|Sex At Benue IDPs Camp: Condoms, Pants Litter Camp (Photos) by FRESHGIST247: 5:12am
The recent flood disaster in Benue State has paved way for sex-crazed persons to have fun at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) set up to cater for victims.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/dailypost.ng/2017/09/06/packs-used-condom-litter-benue-idp-camp-photos/amp/
|Re: Sex At Benue IDPs Camp: Condoms, Pants Litter Camp (Photos) by raker300: 5:20am
Lol...
These people have no solemn reflection of their plight
37 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Sex At Benue IDPs Camp: Condoms, Pants Litter Camp (Photos) by vital: 5:21am
Very pathetic.God saved them from the flood and they are repaying him with immoralities.Continue with your sex and expect flood their and then.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sex At Benue IDPs Camp: Condoms, Pants Litter Camp (Photos) by sarrki(m): 5:22am
Aside food basket of the nation
Benue is been industrious in other ventures like this one here
The only band thing is they don't have good governor
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Sex At Benue IDPs Camp: Condoms, Pants Litter Camp (Photos) by sarrki(m): 5:24am
vital:
That's a childish thinking
Even if he did not take their lives now
He will definitely take it one day
So nothing like he saved them
Its not yet their time
When its the appointed time they will die
47 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Sex At Benue IDPs Camp: Condoms, Pants Litter Camp (Photos) by Evaberry(f): 5:24am
Lol it's not surprising.
Benue girls are known for their talent in the other room
Benue guys are known for the spread of hiv
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sex At Benue IDPs Camp: Condoms, Pants Litter Camp (Photos) by sarrki(m): 5:25am
raker300:
Uncle wetin dem for do ?
Go to church or mosque ?
Abi where ?
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sex At Benue IDPs Camp: Condoms, Pants Litter Camp (Photos) by sarrki(m): 5:26am
Evaberry:
Talking from experience ?
1 Like
|Re: Sex At Benue IDPs Camp: Condoms, Pants Litter Camp (Photos) by Tolexander: 5:27am
vital:These religious cretins can be annoying with their peurile mentality.
33 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Sex At Benue IDPs Camp: Condoms, Pants Litter Camp (Photos) by raker300: 5:39am
sarrki:the time your people have to look for poonani to smash is enough time they need to rebuild their own lives from inside the camp.
Stop defending such shameful act mr man
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sex At Benue IDPs Camp: Condoms, Pants Litter Camp (Photos) by raker300: 5:43am
Tolexander:mr man, no such thing as religious.
It's morally wrong.
Idp is not your house...it's a temporary shelter.
They should use the time there to better their lives not for sexual escapades
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Sex At Benue IDPs Camp: Condoms, Pants Litter Camp (Photos) by raker300: 5:44am
kn23h:such early morning with igbo on your brain?
And you say you're alright?
Where was igbo even mentioned on this?
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sex At Benue IDPs Camp: Condoms, Pants Litter Camp (Photos) by Okoroawusa: 5:49am
Anyone that has done his youth service in benue would enlighten u d more abt sex n benue ppl.
1 Like
|Re: Sex At Benue IDPs Camp: Condoms, Pants Litter Camp (Photos) by sod09(m): 5:51am
Benue pple can fornicate!!!!
5 Likes
|Re: Sex At Benue IDPs Camp: Condoms, Pants Litter Camp (Photos) by okway: 5:51am
raker300:
What is shameful about enjoying the pleasure of the flesh, father Theresa?
Sexual urges respects no time or condition.
As long as the sex is legal and consensual, don't come here with hypocritical epistle.
Do your people not have sex after protesting?
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sex At Benue IDPs Camp: Condoms, Pants Litter Camp (Photos) by raker300: 5:53am
They should shut down the idp camp.
The shelter has been turned into a sex camp..
The shelter is being abused
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sex At Benue IDPs Camp: Condoms, Pants Litter Camp (Photos) by CEEcey(f): 5:54am
Is that the next step for them to take?
Some people don't deserve to be helped
Awon oniranu
2 Likes
|Re: Sex At Benue IDPs Camp: Condoms, Pants Litter Camp (Photos) by Okoroawusa: 5:56am
raker300:Bro chill,
As long as there is man n woman in a location n there is food the next thing is sex.the environment doesn't necessarily need to be comfortable.
Its a natural thing u cant stop.its not abt religion or tribe.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sex At Benue IDPs Camp: Condoms, Pants Litter Camp (Photos) by Bridget95(f): 5:58am
okway:where was igbo mentioned in the post? charlatans of hate speech have been warned to desist from the evil act but you have refused to heed to that instruction.
17 Likes
|Re: Sex At Benue IDPs Camp: Condoms, Pants Litter Camp (Photos) by raker300: 5:58am
okway:so you mean to say people contribute their hard earned money for these folks to satisfy their sexual urges?
You asked people to "pray for benue" so they can satisfy their sexual urges?
There is time for everything..time to build and time for pleasure.
Your priorities say exactly the type of person you are
Someone that lost everything and all he can think about is fuccking? Please? You didn't lose anything
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Sex At Benue IDPs Camp: Condoms, Pants Litter Camp (Photos) by okway: 6:06am
raker300:
Don't be silly.
Because you donate to help people doesn't mean you can dictate how they live their lives.
The point of charity is not so that you can lord over people you're helping.
Because they're surviving, that's why they're enjoying.
Does having sex imply that they aren't building their lives. You sound ridiculous and judgmental as hell.
I'm sure you didn't even donate a penny, but here you are making the loudest noise.
23 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Sex At Benue IDPs Camp: Condoms, Pants Litter Camp (Photos) by Ibifizzleboy(m): 6:07am
noted
|Re: Sex At Benue IDPs Camp: Condoms, Pants Litter Camp (Photos) by okway: 6:11am
raker300:
Bridget95:
I'll try to pretend that you're not the same person
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sex At Benue IDPs Camp: Condoms, Pants Litter Camp (Photos) by Vicolan: 6:11am
Funny enough and you showed us just one pack of condom...
Thought you saw like carton of condom...
Anyway flood plus cold might have resulted to the act.....
Sin is sin, no sin is small
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sex At Benue IDPs Camp: Condoms, Pants Litter Camp (Photos) by okway: 6:13am
Vicolan:
Having sex is a sin....?
I didn't know that Pastors plenty for this forum
The fact that they're using condom is commendable sef.
They're protecting themselves from STDs and at the same time, preventing unwanted pregnancies. Smart!
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sex At Benue IDPs Camp: Condoms, Pants Litter Camp (Photos) by babdap: 6:21am
sex is their food in benue state.
1 Like
|Re: Sex At Benue IDPs Camp: Condoms, Pants Litter Camp (Photos) by abbeyty(m): 6:23am
raker300:
maybe that is the only way they can relive themselves of stress, cuz you are not in their shoes that is why you don't know what they are going through. if sex is the only thing that can relive them of the stress so be it and stop judging them
8 Likes 2 Shares
