|Man Dies After Pole Falls On Him While Attempting To Steal Electric Cables. PICS by CastedDude: 1:54pm
A thief met his tragic end while trying to cut and steal electric cables from a pole at Aro Ngwa, along Enugu-Port-Harcourt expressway. The man who is said to be from Amavor, Umuokorocha in Aro-Ngwa, Abia State - met his death after the electric pole fell on him and trapped him to death.
Facebook user Chinwendu Uruakpa who shared the news wrote;
'Everyday is for the thief...!' And they replied: 'one day is for the electric pole.' The deceased (pictured) went to cut electric cables on an electric pole installed by Goemetrics opposite the old Streams filling station at Aro Ngwa, along Enugu - Port Harcourt express way. The pole fell with him and trapped him to death. Where could he have come from?
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/man-dies-pole-falls-attempting-steal-electric-cables-photos.html
|Re: Man Dies After Pole Falls On Him While Attempting To Steal Electric Cables. PICS by paiz(m): 1:55pm
May pole fall on all your enemies in Jesus name
|Re: Man Dies After Pole Falls On Him While Attempting To Steal Electric Cables. PICS by GloriaNinja(f): 1:56pm
SERVES HIM RIGHT. THIS IS WHAT IS CALLED KARMA BUT THIEVES WILL NEVER LEARN. MAY KARMA BEFALL ANYONE COMMITTING EVIL, INCLUDING THE POLITICALLY CORRUPT LEADERS.
|Re: Man Dies After Pole Falls On Him While Attempting To Steal Electric Cables. PICS by omowolewa: 1:58pm
What a terrible way to die.
|Re: Man Dies After Pole Falls On Him While Attempting To Steal Electric Cables. PICS by krissconnect(m): 1:58pm
Buhari
|Re: Man Dies After Pole Falls On Him While Attempting To Steal Electric Cables. PICS by Yyeske(m): 1:59pm
OP please add graphic to your title
|Re: Man Dies After Pole Falls On Him While Attempting To Steal Electric Cables. PICS by SuperSuave(m): 2:00pm
ehya, rip to the dead, life goes on for the living.
|Re: Man Dies After Pole Falls On Him While Attempting To Steal Electric Cables. PICS by drunkcow(m): 2:01pm
*When he gets to heaven*
angel:what killed you on earth
man:a pole fell on me while i was ...
*angel giggles*
angel:go on.
man:while i was stealing ca...
*angel loses control,burst into laughter*
|Re: Man Dies After Pole Falls On Him While Attempting To Steal Electric Cables. PICS by OrestesDante: 2:15pm
Ehyah.... Na judgement remain ooo
|Re: Man Dies After Pole Falls On Him While Attempting To Steal Electric Cables. PICS by abelprice(m): 2:17pm
Rip... May your soul find peace in the world beyond....... for dose of you who like disrespecting the dead may u find peace on earth and may you live forever....
|Re: Man Dies After Pole Falls On Him While Attempting To Steal Electric Cables. PICS by Evablizin(f): 2:18pm
I agree with the facebook user"Everyday is for the thief but one day is for the electric pole"
|Re: Man Dies After Pole Falls On Him While Attempting To Steal Electric Cables. PICS by OrestesDante: 2:20pm
abelprice:
I don't think this man will find peace o.... Was he being peaceful by attempting to steal.
What are you saying self?
|Re: Man Dies After Pole Falls On Him While Attempting To Steal Electric Cables. PICS by Evablizin(f): 2:27pm
abelprice:Nay RIP may his soul find better torment in the world beyond
|Re: Man Dies After Pole Falls On Him While Attempting To Steal Electric Cables. PICS by abelprice(m): 2:29pm
OrestesDante:
I don't know about you... but I was told neva to disrespect the dead.... besides there is a reason he stole maybe to feed his family or something.... any human dat shows no remorse for d dead have d heart of a snake and the conscience of a hyena... ..
|Re: Man Dies After Pole Falls On Him While Attempting To Steal Electric Cables. PICS by Komo92: 2:35pm
He died in the act... Job hazard
|Re: Man Dies After Pole Falls On Him While Attempting To Steal Electric Cables. PICS by Angelb4: 2:35pm
Across Niger and odd stories...
|Re: Man Dies After Pole Falls On Him While Attempting To Steal Electric Cables. PICS by iamleumas: 2:35pm
Picks up the mic..
Hello tuetue
Electric pole fall on you... Cos you dey still wire...............
|Re: Man Dies After Pole Falls On Him While Attempting To Steal Electric Cables. PICS by Patheos(m): 2:36pm
Electric Pole fall on you.....
|Re: Man Dies After Pole Falls On Him While Attempting To Steal Electric Cables. PICS by cerowo(f): 2:36pm
Wrong way to death
|Re: Man Dies After Pole Falls On Him While Attempting To Steal Electric Cables. PICS by chinoxstock: 2:36pm
RIP to the dead.
I wish this on all these corrupt politicians stealing our money.
|Re: Man Dies After Pole Falls On Him While Attempting To Steal Electric Cables. PICS by Makapedia: 2:36pm
POLE FALL ON YOU .....
|Re: Man Dies After Pole Falls On Him While Attempting To Steal Electric Cables. PICS by sukkot: 2:36pm
see his face like sallah goat
|Re: Man Dies After Pole Falls On Him While Attempting To Steal Electric Cables. PICS by koolcat: 2:36pm
HE CAME
HE CLIMBED
HE STOLE
BUH UNFORTUNATELY,
HE DIDNT CONQUER cos THE POLE EVENTUALLY FELL ON HIM.
|Re: Man Dies After Pole Falls On Him While Attempting To Steal Electric Cables. PICS by chinoxstock: 2:37pm
cerowo:
Apostle must hear this!
|Re: Man Dies After Pole Falls On Him While Attempting To Steal Electric Cables. PICS by elChapo1: 2:37pm
.
|Re: Man Dies After Pole Falls On Him While Attempting To Steal Electric Cables. PICS by holluphemydavid(m): 2:37pm
wasted life
|Re: Man Dies After Pole Falls On Him While Attempting To Steal Electric Cables. PICS by SkenolProp(m): 2:37pm
Stealing ain't good #MY SIGNATURE #MY PROFILE
|Re: Man Dies After Pole Falls On Him While Attempting To Steal Electric Cables. PICS by Coolgent: 2:37pm
Inyamuri
|Re: Man Dies After Pole Falls On Him While Attempting To Steal Electric Cables. PICS by canalily(m): 2:38pm
|Re: Man Dies After Pole Falls On Him While Attempting To Steal Electric Cables. PICS by josef1(m): 2:38pm
This one weak me o
