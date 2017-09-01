



It was revealed that the abduction and killing of the Rev Fr took place when he returned from oversees to plan for the burial of late father.



Equally the suspected kidnappers of the popular Christian musician Evangelist Chinedu Nwadike were also paraded at the state police command headquarters.



The commissioner of Police in charge of Imo state command, while briefing the news men said that IMO state under his watch must enjoy peace in all areas of life. He also pledge to support his men where necessary to ensure efficiency in delivery of their constitutional duties.



Below are the pictures of the paraded suspects.



