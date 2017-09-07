₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,873,858 members, 3,774,918 topics. Date: Thursday, 07 September 2017 at 04:32 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Killers Of Rev. Fr. Cyriacus Onunkwo Arrested (5461 Views)
Cyriacus Onunkwo, Catholic Priest's Corpse Found In A Bush In Imo. Graphic Photo / Kidnapped Priest, CYRIACUS ONUNKWO, Dies (Photo) / Father Cyriacus Onunkwo Kidnapped And Killed In Imo (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Killers Of Rev. Fr. Cyriacus Onunkwo Arrested by emma321: 2:30pm
Suspected killers of a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Cyriacus Onunkwo, have been arrested.
http://punchng.com/breaking-killers-of-catholic-priest-rev-fr-cyriacus-onunkwo-arrested/amp/
|Re: Killers Of Rev. Fr. Cyriacus Onunkwo Arrested by paiz(m): 2:35pm
Na wao
|Re: Killers Of Rev. Fr. Cyriacus Onunkwo Arrested by HumanistMike: 3:42pm
Okay
|Re: Killers Of Rev. Fr. Cyriacus Onunkwo Arrested by Khutie: 3:43pm
good news
|Re: Killers Of Rev. Fr. Cyriacus Onunkwo Arrested by kejismuse: 3:43pm
Good one. This regular killings of people that come back home is one too many, how will people in diaspora feel comfortable coming home?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Killers Of Rev. Fr. Cyriacus Onunkwo Arrested by NwaNimo1(m): 3:43pm
Fake news.....publicity stunt,
1 Like
|Re: Killers Of Rev. Fr. Cyriacus Onunkwo Arrested by Arysexy(m): 3:43pm
Police must cover their incompetence. I'm 70% sure they picked innocent guys
6 Likes
|Re: Killers Of Rev. Fr. Cyriacus Onunkwo Arrested by 3rdavefarms(m): 3:43pm
Thank God
|Re: Killers Of Rev. Fr. Cyriacus Onunkwo Arrested by dhope001(m): 3:43pm
The heart of man is full of evil. insider may be involved, enemy like family and friends. I hope they didn't arrest an innocent man...
1 Like
|Re: Killers Of Rev. Fr. Cyriacus Onunkwo Arrested by ignis(f): 3:43pm
what a heartless beast. Let a needle be used to torture the idiot.
|Re: Killers Of Rev. Fr. Cyriacus Onunkwo Arrested by bpalace(m): 3:43pm
Eeehh
|Re: Killers Of Rev. Fr. Cyriacus Onunkwo Arrested by Godhead4(m): 3:44pm
BSS should be the ones arresting him..
1 Like
|Re: Killers Of Rev. Fr. Cyriacus Onunkwo Arrested by gbaskiboy(m): 3:44pm
Wicked world, so sad
|Re: Killers Of Rev. Fr. Cyriacus Onunkwo Arrested by Godhead4(m): 3:44pm
Make I pity una small sha
....
|Re: Killers Of Rev. Fr. Cyriacus Onunkwo Arrested by guass: 3:44pm
What I will hate to see is spending tax payers money for feeding these rats. Cases of kidnapping must not spend time in court.
People that have not been confronted by heartless Nigerian kidnappers will never support JUNGLE JUSTICE which I support in CAPITAL TERMS.
|Re: Killers Of Rev. Fr. Cyriacus Onunkwo Arrested by zeembab(m): 3:46pm
emma321:
NIGERIA BETTER WAKE UP....THE COUNTRY IS TURNING TO HELL ON EARTH.
PEOPLE BETTER WAKE UP AND FIGHT TO SANITIZE THE COUNTRY...ENOUGH IS ENOUGH !
|Re: Killers Of Rev. Fr. Cyriacus Onunkwo Arrested by Klington: 3:51pm
very sketchy and nothing to make out of it yet. Hope there's iota of truth here
|Re: Killers Of Rev. Fr. Cyriacus Onunkwo Arrested by Rushtec(m): 3:51pm
Attacking Churches and Killing Pastor in the EAST, were is now safe for them
|Re: Killers Of Rev. Fr. Cyriacus Onunkwo Arrested by lovingbet624: 3:52pm
kindly view the image for today's avaliable odds u are free to call or whatsapp me on the number you see below
|Re: Killers Of Rev. Fr. Cyriacus Onunkwo Arrested by PrinceMario(m): 3:54pm
Arysexy:smh
|Re: Killers Of Rev. Fr. Cyriacus Onunkwo Arrested by discusant: 3:57pm
Good job.
But govt action of buying dozens of Patrol cars two months ago, but limiting them to police only state capital, might have flushed out many more of these criminals from Owerri into these other areas long abandoned by the state governor.
Since 2013, the Imo state governor says he is building a state capital to rival Dubai. Rest of the state have been long forgotten.
|Re: Killers Of Rev. Fr. Cyriacus Onunkwo Arrested by ipobarecriminals: 4:00pm
God will not sleep. They should remof those bastards kidney and feed their useless body to vultures
|Re: Killers Of Rev. Fr. Cyriacus Onunkwo Arrested by Ogashub(m): 4:01pm
Good one
|Re: Killers Of Rev. Fr. Cyriacus Onunkwo Arrested by Oludon20: 4:23pm
Eternal rest grant him Oh Lord
(0) (Reply)
OMG! See What Cultists Did To A 100 Level Student During Initiation (graphic Pix / 419 Fraudsters: Beware(method Ii) / Bayo Ajia: Notorious Political Thug and Cultist Murdered In Ilorin. (photo)
Viewing this topic: Flame321, gabbywatch77, akphilip99(m), Siga, chidexman(m), akulaxx, back2sender, cokammadu, Slynonny(m), MrPdtech, Pebcak, Schelube, NaijaNewsPapers, alextayo(m), afolayangs(m), Tyrese80, omonnakoda, ZKOSOSO(m), SmartyPants, kalus(m), mrlycan, sakabien, discusant, chimex001, princecuite(m), DonDiego(m), williams85(m), nuelsylves(m), calculusx(m), Yakson09, davidstrong, Valto(m), 3plet, akintadetope(m), delors(m), patogist, oneeast and 83 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12