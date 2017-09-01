Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Suya Man Who Tried To Use 4-Year-Old-Girl To Prepare Suya In Lagos Pleads Guilty (15652 Views)

Man Who Tried To Kidnap A Child And Grandma Arrested In Gbagada / One Of The Seven Nigerian Men Arrested For Robbery In Abu Dhabi Pleads Guilty / Woman Bites Off joystick Of Fire Officer Who Tried To Rape Her In Ghana (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)



.

Halilu Abdulahi, 40, was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ajibade on a two-count charge of attempted murder and unlawful assault, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported.

The accused pleaded guilty to the charges preferred against him.

The prosecutor, Sgt Hafsat Ajibode, told the court that the accused committed the offences on August 18 at 5.35 pm at No 1, Denton street Ebute Meta.

She said the accused lured the four-year-old girl, Alimat Durojaiye, with biscuit while she was playing with her peers and had attempted to slice her throat with a knife.

“The accused had fled with the child to white Sand area in Oyingbo market where he attempted to cut her throat with a knife.

“A passerby, Muritala Mahmud, who heard the screaming of the minor, had rushed to save her, and in the process got his left hand bitten by the accused while trying to escape,”she said.

.

NAN stated that the offences contravened Sections 173 and 230 of the criminal law of Lagos state, 2015 (revised).

.

The incident was on Wednesday, August 30 confirmed by the out-gone Lagos state commissioner of police, Fatai Owoseni, who said that the man who tried to rescue the girl sustained a minor injury on his hand.

However, a brother to the suspect who identified himself simply as Ibrahim, attributed Abdulahi’s actions to mental instability.

In the video below, an alleged kidnapper is saved from an angry crowd by the police:



.

Source: A man who sells roasted meat popularly known as Suya has pleaded guilty to the attempted murder a four-year-old girl before an Ebute Meta chief magistrates court in Lagos state.Halilu Abdulahi, 40, was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ajibade on a two-count charge of attempted murder and unlawful assault, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported.The accused pleaded guilty to the charges preferred against him.The prosecutor, Sgt Hafsat Ajibode, told the court that the accused committed the offences on August 18 at 5.35 pm at No 1, Denton street Ebute Meta.She said the accused lured the four-year-old girl, Alimat Durojaiye, with biscuit while she was playing with her peers and had attempted to slice her throat with a knife.“The accused had fled with the child to white Sand area in Oyingbo market where he attempted to cut her throat with a knife.“A passerby, Muritala Mahmud, who heard the screaming of the minor, had rushed to save her, and in the process got his left hand bitten by the accused while trying to escape,”she said.NAN stated that the offences contravened Sections 173 and 230 of the criminal law of Lagos state, 2015 (revised).The incident was on Wednesday, August 30 confirmed by the out-gone Lagos state commissioner of police, Fatai Owoseni, who said that the man who tried to rescue the girl sustained a minor injury on his hand.However, a brother to the suspect who identified himself simply as Ibrahim, attributed Abdulahi’s actions to mental instability.In the video below, an alleged kidnapper is saved from an angry crowd by the police:Source: http://RationalTV.blogspot.in/2017/09/suya-man-who-allegedly-tried-to-use-4.html 1 Like 1 Share

Life imprisonment fall on him. 22 Likes 2 Shares





What am I saying sef? Many Nigerians need to go for mental evaluation so that we don't hear stories like this. There are so many of them in the politics and religion section. A mentally unstable person is not competent to stand trial so his guilty plea is not admissible. A good defense lawyer can have the case thrown out if it can be proven that the fellow's marbles are incomplete.What am I saying sef?Many Nigerians need to go for mental evaluation so that we don't hear stories like this. There are so many of them in the politics and religion section. 37 Likes 2 Shares

And people will ignorantly be eating a human meat if not caught??



Is it by force to sell suya ni...??

Who knows if he has even been selling human meat sef.



#Lord save us 8 Likes 1 Share

jesu kristi

what did I just read? Human being for suya what did I just read? Human being for suya 10 Likes 1 Share

Why has END TIME become cool??

This is an end time suya man 2 Likes

Aboki kirikiri fall on you. Aboki kirikiri fall on you. 1 Like

This Nation self....





I don't really blame those run to Libya, no much different from Nigeria here 1 Like

I will never eat suya again 6 Likes 1 Share

Who knows if we have been eating human meat 15 Likes 1 Share

Aboki Y na

Faints .







Angel abeg blow this trumpet 2 Likes 1 Share

All these crazy bloggers are their ridiculous lies. He wanted to cook a human being as suya and he was arraigned in a court and not sent to a psychiatric hospital?

Where's the video in which the accused was saved from an angry mob? 5 Likes

The reverse should be the case.

Ishilove:

A mentally unstable person is not competent to stand trial so his guilty plea is not admissible. A good defense lawyer can have the case thrown out if it can be proven that the fellow's marbles are incomplete.



What am I saying sef? Many Nigerians need to go for mental evaluation so that we don't hear stories like this. There are so many of them in the politics and religion section. Is he your brother? Is he your brother? 4 Likes

End of the road

He wanted to mix human flesh with his says.

This must be why all the suya I've been buyin' lately have been so tough & tastin' funny... 6 Likes 1 Share

U

emmayayodeji:

jesu kristi

Ishilove:

A mentally unstable person is not competent to stand trial so his guilty plea is not admissible. A good defense lawyer can have the case thrown out if it can be proven that the fellow's marbles are incomplete.



What am I saying sef? Many Nigerians need to go for mental evaluation so that we don't hear stories like this. There are so many of them in the politics and religion section.

Well done, renowned lawyer. Senior Advocate of Madness (SAM)



You just type nonsense as if you're under a spell.



If We're to let every mentally imbalanced person go free due to his mental imbalance, Kleptomaniacs would go free, Serial killers would go free, Serial rapists would be freed and psychopaths of various leanings would commit crimes against you and we'll free them.



A 4-year old baby girl is too young for you to use in advertising your ignorance. Next time, I suggest you think very well before you type. Well done, renowned lawyer. Senior Advocate of Madness (SAM)You just type nonsense as if you're under a spell.If We're to let every mentally imbalanced person go free due to his mental imbalance, Kleptomaniacs would go free, Serial killers would go free, Serial rapists would be freed and psychopaths of various leanings would commit crimes against you and we'll free them.A 4-year old baby girl is too young for you to use in advertising your ignorance. Next time, I suggest you think very well before you type. 18 Likes 2 Shares

Chair. NawA

thesicilian:

I will never eat suya again am sure you'll eat suya before the end of this month am sure you'll eat suya before the end of this month 1 Like

Ishilove:

A mentally unstable person is not competent to stand trial so his guilty plea is not admissible. A good defense lawyer can have the case thrown out if it can be proven that the fellow's marbles are incomplete.



What am I saying sef? Many Nigerians need to go for mental evaluation so that we don't hear stories like this. There are so many of them in the politics and religion section. Hehehehehehe



Omenkalives comes to my damn mind

both of us are crazy

the craziest infact

Omenkalives and potipher

two friends in the jungle HeheheheheheOmenkalives comes to my damn mindboth of us are crazythe craziest infactOmenkalives and potiphertwo friends in the jungle 2 Likes

I think am loosing it! is this still a country or something¿ How am I sure a've not eaten human meat in the quest of flexing suya 2 Likes 1 Share

the weed u(suya who wan kill girl) is outdated

repulsive..........now all meat starts to taste like human meat even though i don t know how human meats taste like....wahala dey 1 Like 1 Share

chai