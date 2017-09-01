₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Osinbajo Inspects Areas Affected By Flood In Makurdi, Visits IDP's Camp (Photos) by GidiParrot: 8:06pm On Sep 06
By Lasgidi Online
Vice president, Prof Yemi Osinbajo earlier today was in Makurdi, the Benue state capital to assess the level of damage done by the flood.
He visited the areas affected by the flood and was also at the IDP's camp stationed at Makurdi International Market to talk to the flood victims.
Speaking after an assessment tour of areas affected by flood, he said;
"There must be effective dredging of River Benue as a long term solution to flooding in Benue State."
Earlier in an welcome speech Governor Samuel Ortom appealed to the Federal Government to create more drainage in the state and as well dredge the River Benue.
See more photos below...
lalasticlala
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Areas Affected By Flood In Makurdi, Visits IDP's Camp (Photos) by GidiParrot: 8:06pm On Sep 06
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Areas Affected By Flood In Makurdi, Visits IDP's Camp (Photos) by christejames(m): 8:22pm On Sep 06
When will Buhari toe this path of Prof to visit his distrust and disheartened citizens?
O!! it seems Bubu wants to do it the American way where Trump sent Pence to pay a visit to the ravaged Houston.
God will provide better and permanent succour to the displaced persons of Makurdi.
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Areas Affected By Flood In Makurdi, Visits IDP's Camp (Photos) by SUPOL(m): 8:36pm On Sep 06
We should be looking at solutions n preventive measures
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Areas Affected By Flood In Makurdi, Visits IDP's Camp (Photos) by Seila(m): 9:07pm On Sep 06
GidiParrot:
I think SOMETIMES we are our own problems. I've witnessed the dredging of a river in one of the states in Nigeria with the government of the state making pleas via radio announcements and billboard adverts for people to stop dumping refuse in that river....this year, same river went over its bank, houses were flooded, now the people who wouldn't listen to instruction or use common sense are now shouting for help.
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Areas Affected By Flood In Makurdi, Visits IDP's Camp (Photos) by Vanpascore(m): 9:21pm On Sep 06
I did not see those areas now, i only saw him with people, just like town hall meetings.
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Areas Affected By Flood In Makurdi, Visits IDP's Camp (Photos) by potipher7: 9:21pm On Sep 06
wetin concern SAN with environmental engineering chaii what a pathetic country
Osibanjo is a vagabond
Buhari is a terrorist
aisha is a shameless corrupt prostitute
cc
Omenkalives
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Areas Affected By Flood In Makurdi, Visits IDP's Camp (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 9:23pm On Sep 06
Good move VP
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Areas Affected By Flood In Makurdi, Visits IDP's Camp (Photos) by DeWisedon(m): 9:24pm On Sep 06
please,abeg,biko,who is fashola's tailor, the guy need koboko I mean am, abi na only me see that his dressing
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Areas Affected By Flood In Makurdi, Visits IDP's Camp (Photos) by greatiyk4u(m): 9:24pm On Sep 06
Good
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Areas Affected By Flood In Makurdi, Visits IDP's Camp (Photos) by ewenla1234(m): 9:26pm On Sep 06
Nigeria is doomed
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Areas Affected By Flood In Makurdi, Visits IDP's Camp (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 9:26pm On Sep 06
Wetin Fashola go find there?no wonder I no get light for house,him don go do eye service for Benue
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Areas Affected By Flood In Makurdi, Visits IDP's Camp (Photos) by simbol(f): 9:26pm On Sep 06
God will answer our prayers.
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Areas Affected By Flood In Makurdi, Visits IDP's Camp (Photos) by Saheed9: 9:26pm On Sep 06
bab
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Areas Affected By Flood In Makurdi, Visits IDP's Camp (Photos) by Josh44s(m): 9:29pm On Sep 06
I thought fashola is Minister of Energy and power. What is he doing there when he should be fixing Electricity nationwide
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Areas Affected By Flood In Makurdi, Visits IDP's Camp (Photos) by Nobody: 9:29pm On Sep 06
shey this flood incident happened like "five years ago" n pastor decided to visit them now, while the lion king spent one week in daura for sallah after over 100days in coma in the UK. APC should go and die!!!
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Areas Affected By Flood In Makurdi, Visits IDP's Camp (Photos) by mrvitalis(m): 9:30pm On Sep 06
potipher7:
Managerial skill are transferable in the top level stage if management
Read you won't .... Stop embaracing your self please
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Areas Affected By Flood In Makurdi, Visits IDP's Camp (Photos) by keemi(m): 9:30pm On Sep 06
DeWisedon:See him bongo jean
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Areas Affected By Flood In Makurdi, Visits IDP's Camp (Photos) by uchman48(m): 9:31pm On Sep 06
potipher7:what is this one saying.
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Areas Affected By Flood In Makurdi, Visits IDP's Camp (Photos) by Ratello: 9:31pm On Sep 06
What a belated move for the press as usual. Its going towards 12 days the flood ravaged this riverine zone of the Country and yet look at when the number 2 man deemed it fit to pay a visit? Imagine a federal minister of power, works and housing also there when he is not DG of NEMA....but why is this Country parading jesters as leaders? We have more unmotorable roads around that needs attention amidst many flaws affecting Fashola's area of jurisdiction. Chai
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Areas Affected By Flood In Makurdi, Visits IDP's Camp (Photos) by ilovebbwgirl: 9:31pm On Sep 06
ewenla1234:
use your brain pray for your country prayer is the best solution to all problem
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Areas Affected By Flood In Makurdi, Visits IDP's Camp (Photos) by ilovebbwgirl: 9:32pm On Sep 06
Josh44s:
i thought you were born in nigeria
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Areas Affected By Flood In Makurdi, Visits IDP's Camp (Photos) by Ogashub(m): 9:32pm On Sep 06
I can't see or find any affected flooded area in any of the pictures and why didn't buhari go to Benue himself?
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Areas Affected By Flood In Makurdi, Visits IDP's Camp (Photos) by fumiswtpusy(f): 9:33pm On Sep 06
When they called we yorubas cowards,at first I was angry but now I even call my own follow yorubas cowards.the reasons are.
Bubu has been away more than 100 days in office and osibanjo couldn't take over according to the constitution but instead pee in his pant when he hears the presidency.
2ndly it is common knowledge that buhari is dead even cnn annouced it and buhari was given one minutes silence in un,but instead yorubas help package these Sudanese to become president because of the fear north.
3rdly,it is the yorubas defending the northerners online.buying data to check all the news and supporting them as if they are slaves to fulanis.
Please keep circulating,untill the yorubas wake up.
They call me funmi, the betrayal,betraying her fellow betrayals.
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Areas Affected By Flood In Makurdi, Visits IDP's Camp (Photos) by Sukeyusa: 9:34pm On Sep 06
God bless you sir
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Areas Affected By Flood In Makurdi, Visits IDP's Camp (Photos) by Josh44s(m): 9:34pm On Sep 06
ilovebbwgirl:
No I wasn't. I was born in Fuji
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Areas Affected By Flood In Makurdi, Visits IDP's Camp (Photos) by 9japrof(m): 9:35pm On Sep 06
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Areas Affected By Flood In Makurdi, Visits IDP's Camp (Photos) by potipher7: 9:36pm On Sep 06
mrvitalis:
Nonsense trash
what conclusion will a San draw in the flood
what's the need of the inspection or are you telling me that a good manager is not supposed to know at least 50% nature of his job.
the vagabond called Osibanjo just went there for sight seeing and not inspection.
please define inspection for me
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Areas Affected By Flood In Makurdi, Visits IDP's Camp (Photos) by DeWisedon(m): 9:37pm On Sep 06
keemi:the tin tire me I swear
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Areas Affected By Flood In Makurdi, Visits IDP's Camp (Photos) by ilovebbwgirl: 9:38pm On Sep 06
Josh44s:
no wonder your brain will not comprehend anything other than music
|Re: Osinbajo Inspects Areas Affected By Flood In Makurdi, Visits IDP's Camp (Photos) by brojoshua: 9:38pm On Sep 06
The government has ear to hear.
But also let there be justice in Nigeria. All the looters must / should be prosecuted and those that are convicted among them must be punished by imprisonment and the likes as it is right and just. Let those criminals cases of looting which are crimes against humanity never be swept under carpet as usual in Nigeria. Let there be justice and judgment, otherwise God Himself will not forgive you leaders and us as a nation
