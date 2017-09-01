₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,873,860 members, 3,774,920 topics. Date: Thursday, 07 September 2017 at 04:33 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Reverend Sister Visits Village In Niger State Where Women Go Topless. Photos (32112 Views)
Reverend Father Carrying Gun In Church (Photos) / Reverend Father Visits Fulani Herdsmen While Grazing / Reverend Impregnates Seven Church Members, Two Married Women - Punch (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Reverend Sister Visits Village In Niger State Where Women Go Topless. Photos by CastedDude: 12:48pm
Online users have been left bewildered after photos of a remote Nigerian community where women go topless and bare their breasts publicly (as well as the men also). A Reverend sister who visited the community posed for pictures with one of the topless women.
A lady in the picture can be seen wearing a shirt belonging to the National Association Of Catholic Graduates - NACG in Niger state.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/reverend-sister-smiles-visits-village-women-go-topless-photos.html
2 Shares
|Re: Reverend Sister Visits Village In Niger State Where Women Go Topless. Photos by CastedDude: 12:49pm
see more >>>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/reverend-sister-smiles-visits-village-women-go-topless-photos.html
|Re: Reverend Sister Visits Village In Niger State Where Women Go Topless. Photos by CastedDude: 12:49pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Reverend Sister Visits Village In Niger State Where Women Go Topless. Photos by MhizzAJ(f): 12:55pm
Reverend sisters day try oo
it's a good thing to serve God though
But I can't be one
18 Likes
|Re: Reverend Sister Visits Village In Niger State Where Women Go Topless. Photos by jessejunior(m): 1:06pm
Why are they now putting them on display
make una find cloth giv dem jare instead of taking pictures
29 Likes
|Re: Reverend Sister Visits Village In Niger State Where Women Go Topless. Photos by potipher7: 1:16pm
amu nkeni destroy!!!
1 Like
|Re: Reverend Sister Visits Village In Niger State Where Women Go Topless. Photos by paiz(m): 1:27pm
I need to relocate
2 Likes
|Re: Reverend Sister Visits Village In Niger State Where Women Go Topless. Photos by Okoroawusa: 1:29pm
MhizzAJ:And I know y...
4 Likes
|Re: Reverend Sister Visits Village In Niger State Where Women Go Topless. Photos by MhizzAJ(f): 1:36pm
Okoroawusa:
Why
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reverend Sister Visits Village In Niger State Where Women Go Topless. Photos by Rxpetite(f): 1:42pm
jessejunior:Did they tell you that they are topless because they can't afford tops?
47 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Reverend Sister Visits Village In Niger State Where Women Go Topless. Photos by Rxpetite(f): 1:44pm
Lol
Please which part of the country is This?
It always amuses me when Africans take 'modesty'' so seriously forgetting that just a few decades ago they were all running around nakid.
Now the oyinbos that introduced clothes to us are now 'fashionably' running around nakid while we act as if showing a little flesh is the height of indecency.
Those people quoting me should google "koma people of adamawa state". The first pic is of women from opobo in rivers state.
35 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Reverend Sister Visits Village In Niger State Where Women Go Topless. Photos by swagagolic01: 1:47pm
MhizzAJ:
U too like dicks
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reverend Sister Visits Village In Niger State Where Women Go Topless. Photos by omowolewa: 1:51pm
This is the kind of life we should emulate like Serena WILLIAMS did.
Op do they play long tennis too?
1 Like
|Re: Reverend Sister Visits Village In Niger State Where Women Go Topless. Photos by jessejunior(m): 2:12pm
Rxpetite:
maybe they can but I don't think it's ideal to take pictures and show off or what should we call this one?
|Re: Reverend Sister Visits Village In Niger State Where Women Go Topless. Photos by Diligentnigga(m): 2:19pm
some vasline crew will still self-service on dis reverend sister
6 Likes
|Re: Reverend Sister Visits Village In Niger State Where Women Go Topless. Photos by mccoy47(m): 2:33pm
Leticia!
|Re: Reverend Sister Visits Village In Niger State Where Women Go Topless. Photos by Funjosh(m): 2:34pm
Reminds me of my days as corper in one rural community of Benue State.
|Re: Reverend Sister Visits Village In Niger State Where Women Go Topless. Photos by Komo92: 2:34pm
I like what am seeing
|Re: Reverend Sister Visits Village In Niger State Where Women Go Topless. Photos by cha4: 2:34pm
Do You want to make Online Sales on Your Website? Let’s Integrate Payment Solutions For You
A company website is a must-have in today’s Internet-driven economy. But while most companies have a website, few use them to their full potential to drive sales and revenue. That’s a shame, because websites are often a major investment in terms of time and money, and they can be a lot of work to keep updated.
So if you aren't maximizing the return on investment of your site, you're missing out on a huge opportunity.
Features of Payment Gateway
Accept Visa, MasterCard, Verve etc on your website
Integrated directly to your Bank account
It's simple, secure and affordable
Secured payments to accept payments from anyone, anywhere in the world.
Small or large business? No Problem
Customers can make hassle-free payments directly on your website.
Security; PCI-compliant, with fraud management built-in.
Very Low payment per transaction
Different payment Gateway options: Interswitch, PayPal, GTPay, Voguepay, Paystack and CashEnvoy
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reverend Sister Visits Village In Niger State Where Women Go Topless. Photos by elChapo1: 2:34pm
OP are you still in nursery school? why are you shading the diagram?
4 Likes
|Re: Reverend Sister Visits Village In Niger State Where Women Go Topless. Photos by Ijaya123: 2:35pm
MhizzAJ:
Due to the love for strafing
3 Likes
|Re: Reverend Sister Visits Village In Niger State Where Women Go Topless. Photos by omonnakoda: 2:36pm
Rxpetite:Not all Africans
Eboes and some others ........
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reverend Sister Visits Village In Niger State Where Women Go Topless. Photos by EddyNumerouno(m): 2:36pm
Rxpetite:
We never roamed Unclad
|Re: Reverend Sister Visits Village In Niger State Where Women Go Topless. Photos by SkenolProp(m): 2:36pm
So we still have places like these in Nigeria. Ok o #MY SIGNATURE #MY PROFILE
|Re: Reverend Sister Visits Village In Niger State Where Women Go Topless. Photos by Koolking(m): 2:36pm
jessejunior:
Seem to me like a conscious effort at drawing the attentions of philanthropists to the community
3 Likes
|Re: Reverend Sister Visits Village In Niger State Where Women Go Topless. Photos by Funjosh(m): 2:36pm
jessejunior:
Give them clothes, they will still go top less I have been to a community like that in Benue State where they also go top less
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Reverend Sister Visits Village In Niger State Where Women Go Topless. Photos by IPOBrep: 2:37pm
WHO COVER THE BRESS
2 Likes
|Re: Reverend Sister Visits Village In Niger State Where Women Go Topless. Photos by omobabalawo: 2:37pm
acvaaaaee
|Re: Reverend Sister Visits Village In Niger State Where Women Go Topless. Photos by officialJP(m): 2:37pm
MhizzAJ:u like dat stuff abi
|Re: Reverend Sister Visits Village In Niger State Where Women Go Topless. Photos by omonnakoda: 2:37pm
Rxpetite:Not all Africans
Eboes and some others ........
I wonder where you got the stupid idea that oyinbos introduced clothes to Africans
1 Like
|Re: Reverend Sister Visits Village In Niger State Where Women Go Topless. Photos by bleskid(m): 2:37pm
i neve go zoo but i don jamb monkey ,,, that girl ugly pass monkey grandmother
|Re: Reverend Sister Visits Village In Niger State Where Women Go Topless. Photos by spinzagom(m): 2:38pm
swagagolic01:[color=#550000][/color]
LMAO!
Helen Ukpabio Blasts T.B Josua, Says Demons Give Him Money / Buhari Okays N160 To $1 For Christian Pilgrims / Will You Attend These Type Of Churches?(pic)
Viewing this topic: eyeon(m), taochemiaglobal(m), georgeakins, Linux007(m), abdulkarimyakub, blackmartial(m), humantoy(m), DanJayMartin, berryPee(m), shalomme, Adexadex, nerry4show, Deapexboy(m), maxjax(m), becky66, seanery, EYIBLESSN(m), PoshProf, obembet(m), optm(m), DRPMJ(m), eghos12(m), esther2ola, Nwadina77, kombats, prestigiouslady, tunlade02, Akinz0126(m), gsainttrinity(m), oluwaseunadebay(m), winnersmith, justooth, Habyz(m), kingthreatz, Geophem(m), alabiyemmy(m), austinfan4love, onismate, gumbino, luimartins, Superpower(m), evanstical, allanphash7(m), ogemore(f), ashawopikin(m), johnsir(m), laliga01, omoiyalayi(m), Heinri(m), judahh, oddiyke, davinchecodes(m), Whesjohnny(m), doseni(m), daps1, Pedrookpa, chukwuwendu, Folaoni(m), Aarenaija, seveny(m), tnerro, Alonu(m), Jamescosmas(m), Nice123(m), bossun3(m), jimkmm, Lordavmercy, Chuukwudi(m), Seanixking, Soyhe(f), Yakson09, aisha2008(m), pajabs(m), hibeekay007(m), UDIOK, truth4u, chizzy161(f), Rxpetite(f), lovingyouhun, collabo4me(m), Drymz, Tydollasign(m), femora007, joceey(m), Hunterone(m), Bin3(f), abart(m), shos, extralargehead(m), DONFRANSKID(m), masterpiecer(m), TheStarOfZARA(m), koolaid87, flowdonjazzy(m), Leks25, wayne4loan, columbus007(m), fadbuk, Ironi, Firstgentleman1(m), Unionised(m), larrytemmy81, xolocious(m), notoriousbabe, raslim20(m), Nellybobo(m), stan83, Haywhey, lawaldoski(m), Kimkardashain(f), sustained, immyy(m), NnamdiChidi, teresafaith(f), kelvinUchiha, etsama(m), nssien123, dami2boi(m) and 191 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 195