Vice president, Prof Yemi Osinbajo earlier today was in Makurdi, the Benue state capital to assess the level of damage done by the flood.



He visited the areas affected by the flood and was also at the IDP's camp stationed at Makurdi International Market to talk to the flood victims.



Speaking after an assessment tour of areas affected by flood, he said;



"There must be effective dredging of River Benue as a long term solution to flooding in Benue State."



Earlier in an welcome speech Governor Samuel Ortom appealed to the Federal Government to create more drainage in the state and as well dredge the River Benue.



When will Buhari toe this path of Prof to visit his distrust and disheartened citizens?



O!! it seems Bubu wants to do it the American way where Trump sent Pence to pay a visit to the ravaged Houston.



God will provide better and permanent succour to the displaced persons of Makurdi. 3 Likes 2 Shares

We should be looking at solutions n preventive measures

lalasticlala

I think SOMETIMES we are our own problems. I've witnessed the dredging of a river in one of the states in Nigeria with the government of the state making pleas via radio announcements and billboard adverts for people to stop dumping refuse in that river....this year, same river went over its bank, houses were flooded, now the people who wouldn't listen to instruction or use common sense are now shouting for help. I think SOMETIMES we are our own problems. I've witnessed the dredging of a river in one of the states in Nigeria with the government of the state making pleas via radio announcements and billboard adverts for people to stop dumping refuse in that river....this year, same river went over its bank, houses were flooded, now the people who wouldn't listen to instruction or use common sense are now shouting for help. 18 Likes 2 Shares

I did not see those areas now, i only saw him with people, just like town hall meetings. 3 Likes

wetin concern SAN with environmental engineering chaii what a pathetic country



Osibanjo is a vagabond

Buhari is a terrorist

aisha is a shameless corrupt prostitute





cc

Omenkalives 5 Likes 1 Share

Good move VP 1 Like

please,abeg,biko,who is fashola's tailor, the guy need koboko I mean am, abi na only me see that his dressing 1 Like

Good

Nigeria is doomed 7 Likes

Wetin Fashola go find there?no wonder I no get light for house,him don go do eye service for Benue 2 Likes

God will answer our prayers.

bab

I thought fashola is Minister of Energy and power. What is he doing there when he should be fixing Electricity nationwide 2 Likes

shey this flood incident happened like "five years ago" n pastor decided to visit them now, while the lion king spent one week in daura for sallah after over 100days in coma in the UK. APC should go and die!!! 3 Likes

Managerial skill are transferable in the top level stage if management



Read you won't .... Stop embaracing your self please Managerial skill are transferable in the top level stage if managementRead you won't .... Stop embaracing your self please 7 Likes

What a belated move for the press as usual. Its going towards 12 days the flood ravaged this riverine zone of the Country and yet look at when the number 2 man deemed it fit to pay a visit? Imagine a federal minister of power, works and housing also there when he is not DG of NEMA....but why is this Country parading jesters as leaders? We have more unmotorable roads around that needs attention amidst many flaws affecting Fashola's area of jurisdiction. Chai

I can't see or find any affected flooded area in any of the pictures and why didn't buhari go to Benue himself?

When they called we yorubas cowards,at first I was angry but now I even call my own follow yorubas cowards.the reasons are.

Bubu has been away more than 100 days in office and osibanjo couldn't take over according to the constitution but instead pee in his pant when he hears the presidency.

2ndly it is common knowledge that buhari is dead even cnn annouced it and buhari was given one minutes silence in un,but instead yorubas help package these Sudanese to become president because of the fear north.

3rdly,it is the yorubas defending the northerners online.buying data to check all the news and supporting them as if they are slaves to fulanis.

Please keep circulating,untill the yorubas wake up.

They call me funmi, the betrayal,betraying her fellow betrayals. 4 Likes

God bless you sir

Nonsense trash



what conclusion will a San draw in the flood

what's the need of the inspection or are you telling me that a good manager is not supposed to know at least 50% nature of his job.

the vagabond called Osibanjo just went there for sight seeing and not inspection.



please define inspection for me Nonsense trashwhat conclusion will a San draw in the floodwhat's the need of the inspection or are you telling me that a good manager is not supposed to know at least 50% nature of his job.the vagabond called Osibanjo just went there for sight seeing and not inspection.please define inspection for me

keemi:

See him bongo jean the tin tire me I swear the tin tire me I swear

