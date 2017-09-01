Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Paul Okoye Shuttles His Twins In Trolley (Photos) (5262 Views)

The new dad isnt shying away from daddy duties.





NEWS VIA: Nigerian Musician, Paul Okoye shared a picture where he was shuttling his babies (twins).The new dad isnt shying away from daddy duties.

Is something wrong with his wife





his wife is rarely photographed with her kids





or is he now a woman wrapper.





he should at least keep those kids out of social media

Evaberry:

...



Is something wrong with his wife





his wife is rarely photographed with her kids





or is he now a woman wrapper.





he should at least keep those kids out of social media

Have you seen DJ Khalid's social media account?



Its almost as if Asahd doesn't have a mother.



Leave them alone, its sweet to see fathers dote on their kids. It doesn't make them "Woman Wrappers", it only makes them Daddies. Have you seen DJ Khalid's social media account?Its almost as if Asahd doesn't have a mother.Leave them alone, its sweet to see fathers dote on their kids. It doesn't make them "Woman Wrappers", it only makes them Daddies.

kennygee:





Have you seen DJ Khalid's social media account?



Its almost as if Asahd doesn't have a mother.



Leave them alone, its sweet to see fathers dote on their kids. It doesn't make them "Woman Wrappers", it only makes them Daddies.



Word!!!!!!! Word!!!!!!!



NwaAmaikpe. You will never have sense! 1 Like

Reason im not yet married...I must hustle and gather enough so my children will enjoy DADDY like this...If not chinenye,ogechi,oluchi,ife e.t.c biko stop troubling me. Im not ready to marry. 1 Like

Baba ibeji,carry go

First of all what is your business with him and his babies?



Secondly, is it bad for a father to have time with his babies?



Africans and backward thinking.First of all what is your business with him and his babies?Secondly, is it bad for a father to have time with his babies?Lastly, there is no law that said someone should not flaunt his/her kid of social media.

That's what every man does in advanced society while his wife walks along. Nothing wrong with that. In fact, you will be too ashamed walking with your wife while she is the one pushing the cart. Unless she walks along. It's the norm.



If it is the wife that is doing the wahala, you will talk, now it is the husband and you're still complaining.

Double standard ladies don't get married sweetly. Change before it is too late because i am already seeing you in Shilo come next year.

he's irrelevant in abroad nobody send am

kennygee:





Have you seen DJ Khalid's social media account?



Its almost as if Asahd doesn't have a mother.



i swear you have sense i swear you have sense

Vickyrotex is just delaying the blessings of God in our lives

So man dey spend time with his kids don turn am woman wrapper So man dey spend time with his kids don turn am woman wrapper

and this i s news worthy?...



y are the mods not moving credible topics to fp

Fathers are more important than mothers....... I c it here!

all na show offf baba later

lwkmmdddd why d tin con dey pain u pass the owner.. my dear come make we born our own sheyb u wan dey carry pikin u go carry tire lwkmmdddd why d tin con dey pain u pass the owner.. my dear come make we born our own sheyb u wan dey carry pikin u go carry tire

I was expecting to see a trolley instead I saw a pram. Highly disappointed