Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Landlord Caught Having Sex With A Boy In Lagos, Paraded Unclad By Mob (Pics (5935 Views)

Bukar Abba Ibrahim In Sex Scandal. Caught Having Sex With Two Ladies (Photos) / Protesting Ogun Rice Traders Strip Unclad, Take Protest To Amosun (Photo) / Patrol Vehicles And Motorcycles To Be Commissioned In Lagos( Pix) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







Source: According to a report shared by an online user who lives in Lagos,the rich landlord( a homosexual) pictured below was caught having s*x with a small boy in his street.Mob descended on him,stripped and paraded him unclad.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/rich-landlord-caught-having-sx-with.html?m=1

stephenduru:

Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/rich-landlord-caught-having-sx-with.html?m=1 more more 1 Share

Na dem oo 7 Likes

Evil days!!!

The man no get name?

ShyCypher:

Na dem oo

No name was mentioned, but you call him afonja simply because it's Lagos.



Yet you deluded clowns call Lagos no man's land. When Nigeria breaks, I wonder if na your papa go carry Lagos on his head to Anambra. No name was mentioned, but you call him afonja simply because it's Lagos.Yet you deluded clowns call Lagos no man's land. When Nigeria breaks, I wonder if na your papa go carry Lagos on his head to Anambra. 16 Likes 1 Share





Baba Monsuru , so u like fucccking small boys





Thunder fire u 1 Like

Make I put fountain here 1st

We're the rich landlord

I guess we now know d source of his wealth 2 Likes

What the man did is morally wrong.



But, the jungle justice being practiced in Nigeria hinders the development of the country. He could have been handled over to the police or other relevant authorities that would ensure he gets what he deserves.



But no, let's remove his clothes and beat him up.

bad

the man should be charged

WHY HUMILIATE HIM LIKE..HE SHOULD HAVE BEEN HANDED OVER TO THE POLICE.NIGERIA..JUNGLE COUNTRY 3 Likes

*In Quincy's voice*



Oga Landlord

Jesus come naaa!!

Very ugly thing

kilo fe fa were

Nigga dont look rich tho. jus sayin 1 Like

Imagine. He ought to be handed to the police sha



Check my signature for your quality full capacity powerbank

sukkot:

Nigga dont look rich tho. jus sayin Na just packaging. Na poor devil. No be rich man Na just packaging. Na poor devil. No be rich man

ShyCypher:

Na dem oo

You are a fool to have brought tribalism into an act of immorality. You are a fool to have brought tribalism into an act of immorality. 4 Likes

Lagos is in South west.

omoharry:

WHY HUMILIATE HIM LIKE..HE SHOULD HAVE BEEN HANDED OVER TO THE POLICE.NIGERIA..JUNGLE COUNTRY Are you normal? Are you normal? 1 Like

ShyCypher:

Na dem oo stop this sh!t stop this sh!t

adofuro jati jati

I**B yoots by the shape of their head we shall know them.I**B yoots

The last picture tho. That guy with stick. Is he checking him out or what. I am not understanding.

There is a way that seems right to a man, but the end thereoff is destruction and disgrace. See as him just disgrace him family name.

ha