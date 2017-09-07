Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Afia Schwarzenegger Responds To Her Sex Video Scandal (19899 Views)

Afia Schwarzenegger has made headlines this week regarding reports that indicated that her marriage was on the rocks due to marital infidelity to South African based Ghanaian businessman and professional instrumentalist Lawrence Abrokwa.



Earlier reports indicated that Lawrence Abrokwa caught Afia in bed with her lover and subsequently asked the comedienne to vacate their matrimonial home.



In a latest Instagram post Afia Schwarzenegger seems to be fueling the rumor mill captioning her latest photo with the message “I am single...ready to date your father! Nice breast, nice ass,not for broke men"



One can only speculate however judging from recent events Afia is taking a direct jab at her hubby Lawrence Abrokwa and their marriage.



Rev. Owusu Bempah the leader and founder of the Glorious Word Ministry International had earlier predicted that the union between Afia Schwarzenegger and Lawrence Abrokwa would not last and it seems the prediction is coming to pass.



The now estranged pair tied the knot on 22nd October, 2016 inside a church at Florida Lake in Johannesburg.







ashawo 10 Likes

It"s very obvious she has no self worth.



She no even fine sef 57 Likes 2 Shares

Damn

Oya o... another one 19 Likes

Seems Ghanaians are more sexually expressive than Nigerians.



This girl is a desperate, chronic attention seeker. 5 Likes

Kolababe:

wetin dem for use do sacrifice tey tey wetin dem for use do sacrifice tey tey 2 Likes

What is this World turning to for Pete's sake. And this is someone's mentor o. The end is truly near. 2 Likes

She is a lost cause. No remorse at all. 2 Likes

She be pesin mama?

Nonsence.

Awosha!!!! 2 Likes

shameless woman shameless woman 4 Likes

Pervert!!

“I am single...ready to date your father! Nice breast, nice ass,not for broke men"



All wil soon fade away. 8 Likes

Her life.. Her way.. Wetin concern me

she knew he was broken yet agreed to the marriage, na wa ooo



this one don finish



Devil has taken over she knew he was broken yet agreed to the marriage, na wa ooothis one don finishDevil has taken over

this one wasn't even ready to Marry, no shame at all. 1 Like

Wetin dey to talk again ? Or was her account too hacked?

this one wasn't even ready to Marry, no shame at all.

nice breast ,nice ass +ugly face that cannot keep her home... 3 Likes

Mtcheew all this rubbish/yeye story

she has no iota of remorse , shameless somebody . 1 Like

what do men even see in women





money all day....i Bleep hoes with my toes "BROS OVER HOES NIGGAS", find that bag 1 Like

Hmmmm

Africa Woman are turning to some else

Lord help us.

This one just weak me.



I'm single,.. Ready to date your father.... Nice breast, nice ass, not for broke men.



Chai.... 1 Like

Useless thing. 1 Like

Those mangoro's are still on parade .... Standing attention ............