Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / 5 Tips To Increase Your Chances Of Surviving A Plane Crash (7234 Views)

Man Takes A Selfie After Surviving A Fatal Accident On His Way To Lagos. Photos / Lady Share Photos After Surviving A Terrible Accident (Graphic Photos) / Man Celebrates 4 Years Of Surviving 2013 Benin-Ore Road Fire Accident (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Keep your shoes on during take-off and landing



Take-off and landing are the most important phases of a flight. There is nothing wrong in removing your shoes during flight, but putting your shoes back on before landing will prevent you from having to escape barefooted.



Consider the type of aircraft



Every type of aircraft is different. Even if you fly all the time, you are more than likely to fly on different types of aeroplanes and sitting in different seats each time you take to the sky. So, every time you get on a plane, take a minute or two to review the safety information card in the seatback pocket in front of your seat. By doing this, you will be familiar with the evacuation procedures.



Know how far you are from the nearest exit



Take a moment to locate the exit nearest to you keeping in mind that the closest exit may be located behind you.



Do not take anything with you



This is one of the biggest factors when it comes to safely evacuating during a plane emergency. Simply leave your luggage and exit the plane.



Do not take alcohol or medication that helps you relax



The fear of flying can cause a passenger to drink alcoholic beverages or take a prescription medication to ease the stress of air travel. This may not keep you in the right frame of mind in case anything happens because you may be tipsy or drowsy.



Source: Plane crashes are usually a rare occurrence, but when it happens, the results can be fatal. Clearly, nobody prays for a plane crash. But the truth is you cannot rule it out as bad as this may sound. These tips shared by Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, will help increase your chances of surviving a plane crash.Take-off and landing are the most important phases of a flight. There is nothing wrong in removing your shoes during flight, but putting your shoes back on before landing will prevent you from having to escape barefooted.Every type of aircraft is different. Even if you fly all the time, you are more than likely to fly on different types of aeroplanes and sitting in different seats each time you take to the sky. So, every time you get on a plane, take a minute or two to review the safety information card in the seatback pocket in front of your seat. By doing this, you will be familiar with the evacuation procedures.Take a moment to locate the exit nearest to you keeping in mind that the closest exit may be located behind you.This is one of the biggest factors when it comes to safely evacuating during a plane emergency. Simply leave your luggage and exit the plane.The fear of flying can cause a passenger to drink alcoholic beverages or take a prescription medication to ease the stress of air travel. This may not keep you in the right frame of mind in case anything happens because you may be tipsy or drowsy.Source: http://www.opinions.ng/5-tips-increase-chances-surviving-plane-crash/ 4 Likes 1 Share

Okay

No be person wey dey enter plane dey fear plane crash. pls try and post how to survive ekene dili chukwu crash 41 Likes 5 Shares

The main thing is to pray make e no happen, no matter what you do and where you sit , if e crash enter mud or sea, how the person go survive am .

We and our family members no go enter plane way go crash by GOD's grace. 3 Likes

Hahaha Hahaha Hahaha Hahaha Hahaha Hahaha! When the show happen, all these ideas will disappear from your brain. 11 Likes



So u no see how to survive keke or okada, even molue or danfo accident write about? You dey fly go up..... boti This OP sefSo u no see how to survive keke or okada, even molue or danfo accident write about? You dey fly go up.....boti 1 Like

You can't increase your chances of surviving bro... when plane crash, everybody just GATS die.... 7 Likes 1 Share

Makes sense.

which kind mumu tips be dis na 2 Likes

The truth is, when faced with problems like this we forget the tips.

Pilot : 6 Likes

paiz:

No be person wey dey enter plane dey fear plane crash.

pls try and post how to survive ekene dili chukwu crash 1 Like

For all those Arik planes wey be like generator house??

Noted.

Buh if person go crash, Ehn go still crash. 1 Like

but better not to experience a crash

Its always fatal n devastating but better not to experience a crashIts always fatal n devastating

Opinionated:

Plane crashes are usually a rare occurrence, but when it happens, the results can be fatal. Clearly, nobody prays for a plane crash. But the truth is you cannot rule it out as bad as this may sound. These tips shared by Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, will help increase your chances of surviving a plane crash.



Keep your shoes on during take-off and landing



Take-off and landing are the most important phases of a flight. There is nothing wrong in removing your shoes during flight, but putting your shoes back on before landing will prevent you from having to escape barefooted.



Consider the type of aircraft



Every type of aircraft is different. Even if you fly all the time, you are more than likely to fly on different types of aeroplanes and sitting in different seats each time you take to the sky. So, every time you get on a plane, take a minute or two to review the safety information card in the seatback pocket in front of your seat. By doing this, you will be familiar with the evacuation procedures.



Know how far you are from the nearest exit



Take a moment to locate the exit nearest to you keeping in mind that the closest exit may be located behind you.



Do not take anything with you



This is one of the biggest factors when it comes to safely evacuating during a plane emergency. Simply leave your luggage and exit the plane.



Do not take alcohol or medication that helps you relax



The fear of flying can cause a passenger to drink alcoholic beverages or take a prescription medication to ease the stress of air travel. This may not keep you in the right frame of mind in case anything happens because you may be tipsy or drowsy.



Source: http://www.opinions.ng/5-tips-increase-chances-surviving-plane-crash/





Just say ur last prayer.no one will remember all this In any eventuality. May we always fly save Just say ur last prayer.no one will remember all this In any eventuality. May we always fly save 3 Likes

All this one no add up jor

holysainbj:

This OP sef

So u no see how to survive keke or okada accident write about? boti Lol, he think say u dey fly edo airline na Lol, he think say u dey fly edo airline na

No be u go determine ur survival for plane crash. Na fate. 2 Likes

Informative

Smh 1 Like





Can we talk less about plane crashes please I'm battling my phobia for flight, now I've bumped into this threadCan we talk less about plane crashes please

paiz:

No be person wey dey enter plane dey fear plane crash.

pls try and post how to survive ekene dili chukwu crash paiz:

No be person wey dey enter plane dey fear plane crash.

pls try and post how to survive ekene dili chukwu crash

Op u re very funny

what of okada crash?

SuperSuave:

Lol, he think say u dey fly edo airline na Lmao � you missed yesterday's flight, seems you took Oshogbo airlines Lmao � you missed yesterday's flight, seems you took Oshogbo airlines

We're these tips written by a plane crash survivor? 2 Likes

Na only God dey keep person



Check my signature to order your football jerseys and get FREE CUSTOMIZATION, YES you heard me right FREE CUSTOMIZATION (Sallah Promo is still on)

...close to the exit? Why? In case we need to jump out or what? 1 Like