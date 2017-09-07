₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Lady Is Looking For Igbo Husband, Tall, 40-45 Years, No Born-Again by Towncrier247: 1:10pm
This mature, not bad-looking lady has taken to the Internet to announce that there is a vacant post of a husband in her life. The lady who goes by the name Becky Enyioma, who is obviously an Igbo woman and has some level of financial comfort judging by her photos prefers an Igbo brother owing to cultural reasons. So, any eligible Igbo brother out there? Kindly apply now, good luck. Short guys, please get out of here...
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details?id=7378
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Is Looking For Igbo Husband, Tall, 40-45 Years, No Born-Again by Towncrier247: 1:11pm
And she is a sophisticated lady o
CHECKOUT SOME OF HER LOVELY PHOTOS HERE>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details?id=7378
4 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Lady Is Looking For Igbo Husband, Tall, 40-45 Years, No Born-Again by SuperSuave(m): 1:13pm
Shakara don end
igbayi laaro t'arugbo nsunkun oko(d1ck)
The fool is still listing out specs and requirements sef, you never ready. in 5yrs time she'll be like "God just give me any man I can call 'my husband'"
212 Likes 10 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Lady Is Looking For Igbo Husband, Tall, 40-45 Years, No Born-Again by Lalas247(f): 1:14pm
Where are the Igbo stallions oya o
It's time to marry this lady is ready
21 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Lady Is Looking For Igbo Husband, Tall, 40-45 Years, No Born-Again by thesicilian: 1:18pm
Looking at her worn out face it's clear she is getting close to 38yrs already. Yet she's still so selective.
I wish her good luck sha.
64 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Lady Is Looking For Igbo Husband, Tall, 40-45 Years, No Born-Again by MhizzAJ(f): 1:19pm
Na wa oo
Is it that dese women looking for husbands don't ve life outside social media
Look at her..she's even giving terms and conditions ..She doesn't want a short guy either
She must be over 35...May her wish be granted
9 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Is Looking For Igbo Husband, Tall, 40-45 Years, No Born-Again by Evaberry(f): 1:27pm
lol
But didn't she date while she was younger, marriage is overrated but
we all have choices
it's her choice and her happiness.
she's the one that's going to live with him.
I can't even deal with a short man expect he's a real cutie and sweetie. Short men have anger problems
chop knuckle sister.... let's booze together while talking about our troubles
29 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Lady Is Looking For Igbo Husband, Tall, 40-45 Years, No Born-Again by Nutase(f): 3:24pm
Your life, your choice. But beware of wolves, I mean desperate ones.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Lady Is Looking For Igbo Husband, Tall, 40-45 Years, No Born-Again by Prefola: 3:57pm
btw,has social media turned into a place 4 looking 4 lyf spouse??..
i dont jxt lyk dis trend of seaching for a lyf partner online,d disadvantages supersides d advantages by far...
wel,itz ha lyf sha...
(my opinion tho)
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Lady Is Looking For Igbo Husband, Tall, 40-45 Years, No Born-Again by MrHenshaw: 4:25pm
Towncrier247:
U are on a long thing!
6 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Is Looking For Igbo Husband, Tall, 40-45 Years, No Born-Again by TheShopKeeper(m): 4:40pm
...aunty good luck in your adventure...
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Is Looking For Igbo Husband, Tall, 40-45 Years, No Born-Again by maxiuc(m): 5:06pm
After the Olympus has fallen
Everything worn out
Abeg who get that meme
Mama de mama
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Lady Is Looking For Igbo Husband, Tall, 40-45 Years, No Born-Again by holatin(m): 5:07pm
she just wake up?
when guys were trolling her for attention then she dey do yanga, now when she don become ANCIENT OF DAYS she cum dey advertise herself.
you never see something, u go still post yourself for OLX for this husband matter
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Lady Is Looking For Igbo Husband, Tall, 40-45 Years, No Born-Again by Mazieleeps: 5:07pm
She dey find one biafra
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Lady Is Looking For Igbo Husband, Tall, 40-45 Years, No Born-Again by FortifiedCity: 5:08pm
She might have been one of those screaming 'marriage is not for everyone' until reality set in
20 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Is Looking For Igbo Husband, Tall, 40-45 Years, No Born-Again by safarigirl(f): 5:08pm
She's looking for a 40-45 year old man without a baby mama? Except said man is a widower, then she's looking for an impotent man
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Lady Is Looking For Igbo Husband, Tall, 40-45 Years, No Born-Again by Keneking: 5:08pm
Agaracha
|Re: Nigerian Lady Is Looking For Igbo Husband, Tall, 40-45 Years, No Born-Again by cogbuagu: 5:08pm
7
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Is Looking For Igbo Husband, Tall, 40-45 Years, No Born-Again by Ikigia: 5:09pm
Happy Hunting....
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Is Looking For Igbo Husband, Tall, 40-45 Years, No Born-Again by nkwuocha1: 5:10pm
thesicilian:
Oga I'm sure your mother is more than 38.Will you refer her,your mother as "worn out" also?
13 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Is Looking For Igbo Husband, Tall, 40-45 Years, No Born-Again by Myself2(m): 5:10pm
SuperSuave:
Don't mind her,when fish gehs never get guy wey wan marry dem, old cargo dey here dey set JAMB cut off mark.From her face,she go dey between 36 and 40 years,,,,,,,no problem . E go soon be for her
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Lady Is Looking For Igbo Husband, Tall, 40-45 Years, No Born-Again by chynie: 5:10pm
a
|Re: Nigerian Lady Is Looking For Igbo Husband, Tall, 40-45 Years, No Born-Again by fuckerstard: 5:10pm
After all the private trips.
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Is Looking For Igbo Husband, Tall, 40-45 Years, No Born-Again by Abubaka50: 5:10pm
Its bad to make a choice but mind you clock is thicking
|Re: Nigerian Lady Is Looking For Igbo Husband, Tall, 40-45 Years, No Born-Again by emmabest2000(m): 5:10pm
Short guys go attack her like kilode ..
Haha ....
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Lady Is Looking For Igbo Husband, Tall, 40-45 Years, No Born-Again by femifemi1(m): 5:11pm
So funny, who said short Igbo guys can't make a good caring husband....she can still wait...
|Re: Nigerian Lady Is Looking For Igbo Husband, Tall, 40-45 Years, No Born-Again by koning: 5:11pm
I meet all requirements except for the babymama part. She did not indicate if she would accept being a 2nd wife.
6 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Is Looking For Igbo Husband, Tall, 40-45 Years, No Born-Again by Bimffo(m): 5:11pm
This is actually a lady with the brain of a size of a tennis ball.
See requirements. Nigerians are deluded.
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Is Looking For Igbo Husband, Tall, 40-45 Years, No Born-Again by salbis(m): 5:11pm
GOOD LUCK WITH YOUR SEARCH.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Lady Is Looking For Igbo Husband, Tall, 40-45 Years, No Born-Again by softworker(m): 5:11pm
|Re: Nigerian Lady Is Looking For Igbo Husband, Tall, 40-45 Years, No Born-Again by reality17(m): 5:11pm
Lalas247:
She's not ready yet because she has choice... A beggar has no choice they say
4 Likes
