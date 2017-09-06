Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / SSANU, NASU Resolve To Embark On Indefinite Strike (7316 Views)

There appears to be more trouble for Nigeria’s education sector as all the major non-teaching staff unions of Nigerian public universities have resolved to embark on an indefinite strike from September 11.







This is just as the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU), and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) held a press conference on Wednesday in Abuja.



Chairman of JAC, who is also the SSANU President, Samson Ugwoke, noted that the nationwide industrial action would be total and comprehensive.



According to him, there will be no provision of services from members of the union during the strike, no matter how skeletal.



Ugwoke said concessions would not be granted while all union members would stay at home until further notice, unless as directed by JAC through their respective presidents.

The Joint Action Committee, JAC, of Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU; Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities, NASU; and the National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT, announced the strike on Wednesday.

At a press conference in Abuja, the chairman of JAC who is also the President of SSANU, Samson Ugwoke, explained reasons for their decisions.

Mr. Ugwoke said the nationwide strike would be total and comprehensive.

“During the strike, there shall be no provision of services, no matter how skeletal. Concessions shall not be granted while all our members are to stay at home till further notice, unless as directed by JAC through their respective presidents,” he said.



mtchew give him small change n see him hands off strike oh "Samson ugwoke"mtchew give him small change n see him hands off strike 5 Likes

Remaining NANS to go on strike 7 Likes

Let's go there jo





Nairaland is next,our own strike would start on October 1



Cc seun,lalasticlala,mynd44 and mukina2 5 Likes

K

What did this country do to deserve this disaster called Buhari and APC, who did we offend that caused Nigeria to be burdened with such an irresponsible and insensitive government?



ASUU is on strike



Doctors are on strike



Osinbajo just visited Makurdi 2 weeks after flood havoc (Trump did so within 2 days)



NASU and SSANU are just joining the striking strikers.



And Buhari cancelled federal executive council meeting because of Sallah.





Is Nigeria cursed? 29 Likes 4 Shares

nigeria education is finished 7 Likes 1 Share

Church agbasa la finally... 16 Likes

nigeria education sector is finished 3 Likes 1 Share

University Lecturers on striker, Doctors on Strike, SSANU on strike, NASU on strike, Senators on Recess. Nigeria just tire person walahi. Make we just pack the government self. 6 Likes

I just pity the lives of the students. I just hope a lasting solution will come out of all this strikes

This is nothing but madness 1 Like

From frying pan to fire,abeg make i defend my project

And Buhari just left Daura in a helicopter today for Abuja.

My question is, work resumed since tuesday across the nation yet a President stayed back until today, even cancelled FEC meeting while the country is in a mess.



Buhari Shame! Buhari Shame!! Buhari Shame!!! 13 Likes

Oh yeah...welcome to Nigeria.

Everything in naija is striking. 2 Likes

we enter one chance for naija 1 Like

Strike,strike everywhere, the poor masses are the victims?





ateamblezing:

From frying pan to fire,abeg make i defend my project primary six pupil dey write project? primary six pupil dey write project?

Modupe Modupe Modupe 3 Likes

This Country is a joke,our leaders are clowns and the citizens keep watching the drama and laughing.....I pity us. 2 Likes

Which way Nigeria?

oh no. not again 1 Like

What a Nation!!! 1 Like

Doomed !..

Restructure?...no way!!!

there's serious problem in this country... They are mad!!!why are they embarking on strike without a reasonthere's serious problem in this country... 2 Likes

It's finished

Why , crazy nation 9 Likes

I weep for this country. Who will save my country dear lord