A lady in the picture can be seen wearing a shirt belonging to the National Association Of Catholic Graduates - NACG in Niger state.



Online users have been left bewildered after photos of a remote Nigerian community where women go topless and bare their breasts publicly (as well as the men also). A Reverend sister who visited the community posed for pictures with one of the topless women. A lady in the picture can be seen wearing a shirt belonging to the National Association Of Catholic Graduates - NACG in Niger state.

Reverend sisters day try oo

it's a good thing to serve God though

But I can't be one 18 Likes

Why are they now putting them on display

make una find cloth giv dem jare instead of taking pictures 29 Likes

amu nkeni destroy!!! 1 Like

I need to relocate 2 Likes

Reverend sisters day try oo

it's a good thing to serve God though

And I know y...

And I know y...

Why

Why Why 2 Likes 1 Share

Why are they now putting them on display



Did they tell you that they are topless because they can't afford tops?

Lol

Please which part of the country is This?



It always amuses me when Africans take 'modesty'' so seriously forgetting that just a few decades ago they were all running around nakid.



Now the oyinbos that introduced clothes to us are now 'fashionably' running around nakid while we act as if showing a little flesh is the height of indecency.



Those people quoting me should google "koma people of adamawa state". The first pic is of women from opobo in rivers state. 35 Likes 6 Shares

Why



U too like dicks U too like dicks 12 Likes 1 Share

This is the kind of life we should emulate like Serena WILLIAMS did.



Op do they play long tennis too? 1 Like

Did they tell you that they are topless because they can't afford tops?

maybe they can but I don't think it's ideal to take pictures and show off or what should we call this one? maybe they can but I don't think it's ideal to take pictures and show off or what should we call this one?

some vasline crew will still self-service on dis reverend sister 6 Likes

Leticia!

Reminds me of my days as corper in one rural community of Benue State.

I like what am seeing

OP are you still in nursery school? why are you shading the diagram? 4 Likes

Reverend sisters day try oo

it's a good thing to serve God though

But I can't be one

Due to the love for strafing Due to the love for strafing 3 Likes

Lol

Please which part of the country is This?



It always amuses me when Africans take 'modesty'' so seriously forgetting that just a few decades ago they were all running around nakid.



Now the oyinbos that introduced clothes to us are now 'fashionably' running around nakid while we act as if showing a little flesh is the height of indecency. Not all Africans

Eboes and some others ........ Not all AfricansEboes and some others ........ 3 Likes 1 Share

Lol

Please which part of the country is This?



It always amuses me when Africans take 'modesty'' so seriously forgetting that just a few decades ago they were all running around nakid.



Now the oyinbos that introduced clothes to us are now 'fashionably' running around nakid while we act as if showing a little flesh is the height of indecency.

We never roamed Unclad We never roamed Unclad

#MY SIGNATURE #MY PROFILE So we still have places like these in Nigeria. Ok o#MY SIGNATURE #MY PROFILE

Why are they now putting them on display



make una find cloth giv dem jare instead of taking pictures



Seem to me like a conscious effort at drawing the attentions of philanthropists to the community Seem to me like a conscious effort at drawing the attentions of philanthropists to the community 3 Likes

Why are they now putting them on display



make una find cloth giv dem jare instead of taking pictures





Give them clothes, they will still go top less I have been to a community like that in Benue State where they also go top less Give them clothes, they will still go top less I have been to a community like that in Benue State where they also go top less 1 Like 1 Share

WHO COVER THE BRESS 2 Likes

acvaaaaee

Reverend sisters day try oo

it's a good thing to serve God though

But I can't be one u like dat stuff abi u like dat stuff abi

Lol

Please which part of the country is This?



It always amuses me when Africans take 'modesty'' so seriously forgetting that just a few decades ago they were all running around nakid.



Now the oyinbos that introduced clothes to us are now 'fashionably' running around nakid while we act as if showing a little flesh is the height of indecency. Not all Africans

Eboes and some others ........

I wonder where you got the stupid idea that oyinbos introduced clothes to Africans Not all AfricansEboes and some others ........I wonder where you got the stupid idea that oyinbos introduced clothes to Africans 1 Like

