Facebook user Chinwendu Uruakpa who shared the news wrote;



'Everyday is for the thief...!' And they replied: 'one day is for the electric pole.' The deceased (pictured) went to cut electric cables on an electric pole installed by Goemetrics opposite the old Streams filling station at Aro Ngwa, along Enugu - Port Harcourt express way. The pole fell with him and trapped him to death. Where could he have come from?



May pole fall on all your enemies in Jesus name 61 Likes

SERVES HIM RIGHT. THIS IS WHAT IS CALLED KARMA BUT THIEVES WILL NEVER LEARN. MAY KARMA BEFALL ANYONE COMMITTING EVIL, INCLUDING THE POLITICALLY CORRUPT LEADERS. SERVES HIM RIGHT. THIS IS WHAT IS CALLED KARMA BUT THIEVES WILL NEVER LEARN. MAY KARMA BEFALL ANYONE COMMITTING EVIL, INCLUDING THE POLITICALLY CORRUPT LEADERS. 39 Likes 1 Share

What a terrible way to die. 7 Likes

Buhari 1 Like 1 Share

ehya, rip to the dead, life goes on for the living. 1 Like

*When he gets to heaven*





angel:what killed you on earth

man:a pole fell on me while i was ...



*angel giggles*



angel:go on.



man:while i was stealing ca...



*angel loses control,burst into laughter* 13 Likes





Ehyah.... Na judgement remain ooo Ehyah.... Na judgement remain ooo 2 Likes

Rip... May your soul find peace in the world beyond....... for dose of you who like disrespecting the dead may u find peace on earth and may you live forever....





I agree with the facebook user"Everyday is for the thief but one day is for the electric pole" I agree with the facebook user"Everyday is for the thief but one day is for the electric pole" 1 Like

abelprice:

Rip... May your soul find peace in the world beyond....... for dose of you who like disrespecting the dead may u find peace on earth and may you live forever....

I don't think this man will find peace o.... Was he being peaceful by attempting to steal.



What are you saying self? I don't think this man will find peace o.... Was he being peaceful by attempting to steal.What are you saying self? 2 Likes

abelprice:

Rip... May your soul find peace in the world beyond....... for dose of you who like disrespecting the dead may u find peace on earth and may you live forever.... Nay RIP may his soul find better torment in the world beyond Nay RIP may his soul find better torment in the world beyond

OrestesDante:





I don't think this man will find peace o.... Was he being peaceful by attempting to steal.



What are you saying self?

I don't know about you... but I was told neva to disrespect the dead.... besides there is a reason he stole maybe to feed his family or something.... any human dat shows no remorse for d dead have d heart of a snake and the conscience of a hyena... .. I don't know about you... but I was told neva to disrespect the dead.... besides there is a reason he stole maybe to feed his family or something.... any human dat shows no remorse for d dead have d heart of a snake and the conscience of a hyena..... 2 Likes

He died in the act... Job hazard

Electric pole fall on you... Cos you dey still wire............... 4 Likes

Electric Pole fall on you..... 2 Likes 1 Share

Wrong way to death

RIP to the dead.



I wish this on all these corrupt politicians stealing our money. 2 Likes

POLE FALL ON YOU .....

see his face like sallah goat

HE CAME

HE CLIMBED

HE STOLE

BUH UNFORTUNATELY,

HE DIDNT CONQUER cos THE POLE EVENTUALLY FELL ON HIM. 1 Like 1 Share

cerowo:

Wrong way to death

Apostle must hear this! Apostle must hear this! 1 Like 1 Share

wasted life

