It was revealed that the abduction and killing of the Rev Fr took place when he returned from oversees to plan for the burial of late father.



Equally the suspected kidnappers of the popular Christian musician Evangelist Chinedu Nwadike were also paraded at the state police command headquarters.



The commissioner of Police in charge of Imo state command, while briefing the news men said that IMO state under his watch must enjoy peace in all areas of life. He also pledge to support his men where necessary to ensure efficiency in delivery of their constitutional duties.



Below are the pictures of the paraded suspects.



These Fulani herdsmen again 7 Likes

this one pass me, maybe the person below me has something to say

Ndi Imo, I think okorocha is working. 2 Likes 1 Share

Na dem

That's their way.

Criminals.



I no call name o! 13 Likes 1 Share

no names hw df did d guy above me know it DEM 6 Likes

Demons.

Devils 1 Like

Kill them all if found guilty..

But wait, i just hope these are the real guys. Cos naija police sabi carry cheap glory. 4 Likes 1 Share

uuuu

SOFTENGR:

Na dem

That's their way.

Criminals.



I no call name o!



3 Likes

A man is wicked or devilish not because of his tribal or religious affiliation but because of his choice and determination to be wicked and devilish.



There is no excuse whatsoever under the sun for you to take the life of the other person you can't create. 3 Likes

Crime knows no tribe but release their names for posterity sake. 1 Like

THEIR END HAS COME 1 Like

Kill them all

nawa. we need to stop displaying dead bodies anyhow in the media. its very wrong and gross 3 Likes

Flatinos killing their own brodas since 1970. 7 Likes 1 Share

NPF, WORK ONLY WHEN THEY WANT TO ...........

I hope they"d prosecuted and not let off through the back door





rip

ipobflatheadsarecriminals.Kill dem all See their ugly flat heads.Eyes like owls.ipobflatheadsarecriminals.Kill dem all 1 Like

My problem with dem is that they always look malnourished.....Spit

Straight to prison Straight to prison

Nigerian Force must see people (innocent or guilty) catch or accuse for any crime committed.



Wetin concern me



Look at the faces of the killers here

I knew it was local touts sha Look at the faces of the killers hereI knew it was local touts sha

I pray justice prevails. As if kidnapping wasn't enough, they had to add murder. God will keep us

BUSHHUNTER:

Flatinos killing their own brodas since 1970.



Should they be killing others? Should they be killing others?