The recent flood disaster in Benue State has paved way for sex-crazed persons to have fun at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) set up to cater for victims.



DAILY POST exclusively gathered that the romp has become rampant in the IDP camp within the last one week.





Our reporter, who was at the IDP camp during the weekend, discovered that despite the conducive environment, some people are engaging in sexual intercourse right in the camp.



Packs of used condoms and a blood-stained pant were seen.



One of the IDPs, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, alleged that some individuals troop into the camp at night in the name of bringing relief materials to the flood victims but end up ‘bedding’ some of the homeless female victims.



He said aside the visitors, men and women within the camp also engage in sexual escapade.





A mother of three, who gave her name as Rose told this reporter that a particular man she identified as Famous always come to the camp at night and go out with some of the girls.



“This is what we have been facing here within the last one week. They have turned the camp to a sex haven.



“In fact, there is this particular man who calls himself Famous, each time he comes here, he stays till late night.



“Sometimes, he ends up going out with some of the girls, whom he claims are his relatives”, she said.





Asked if she had reported to the emergency officials, Mrs. Rose said, “It is not my business to do that. If the girls agree with him, who am I to stop them?”



An official of the Benue State Emergency Management Agency, who said they have no right to stop any legally married couple from making love.



“It is not part of our duty to stop anyone from having sex. We have not heard of any rape case so far, so I can’t speak on people having sex.



“Don’t forget we have married people in this camp. We can only advise them to avoid it for the meantime,” the official who declined to be named told DAILY POST.



When informed that some packs on condoms and blood-stained pant were seen in the camp, she angrily replied thus: “nobody has complained to us about this. I am just hearing this for the first time.”



“If you see condoms and blood-stained pant, then I have no idea of how they got in here. Excuse, I am busy now.”



When contacted, the Benue State Police PRO, Mosesw Yamu, said he is not aware of the development.



“Was anybody raped? I was in the camp today and I didn’t see such. Such things are better seen and not heard.



“These are pictures and subject to verification, besides, nobody reported any case of rape or any form of sexual abuse in the camp,” he said.



https://www.google.com.ng/amp/dailypost.ng/2017/09/06/packs-used-condom-litter-benue-idp-camp-photos/amp/

Lol...



These people have no solemn reflection of their plight 37 Likes 2 Shares

Very pathetic.God saved them from the flood and they are repaying him with immoralities.Continue with your sex and expect flood their and then. 8 Likes 1 Share

Aside food basket of the nation



Benue is been industrious in other ventures like this one here



The only band thing is they don't have good governor 10 Likes 2 Shares

vital:

Very pathetic.God saved them from the flood and they are repaying him with immoralities.Continue with your sex and expect flood their and then.

That's a childish thinking



Even if he did not take their lives now



He will definitely take it one day



So nothing like he saved them



Its not yet their time



That's a childish thinking
Its not yet their time
When its the appointed time they will die

Lol it's not surprising.



Benue girls are known for their talent in the other room







Benue guys are known for the spread of hiv 20 Likes 1 Share

raker300:

Lol...



These people have no solemn reflection of their plight

Uncle wetin dem for do ?



Go to church or mosque ?



Uncle wetin dem for do ?
Go to church or mosque ?
Abi where ?

Evaberry:

Lol it's not surprising.





Benue girls are known for their talent in the other room









Benue guys are known for the spread of hiv











Talking from experience ?

vital:

These religious cretins can be annoying with their peurile mentality.

sarrki:





Uncle wetin dem for do ?



Go to church or mosque ?



Abi where ?



the time your people have to look for poonani to smash is enough time they need to rebuild their own lives from inside the camp.



the time your people have to look for poonani to smash is enough time they need to rebuild their own lives from inside the camp.
Stop defending such shameful act mr man

Tolexander:

These religious cretins can be annoying with their peurile mentality. mr man, no such thing as religious.



It's morally wrong.



Idp is not your house...it's a temporary shelter.



mr man, no such thing as religious.
It's morally wrong.
Idp is not your house...it's a temporary shelter.
They should use the time there to better their lives not for sexual escapades

kn23h:





Igbos aren't better off.



Those who live in glass 2x2 boxes.... such early morning with igbo on your brain?



And you say you're alright?



such early morning with igbo on your brain?
And you say you're alright?
Where was igbo even mentioned on this?

Anyone that has done his youth service in benue would enlighten u d more abt sex n benue ppl. 1 Like

Benue pple can fornicate!!!! 5 Likes

raker300:

the time your people have to look for poonani to smash is enough time they need to rebuild their own lives from inside the camp.



Stop defending such shameful act mr man

What is shameful about enjoying the pleasure of the flesh, father Theresa?



Sexual urges respects no time or condition.



As long as the sex is legal and consensual, don't come here with hypocritical epistle.



What is shameful about enjoying the pleasure of the flesh, father Theresa?
Sexual urges respects no time or condition.
As long as the sex is legal and consensual, don't come here with hypocritical epistle.
Do your people not have sex after protesting?

They should shut down the idp camp.



The shelter has been turned into a sex camp..



The shelter is being abused 5 Likes 1 Share

Is that the next step for them to take?



Some people don't deserve to be helped



Awon oniranu 2 Likes

raker300:

mr man, no such thing as religious.



It's morally wrong.



Idp is not your house...it's a temporary shelter.



They should use the time there to better their lives not for sexual escapades



Bro chill,

As long as there is man n woman in a location n there is food the next thing is sex.the environment doesn't necessarily need to be comfortable.





Bro chill,
As long as there is man n woman in a location n there is food the next thing is sex.the environment doesn't necessarily need to be comfortable.
Its a natural thing u cant stop.its not abt religion or tribe.

okway:







Igbos aren't better off.



When you live in 2x2 glass boxes and you still throwing stoney apku...





where was igbo mentioned in the post? charlatans of hate speech have been warned to desist from the evil act but you have refused to heed to that instruction.

okway:





What is shameful about enjoying the pleasure of the flesh, father Theresa?



Sexual urges respects no time or condition.



As long as the sex is legal and consensual, don't come here with hypocritical epistle.



Do your people not have sex after protesting? so you mean to say people contribute their hard earned money for these folks to satisfy their sexual urges?



You asked people to "pray for benue" so they can satisfy their sexual urges?



There is time for everything..time to build and time for pleasure.



Your priorities say exactly the type of person you are



so you mean to say people contribute their hard earned money for these folks to satisfy their sexual urges?
You asked people to "pray for benue" so they can satisfy their sexual urges?
There is time for everything..time to build and time for pleasure.
Your priorities say exactly the type of person you are
Someone that lost everything and all he can think about is fuccking? Please? You didn't lose anything

raker300:

so you mean to say people contribute their hard earned money for these folks to satisfy their sexual urges?



You asked people to "pray for benue" so they can satisfy their sexual urges?



There is time for everything..time to build and time for pleasure.



Your priorities say exactly the type of person you are



Someone that lost everything and all he can think about is fuccking? Please? You didn't lose anything

Don't be silly.



Because you donate to help people doesn't mean you can dictate how they live their lives.



The point of charity is not so that you can lord over people you're helping.



Because they're surviving, that's why they're enjoying.



Does having sex imply that they aren't building their lives. You sound ridiculous and judgmental as hell.



Don't be silly.
Because you donate to help people doesn't mean you can dictate how they live their lives.
The point of charity is not so that you can lord over people you're helping.
Because they're surviving, that's why they're enjoying.
Does having sex imply that they aren't building their lives. You sound ridiculous and judgmental as hell.
I'm sure you didn't even donate a penny, but here you are making the loudest noise.

noted

raker300:

such early morning with igbo on your brain?



And you say you're alright?



Where was igbo even mentioned on this? Bridget95:

where was igbo mentioned in the post? charlatans of hate speech have been warned to desist from the evil act but you have refused to heed to that instruction.

I'll try to pretend that you're not the same person

Funny enough and you showed us just one pack of condom...

Thought you saw like carton of condom...



Anyway flood plus cold might have resulted to the act.....

Sin is sin, no sin is small 5 Likes 1 Share

Vicolan:

Funny enough and you showed us just one pack of condom...



Thought you saw like carton of condom...





Anyway flood plus cold might have resulted to the act.....



Sin is sin, no sin is small

Having sex is a sin....?



I didn't know that Pastors plenty for this forum



The fact that they're using condom is commendable sef.



Having sex is a sin....?
I didn't know that Pastors plenty for this forum
The fact that they're using condom is commendable sef.
They're protecting themselves from STDs and at the same time, preventing unwanted pregnancies. Smart!

sex is their food in benue state. 1 Like