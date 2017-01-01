₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Landlord Caught Having Sex With A Boy In Lagos, Paraded Unclad By Mob (Pics by stephenduru: 10:32am
According to a report shared by an online user who lives in Lagos,the rich landlord( a homosexual) pictured below was caught having s*x with a small boy in his street.Mob descended on him,stripped and paraded him unclad.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/rich-landlord-caught-having-sx-with.html?m=1
|Re: Landlord Caught Having Sex With A Boy In Lagos, Paraded Unclad By Mob (Pics by stephenduru: 10:33am
|Re: Landlord Caught Having Sex With A Boy In Lagos, Paraded Unclad By Mob (Pics by stephenduru: 10:34am
stephenduru:more
1 Share
|Re: Landlord Caught Having Sex With A Boy In Lagos, Paraded Unclad By Mob (Pics by ShyCypher(m): 10:42am
Na dem oo
7 Likes
|Re: Landlord Caught Having Sex With A Boy In Lagos, Paraded Unclad By Mob (Pics by hisgrace090: 10:47am
Evil days!!!
|Re: Landlord Caught Having Sex With A Boy In Lagos, Paraded Unclad By Mob (Pics by venai(m): 10:48am
The man no get name?
|Re: Landlord Caught Having Sex With A Boy In Lagos, Paraded Unclad By Mob (Pics by okway: 10:50am
ShyCypher:
No name was mentioned, but you call him afonja simply because it's Lagos.
Yet you deluded clowns call Lagos no man's land. When Nigeria breaks, I wonder if na your papa go carry Lagos on his head to Anambra.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Landlord Caught Having Sex With A Boy In Lagos, Paraded Unclad By Mob (Pics by ChangetheChange: 10:55am
Baba Monsuru , so u like fucccking small boys
Thunder fire u
1 Like
|Re: Landlord Caught Having Sex With A Boy In Lagos, Paraded Unclad By Mob (Pics by MVLOX(m): 11:03am
Make I put fountain here 1st
|Re: Landlord Caught Having Sex With A Boy In Lagos, Paraded Unclad By Mob (Pics by fuckingAyaya(m): 11:09am
We're the rich landlord
|Re: Landlord Caught Having Sex With A Boy In Lagos, Paraded Unclad By Mob (Pics by MediumStout(m): 12:00pm
|Re: Landlord Caught Having Sex With A Boy In Lagos, Paraded Unclad By Mob (Pics by Elslim: 12:04pm
I guess we now know d source of his wealth
2 Likes
|Re: Landlord Caught Having Sex With A Boy In Lagos, Paraded Unclad By Mob (Pics by elog(m): 12:37pm
What the man did is morally wrong.
But, the jungle justice being practiced in Nigeria hinders the development of the country. He could have been handled over to the police or other relevant authorities that would ensure he gets what he deserves.
But no, let's remove his clothes and beat him up.
|Re: Landlord Caught Having Sex With A Boy In Lagos, Paraded Unclad By Mob (Pics by xpressng(m): 12:37pm
bad
the man should be charged
|Re: Landlord Caught Having Sex With A Boy In Lagos, Paraded Unclad By Mob (Pics by omoharry(f): 12:38pm
WHY HUMILIATE HIM LIKE..HE SHOULD HAVE BEEN HANDED OVER TO THE POLICE.NIGERIA..JUNGLE COUNTRY
3 Likes
|Re: Landlord Caught Having Sex With A Boy In Lagos, Paraded Unclad By Mob (Pics by King4Roller: 12:38pm
*In Quincy's voice*
Oga Landlord
|Re: Landlord Caught Having Sex With A Boy In Lagos, Paraded Unclad By Mob (Pics by soderican(m): 12:38pm
Jesus come naaa!!
|Re: Landlord Caught Having Sex With A Boy In Lagos, Paraded Unclad By Mob (Pics by midehi2(f): 12:38pm
Very ugly thing
|Re: Landlord Caught Having Sex With A Boy In Lagos, Paraded Unclad By Mob (Pics by bewla(m): 12:39pm
kilo fe fa were
|Re: Landlord Caught Having Sex With A Boy In Lagos, Paraded Unclad By Mob (Pics by sukkot: 12:39pm
Nigga dont look rich tho. jus sayin
1 Like
|Re: Landlord Caught Having Sex With A Boy In Lagos, Paraded Unclad By Mob (Pics by itiswellandwell: 12:39pm
Imagine. He ought to be handed to the police sha
Check my signature for your quality full capacity powerbank
|Re: Landlord Caught Having Sex With A Boy In Lagos, Paraded Unclad By Mob (Pics by King4Roller: 12:39pm
sukkot:Na just packaging. Na poor devil. No be rich man
|Re: Landlord Caught Having Sex With A Boy In Lagos, Paraded Unclad By Mob (Pics by ninocia18(m): 12:39pm
ShyCypher:
You are a fool to have brought tribalism into an act of immorality.
4 Likes
|Re: Landlord Caught Having Sex With A Boy In Lagos, Paraded Unclad By Mob (Pics by AWOisaCOWARD: 12:39pm
Lagos is in South west.
|Re: Landlord Caught Having Sex With A Boy In Lagos, Paraded Unclad By Mob (Pics by King4Roller: 12:39pm
omoharry:Are you normal?
1 Like
|Re: Landlord Caught Having Sex With A Boy In Lagos, Paraded Unclad By Mob (Pics by tonio2wo: 12:40pm
ShyCypher:stop this sh!t
|Re: Landlord Caught Having Sex With A Boy In Lagos, Paraded Unclad By Mob (Pics by Sniper12: 12:40pm
adofuro jati jati
|Re: Landlord Caught Having Sex With A Boy In Lagos, Paraded Unclad By Mob (Pics by Dezzx(m): 12:40pm
by the shape of their head we shall know them. I**B yoots
|Re: Landlord Caught Having Sex With A Boy In Lagos, Paraded Unclad By Mob (Pics by King4Roller: 12:40pm
The last picture tho. That guy with stick. Is he checking him out or what. I am not understanding.
|Re: Landlord Caught Having Sex With A Boy In Lagos, Paraded Unclad By Mob (Pics by donpata(m): 12:41pm
There is a way that seems right to a man, but the end thereoff is destruction and disgrace. See as him just disgrace him family name.
|Re: Landlord Caught Having Sex With A Boy In Lagos, Paraded Unclad By Mob (Pics by deebrain(m): 12:41pm
ha
|Re: Landlord Caught Having Sex With A Boy In Lagos, Paraded Unclad By Mob (Pics by ip2121918021(m): 12:41pm
ShyCypher:
You guys own "95%" of Lagos, this man is a landlord, so there's a higher chance he isn't an "Afonja"
