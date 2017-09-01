₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,873,343 members, 3,773,157 topics. Date: Wednesday, 06 September 2017 at 08:59 PM

Paul Okoye Shuttles His Twins In Trolley (Photos) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Paul Okoye Shuttles His Twins In Trolley (Photos) (5262 Views)

Paul Okoye And His Twins In Adorable Photo / Paul Okoye And Anita Welcome Twins In The US (Photos) / Singer Flavour On Daddy Duties With Second Daughter, Sophia [PICS] (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Paul Okoye Shuttles His Twins In Trolley (Photos) by Jeus(m): 7:37pm
Nigerian Musician, Paul Okoye shared a picture where he was shuttling his babies (twins).

The new dad isnt shying away from daddy duties.


NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/09/daddy-duties-paul-okoye-shuttles-his.html

Re: Paul Okoye Shuttles His Twins In Trolley (Photos) by CEOYOMZZYBLOG: 7:41pm
ok
Re: Paul Okoye Shuttles His Twins In Trolley (Photos) by Evaberry(f): 7:42pm
...

Is something wrong with his wife


his wife is rarely photographed with her kids


or is he now a woman wrapper.


he should at least keep those kids out of social media

1 Like

Re: Paul Okoye Shuttles His Twins In Trolley (Photos) by kennygee(f): 7:49pm
Evaberry:
...

Is something wrong with his wife


his wife is rarely photographed with her kids


or is he now a woman wrapper.


he should at least keep those kids out of social media

Have you seen DJ Khalid's social media account?

Its almost as if Asahd doesn't have a mother.

Leave them alone, its sweet to see fathers dote on their kids. It doesn't make them "Woman Wrappers", it only makes them Daddies.

29 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Paul Okoye Shuttles His Twins In Trolley (Photos) by JamieNaija(m): 8:20pm
kennygee:


Have you seen DJ Khalid's social media account?

Its almost as if Asahd doesn't have a mother.

Leave them alone, its sweet to see fathers dote on their kids. It doesn't make them "Woman Wrappers", it only makes them Daddies.


Word!!!!!!!

13 Likes

Re: Paul Okoye Shuttles His Twins In Trolley (Photos) by deepwater(f): 8:20pm
Seun
Check out this topic as top news on your website
Was this your dream or you have simply lost control ? undecided

1 Like

Re: Paul Okoye Shuttles His Twins In Trolley (Photos) by Slayer2: 8:21pm
NwaAmaikpe. You will never have sense! undecided

1 Like

Re: Paul Okoye Shuttles His Twins In Trolley (Photos) by EmekaBlue(m): 8:21pm
Reason im not yet married...I must hustle and gather enough so my children will enjoy DADDY like this...If not chinenye,ogechi,oluchi,ife e.t.c biko stop troubling me. Im not ready to marry.

1 Like

Re: Paul Okoye Shuttles His Twins In Trolley (Photos) by ateamblezing(f): 8:21pm
Baba ibeji,carry go
Re: Paul Okoye Shuttles His Twins In Trolley (Photos) by tintingz(m): 8:21pm
Evaberry:
...

Is something wrong with his wife


his wife is rarely photographed with her kids


or is he now a woman wrapper.


he should at least keep those kids out of social media
Africans and backward thinking.

First of all what is your business with him and his babies?

Secondly, is it bad for a father to have time with his babies?

Lastly, there is no law that said someone should not flaunt his/her kid of social media.

2 Likes

Re: Paul Okoye Shuttles His Twins In Trolley (Photos) by falopey: 8:22pm
That's what every man does in advanced society while his wife walks along. Nothing wrong with that. In fact, you will be too ashamed walking with your wife while she is the one pushing the cart. Unless she walks along. It's the norm.
Re: Paul Okoye Shuttles His Twins In Trolley (Photos) by lollypeezle(m): 8:22pm
Anty Eva water, please what do you want abeg?
If it is the wife that is doing the wahala, you will talk, now it is the husband and you're still complaining.
Double standard ladies don't get married sweetly. Change before it is too late because i am already seeing you in Shilo come next year.
Evaberry:
...

Is something wrong with his wife


his wife is rarely photographed with her kids


or is he now a woman wrapper.


he should at least keep those kids out of social media
Re: Paul Okoye Shuttles His Twins In Trolley (Photos) by Platony(m): 8:22pm
Cute..
Re: Paul Okoye Shuttles His Twins In Trolley (Photos) by Shortyy(f): 8:23pm
Cool. Gram daddy
Re: Paul Okoye Shuttles His Twins In Trolley (Photos) by sonofanarchy(m): 8:23pm
he's irrelevant in abroad nobody send am
Re: Paul Okoye Shuttles His Twins In Trolley (Photos) by jumaiusmanne(f): 8:23pm
kennygee:


Have you seen DJ Khalid's social media account?

Its almost as if Asahd doesn't have a mother.

Leave them alone, its sweet to see fathers dote on their kids. It doesn't make them "Woman Wrappers", it only makes them Daddies.
i swear you have sense

1 Like

Re: Paul Okoye Shuttles His Twins In Trolley (Photos) by Yewandequeen(f): 8:25pm
Cute
Re: Paul Okoye Shuttles His Twins In Trolley (Photos) by kennygee(f): 8:25pm
deepwater:
Seun
Check out this topic as top news on your website
Was this your dream or you have simply lost control ? undecided

Rotfl.

But that's why there are different sections on the Forum. It caters to different people and different topics of life.

1 Like

Re: Paul Okoye Shuttles His Twins In Trolley (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 8:25pm
Vickyrotex is just delaying the blessings of God in our lives cry cry
Re: Paul Okoye Shuttles His Twins In Trolley (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 8:26pm
deepwater:
Seun
Check out this topic as top news on your website
Was this your dream or you have simply lost control ? undecided
he have losted control
Re: Paul Okoye Shuttles His Twins In Trolley (Photos) by loomer: 8:27pm
Evaberry:
...

Is something wrong with his wife


his wife is rarely photographed with her kids


or is he now a woman wrapper.


he should at least keep those kids out of social media

So man dey spend time with his kids don turn am woman wrapper
Re: Paul Okoye Shuttles His Twins In Trolley (Photos) by piagetskinner(m): 8:28pm
and this i s news worthy?...

y are the mods not moving credible topics to fp
Re: Paul Okoye Shuttles His Twins In Trolley (Photos) by guru90: 8:29pm
Fathers are more important than mothers....... I c it here!
Re: Paul Okoye Shuttles His Twins In Trolley (Photos) by MustiizRaja(m): 8:30pm
all na show offf baba later
Re: Paul Okoye Shuttles His Twins In Trolley (Photos) by MustiizRaja(m): 8:32pm
Evaberry:
...

Is something wrong with his wife


his wife is rarely photographed with her kids


or is he now a woman wrapper.


he should at least keep those kids out of social media


lwkmmdddd why d tin con dey pain u pass the owner.. my dear come make we born our own sheyb u wan dey carry pikin u go carry tire
Re: Paul Okoye Shuttles His Twins In Trolley (Photos) by Olulinks(m): 8:33pm
Evaberry:
...
Is something wrong with his wife

his wife is rarely photographed with her kids

or is he now a woman wrapper.

he should at least keep those kids out of social media
It's because of preying eyes like yours na.
Re: Paul Okoye Shuttles His Twins In Trolley (Photos) by Gangster1ms: 8:36pm
Cool
Re: Paul Okoye Shuttles His Twins In Trolley (Photos) by Stylz69(m): 8:37pm
I was expecting to see a trolley instead I saw a pram. Highly disappointed

1 Like

Re: Paul Okoye Shuttles His Twins In Trolley (Photos) by sonnie10: 8:47pm
Stylz69:
I was expecting to see a trolley instead I saw a pram. Highly disappointed

I was expecting to see his twins, as in an adult .

(0) (Reply)

Whitney Houston Dies @ 48! / Whitney Houston Dies @ 48 / Scarlett Johansson Is A Classic Beauty In Photoshoot For Vogue

Viewing this topic: forke(m), ursullalinda, Enugufirstson(m), mekadonpat(m), chinene1(f), snipes4, talk2omonow, afariogunone1, seyiofficial(m), robonski15(m), Silvawazza(m), Beeboo(m), olagabriel26, opelenge, Jamorezzi, Ini22(f), cuteguy1, CutenaijaMedia(m), oladipo322(m), Daxyd4realzy(m), Kutupapapa, ayox1, jobaltol, Butterscotch92, chinma414(f), flammygirl(f), 4everyoungpresh(f), spotty232(m), luglio, KiNiBiGd, gfunkera(m), rollykotex, GistMore, Olajohn5, shegie(m), zeelo2014, Dracoe(m), ades0la(f), Segunia(m), Lorhdany(m), vivlyviv, Holuu(m), ADENIKETINA2015(f), doublefab(f), adamsh, kindla(f), kajsa08(f), Somkele, KAYCEEJUNIOR(m), lilmax(m), hitleraldof(m), Afrok(m), joiful(f), salisuammy(f), woodmood and 112 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.