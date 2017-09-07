Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Killers Of Rev. Fr. Cyriacus Onunkwo Arrested (5461 Views)

Suspected killers of a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Cyriacus Onunkwo, have been arrested.



The cleric was kidnapped by some gunmen in Orlu, Imo State in his car on Friday.



He was said to be returning home to organise the funeral of his father when he was abducted at gunpoint.



His remains were later discovered in Omumma, in the Oru East Local Government Area on Saturday.



http://punchng.com/breaking-killers-of-catholic-priest-rev-fr-cyriacus-onunkwo-arrested/amp/

Good one. This regular killings of people that come back home is one too many, how will people in diaspora feel comfortable coming home? 5 Likes 1 Share

Fake news.....publicity stunt, 1 Like

Police must cover their incompetence. I'm 70% sure they picked innocent guys 6 Likes

insider may be involved, enemy like family and friends. I hope they didn't arrest an innocent man... The heart of man is full of evil.insider may be involved, enemy like family and friends. I hope they didn't arrest an innocent man... 1 Like

what a heartless beast. Let a needle be used to torture the idiot.

BSS should be the ones arresting him.. 1 Like

What I will hate to see is spending tax payers money for feeding these rats. Cases of kidnapping must not spend time in court.

People that have not been confronted by heartless Nigerian kidnappers will never support JUNGLE JUSTICE which I support in CAPITAL TERMS.

NIGERIA BETTER WAKE UP....THE COUNTRY IS TURNING TO HELL ON EARTH.



very sketchy and nothing to make out of it yet. Hope there's iota of truth here

Attacking Churches and Killing Pastor in the EAST, were is now safe for them

Police must cover their incompetence. I'm 70% sure they picked innocent guys smh smh

But govt action of buying dozens of Patrol cars two months ago, but limiting them to police only state capital, might have flushed out many more of these criminals from Owerri into these other areas long abandoned by the state governor.



Since 2013, the Imo state governor says he is building a state capital to rival Dubai. Rest of the state have been long forgotten.

God will not sleep. They should remof those bastards kidney and feed their useless body to vultures God will not sleep. They should remof those bastards kidney and feed their useless body to vultures

