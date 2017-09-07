Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Obituary Of A Family Killed In Accident In Plateau State (Photos) (7075 Views)

A family of 4 was wipped out in an accident in plateau state, the only surviving member of the family is the husband.



May God console them. 1 Like

This is a big tragedy for a family to bear. You know better O'lord because you're the unquestionable one. I pray you comfort their family and husband. 15 Likes

This is so bad. can't even imagine the pain and sorrow of their family. may their souls rest in peace. may this not be our portion any day any time. 1 Like

sad....

May the Almighty Console th Gochin and Gotip families on this painful loss.

Rip

Can't imagine how the husband would be right now...

But if na ritual omo money done full everywhere

its really painful

N

This Buhari government sef

Rest in oeace

RIP! TILL WE MEET TO PART NO MORE.

RIP and may the lord console the husband

Very painful death. RIP

rip

Very painful. May this evil not befall any of us in Jesus name! 1 Like

Iku re oooo!!!.....May God comfort d husband. Iku re oooo!!!.....May God comfort d husband.

This is really tragic,,,

RIP.

Chai

May God give the family /husband fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. IT IS WELL May God give the family /husband fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. IT IS WELL

what a painful death. RIP

We pray God's strength upon the family to bear this heavy soul breaking loss! God rest their souls. Amen

Life is vanity