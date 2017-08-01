₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,873,551 members, 3,773,857 topics. Date: Thursday, 07 September 2017 at 08:44 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Told APC He Won't Seek Re-Election In 2019 - Aisha Alhassan Tells Reuter (2115 Views)
Falana: Why Fayose Cannot Seek Re-election / How Plans To Kidnap Attahiru Jega During 2015 Election Failed – Adeniyi / NASS Crisis: What Buhari Told APC Reps At The Meeting (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Buhari Told APC He Won't Seek Re-Election In 2019 - Aisha Alhassan Tells Reuter by life2017: 1:57am
Nigeria's Buhari said he would not seek re-election in 2019: minister
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-nigeria-politics/nigerias-buhari-said-he-would-not-seek-re-election-in-2019-minister-idUSKCN1BH2GT
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Told APC He Won't Seek Re-Election In 2019 - Aisha Alhassan Tells Reuter by modelmike7(m): 2:01am
Baba must contest o please...
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Told APC He Won't Seek Re-Election In 2019 - Aisha Alhassan Tells Reuter by tit(f): 2:58am
who cares!
this rotten pucci alhassan alias ashawo mecca, should go and seat down.
we know all her doings.
buhari till 2023
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Told APC He Won't Seek Re-Election In 2019 - Aisha Alhassan Tells Reuter by Atiku2019: 3:17am
Atiku2019 Loading............
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Told APC He Won't Seek Re-Election In 2019 - Aisha Alhassan Tells Reuter by Aspiregreat: 3:31am
Thank you for saving our country from another apocalypse.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Told APC He Won't Seek Re-Election In 2019 - Aisha Alhassan Tells Reuter by Aspiregreat: 3:32am
Atiku2019:
That one is another criminal in the making.
6 Likes
|Re: Buhari Told APC He Won't Seek Re-Election In 2019 - Aisha Alhassan Tells Reuter by Connoisseur(m): 3:55am
Forget sense of loyalty.
The kind IBB talked about
|Re: Buhari Told APC He Won't Seek Re-Election In 2019 - Aisha Alhassan Tells Reuter by Aufbauh(m): 4:24am
If this disclosure is true then the woman just shot herself and her overambitious pseudo principal Alh. Atiku in the foot.
Besides, what item(s) has Atiku forgot in the presidency that he's desperate to get back? Maybe he has device a new way of acquiring Nigerian wealth without tracking.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Told APC He Won't Seek Re-Election In 2019 - Aisha Alhassan Tells Reuter by tuniski: 4:24am
tit:In Daura you mean? Shior e go do you and buhari like film the strong thing nigerians will do una come 2019!
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari Told APC He Won't Seek Re-Election In 2019 - Aisha Alhassan Tells Reuter by OnucheAdams: 5:06am
Aufbauh:
The problem isn't Atiku's desire to contest, but Baba's body language which tends to suggest that he intends to seek re-election. The sad part of it all is that there are young people who see Buhari as the messiah Nigerian needs to move forward....
|Re: Buhari Told APC He Won't Seek Re-Election In 2019 - Aisha Alhassan Tells Reuter by Ibifizzleboy(m): 6:18am
over to the AFONJAS
|Re: Buhari Told APC He Won't Seek Re-Election In 2019 - Aisha Alhassan Tells Reuter by icedfire(m): 6:32am
buhari must complete his second term oo... it's 8 years for the north. I will personally vote for buhari, it can't be worse than this. another candidate for the presidency from then north will only mean that the north will spend a total of 12 years again!!!
Abeg ndigbo, and my brothers from the south south, lets join hand and vote for this akpruka for second term. the suffering can't be worse than it is already
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Told APC He Won't Seek Re-Election In 2019 - Aisha Alhassan Tells Reuter by YelloweWest: 8:34am
Abeg enter house! Bloody failure!
|Re: Buhari Told APC He Won't Seek Re-Election In 2019 - Aisha Alhassan Tells Reuter by soberdrunk(m): 8:34am
|Re: Buhari Told APC He Won't Seek Re-Election In 2019 - Aisha Alhassan Tells Reuter by holatin(m): 8:35am
Atiku2019:the only thing loading for atiku is a bus for a journey.
baba iyabo is alive and well, atiku wount smell aso Rock. he should go and dit down. he is one of the thousand who ruin this country.
|Re: Buhari Told APC He Won't Seek Re-Election In 2019 - Aisha Alhassan Tells Reuter by YomzzyDBlogger: 8:35am
Ok
|Re: Buhari Told APC He Won't Seek Re-Election In 2019 - Aisha Alhassan Tells Reuter by misschacha: 8:35am
. Cool
Check my signature to earn bitcoins today
|Re: Buhari Told APC He Won't Seek Re-Election In 2019 - Aisha Alhassan Tells Reuter by emmasege: 8:35am
B
|Re: Buhari Told APC He Won't Seek Re-Election In 2019 - Aisha Alhassan Tells Reuter by cristianisraeli: 8:36am
dont trust dictators they would rather die in power
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Told APC He Won't Seek Re-Election In 2019 - Aisha Alhassan Tells Reuter by AnkaraStyles(f): 8:36am
better for him, for us Nigerians and even for his party.
but not better than My Signature
|Re: Buhari Told APC He Won't Seek Re-Election In 2019 - Aisha Alhassan Tells Reuter by magoo10: 8:37am
his gullible supporters will not like this,in their dream and foolish thought they wish him to rule them for 100 years even after making a useless mistake of voting the dullard into power they are on nairaland consoling their miserable selves .
Zombie spirit forever fall on you all.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Told APC He Won't Seek Re-Election In 2019 - Aisha Alhassan Tells Reuter by Kaybaba5(m): 8:38am
We all know already......
|Re: Buhari Told APC He Won't Seek Re-Election In 2019 - Aisha Alhassan Tells Reuter by bamasite(m): 8:38am
Drama.....Just put on your 3D glasses let us enjoy the movie!
SEE HOW THE FINEST MODELS GET A SMOOTH AND AGELESS FACE
|Re: Buhari Told APC He Won't Seek Re-Election In 2019 - Aisha Alhassan Tells Reuter by elChapo1: 8:38am
.
|Re: Buhari Told APC He Won't Seek Re-Election In 2019 - Aisha Alhassan Tells Reuter by Kositeddy: 8:38am
the thing over baba
|Re: Buhari Told APC He Won't Seek Re-Election In 2019 - Aisha Alhassan Tells Reuter by Montaque(m): 8:39am
They all say that
|Re: Buhari Told APC He Won't Seek Re-Election In 2019 - Aisha Alhassan Tells Reuter by olowobaba10: 8:39am
g
Call Loved Ones In Nigeria- I Am Giving Away $5 Phone Cards / Fg Scraps Nnpc / State Police: To Be Or No To Be
Viewing this topic: Lessonteacher(m), Ekehwinz, Irukjames007(m), Sunymoore(m), RamseyWilliam(m), AAU88, 1Dray(m), Kaybaba5(m), dellabella, xarm(m), ularibabe, Consula, HenryO2(m), geo4c, val4sure(m), Nicey20(m), thirdeye(m), kaymart(m), Harwoyeez(m), whyeray, Oletubo(m), PHILipu1(m), peekay007, Enouwem(m), Lextronggroup, greatdeal1408(m), Joel3(m), GLeesMODEL(m), pilgrim11(m), chasers, osenikamoru, Willie2015, QuestSeeker, anguty(m), YomzzyDBlogger, likethat(m), Rexleo(m), aewhydot, tonguengineer(m), Adenike775(f), secretsuccess, AdaIhiala(f), unite4real, ashile(m), Mypeoplemypipo, Dranoid, tickertop(m), Marvel1206, alvan06(m), rozayx5(m), collitexnaira(m), maxiuc(m), bluecircle470, VIGI201(m), ivolt, Dannyset(m), icedfire(m), opyzy(m), snoppyd111(m), kowade, Cindy08(f), novasirdo, Kobicove(m), vedaxcool(m), mbv90(m), 11cows4sale(m), chyka33, gozylla, azeezhy(m), IamSINZ(m), okawanyi(m), udayeke, winningall17, LibertyRep, maggdon(m), nonxo007(m), chaarly(m), Veetee(m), dumie(f), mamza1984, Mystic216, BOBKEN21(m), JBoss25(m), Ayolachris, sonogo(m), boyency, Millionjeff, Albion05, nanotechy, san4u(m), Wolinx(m), gabbasin, holatin(m), Sannixyz, juliustocome, easzypeaszy(m), Okadalifestyle(m), klassnic, ojomamah, meetbalo(m), id4krist(f), bobochem, wyt(m), zilon12(m), Abiolabalogun(m), afosam4real(m), bojar(m), Tosin17, Howlusholar(m), Nodogragra4me, queennsekxy(f), lonecatt, icon8, kessdivine4all, gozzlin, asfrank(m), hibee4uall(m), Omeokachie, santopelele(m), Bold11, Benjor, bamasite(m), Efewestern, newmusic, legalwork(m), Frank65(m), Iamdagreatguy(m) and 225 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23