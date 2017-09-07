₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Omini The Great: Toke Makinwa Looks Like The Last Days Of Michael Jackson VIDEO by WotzupNG: 1:54pm
A Nigerian Comedian by the name Omini The Great has taken to Instagram concerning popular OAP, Toke Makinwa.
In a video he uploaded to the social network, he asked to know why Toke Makinwa is now looking like the last days of Michael Jackson.
Recall that a picture of a dark looking Toke Makinwa surfaced on the internet which made many speculate that she probably bleached her skin to become the light-skinned person we know today.
With the Comedian’s comparison of the OAP with Michael Jackson, it is probably obvious that he is referring to skin bleaching.
Watch the video below to hear his question then lay your opinion bare.
https://www.wotzup.ng/oap-toke-makinwa-skin-bleaching-omini/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Hw34B6GoAw
|Re: Omini The Great: Toke Makinwa Looks Like The Last Days Of Michael Jackson VIDEO by Johngla(m): 3:01pm
15 Likes
|Re: Omini The Great: Toke Makinwa Looks Like The Last Days Of Michael Jackson VIDEO by Tolexander: 3:02pm
That is the power of harpic!
Toke Makinwa is best fit as a promoter of a cleansing detergent!
35 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Omini The Great: Toke Makinwa Looks Like The Last Days Of Michael Jackson VIDEO by Keneking: 3:02pm
- Her skin tone is 50% higher than MJ
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Omini The Great: Toke Makinwa Looks Like The Last Days Of Michael Jackson VIDEO by Sniper12: 3:02pm
this dude nose nothing
23 Likes
|Re: Omini The Great: Toke Makinwa Looks Like The Last Days Of Michael Jackson VIDEO by tobdee: 3:02pm
See his face sef... Not that he is fine.
All thanks to joblessness.
15 Likes
|Re: Omini The Great: Toke Makinwa Looks Like The Last Days Of Michael Jackson VIDEO by john4reala(m): 3:03pm
Johngla:if you want to comment, you comment ... stop booking
65 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Omini The Great: Toke Makinwa Looks Like The Last Days Of Michael Jackson VIDEO by maklelemakukula(m): 3:03pm
chai
|Re: Omini The Great: Toke Makinwa Looks Like The Last Days Of Michael Jackson VIDEO by Betmaster3: 3:03pm
I don't knw why some people can't learn to mind their business.
6 Likes
|Re: Omini The Great: Toke Makinwa Looks Like The Last Days Of Michael Jackson VIDEO by deebrain(m): 3:03pm
Come to think of it, Michael Jackson looks like Bobrisky.
6 Likes
|Re: Omini The Great: Toke Makinwa Looks Like The Last Days Of Michael Jackson VIDEO by Maltaleeza(f): 3:03pm
Like seriously??
|Re: Omini The Great: Toke Makinwa Looks Like The Last Days Of Michael Jackson VIDEO by Evaberry(f): 3:03pm
....
|Re: Omini The Great: Toke Makinwa Looks Like The Last Days Of Michael Jackson VIDEO by midehi2(f): 3:03pm
|Re: Omini The Great: Toke Makinwa Looks Like The Last Days Of Michael Jackson VIDEO by Shortyy(f): 3:04pm
|Re: Omini The Great: Toke Makinwa Looks Like The Last Days Of Michael Jackson VIDEO by pmc01(m): 3:04pm
Really? And what's he looking like?
I'm indifferent to Toke Makinwa's life, but the comparison is way off.
5 Likes
|Re: Omini The Great: Toke Makinwa Looks Like The Last Days Of Michael Jackson VIDEO by ShitHead: 3:04pm
That NOSY nigga should have looked himself in a mirror first. I wonder in whose image God created (molded) him.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Omini The Great: Toke Makinwa Looks Like The Last Days Of Michael Jackson VIDEO by Peacetemi: 3:04pm
Why does his face look like hurriedly-molded eba?
10 Likes
|Re: Omini The Great: Toke Makinwa Looks Like The Last Days Of Michael Jackson VIDEO by deeone10: 3:04pm
are u asking me?
|Re: Omini The Great: Toke Makinwa Looks Like The Last Days Of Michael Jackson VIDEO by ofiko123(m): 3:04pm
make i park here.......
|Re: Omini The Great: Toke Makinwa Looks Like The Last Days Of Michael Jackson VIDEO by sexybbstar(f): 3:04pm
Egbami!
|Re: Omini The Great: Toke Makinwa Looks Like The Last Days Of Michael Jackson VIDEO by Oziahete(m): 3:04pm
Is it his look? Why is it that we find it hard to mind our business in naija?
1 Like
|Re: Omini The Great: Toke Makinwa Looks Like The Last Days Of Michael Jackson VIDEO by SoftP: 3:04pm
Meaningless' still can't find the resemblance'
See d guy face like eba
|Re: Omini The Great: Toke Makinwa Looks Like The Last Days Of Michael Jackson VIDEO by Yusfunoble(m): 3:04pm
Eyan ti bobrisky
1 Like
|Re: Omini The Great: Toke Makinwa Looks Like The Last Days Of Michael Jackson VIDEO by holatin(m): 3:05pm
and a lot of ladies look up to her by the way, Nigerian celebrities are nothing to emulate from.
waiting for her to comment, maybe her reply will be that
AM NOT BLEACHING, IS JUST THAT MY REAL COLOUR CAME OUT
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Omini The Great: Toke Makinwa Looks Like The Last Days Of Michael Jackson VIDEO by fSociety: 3:05pm
Nigerians no get joy sha
|Re: Omini The Great: Toke Makinwa Looks Like The Last Days Of Michael Jackson VIDEO by okerekeikpo: 3:05pm
How is it ur business? Bad belle
|Re: Omini The Great: Toke Makinwa Looks Like The Last Days Of Michael Jackson VIDEO by pmc01(m): 3:05pm
MurderEnglish:
Una type don plenty this days and I can only ask- who be una model sef?
|Re: Omini The Great: Toke Makinwa Looks Like The Last Days Of Michael Jackson VIDEO by Cloud007: 3:05pm
Op is naive. Thats a trending make up style called Ghost mode..
|Re: Omini The Great: Toke Makinwa Looks Like The Last Days Of Michael Jackson VIDEO by ajalawole(m): 3:05pm
skin cancer is eating up her life
|Re: Omini The Great: Toke Makinwa Looks Like The Last Days Of Michael Jackson VIDEO by ajibolabd: 3:06pm
ok
|Re: Omini The Great: Toke Makinwa Looks Like The Last Days Of Michael Jackson VIDEO by PSVITA: 3:06pm
i av noting to say, as long as she av the moni to maintain it.
1 Like
