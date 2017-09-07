₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|5 Tips To Increase Your Chances Of Surviving A Plane Crash by Opinionated: 1:02pm
Plane crashes are usually a rare occurrence, but when it happens, the results can be fatal. Clearly, nobody prays for a plane crash. But the truth is you cannot rule it out as bad as this may sound. These tips shared by Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, will help increase your chances of surviving a plane crash.
Keep your shoes on during take-off and landing
Take-off and landing are the most important phases of a flight. There is nothing wrong in removing your shoes during flight, but putting your shoes back on before landing will prevent you from having to escape barefooted.
Consider the type of aircraft
Every type of aircraft is different. Even if you fly all the time, you are more than likely to fly on different types of aeroplanes and sitting in different seats each time you take to the sky. So, every time you get on a plane, take a minute or two to review the safety information card in the seatback pocket in front of your seat. By doing this, you will be familiar with the evacuation procedures.
Know how far you are from the nearest exit
Take a moment to locate the exit nearest to you keeping in mind that the closest exit may be located behind you.
Do not take anything with you
This is one of the biggest factors when it comes to safely evacuating during a plane emergency. Simply leave your luggage and exit the plane.
Do not take alcohol or medication that helps you relax
The fear of flying can cause a passenger to drink alcoholic beverages or take a prescription medication to ease the stress of air travel. This may not keep you in the right frame of mind in case anything happens because you may be tipsy or drowsy.
Source: http://www.opinions.ng/5-tips-increase-chances-surviving-plane-crash/
|Re: 5 Tips To Increase Your Chances Of Surviving A Plane Crash by MhizzAJ(f): 1:06pm
Okay
|Re: 5 Tips To Increase Your Chances Of Surviving A Plane Crash by paiz(m): 1:16pm
No be person wey dey enter plane dey fear plane crash. pls try and post how to survive ekene dili chukwu crash
|Re: 5 Tips To Increase Your Chances Of Surviving A Plane Crash by Teewhy2: 2:47pm
The main thing is to pray make e no happen, no matter what you do and where you sit , if e crash enter mud or sea, how the person go survive am .
We and our family members no go enter plane way go crash by GOD's grace.
|Re: 5 Tips To Increase Your Chances Of Surviving A Plane Crash by sharpshap(m): 2:48pm
Hahaha Hahaha Hahaha Hahaha Hahaha Hahaha! When the show happen, all these ideas will disappear from your brain.
|Re: 5 Tips To Increase Your Chances Of Surviving A Plane Crash by holysainbj(m): 2:48pm
This OP sef
So u no see how to survive keke or okada, even molue or danfo accident write about? You dey fly go up..... boti
|Re: 5 Tips To Increase Your Chances Of Surviving A Plane Crash by uzoclinton(m): 2:49pm
You can't increase your chances of surviving bro... when plane crash, everybody just GATS die....
|Re: 5 Tips To Increase Your Chances Of Surviving A Plane Crash by Nostradamu(m): 2:49pm
Makes sense.
|Re: 5 Tips To Increase Your Chances Of Surviving A Plane Crash by Sniper12: 2:50pm
which kind mumu tips be dis na
|Re: 5 Tips To Increase Your Chances Of Surviving A Plane Crash by mhizesther(f): 2:50pm
The truth is, when faced with problems like this we forget the tips.
|Re: 5 Tips To Increase Your Chances Of Surviving A Plane Crash by JamesReacher(m): 2:50pm
Pilot :
|Re: 5 Tips To Increase Your Chances Of Surviving A Plane Crash by josielewa(m): 2:50pm
paiz:
|Re: 5 Tips To Increase Your Chances Of Surviving A Plane Crash by nairaman66(m): 2:51pm
For all those Arik planes wey be like generator house??
|Re: 5 Tips To Increase Your Chances Of Surviving A Plane Crash by psalmsonovic(m): 2:51pm
Noted.
Buh if person go crash, Ehn go still crash.
|Re: 5 Tips To Increase Your Chances Of Surviving A Plane Crash by Folubaba(m): 2:51pm
but better not to experience a crash
Its always fatal n devastating
|Re: 5 Tips To Increase Your Chances Of Surviving A Plane Crash by talkoutloud(f): 2:51pm
Opinionated:
Just say ur last prayer.no one will remember all this In any eventuality. May we always fly save
|Re: 5 Tips To Increase Your Chances Of Surviving A Plane Crash by simak1(m): 2:52pm
All this one no add up jor
|Re: 5 Tips To Increase Your Chances Of Surviving A Plane Crash by SuperSuave(m): 2:52pm
holysainbj:Lol, he think say u dey fly edo airline na
|Re: 5 Tips To Increase Your Chances Of Surviving A Plane Crash by loomer: 2:52pm
No be u go determine ur survival for plane crash. Na fate.
|Re: 5 Tips To Increase Your Chances Of Surviving A Plane Crash by YourWife(f): 2:53pm
Informative
|Re: 5 Tips To Increase Your Chances Of Surviving A Plane Crash by NameCheckers: 2:54pm
Smh
|Re: 5 Tips To Increase Your Chances Of Surviving A Plane Crash by Lucid1(m): 2:55pm
I'm battling my phobia for flight, now I've bumped into this thread
Can we talk less about plane crashes please
|Re: 5 Tips To Increase Your Chances Of Surviving A Plane Crash by muminatmustapha(f): 2:55pm
|Re: 5 Tips To Increase Your Chances Of Surviving A Plane Crash by JONNYSPUTE(m): 2:58pm
Op u re very funny
|Re: 5 Tips To Increase Your Chances Of Surviving A Plane Crash by Celestyn8213: 2:58pm
what of okada crash?
|Re: 5 Tips To Increase Your Chances Of Surviving A Plane Crash by holysainbj(m): 2:58pm
SuperSuave:Lmao � you missed yesterday's flight, seems you took Oshogbo airlines
|Re: 5 Tips To Increase Your Chances Of Surviving A Plane Crash by sunkymike(m): 2:59pm
We're these tips written by a plane crash survivor?
|Re: 5 Tips To Increase Your Chances Of Surviving A Plane Crash by wildchild02: 3:00pm
Na only God dey keep person
Na only God dey keep person
|Re: 5 Tips To Increase Your Chances Of Surviving A Plane Crash by Celcius: 3:01pm
...close to the exit? Why? In case we need to jump out or what?
|Re: 5 Tips To Increase Your Chances Of Surviving A Plane Crash by boy16(m): 3:02pm
Summary: Don't follow Edo airlines
