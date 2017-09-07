₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,873,860 members, 3,774,920 topics. Date: Thursday, 07 September 2017 at 04:33 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Obituary Of A Family Killed In Accident In Plateau State (Photos) (7075 Views)
|Obituary Of A Family Killed In Accident In Plateau State (Photos) by Cutezt(m): 3:10pm
A family of 4 was wipped out in an accident in plateau state, the only surviving member of the family is the husband.
May God console them.
1 Like
|Re: Obituary Of A Family Killed In Accident In Plateau State (Photos) by madridguy(m): 3:13pm
This is a big tragedy for a family to bear. You know better O'lord because you're the unquestionable one. I pray you comfort their family and husband.
15 Likes
|Re: Obituary Of A Family Killed In Accident In Plateau State (Photos) by wydmag(m): 3:14pm
This is so bad. can't even imagine the pain and sorrow of their family. may their souls rest in peace. may this not be our portion any day any time.
1 Like
|Re: Obituary Of A Family Killed In Accident In Plateau State (Photos) by UncleRichy(m): 3:21pm
sad....
|Re: Obituary Of A Family Killed In Accident In Plateau State (Photos) by sholatech(m): 3:32pm
May the Almighty Console th Gochin and Gotip families on this painful loss.
|Re: Obituary Of A Family Killed In Accident In Plateau State (Photos) by Cyynthia(f): 3:43pm
Rip
|Re: Obituary Of A Family Killed In Accident In Plateau State (Photos) by SaiNigeria: 3:50pm
It would have been a celebration galore if Buhari and his family are the ones their obituary poster is up there.......
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obituary Of A Family Killed In Accident In Plateau State (Photos) by Cutezt(m): 4:00pm
SaiNigeria:
I no go lie you, you talk true, anyone who will sacrifice his life to rid Nigeria of the curse called Buhari will surely be a global legend, a statute will be erected in honor of him inside asọ
Note - no idiot should quote me, I was part of the people who brought this mess upon this country and I regret it every day of my life ever since.
Alexis11:
Very dumb question, does the husband lack friends and relatives?
3 Likes
|Re: Obituary Of A Family Killed In Accident In Plateau State (Photos) by maslong(m): 4:04pm
SaiNigeria:
(1like) (1share) 4 U
|Re: Obituary Of A Family Killed In Accident In Plateau State (Photos) by paiz(m): 4:06pm
Can't imagine how the husband would be right now...
But if na ritual omo money done full everywhere
|Re: Obituary Of A Family Killed In Accident In Plateau State (Photos) by kittykollinxx(m): 4:06pm
its really painful
|Re: Obituary Of A Family Killed In Accident In Plateau State (Photos) by Estherfabian(f): 4:07pm
|Re: Obituary Of A Family Killed In Accident In Plateau State (Photos) by Estherfabian(f): 4:07pm
N
|Re: Obituary Of A Family Killed In Accident In Plateau State (Photos) by Keneking: 4:08pm
This Buhari government sef
|Re: Obituary Of A Family Killed In Accident In Plateau State (Photos) by Sule74: 4:08pm
Rest in oeace
|Re: Obituary Of A Family Killed In Accident In Plateau State (Photos) by Morhziez(m): 4:08pm
RIP! TILL WE MEET TO PART NO MORE.
|Re: Obituary Of A Family Killed In Accident In Plateau State (Photos) by Sheun001(m): 4:08pm
RIP and may the lord console the husband
|Re: Obituary Of A Family Killed In Accident In Plateau State (Photos) by Alexis11: 4:08pm
Cutezt:Who are the "them"
The dead or the only surviving husband ?
|Re: Obituary Of A Family Killed In Accident In Plateau State (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 4:11pm
Very painful death. RIP
|Re: Obituary Of A Family Killed In Accident In Plateau State (Photos) by joyfavour(f): 4:12pm
rip
|Re: Obituary Of A Family Killed In Accident In Plateau State (Photos) by ChukwukaChijiokeJerri(m): 4:12pm
Very painful. May this evil not befall any of us in Jesus name!
1 Like
|Re: Obituary Of A Family Killed In Accident In Plateau State (Photos) by ComradeShegs(m): 4:12pm
Iku re oooo!!!.....May God comfort d husband.
|Re: Obituary Of A Family Killed In Accident In Plateau State (Photos) by fisayo02(m): 4:12pm
This is really tragic,,,
|Re: Obituary Of A Family Killed In Accident In Plateau State (Photos) by maklelemakukula(m): 4:13pm
Alexis11:no make me laff abeg...no be joke na
|Re: Obituary Of A Family Killed In Accident In Plateau State (Photos) by AreaFada2: 4:13pm
RIP.
|Re: Obituary Of A Family Killed In Accident In Plateau State (Photos) by midehi2(f): 4:14pm
Chai
|Re: Obituary Of A Family Killed In Accident In Plateau State (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 4:15pm
May God give the family /husband fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. IT IS WELL
|Re: Obituary Of A Family Killed In Accident In Plateau State (Photos) by midehi2(f): 4:15pm
Alexis11:the husband and his extended family
|Re: Obituary Of A Family Killed In Accident In Plateau State (Photos) by NinaArsenal(f): 4:17pm
what a painful death. RIP
|Re: Obituary Of A Family Killed In Accident In Plateau State (Photos) by jayloms: 4:17pm
We pray God's strength upon the family to bear this heavy soul breaking loss! God rest their souls. Amen
|Re: Obituary Of A Family Killed In Accident In Plateau State (Photos) by millionboi(m): 4:18pm
Life is vanity
|Re: Obituary Of A Family Killed In Accident In Plateau State (Photos) by josielewa(m): 4:18pm
Keneking:
Schooling In Canada Lambton College / Lost Nigerian Passport.. / The Nine Stages Of Canadian Cold
Viewing this topic: femieunice(m), brigadier747, fowosh, elias01(m), optimus106(m), ceejay80s(m), skertel123(m), ifekon, Dontrapatolli(m), valemtech(m), Ng1960, Dshocker(m), donbenz(m), huncky, jayjayjones, degenesis8, otabuko(m), Kenny4lyfe(m), Ushafaiza(m), cassidynca(m), jonili(m), Oluwatobiloba96(m), cha4, RexEmmyGee, Iamsammy(m), pappisco(m), Cutezt(m), elfiddy(m), oluwatymylehyn(m), leighcon(m), Dedewizzy(m), pretty16(f), NJPot(m), Royalfurnitures, Bantino, nuela100(f), kulekaa(m), bahyor, agog, MrReg(m), critic9ja, NotGej, Rupect, erunz(m), Keneking, Rio84(m), boluwaay(m), rafabenitez, ladyyummy, Ifylicious, onnyye, seunfash16, phidipe, iamKahlan(m), Abmus, seunpas, ayagha, Olabenjamen22(m), thoollz, Viccctor(m), 3RNEST(m), Shadeolad(f), layzie, Itszendo, Youceee, izik31, joewiezi(m), Greenthumb, Sule74, vickyakins, evidencechigo(m), annelka, turawafett(f), NwaliE01(m), kindla(f), Mac2016(m), Windflower(f), Adegokenath(m), veritas2001, owang, Isiterere(m), udoka4ok, GlowithGod(f), omocalabar(m), leemond(m), mikeujoel(m), omarithmetics, teflonchic, sweerychick(f), olafade1990(m), donsteady(m), claremont(m), Thehustler, orisunmi(f), 5chrisade, Uchennazico, bal2012002(m), hisoccer(m), BioGreen, lunacol(m), Cool4face(m), goksman2, MummyJJ(f), anthony533(m), vivlyviv, Praisles(f), benbenards(m), Kutunban, tonysmart2017, cecegorz(m), Jerryamos(m), Nimi22(f), Wapkoshcom(m), Otykween(f), Benez, umufarha(f), sammyjay7265(m), miraz(m), EbolaParasite, silkytouch(m), ogunladeabiodun, ikare(m), TheLoneCitizen(m), priceaction, jolapee, Ivoe(f), maximunimpact(m), marianneada(f), kayloyeng(m), Crixina(f), SamueloAderemi(m) and 246 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12