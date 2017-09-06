₦airaland Forum

SSANU, NASU Resolve To Embark On Indefinite Strike by Hardeysolution(m): 5:45pm
There appears to be more trouble for Nigeria’s education sector as all the major non-teaching staff unions of Nigerian public universities have resolved to embark on an indefinite strike from September 11.



This is just as the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU), and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) held a press conference on Wednesday in Abuja.

Chairman of JAC, who is also the SSANU President, Samson Ugwoke, noted that the nationwide industrial action would be total and comprehensive.

According to him, there will be no provision of services from members of the union during the strike, no matter how skeletal.

Ugwoke said concessions would not be granted while all union members would stay at home until further notice, unless as directed by JAC through their respective presidents.

https://www.channelstv.com/2017/09/06/just-sanuu-nasu-embark-indefinite-strike/

Re: SSANU, NASU Resolve To Embark On Indefinite Strike by Hardeysolution(m): 5:53pm
Lalasticlala

Re: SSANU, NASU Resolve To Embark On Indefinite Strike by heendrix(m): 6:03pm
oh "Samson ugwoke"

mtchew give him small change n see him hands off strike angry

Re: SSANU, NASU Resolve To Embark On Indefinite Strike by fabulousfortune(m): 7:22pm
Remaining NANS to go on strike cheesy

Re: SSANU, NASU Resolve To Embark On Indefinite Strike by enemyofprogress: 7:22pm
Let's go there jo


Nairaland is next,our own strike would start on October 1

Cc seun,lalasticlala,mynd44 and mukina2

Re: SSANU, NASU Resolve To Embark On Indefinite Strike by paulchineduN(m): 7:22pm
K
Re: SSANU, NASU Resolve To Embark On Indefinite Strike by luvinhubby(m): 7:22pm
What did this country do to deserve this disaster called Buhari and APC, who did we offend that caused Nigeria to be burdened with such an irresponsible and insensitive government?

ASUU is on strike

Doctors are on strike

Osinbajo just visited Makurdi 2 weeks after flood havoc (Trump did so within 2 days)

NASU and SSANU are just joining the striking strikers.

And Buhari cancelled federal executive council meeting because of Sallah.


Is Nigeria cursed?

Re: SSANU, NASU Resolve To Embark On Indefinite Strike by matex97(m): 7:23pm
nigeria education is finished

Re: SSANU, NASU Resolve To Embark On Indefinite Strike by Badmanbay(m): 7:23pm
Church agbasa la finally...

Re: SSANU, NASU Resolve To Embark On Indefinite Strike by matex97(m): 7:23pm
nigeria education sector is finished

Re: SSANU, NASU Resolve To Embark On Indefinite Strike by kokomaster3d: 7:23pm
University Lecturers on striker, Doctors on Strike, SSANU on strike, NASU on strike, Senators on Recess. Nigeria just tire person walahi. Make we just pack the government self.

Re: SSANU, NASU Resolve To Embark On Indefinite Strike by paparazy06(m): 7:23pm
I just pity the lives of the students. I just hope a lasting solution will come out of all this strikes
Re: SSANU, NASU Resolve To Embark On Indefinite Strike by Quality20(m): 7:23pm
This is nothing but madness

Re: SSANU, NASU Resolve To Embark On Indefinite Strike by ateamblezing(f): 7:24pm
From frying pan to fire,abeg make i defend my project
Re: SSANU, NASU Resolve To Embark On Indefinite Strike by stcool(m): 7:24pm
And Buhari just left Daura in a helicopter today for Abuja.
My question is, work resumed since tuesday across the nation yet a President stayed back until today, even cancelled FEC meeting while the country is in a mess.

Buhari Shame! Buhari Shame!! Buhari Shame!!!

Re: SSANU, NASU Resolve To Embark On Indefinite Strike by eleojo23: 7:24pm
Oh yeah...welcome to Nigeria.
Re: SSANU, NASU Resolve To Embark On Indefinite Strike by Carter4luv(m): 7:24pm
Everything in naija is striking.

Re: SSANU, NASU Resolve To Embark On Indefinite Strike by Shamillionaire(m): 7:25pm
we enter one chance for naija

Re: SSANU, NASU Resolve To Embark On Indefinite Strike by Royalfurnitures: 7:25pm
Strike,strike everywhere, the poor masses are the victims?


Please check out my signature for quality and durable furniture

Re: SSANU, NASU Resolve To Embark On Indefinite Strike by enemyofprogress: 7:26pm
ateamblezing:
From frying pan to fire,abeg make i defend my project
primary six pupil dey write project?
Re: SSANU, NASU Resolve To Embark On Indefinite Strike by Defaramade(m): 7:26pm
Modupe Modupe Modupe grin cheesy

Re: SSANU, NASU Resolve To Embark On Indefinite Strike by ItsPeeJayy(m): 7:26pm
This Country is a joke,our leaders are clowns and the citizens keep watching the drama and laughing.....I pity us.

Re: SSANU, NASU Resolve To Embark On Indefinite Strike by LEXYCOM: 7:27pm
Which way Nigeria?
Re: SSANU, NASU Resolve To Embark On Indefinite Strike by kambili999(f): 7:27pm
oh no. not again cry

Re: SSANU, NASU Resolve To Embark On Indefinite Strike by gr8tone: 7:28pm
What a Nation!!!

Re: SSANU, NASU Resolve To Embark On Indefinite Strike by wordproof: 7:28pm
Doomed !..
Restructure?...no way!!!
Re: SSANU, NASU Resolve To Embark On Indefinite Strike by DONADAMS(m): 7:28pm
They are mad!!!why are they embarking on strike without a reasonthere's serious problem in this country...

Re: SSANU, NASU Resolve To Embark On Indefinite Strike by zedicuszorander: 7:29pm
It's finished
Re: SSANU, NASU Resolve To Embark On Indefinite Strike by matthew84: 7:30pm
Why , crazy nation

Re: SSANU, NASU Resolve To Embark On Indefinite Strike by oluwashedy: 7:31pm
I weep for this country. Who will save my country dear lord
Re: SSANU, NASU Resolve To Embark On Indefinite Strike by Alexrayz(m): 7:31pm
Hardeysolution:


https://www.channelstv.com/2017/09/06/just-sanuu-nasu-embark-indefinite-strike/



Make una kukuma burn d universities na useless people

