this made her even more curious.



In a bid to find out the name of the fish and the family it belongs to, the user posted pictures if it on her Facebook page while imploring people who might have seen the fish before to help her with the name.



The unidentified fish bought by the poor woman. Source: Facebook, Opeyemi AanuOluwaseyi Bello.



Not knowing the name of the fish in addition to its features have made her scared of eating it as she said she does not know what to do with it. Pending the time she finds out the name and what kind of fish it is, the poor woman resorted to putting it in the freezer.



Lady shares photos of the fish she bought. Source: Facebook, Opeyemi AanuOluwaseyi Bello.





So I visited my regular grocery store some days ago and found out they have a new breed of fish.



Felt like trying out something new and bought.



But the fish has the head that looks like that of a snake....But it's a scaly fish Sha. Omo...the head is scary fa and I don't even know the name of the fish sef. (The shop attendant doesn't know too)



Biko, who knows the name? And I don't know what to do with the fish...(scary tin)





.The dudes are chilling in the freezer till now





Epp me o











https://mobile.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10214643631873811&id=1513227560&refid=17&ref=opera_speed_dial_freefb&_ft_=top_level_post_id.10214643631873811%3Atl_objid.10214643631873811%3Athid.1513227560%3A306061129499414%3A2%3A0%3A1506841199%3A-3767309162699061128&__tn__=%2AW-R A Nigerian lady identified as Opeyemi AanuOluwaseyi Bello has cried out after buying an unidentified fish from a seller she has known for a long time. Accordingto her, the seller has new species of fishes and her curiosity in trying something different led her to buying one.The lady described the head of the fish as being snake-like even though it has scales all over the body. The attendant she met at the shop could not help with the identification of the fish either and this made her even more curious.In a bid to find out the name of the fish and the family it belongs to, the user posted pictures if it on her Facebook page while imploring people who might have seen the fish before to help her with the name.The unidentified fish bought by the poor woman. Source: Facebook, Opeyemi AanuOluwaseyi Bello.Not knowing the name of the fish in addition to its features have made her scared of eating it as she said she does not know what to do with it. Pending the time she finds out the name and what kind of fish it is, the poor woman resorted to putting it in the freezer.Lady shares photos of the fish she bought. Source: Facebook, Opeyemi AanuOluwaseyi Bello.

This fish is called mollick found in the palm grove region 7 Likes 1 Share

bedford101:

This fish is called mollick found in the palm grove region

dem dey chop this kind? dem dey chop this kind?

That should be called snake eye fish. 6 Likes

Please eat that fish na 7 Likes 1 Share

boman2014:





dem dey chop this kind? chop am, chop the bone chop the skeleton...but be careful it is very bony chop am, chop the bone chop the skeleton...but be careful it is very bony 13 Likes 1 Share

this fish is very delicious when fried, it is very bony. The fish can survive without water for a long time. E don tey when i chow this sweet fish 4 Likes



Shm What comes to my mind is peppersoup and this is one is even doubting the source of the fish.Shm

? u went to buy fish from ur usual seller, u were given an unusual fish then u dipped hand into ur purse and paid only to get home and start wondering what kind of fish the seller sold to u......MY FRIEND SHOVE IT UP UR ASS.!!! let's be frank here, does this really make any sense? u went to buy fish from ur usual seller, u were given an unusual fish then u dipped hand into ur purse and paid only to get home and start wondering what kind of fish the seller sold to u......MY FRIEND SHOVE IT UP UR ASS.!!! 91 Likes 2 Shares

NwaAmaikpe come see o 4 Likes

Why did she buy it then. mtcheew 1 Like

bedford101:

This fish is called mollick found in the palm grove region

Is there a River or Sea by Palmgrove Onipanu? Is there a River or Sea by Palmgrove Onipanu? 8 Likes



The way some people seeks attention ehn!!! You don't know what to do with the fish after u don finish amThe way some people seeks attention ehn!!! 4 Likes





I ate it when I went to Malaysia with hushpuppi





.Don't mind me pls..



See below for data abeg It's dubai fish.I ate it when I went to Malaysia with hushpuppi.Don't mind me pls..See below for data abeg 3 Likes

Hungry never waya you 3 Likes





This fish and egusi soup eh !! smh I miss those good old days... It's a grey mullet .This fish and egusi soup eh !! smhI miss those good old days... 2 Likes

la-la..... kindly declare ur mind...

The name in yoruba na eja aro. Very good with efo riro and eba. 1 Like

Bring it.



Why the "poor woman" tag as if she was scammed into buying the fish Attention seeker, she is.Why the "poor woman" tag as if she was scammed into buying the fish 4 Likes

Its called 'okpoloko'......or Azu fish 1 Like

she's not hungry yet

It Isn't Edible It Killed Nine People Yesterday..Lobbish 1 Like

funny somborry after you have buy finish....

boman2014:

A Nigerian lady identified as Opeyemi AanuOluwaseyi Bello has cried out after buying an unidentified fish from a seller she has known for a long time. Accordingto her, the seller has new species of fishes and her curiosity in trying something different led her to buying one.





The lady described the head of the fish as being snake-like even though it has scales all over the body. The attendant she met at the shop could not help with the identification of the fish either and this made her even more curious.



In a bid to find out the name of the fish and the family it belongs to, the user posted pictures if it on her Facebook page while imploring people who might have seen the fish before to help her with the name.



The unidentified fish bought by the poor woman. Source: Facebook, Opeyemi AanuOluwaseyi Bello.



Not knowing the name of the fish in addition to its features have made her scared of eating it as she said she does not know what to do with it. Pending the time she finds out the name and what kind of fish it is, the poor woman resorted to putting it in the freezer.



Lady shares photos of the fish she bought. Source: Facebook, Opeyemi AanuOluwaseyi Bello.





So I visited my regular grocery store some days ago and found out they have a new breed of fish.



Felt like trying out something new and bought.



But the fish has the head that looks like that of a snake....But it's a scaly fish Sha. Omo...the head is scary fa and I don't even know the name of the fish sef. (The shop attendant doesn't know too)



Biko, who knows the name? And I don't know what to do with the fish...(scary tin)





.The dudes are chilling in the freezer till now





Epp me o











https://mobile.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10214643631873811&id=1513227560&refid=17&ref=opera_speed_dial_freefb&_ft_=top_level_post_id.10214643631873811%3Atl_objid.10214643631873811%3Athid.1513227560%3A306061129499414%3A2%3A0%3A1506841199%3A-3767309162699061128&__tn__=%2AW-R







End time fish.... End time fish....

The fish is called mamaid

That is ofon in ilaje 2 Likes

It is called Shekau

She don too chop poté and titus. Try something new madam.

It got sweet eyes. It's just an it. No love.