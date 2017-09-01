₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,873,957 members, 3,775,297 topics. Date: Thursday, 07 September 2017 at 07:44 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Jaywon Shows Off His Cute Son (8336 Views)
Majek Fashek Poses With His Cute Relatives After 10 Years Of Not Seeing Them.PIC / Uche Jombo And Her Cute Son In Adorable New Photo / Basketmouth & His Cute Daughter Wear Matching White Outfits (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Jaywon Shows Off His Cute Son by Jeus(m): 4:54pm
Nigerian Musician, Jaywon is a proud dad and is letting the world know.
The "Oba Orin" shared a cute picture of his son, and man, is that boy fine!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/09/jaywon-shows-off-his-cute-son.html
|Re: Jaywon Shows Off His Cute Son by Antecote(f): 5:54pm
wow very beautiful baby boy, lovely curly hair
I guess this is why they marry white ladies and biracials
They have no idea what's going to happen when they start having issues with the mother.
|Re: Jaywon Shows Off His Cute Son by Treasure1919(f): 5:54pm
Ok
|Re: Jaywon Shows Off His Cute Son by holatin(m): 5:54pm
hello brethren
another of our brother has join the (Nigeria Baby Mama Owner association) NBMOA group.
cute baby though
1 Like
|Re: Jaywon Shows Off His Cute Son by PMWSpirit(m): 5:55pm
See as baby fine. You go just know say na imported baby mommas born am. Not shukura, chinelo etc
|Re: Jaywon Shows Off His Cute Son by squash47(m): 5:55pm
Abeg o oga JayWon,make e be say na ur pikin o,make we no go hear of child kidnap or " a babies Head stolen by a Nigerian " ......
cos na so one musician take snap selfie where he dy chop jellof rice for air port..ten munites leta,them arrest am say na ATM card d guy dy thief...na one "money lenda" woman house for Oshodi dm go borrow money way dm take bail am,....... Abeg o,no involve urself o
|Re: Jaywon Shows Off His Cute Son by lathrowinger: 5:55pm
Then, make I fry beans, stewpid post
|Re: Jaywon Shows Off His Cute Son by Larryfest(m): 5:55pm
Everything na news for nairaland this days.....even without any comment mods don carry am come FP straight.
|Re: Jaywon Shows Off His Cute Son by Benyork4: 5:55pm
17 18 komalo broda sista komalo.. wetin kon konsan me
|Re: Jaywon Shows Off His Cute Son by Prettythicksmi(f): 5:55pm
Honestly i need a baby cute kid
1 Like
|Re: Jaywon Shows Off His Cute Son by EXLOVER(m): 5:55pm
One thing I like about d1ck, even if his career is dead his d1ck still live on. Shout out to all men with functioning d1ck.
3 Likes
|Re: Jaywon Shows Off His Cute Son by angelTI(f): 5:56pm
Who are thepeople doing lettering competition up there?
|Re: Jaywon Shows Off His Cute Son by hadizadeezy(f): 5:56pm
because of FTC see how future leaders dey fool themselves....haba
|Re: Jaywon Shows Off His Cute Son by glosplendid(f): 5:56pm
Cute baby
|Re: Jaywon Shows Off His Cute Son by Prettythicksmi(f): 5:57pm
hadizadeezy:Na we kobalize your network? change to mtn
1 Like
|Re: Jaywon Shows Off His Cute Son by soleexx(m): 5:57pm
Fine boy....Grammy await you bro
|Re: Jaywon Shows Off His Cute Son by 2undexy(m): 5:58pm
ooooowww....so so so cute
|Re: Jaywon Shows Off His Cute Son by hadizadeezy(f): 5:59pm
Prettythicksmi:I no join
|Re: Jaywon Shows Off His Cute Son by bleskid(m): 5:59pm
Prettythicksmi:come na i go run am for sharp sharp iam very good in the game
|Re: Jaywon Shows Off His Cute Son by Bronz(m): 5:59pm
Prettythicksmi:Can I be your sperm donor?
2 Likes
|Re: Jaywon Shows Off His Cute Son by mhizesther(f): 5:59pm
He's so cute
1 Like
|Re: Jaywon Shows Off His Cute Son by 2undexy(m): 6:00pm
soleexx:
Grammy? Jaywon?....Are U KIDDING like his Son?
|Re: Jaywon Shows Off His Cute Son by hadizadeezy(f): 6:00pm
2undexy:lol
|Re: Jaywon Shows Off His Cute Son by Prettythicksmi(f): 6:01pm
Bronz:How tall are you?
|Re: Jaywon Shows Off His Cute Son by kaycyor: 6:02pm
I don vex!!!! I wan born, who dey ready!!!!!
|Re: Jaywon Shows Off His Cute Son by bleskid(m): 6:02pm
i need a baby ,, like serious ...... baby is heart desire
|Re: Jaywon Shows Off His Cute Son by Prettythicksmi(f): 6:03pm
bleskid:i talk say i wan play game?
|Re: Jaywon Shows Off His Cute Son by Peblom22: 6:04pm
Fine baby
|Re: Jaywon Shows Off His Cute Son by lathrowinger: 6:06pm
Prettythicksmi:
What is this world turning to. Small pikin like nna saying trash
Tall big long huge sweet banana game... na WA ooo
|Re: Jaywon Shows Off His Cute Son by bleskid(m): 6:09pm
Prettythicksmi:you say u like a baby , no be so na so... So come make produce baby na easy stove
Guys, Meet Amanda Lepore, The Woman With The Most Expensive Body On Earth / “where Did Olusola Come From?” – Lagosians Mock Desmond Elliot’s Campaign Poster / Photos From Ini Edo’s Sister’s Wedding
Viewing this topic: Imole50, 1acre, hardexemmy, hydeekam, Flexymico(m), kunmisola(f), smith042, gracevile, phadat(m), Kophschmerzen, Dollyweberslick, MostRanking(m), Seyilome(m), Rawlings120(m), Lorax(f), bentocracy(m), illustrious(m), achael(m), koolmoore(m), apholaryn, manchester1, bxboss(m), ofiko123(m), Hizzy(m), freezyprinzy(m), opey25(m), Beauty85 and 50 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9