In a video he uploaded to the social network, he asked to know why Toke Makinwa is now looking like the last days of Michael Jackson.



Recall that a picture of a dark looking Toke Makinwa surfaced on the internet which made many speculate that she probably bleached her skin to become the light-skinned person we know today.



With the Comedian’s comparison of the OAP with Michael Jackson, it is probably obvious that he is referring to skin bleaching.



Watch the video below to hear his question then lay your opinion bare.





https://www.wotzup.ng/oap-toke-makinwa-skin-bleaching-omini/







This FTC goes to the great legends that pass away. May their souls rest in peace.



Use quote 15 Likes

That is the power of harpic!



Toke Makinwa is best fit as a promoter of a cleansing detergent! 35 Likes 2 Shares





- Her skin tone is 50% higher than MJ - Her skin tone is 50% higher than MJ 12 Likes 1 Share

this dude nose nothing 23 Likes

See his face sef... Not that he is fine.

All thanks to joblessness. 15 Likes

Johngla:

. if you want to comment, you comment ... stop booking if you want to comment, you comment ... stop booking 65 Likes 1 Share

chai

I don't knw why some people can't learn to mind their business. 6 Likes

Come to think of it, Michael Jackson looks like Bobrisky. 6 Likes

Like seriously??

....

Really? And what's he looking like?



I'm indifferent to Toke Makinwa's life, but the comparison is way off. 5 Likes

That NOSY nigga should have looked himself in a mirror first. I wonder in whose image God created (molded) him. 11 Likes 1 Share







Why does his face look like hurriedly-molded eba?



10 Likes

are u asking me?

make i park here.......

Egbami!

Is it his look? Why is it that we find it hard to mind our business in naija? 1 Like

Meaningless' still can't find the resemblance'



See d guy face like eba





Eyan ti bobrisky Eyan ti bobrisky 1 Like







waiting for her to comment, maybe her reply will be that

AM NOT BLEACHING, IS JUST THAT MY REAL COLOUR CAME OUT and a lot of ladies look up to her by the way, Nigerian celebrities are nothing to emulate from.waiting for her to comment, maybe her reply will be thatAM NOT BLEACHING, IS JUST THAT MY REAL COLOUR CAME OUT 1 Like 1 Share





Nigerians no get joy sha Nigerians no get joy sha

How is it ur business? Bad belle

MurderEnglish:

how it did concerned that mumu boy?



It is your wife or sister?



Mind your business, unlessed you want to used her to blown.



Me sef ah don't know her

Una type don plenty this days and I can only ask- who be una model sef? Una type don plenty this days and I can only ask- who be una model sef?

Op is naive. Thats a trending make up style called Ghost mode..

skin cancer is eating up her life

ok