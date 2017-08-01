Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Told APC He Won't Seek Re-Election In 2019 - Aisha Alhassan Tells Reuter (2115 Views)

Falana: Why Fayose Cannot Seek Re-election / How Plans To Kidnap Attahiru Jega During 2015 Election Failed – Adeniyi / NASS Crisis: What Buhari Told APC Reps At The Meeting (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Nigeria's Buhari said he would not seek re-election in 2019: minister





Alexis Akwagyiram



LAGOS (Reuters) - Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari told members of his party before he was first elected that he would only seek one term, implying he did not intend at that time to run in 2019, the minister of women’s affairs told Reuters on Wednesday.





The comments by Aisha Alhassan could heighten uncertainty over whether Buhari plans to contest the next election. Buhari took power in 2015 but has been absent for much of this year due to illness. He is yet to say if he will seek a second term.



“In 2014/2015 he said he was going to run for only one time to clean up the mess that the (previous) PDP government did in Nigeria. And I took him for his word that he is not contesting in 2019,” Minister of Women Affairs Alhassan said.



Alhassan said in the interview she would resign if Buhari seeks re-election and would support former vice president Atiku Abubakar if he decides to run. Alhassan’s portfolio ranks relatively low down in Nigeria’s cabinet.



Abubakar was vice president from 1999 to 2007 as part of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). He joined the All Progressives Congress (APC), Buhari’s party, in 2014. She said Buhari made the comments in 2015 to APC members but gave no further details.



The president’s two spokesmen declined to comment on the minister’s remarks.



Buhari, 74, returned on Aug. 19 from three months of medical leave in Britain for an unspecified ailment. It was his second stint of sick leave this year following a break between January and March.



Many people say they doubt whether Buhari is well enough to serve another term in Nigeria, which is Africa’s most populous country and has the continent’s biggest economy.



“If today Mr. President says he is running in 2019 I will go to him respectfully and thank him for giving me an opportunity to serve and then tell him that I have to resign because my political father may be running,” said Alhassan.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-nigeria-politics/nigerias-buhari-said-he-would-not-seek-re-election-in-2019-minister-idUSKCN1BH2GT 2 Likes

Baba must contest o please... 1 Like

who cares!

this rotten pucci alhassan alias ashawo mecca, should go and seat down.

we know all her doings.

buhari till 2023 2 Likes

Atiku2019 Loading............ 1 Like

Thank you for saving our country from another apocalypse. 1 Like

Atiku2019:

Atiku2019 Loading............

That one is another criminal in the making. That one is another criminal in the making. 6 Likes

Forget sense of loyalty.

The kind IBB talked about

If this disclosure is true then the woman just shot herself and her overambitious pseudo principal Alh. Atiku in the foot.



Besides, what item(s) has Atiku forgot in the presidency that he's desperate to get back? Maybe he has device a new way of acquiring Nigerian wealth without tracking. 1 Like

tit:

who cares!

this rotten pucci alhassan alias ashawo mecca, should go and seat down.

we know all her doings.

buhari till 2023 In Daura you mean? Shior e go do you and buhari like film the strong thing nigerians will do una come 2019! In Daura you mean? Shior e go do you and buhari like film the strong thing nigerians will do una come 2019! 3 Likes

Aufbauh:

If this disclosure is true then the woman just shot herself and her overambitious pseudo principal Alh. Atiku in the foot.



Besides, what item(s) has Atiku forgot in the presidency that he's desperate to get back? Maybe he has device a new way of acquiring Nigerian wealth without tracking.

The problem isn't Atiku's desire to contest, but Baba's body language which tends to suggest that he intends to seek re-election. The sad part of it all is that there are young people who see Buhari as the messiah Nigerian needs to move forward.... The problem isn't Atiku's desire to contest, but Baba's body language which tends to suggest that he intends to seek re-election. The sad part of it all is that there are young people who see Buhari as the messiah Nigerian needs to move forward....

over to the AFONJAS

buhari must complete his second term oo... it's 8 years for the north. I will personally vote for buhari, it can't be worse than this. another candidate for the presidency from then north will only mean that the north will spend a total of 12 years again!!!





Abeg ndigbo, and my brothers from the south south, lets join hand and vote for this akpruka for second term. the suffering can't be worse than it is already 1 Like

Abeg enter house! Bloody failure!

Atiku2019:

Atiku2019 Loading............ the only thing loading for atiku is a bus for a journey.



baba iyabo is alive and well, atiku wount smell aso Rock. he should go and dit down. he is one of the thousand who ruin this country. the only thing loading for atiku is a bus for a journey.baba iyabo is alive and well, atiku wount smell aso Rock. he should go and dit down. he is one of the thousand who ruin this country.

Ok

. Cool



Check my signature to earn bitcoins today . CoolCheck my signature to earn bitcoins today

B

dont trust dictators they would rather die in power 1 Like

better for him, for us Nigerians and even for his party.



but not better than My Signature

his gullible supporters will not like this,in their dream and foolish thought they wish him to rule them for 100 years even after making a useless mistake of voting the dullard into power they are on nairaland consoling their miserable selves .

Zombie spirit forever fall on you all. 1 Like

We all know already......

Drama.....Just put on your 3D glasses let us enjoy the movie!



SEE HOW THE FINEST MODELS GET A SMOOTH AND AGELESS FACE

.

the thing over baba the thing over baba

They all say that