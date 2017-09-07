₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Afia Schwarzenegger Responds To Her Sex Video Scandal by Kolababe: 9:21pm On Sep 06
Ghanaian TV personality and media sensation Afia Schwarzenegger has just admitted that she is “single and ready to date your father.”
Afia Schwarzenegger has made headlines this week regarding reports that indicated that her marriage was on the rocks due to marital infidelity to South African based Ghanaian businessman and professional instrumentalist Lawrence Abrokwa.
Earlier reports indicated that Lawrence Abrokwa caught Afia in bed with her lover and subsequently asked the comedienne to vacate their matrimonial home.
In a latest Instagram post Afia Schwarzenegger seems to be fueling the rumor mill captioning her latest photo with the message “I am single...ready to date your father! Nice breast, nice ass,not for broke men"
One can only speculate however judging from recent events Afia is taking a direct jab at her hubby Lawrence Abrokwa and their marriage.
Rev. Owusu Bempah the leader and founder of the Glorious Word Ministry International had earlier predicted that the union between Afia Schwarzenegger and Lawrence Abrokwa would not last and it seems the prediction is coming to pass.
The now estranged pair tied the knot on 22nd October, 2016 inside a church at Florida Lake in Johannesburg.
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/?id=7183
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Responds To Her Sex Video Scandal by donkossy(m): 9:25pm On Sep 06
ashawo
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Responds To Her Sex Video Scandal by Destined2win: 9:32pm On Sep 06
It"s very obvious she has no self worth.
She no even fine sef
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Responds To Her Sex Video Scandal by auntysimbiat(f): 10:42pm On Sep 06
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Responds To Her Sex Video Scandal by oluwasegun007(m): 10:43pm On Sep 06
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Responds To Her Sex Video Scandal by ShyCypher(m): 10:43pm On Sep 06
Oya o... another one
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Responds To Her Sex Video Scandal by LexngtonSteele: 10:43pm On Sep 06
Seems Ghanaians are more sexually expressive than Nigerians.
This girl is a desperate, chronic attention seeker.
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Responds To Her Sex Video Scandal by free2ryhme: 10:44pm On Sep 06
Kolababe:
wetin dem for use do sacrifice tey tey
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Responds To Her Sex Video Scandal by benlizfoods(m): 10:44pm On Sep 06
What is this World turning to for Pete's sake. And this is someone's mentor o. The end is truly near.
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Responds To Her Sex Video Scandal by kennygee(f): 10:44pm On Sep 06
She is a lost cause. No remorse at all.
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Responds To Her Sex Video Scandal by Anijay1212(m): 10:44pm On Sep 06
She be pesin mama?
Nonsence.
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Responds To Her Sex Video Scandal by obaival(m): 10:45pm On Sep 06
Awosha!!!!
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Responds To Her Sex Video Scandal by free2ryhme: 10:45pm On Sep 06
Kolababe:
shameless woman
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Responds To Her Sex Video Scandal by Caustics: 10:45pm On Sep 06
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Responds To Her Sex Video Scandal by kollinz1234: 10:45pm On Sep 06
Pervert!!
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Responds To Her Sex Video Scandal by osuohak(m): 10:45pm On Sep 06
“I am single...ready to date your father! Nice breast, nice ass,not for broke men"
All wil soon fade away.
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Responds To Her Sex Video Scandal by kaycyor: 10:45pm On Sep 06
Her life.. Her way.. Wetin concern me
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Responds To Her Sex Video Scandal by free2ryhme: 10:46pm On Sep 06
Kolababe:
she knew he was broken yet agreed to the marriage, na wa ooo
this one don finish
Devil has taken over
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Responds To Her Sex Video Scandal by beautiful232(f): 10:46pm On Sep 06
this one wasn't even ready to Marry, no shame at all.
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Responds To Her Sex Video Scandal by Lexusgs430: 10:47pm On Sep 06
Wetin dey to talk again ? Or was her account too hacked?
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Responds To Her Sex Video Scandal by beautiful232(f): 10:47pm On Sep 06
this one wasn't even ready to Marry, no shame at all.
nice breast ,nice ass +ugly face that cannot keep her home...
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Responds To Her Sex Video Scandal by Thobiy(m): 10:47pm On Sep 06
Mtcheew all this rubbish/yeye story
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Responds To Her Sex Video Scandal by Tessie01(f): 10:48pm On Sep 06
she has no iota of remorse , shameless somebody .
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Responds To Her Sex Video Scandal by tonididdy(m): 10:48pm On Sep 06
what do men even see in women
money all day....i Bleep hoes with my toes "BROS OVER HOES NIGGAS", find that bag
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Responds To Her Sex Video Scandal by Odioko1(m): 10:48pm On Sep 06
Hmmmm
Africa Woman are turning to some else
Lord help us.
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Responds To Her Sex Video Scandal by Charles4075(m): 10:48pm On Sep 06
This one just weak me.
I'm single,.. Ready to date your father.... Nice breast, nice ass, not for broke men.
Chai....
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Responds To Her Sex Video Scandal by hedonistic: 10:49pm On Sep 06
Useless thing.
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Responds To Her Sex Video Scandal by Lexusgs430: 10:50pm On Sep 06
Those mangoro's are still on parade .... Standing attention ............
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Responds To Her Sex Video Scandal by WomanOfRace(f): 10:50pm On Sep 06
I don't blame her, i blame the husband. The marriage is not even up to a year.....smh how some men these days go for anything.she was proud enough to show semi nude with him even before the marriage, he shouldn't be suprised she is doing full nude with someone in his house.
He married her crazy and expected her to be sane?
