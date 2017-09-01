₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Paul Okoye Shuttles His Twins In Trolley (Photos) by Jeus(m): 7:37pm
Nigerian Musician, Paul Okoye shared a picture where he was shuttling his babies (twins).
The new dad isnt shying away from daddy duties.
NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/09/daddy-duties-paul-okoye-shuttles-his.html
|Re: Paul Okoye Shuttles His Twins In Trolley (Photos) by CEOYOMZZYBLOG: 7:41pm
ok
|Re: Paul Okoye Shuttles His Twins In Trolley (Photos) by Evaberry(f): 7:42pm
...
Is something wrong with his wife
his wife is rarely photographed with her kids
or is he now a woman wrapper.
he should at least keep those kids out of social media
1 Like
|Re: Paul Okoye Shuttles His Twins In Trolley (Photos) by kennygee(f): 7:49pm
Evaberry:
Have you seen DJ Khalid's social media account?
Its almost as if Asahd doesn't have a mother.
Leave them alone, its sweet to see fathers dote on their kids. It doesn't make them "Woman Wrappers", it only makes them Daddies.
29 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Paul Okoye Shuttles His Twins In Trolley (Photos) by JamieNaija(m): 8:20pm
kennygee:
Word!!!!!!!
13 Likes
|Re: Paul Okoye Shuttles His Twins In Trolley (Photos) by deepwater(f): 8:20pm
Seun
Check out this topic as top news on your website
Was this your dream or you have simply lost control ?
1 Like
|Re: Paul Okoye Shuttles His Twins In Trolley (Photos) by Slayer2: 8:21pm
NwaAmaikpe. You will never have sense!
1 Like
|Re: Paul Okoye Shuttles His Twins In Trolley (Photos) by EmekaBlue(m): 8:21pm
Reason im not yet married...I must hustle and gather enough so my children will enjoy DADDY like this...If not chinenye,ogechi,oluchi,ife e.t.c biko stop troubling me. Im not ready to marry.
1 Like
|Re: Paul Okoye Shuttles His Twins In Trolley (Photos) by ateamblezing(f): 8:21pm
Baba ibeji,carry go
|Re: Paul Okoye Shuttles His Twins In Trolley (Photos) by tintingz(m): 8:21pm
Evaberry:Africans and backward thinking.
First of all what is your business with him and his babies?
Secondly, is it bad for a father to have time with his babies?
Lastly, there is no law that said someone should not flaunt his/her kid of social media.
2 Likes
|Re: Paul Okoye Shuttles His Twins In Trolley (Photos) by falopey: 8:22pm
That's what every man does in advanced society while his wife walks along. Nothing wrong with that. In fact, you will be too ashamed walking with your wife while she is the one pushing the cart. Unless she walks along. It's the norm.
|Re: Paul Okoye Shuttles His Twins In Trolley (Photos) by lollypeezle(m): 8:22pm
Anty Eva water, please what do you want abeg?
If it is the wife that is doing the wahala, you will talk, now it is the husband and you're still complaining.
Double standard ladies don't get married sweetly. Change before it is too late because i am already seeing you in Shilo come next year.
Evaberry:
|Re: Paul Okoye Shuttles His Twins In Trolley (Photos) by Platony(m): 8:22pm
Cute..
|Re: Paul Okoye Shuttles His Twins In Trolley (Photos) by Shortyy(f): 8:23pm
Cool. Gram daddy
|Re: Paul Okoye Shuttles His Twins In Trolley (Photos) by sonofanarchy(m): 8:23pm
he's irrelevant in abroad nobody send am
|Re: Paul Okoye Shuttles His Twins In Trolley (Photos) by jumaiusmanne(f): 8:23pm
kennygee:i swear you have sense
1 Like
|Re: Paul Okoye Shuttles His Twins In Trolley (Photos) by Yewandequeen(f): 8:25pm
Cute
|Re: Paul Okoye Shuttles His Twins In Trolley (Photos) by kennygee(f): 8:25pm
deepwater:
Rotfl.
But that's why there are different sections on the Forum. It caters to different people and different topics of life.
1 Like
|Re: Paul Okoye Shuttles His Twins In Trolley (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 8:25pm
Vickyrotex is just delaying the blessings of God in our lives
|Re: Paul Okoye Shuttles His Twins In Trolley (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 8:26pm
deepwater:he have losted control
|Re: Paul Okoye Shuttles His Twins In Trolley (Photos) by loomer: 8:27pm
Evaberry:
So man dey spend time with his kids don turn am woman wrapper
|Re: Paul Okoye Shuttles His Twins In Trolley (Photos) by piagetskinner(m): 8:28pm
and this i s news worthy?...
y are the mods not moving credible topics to fp
|Re: Paul Okoye Shuttles His Twins In Trolley (Photos) by guru90: 8:29pm
Fathers are more important than mothers....... I c it here!
|Re: Paul Okoye Shuttles His Twins In Trolley (Photos) by MustiizRaja(m): 8:30pm
all na show offf baba later
|Re: Paul Okoye Shuttles His Twins In Trolley (Photos) by MustiizRaja(m): 8:32pm
Evaberry:
lwkmmdddd why d tin con dey pain u pass the owner.. my dear come make we born our own sheyb u wan dey carry pikin u go carry tire
|Re: Paul Okoye Shuttles His Twins In Trolley (Photos) by Olulinks(m): 8:33pm
Evaberry:It's because of preying eyes like yours na.
|Re: Paul Okoye Shuttles His Twins In Trolley (Photos) by Gangster1ms: 8:36pm
Cool
|Re: Paul Okoye Shuttles His Twins In Trolley (Photos) by Stylz69(m): 8:37pm
I was expecting to see a trolley instead I saw a pram. Highly disappointed
1 Like
|Re: Paul Okoye Shuttles His Twins In Trolley (Photos) by sonnie10: 8:47pm
Stylz69:
I was expecting to see his twins, as in an adult .
