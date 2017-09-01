₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Suya Man Who Tried To Use 4-Year-Old-Girl To Prepare Suya In Lagos Pleads Guilty by Mrrationalshop: 5:08pm On Sep 06
A man who sells roasted meat popularly known as Suya has pleaded guilty to the attempted murder a four-year-old girl before an Ebute Meta chief magistrates court in Lagos state.
.
Halilu Abdulahi, 40, was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ajibade on a two-count charge of attempted murder and unlawful assault, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported.
The accused pleaded guilty to the charges preferred against him.
The prosecutor, Sgt Hafsat Ajibode, told the court that the accused committed the offences on August 18 at 5.35 pm at No 1, Denton street Ebute Meta.
She said the accused lured the four-year-old girl, Alimat Durojaiye, with biscuit while she was playing with her peers and had attempted to slice her throat with a knife.
“The accused had fled with the child to white Sand area in Oyingbo market where he attempted to cut her throat with a knife.
“A passerby, Muritala Mahmud, who heard the screaming of the minor, had rushed to save her, and in the process got his left hand bitten by the accused while trying to escape,”she said.
.
NAN stated that the offences contravened Sections 173 and 230 of the criminal law of Lagos state, 2015 (revised).
.
The incident was on Wednesday, August 30 confirmed by the out-gone Lagos state commissioner of police, Fatai Owoseni, who said that the man who tried to rescue the girl sustained a minor injury on his hand.
However, a brother to the suspect who identified himself simply as Ibrahim, attributed Abdulahi’s actions to mental instability.
In the video below, an alleged kidnapper is saved from an angry crowd by the police:
.
Source: http://RationalTV.blogspot.in/2017/09/suya-man-who-allegedly-tried-to-use-4.html
|Re: Suya Man Who Tried To Use 4-Year-Old-Girl To Prepare Suya In Lagos Pleads Guilty by Nutase(f): 5:17pm On Sep 06
Life imprisonment fall on him.
|Re: Suya Man Who Tried To Use 4-Year-Old-Girl To Prepare Suya In Lagos Pleads Guilty by Ishilove: 5:19pm On Sep 06
A mentally unstable person is not competent to stand trial so his guilty plea is not admissible. A good defense lawyer can have the case thrown out if it can be proven that the fellow's marbles are incomplete.
What am I saying sef? Many Nigerians need to go for mental evaluation so that we don't hear stories like this. There are so many of them in the politics and religion section.
|Re: Suya Man Who Tried To Use 4-Year-Old-Girl To Prepare Suya In Lagos Pleads Guilty by Oluwaseyi00(m): 9:49pm On Sep 06
And people will ignorantly be eating a human meat if not caught??
Is it by force to sell suya ni...??
Who knows if he has even been selling human meat sef.
#Lord save us
|Re: Suya Man Who Tried To Use 4-Year-Old-Girl To Prepare Suya In Lagos Pleads Guilty by emmayayodeji(m): 9:49pm On Sep 06
jesu kristi
|Re: Suya Man Who Tried To Use 4-Year-Old-Girl To Prepare Suya In Lagos Pleads Guilty by JuneOctober(f): 9:49pm On Sep 06
what did I just read? Human being for suya
|Re: Suya Man Who Tried To Use 4-Year-Old-Girl To Prepare Suya In Lagos Pleads Guilty by hopsydboi(m): 9:50pm On Sep 06
Why has END TIME become cool??
This is an end time suya man
|Re: Suya Man Who Tried To Use 4-Year-Old-Girl To Prepare Suya In Lagos Pleads Guilty by noble71(m): 9:50pm On Sep 06
Aboki kirikiri fall on you.
|Re: Suya Man Who Tried To Use 4-Year-Old-Girl To Prepare Suya In Lagos Pleads Guilty by obembet(m): 9:50pm On Sep 06
This Nation self....
I don't really blame those run to Libya, no much different from Nigeria here
|Re: Suya Man Who Tried To Use 4-Year-Old-Girl To Prepare Suya In Lagos Pleads Guilty by thesicilian: 9:50pm On Sep 06
I will never eat suya again
|Re: Suya Man Who Tried To Use 4-Year-Old-Girl To Prepare Suya In Lagos Pleads Guilty by nairavsdollars: 9:51pm On Sep 06
Who knows if we have been eating human meat
|Re: Suya Man Who Tried To Use 4-Year-Old-Girl To Prepare Suya In Lagos Pleads Guilty by Chiefbuddle1: 9:51pm On Sep 06
Aboki Y na
|Re: Suya Man Who Tried To Use 4-Year-Old-Girl To Prepare Suya In Lagos Pleads Guilty by Blackfire(m): 9:51pm On Sep 06
Faints .
Angel abeg blow this trumpet
|Re: Suya Man Who Tried To Use 4-Year-Old-Girl To Prepare Suya In Lagos Pleads Guilty by Guestlander: 9:51pm On Sep 06
All these crazy bloggers are their ridiculous lies. He wanted to cook a human being as suya and he was arraigned in a court and not sent to a psychiatric hospital?
Where's the video in which the accused was saved from an angry mob?
|Re: Suya Man Who Tried To Use 4-Year-Old-Girl To Prepare Suya In Lagos Pleads Guilty by Agimor(m): 9:52pm On Sep 06
The reverse should be the case.
|Re: Suya Man Who Tried To Use 4-Year-Old-Girl To Prepare Suya In Lagos Pleads Guilty by thesicilian: 9:52pm On Sep 06
Ishilove:Is he your brother?
|Re: Suya Man Who Tried To Use 4-Year-Old-Girl To Prepare Suya In Lagos Pleads Guilty by Sukeyusa: 9:52pm On Sep 06
End of the road
|Re: Suya Man Who Tried To Use 4-Year-Old-Girl To Prepare Suya In Lagos Pleads Guilty by Pavore9: 9:53pm On Sep 06
He wanted to mix human flesh with his says.
|Re: Suya Man Who Tried To Use 4-Year-Old-Girl To Prepare Suya In Lagos Pleads Guilty by ShyCypher(m): 9:53pm On Sep 06
This must be why all the suya I've been buyin' lately have been so tough & tastin' funny...
|Re: Suya Man Who Tried To Use 4-Year-Old-Girl To Prepare Suya In Lagos Pleads Guilty by LoveJesus87(m): 9:53pm On Sep 06
|Re: Suya Man Who Tried To Use 4-Year-Old-Girl To Prepare Suya In Lagos Pleads Guilty by purecall: 9:53pm On Sep 06
|Re: Suya Man Who Tried To Use 4-Year-Old-Girl To Prepare Suya In Lagos Pleads Guilty by EponOjuku: 9:53pm On Sep 06
Well done, renowned lawyer. Senior Advocate of Madness (SAM)
You just type nonsense as if you're under a spell.
If We're to let every mentally imbalanced person go free due to his mental imbalance, Kleptomaniacs would go free, Serial killers would go free, Serial rapists would be freed and psychopaths of various leanings would commit crimes against you and we'll free them.
A 4-year old baby girl is too young for you to use in advertising your ignorance. Next time, I suggest you think very well before you type.
|Re: Suya Man Who Tried To Use 4-Year-Old-Girl To Prepare Suya In Lagos Pleads Guilty by Sremmurd: 9:53pm On Sep 06
|Re: Suya Man Who Tried To Use 4-Year-Old-Girl To Prepare Suya In Lagos Pleads Guilty by Omobolajiatanda(m): 9:54pm On Sep 06
thesicilian:am sure you'll eat suya before the end of this month
|Re: Suya Man Who Tried To Use 4-Year-Old-Girl To Prepare Suya In Lagos Pleads Guilty by potipher7: 9:54pm On Sep 06
Omenkalives comes to my damn mind
both of us are crazy
the craziest infact
Omenkalives and potipher
two friends in the jungle
|Re: Suya Man Who Tried To Use 4-Year-Old-Girl To Prepare Suya In Lagos Pleads Guilty by PanickMode(m): 9:54pm On Sep 06
I think am loosing it! is this still a country or something¿ How am I sure a've not eaten human meat in the quest of flexing suya
|Re: Suya Man Who Tried To Use 4-Year-Old-Girl To Prepare Suya In Lagos Pleads Guilty by olamil34: 9:54pm On Sep 06
the weed u(suya who wan kill girl) is outdated
|Re: Suya Man Who Tried To Use 4-Year-Old-Girl To Prepare Suya In Lagos Pleads Guilty by Funjosh(m): 9:54pm On Sep 06
repulsive..........now all meat starts to taste like human meat even though i don t know how human meats taste like....wahala dey
|Re: Suya Man Who Tried To Use 4-Year-Old-Girl To Prepare Suya In Lagos Pleads Guilty by kingxsamz(m): 9:55pm On Sep 06
|Re: Suya Man Who Tried To Use 4-Year-Old-Girl To Prepare Suya In Lagos Pleads Guilty by Funjosh(m): 9:55pm On Sep 06
As in the thing just weak me
