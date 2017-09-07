Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Nigerian Lady Is Looking For Igbo Husband, Tall, 40-45 Years, No Born-Again (33492 Views)

http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details?id=7378 This mature, not bad-looking lady has taken to the Internet to announce that there is a vacant post of a husband in her life. The lady who goes by the name Becky Enyioma, who is obviously an Igbo woman and has some level of financial comfort judging by her photos prefers an Igbo brother owing to cultural reasons. So, any eligible Igbo brother out there? Kindly apply now, good luck. Short guys, please get out of here... 3 Likes

And she is a sophisticated lady o



CHECKOUT SOME OF HER LOVELY PHOTOS HERE>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details?id=7378 And she is a sophisticated lady o 4 Likes 3 Shares



igbayi laaro t'arugbo nsunkun oko(d1ck)



The fool is still listing out specs and requirements sef, you never ready. in 5yrs time she'll be like "God just give me any man I can call 'my husband'" Shakara don endigbayi laaro t'arugbo nsunkun oko(d1ck)The fool is still listing out specs and requirements sef, you never ready. in 5yrs time she'll be like "God just give me any man I can call 'my husband'" 212 Likes 10 Shares



It's time to marry this lady is ready Where are the Igbo stallions oya oIt's time to marry this lady is ready 21 Likes 4 Shares

Looking at her worn out face it's clear she is getting close to 38yrs already. Yet she's still so selective.

I wish her good luck sha. 64 Likes 5 Shares

Na wa oo

Is it that dese women looking for husbands don't ve life outside social media



Look at her..she's even giving terms and conditions ..She doesn't want a short guy either

She must be over 35...May her wish be granted 9 Likes

lol





But didn't she date while she was younger, marriage is overrated but



we all have choices





it's her choice and her happiness.





she's the one that's going to live with him.



I can't even deal with a short man expect he's a real cutie and sweetie. Short men have anger problems



chop knuckle sister.... let's booze together while talking about our troubles 29 Likes 2 Shares

Your life, your choice. But beware of wolves, I mean desperate ones. 1 Like

btw,has social media turned into a place 4 looking 4 lyf spouse??..

i dont jxt lyk dis trend of seaching for a lyf partner online,d disadvantages supersides d advantages by far...

wel,itz ha lyf sha...

(my opinion tho) 1 Like

Towncrier247:

U are on a long thing! U are on a long thing! 6 Likes

...aunty good luck in your adventure... 2 Likes

After the Olympus has fallen



Everything worn out



Abeg who get that meme



Mama de mama 11 Likes 1 Share

she just wake up?



when guys were trolling her for attention then she dey do yanga, now when she don become ANCIENT OF DAYS she cum dey advertise herself.



you never see something, u go still post yourself for OLX for this husband matter 13 Likes 2 Shares

She dey find one biafra 1 Like

She might have been one of those screaming 'marriage is not for everyone' until reality set in 20 Likes

She's looking for a 40-45 year old man without a baby mama? Except said man is a widower, then she's looking for an impotent man 33 Likes 1 Share

Agaracha

7 3 Likes



Happy Hunting.... 2 Likes

Oga I'm sure your mother is more than 38.Will you refer her,your mother as "worn out" also? Oga I'm sure your mother is more than 38.Will you refer her,your mother as "worn out" also? 13 Likes

Don't mind her,when fish gehs never get guy wey wan marry dem, old cargo dey here dey set JAMB cut off mark.From her face,she go dey between 36 and 40 years,,,,,,,no problem . E go soon be for her Don't mind her,when fish gehs never get guy wey wan marry dem, old cargo dey here dey set JAMB cut off mark.From her face,she go dey between 36 and 40 years,,,,,,,no problem . E go soon be for her 6 Likes 1 Share

a

After all the private trips. 2 Likes

Its bad to make a choice but mind you clock is thicking

Short guys go attack her like kilode ..



Haha .... 4 Likes 1 Share

So funny, who said short Igbo guys can't make a good caring husband....she can still wait...

I meet all requirements except for the babymama part. She did not indicate if she would accept being a 2nd wife. 6 Likes

This is actually a lady with the brain of a size of a tennis ball.



See requirements. Nigerians are deluded. 4 Likes

GOOD LUCK WITH YOUR SEARCH. 1 Like

