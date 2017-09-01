₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos Of Kidnappers And Killers Of Cyriacus Onunkwo In Imo. by dainformant(m): 2:54pm
The Imo State Police Command has paraded several persons suspected to have involved in armed robbery and kidnapping activities in the command premises. Among them were those suspected to have abducted and killed one Rev.Fr Cyriacus Onunkwo,in one of the Catholic parishes in Orlu zone...
It was revealed that the abduction and killing of the Rev Fr took place when he returned from oversees to plan for the burial of late father.
Equally the suspected kidnappers of the popular Christian musician Evangelist Chinedu Nwadike were also paraded at the state police command headquarters.
The commissioner of Police in charge of Imo state command, while briefing the news men said that IMO state under his watch must enjoy peace in all areas of life. He also pledge to support his men where necessary to ensure efficiency in delivery of their constitutional duties.
Below are the pictures of the paraded suspects.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/suspects-who-killed-catholic-priest-in-imo-state.html
|Re: Photos Of Kidnappers And Killers Of Cyriacus Onunkwo In Imo. by dainformant(m): 2:55pm
|Re: Photos Of Kidnappers And Killers Of Cyriacus Onunkwo In Imo. by Tolexander: 2:59pm
These Fulani herdsmen again
|Re: Photos Of Kidnappers And Killers Of Cyriacus Onunkwo In Imo. by ekim004(m): 2:59pm
this one pass me, maybe the person below me has something to say
|Re: Photos Of Kidnappers And Killers Of Cyriacus Onunkwo In Imo. by velai(m): 3:00pm
Ndi Imo, I think okorocha is working.
|Re: Photos Of Kidnappers And Killers Of Cyriacus Onunkwo In Imo. by SOFTENGR: 3:03pm
Na dem
That's their way.
Criminals.
I no call name o!
|Re: Photos Of Kidnappers And Killers Of Cyriacus Onunkwo In Imo. by drunkcow(m): 3:16pm
no names hw df did d guy above me know it DEM
|Re: Photos Of Kidnappers And Killers Of Cyriacus Onunkwo In Imo. by Nutase(f): 3:37pm
Demons.
|Re: Photos Of Kidnappers And Killers Of Cyriacus Onunkwo In Imo. by Keneking: 3:50pm
Devils
|Re: Photos Of Kidnappers And Killers Of Cyriacus Onunkwo In Imo. by tobdee: 3:50pm
Kill them all if found guilty..
But wait, i just hope these are the real guys. Cos naija police sabi carry cheap glory.
|Re: Photos Of Kidnappers And Killers Of Cyriacus Onunkwo In Imo. by TPhebe: 3:52pm
uuuu
|Re: Photos Of Kidnappers And Killers Of Cyriacus Onunkwo In Imo. by SaiNigeria: 3:52pm
SOFTENGR:
|Re: Photos Of Kidnappers And Killers Of Cyriacus Onunkwo In Imo. by brainpulse: 3:52pm
A man is wicked or devilish not because of his tribal or religious affiliation but because of his choice and determination to be wicked and devilish.
There is no excuse whatsoever under the sun for you to take the life of the other person you can't create.
|Re: Photos Of Kidnappers And Killers Of Cyriacus Onunkwo In Imo. by GavelSlam: 3:52pm
Crime knows no tribe but release their names for posterity sake.
|Re: Photos Of Kidnappers And Killers Of Cyriacus Onunkwo In Imo. by charleff512(m): 3:53pm
THEIR END HAS COME
|Re: Photos Of Kidnappers And Killers Of Cyriacus Onunkwo In Imo. by midehi2(f): 3:53pm
Kill them all
|Re: Photos Of Kidnappers And Killers Of Cyriacus Onunkwo In Imo. by Sniper12: 3:53pm
nawa. we need to stop displaying dead bodies anyhow in the media. its very wrong and gross
|Re: Photos Of Kidnappers And Killers Of Cyriacus Onunkwo In Imo. by AngelicBeing: 3:53pm
|Re: Photos Of Kidnappers And Killers Of Cyriacus Onunkwo In Imo. by BUSHHUNTER(m): 3:54pm
Flatinos killing their own brodas since 1970.
|Re: Photos Of Kidnappers And Killers Of Cyriacus Onunkwo In Imo. by Lexusgs430: 3:54pm
NPF, WORK ONLY WHEN THEY WANT TO ...........
|Re: Photos Of Kidnappers And Killers Of Cyriacus Onunkwo In Imo. by Royalfurnitures: 3:55pm
I hope they"d prosecuted and not let off through the back door
|Re: Photos Of Kidnappers And Killers Of Cyriacus Onunkwo In Imo. by Francon(f): 3:55pm
rip
|Re: Photos Of Kidnappers And Killers Of Cyriacus Onunkwo In Imo. by ipobarecriminals: 3:55pm
See their ugly flat heads.Eyes like owls. ipobflatheadsarecriminals.Kill dem all
|Re: Photos Of Kidnappers And Killers Of Cyriacus Onunkwo In Imo. by ComradeShegs(m): 3:56pm
My problem with dem is that they always look malnourished.....Spit
|Re: Photos Of Kidnappers And Killers Of Cyriacus Onunkwo In Imo. by zee200: 3:56pm
|Re: Photos Of Kidnappers And Killers Of Cyriacus Onunkwo In Imo. by Yusfunoble(m): 3:57pm
Straight to prison
|Re: Photos Of Kidnappers And Killers Of Cyriacus Onunkwo In Imo. by youngwarlocks: 3:57pm
Nigerian Force must see people (innocent or guilty) catch or accuse for any crime committed.
Wetin concern me
|Re: Photos Of Kidnappers And Killers Of Cyriacus Onunkwo In Imo. by Lalas247(f): 3:57pm
Look at the faces of the killers here
I knew it was local touts sha
|Re: Photos Of Kidnappers And Killers Of Cyriacus Onunkwo In Imo. by jayloms: 3:57pm
I pray justice prevails. As if kidnapping wasn't enough, they had to add murder. God will keep us
|Re: Photos Of Kidnappers And Killers Of Cyriacus Onunkwo In Imo. by sonnie10: 3:57pm
BUSHHUNTER:
Should they be killing others?
|Re: Photos Of Kidnappers And Killers Of Cyriacus Onunkwo In Imo. by almsofgold: 3:58pm
Which of the suspects in the pics are responsible for the death of the clergy men? Just hope this are not innocent men.
