Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Jaywon Shows Off His Cute Son (8336 Views)

Majek Fashek Poses With His Cute Relatives After 10 Years Of Not Seeing Them.PIC / Uche Jombo And Her Cute Son In Adorable New Photo / Basketmouth & His Cute Daughter Wear Matching White Outfits (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The "Oba Orin" shared a cute picture of his son, and man, is that boy fine!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



NEWS VIA: Nigerian Musician, Jaywon is a proud dad and is letting the world know.The "Oba Orin" shared a cute picture of his son, and man, is that boy fine!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/09/jaywon-shows-off-his-cute-son.html

wow very beautiful baby boy, lovely curly hair







I guess this is why they marry white ladies and biracials







They have no idea what's going to happen when they start having issues with the mother.

Ok

hello brethren



another of our brother has join the (Nigeria Baby Mama Owner association) NBMOA group.



cute baby though 1 Like

See as baby fine. You go just know say na imported baby mommas born am. Not shukura, chinelo etc

Abeg o oga JayWon,make e be say na ur pikin o,make we no go hear of child kidnap or " a babies Head stolen by a Nigerian " ......

cos na so one musician take snap selfie where he dy chop jellof rice for air port..ten munites leta,them arrest am say na ATM card d guy dy thief...na one "money lenda" woman house for Oshodi dm go borrow money way dm take bail am,....... Abeg o,no involve urself o

Then, make I fry beans, stewpid post

Everything na news for nairaland this days.....even without any comment mods don carry am come FP straight.

17 18 komalo broda sista komalo.. wetin kon konsan me

cute kid Honestly i need a babycute kid 1 Like

One thing I like about d1ck, even if his career is dead his d1ck still live on. Shout out to all men with functioning d1ck. 3 Likes

Who are thepeople doing lettering competition up there?

because of FTC see how future leaders dey fool themselves....haba

Cute baby

hadizadeezy:

because of FTC see how future leaders dey fool themselves....haba Na we kobalize your network? change to mtn Na we kobalize your network?change to mtn 1 Like

Fine boy....Grammy await you bro

ooooowww....so so so cute

Prettythicksmi:

Na we kobalize your network? change to mtn I no join I no join

Prettythicksmi:

Honestly i need a baby cute kid come na i go run am for sharp sharp iam very good in the game come na i go run am for sharp sharp iam very good in the game

Prettythicksmi:

Honestly i need a baby cute kid Can I be your sperm donor? Can I be your sperm donor? 2 Likes

He's so cute 1 Like

soleexx:

Fine boy....Grammy await you bro

Grammy? Jaywon?....Are U KIDDING like his Son? Grammy? Jaywon?....Are U KIDDING like his Son?

2undexy:





Grammy? Jaywon?....Are U KIDDING like his Son? lol lol

Bronz:



Can I be your sperm donor? How tall are you? How tall are you?

I don vex!!!! I wan born, who dey ready!!!!!

i need a baby ,, like serious ...... baby is heart desire

bleskid:

come na i go run am for sharp sharp iam very good in the game i talk say i wan play game? i talk say i wan play game?

Fine baby

Prettythicksmi:

i talk say i wan play game?

What is this world turning to. Small pikin like nna saying trash

Tall big long huge sweet banana game... na WA ooo What is this world turning to. Small pikin like nna saying trashTall big long huge sweet banana game... na WA ooo