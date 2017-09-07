₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Stock Market Investors Gain N175b by dipoolowoo: 5:29pm
By Modupe Gbadeyanka
Transactions on the trading floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) ended in the green zone on Thursday, extending the northward movement to the second straight day.
The stock market finished 1.42 percent higher today, pushing the year-to-date return to 34.37 percent.
However, the market breadth closed negative with 19 advancing stocks and 22 losers.
In the same vein, the volume and value of shares transacted by investors declined today compared with what was traded yesterday.
Business Post reports that Thursday’s positive performance at the market was mainly influenced by gains recorded by Dangote Cement, which added N9.79k to its share value to settle at N216.91k per share.
Also, Guinness Nigeria appreciated by N8.94k to close at N96.33k per share, while Stanbic IBTC progressed by N1.49k to finish at N39.90k per share.
Furthermore, Nigerian Breweries grew by N1.40k to end at N184 per share, and Flour Mills of Nigeria moved up by N1 to finish at N30 per share.
At the other end, Seplat declined by N24.10k to close at N457.90k per share, while Mobil fell by 99k to end at N165.1k per share.
In addition, NCR Nigeria Plc depreciated by 36k to end at N6.97k per share, FBN Holdings went down by 26k to settle at N5.76k per share, and Oando sank by 23k to wrap the day at N6.30k per share.
A look at the major market indicators today showed that the All-Share Index (ASI) increased by 507.12 points to settle at 36,116.19 points, while the market capitalisation expanded by N175 billion to close at N12.5 trillion.
A total of 222.7 million shares were traded in 4,622 deals by investors on Thursday worth N4.2 billion in contrast to 281.8 million shares transacted on Wednesday in 4,066 deals valued at N5.4 billion.
Financial stocks remained the toast of investors on the trading floor of the NSE with Sterling Bank emerging the most active stock after the day’s activities, trading 36.6 million shares worth N37.3 million.
It was trailed by Royal Exchange, which exchanged 35.7 million shares worth N17.9 million, and Fidelity Bank, which sold 22 million shares valued at N29.4 million.
Access Bank moved 21.6 million shares worth N212.5 million, while Zenith Bank traded 18.5 million shares valued at N442.7 million.
Investors are upbeat that the bullish sentiments would remain as they continue to savour news of Nigeria exiting recession.
https://www.businesspost.ng/2017/09/07/nigerian-stock-market-investors-gain-n175b/
|Re: Nigerian Stock Market Investors Gain N175b by Alphafeezay(m): 5:30pm
Some of our positive economic news be like economic masturbation.
|Re: Nigerian Stock Market Investors Gain N175b by dwilliams707: 6:16pm
Nice one
|Re: Nigerian Stock Market Investors Gain N175b by Tajbol4splend(m): 6:18pm
God please bless my post NYSC plans, let me be in position to be paying, not being paid
|Re: Nigerian Stock Market Investors Gain N175b by adeblow(m): 6:19pm
Some people will not like this
|Re: Nigerian Stock Market Investors Gain N175b by Mopolchi: 6:19pm
Which stock
|Re: Nigerian Stock Market Investors Gain N175b by DickDastardLION(m): 6:19pm
This kind Locust gofment sef ... destroying everything in their path. TUFIAKWA!
|Re: Nigerian Stock Market Investors Gain N175b by hassanvic(m): 6:21pm
Good news but how can the common man outside there feel all these things?
|Re: Nigerian Stock Market Investors Gain N175b by dokunbam(m): 6:21pm
Another good news
Gradually we are getting there
|Re: Nigerian Stock Market Investors Gain N175b by coninse: 6:23pm
Lagos Stock Exchange...FG needs to change the name back
|Re: Nigerian Stock Market Investors Gain N175b by Lanre4uonly(m): 6:27pm
This is nice and encouraging. But the positive impact on the common man is the most important thing.
|Re: Nigerian Stock Market Investors Gain N175b by Celestyn8213: 6:27pm
Good for them
|Re: Nigerian Stock Market Investors Gain N175b by kn23h(m): 6:28pm
Most of them are Yorubas
Quote me if you want generational curse.
|Re: Nigerian Stock Market Investors Gain N175b by greatiyk4u(m): 6:28pm
DickDastardLION:
Take it easy......there is no pride in Ignorance and illiteracy
|Re: Nigerian Stock Market Investors Gain N175b by almujahidy: 6:30pm
This is just the tip of the iceberg. Stay tuned.
|Re: Nigerian Stock Market Investors Gain N175b by profmsboi(m): 6:31pm
Promise Land
Loading...
|Re: Nigerian Stock Market Investors Gain N175b by wickyyolo: 6:35pm
Positive news. This recession we come out from for me it's not feasible. South Africa came out of recession with 2.49℅ gain ours is just 0.55℅...
I feel the Market is trying to play us very soon.
|Re: Nigerian Stock Market Investors Gain N175b by kokomaster3d: 6:36pm
e be like sey na true, recession don end oh
|Re: Nigerian Stock Market Investors Gain N175b by dotcomnamename: 6:37pm
Make i just sit back just dey observe!
|Re: Nigerian Stock Market Investors Gain N175b by Bizibi(m): 6:37pm
Make zenith bank no give nonsense dividend this time.....
|Re: Nigerian Stock Market Investors Gain N175b by IgedeBushBoy(m): 6:40pm
Nice one
|Re: Nigerian Stock Market Investors Gain N175b by IMASTEX: 6:41pm
Welcome development.
|Re: Nigerian Stock Market Investors Gain N175b by KingLennon(m): 6:47pm
They say Nigeria is out of recession but prices of goods are still the same or even higher. What is happening now? Now i no fit buy rice again o
|Re: Nigerian Stock Market Investors Gain N175b by brainpulse: 6:47pm
Good one everything is adding up. The common will not feel it because they are wicked to themselves, they increase prices indiscriminately to selfishly and greedily maximize profits.
Even when the prices should be low they will allow their products to get spoilt at increased price than to reduce the prices.
|Re: Nigerian Stock Market Investors Gain N175b by Connectz: 6:49pm
|Re: Nigerian Stock Market Investors Gain N175b by GavelSlam: 6:49pm
hassanvic:
There's no guarantee of wealth anywhere in the world.
If the common man had understood that the best time to buy shares are whilst low (as often found in times of recession), had the common man traded rather than jeered at every effort of government, had the common man remained positive, perhaps then he may just have enjoyed the rebound of the Nigerian Stock Market.
|Re: Nigerian Stock Market Investors Gain N175b by GavelSlam: 6:50pm
wickyyolo:
0.55% is not feasible because?
|Re: Nigerian Stock Market Investors Gain N175b by JohnieWalker12(m): 6:54pm
Fitness groove
|Re: Nigerian Stock Market Investors Gain N175b by wickyyolo: 6:55pm
GavelSlam:
Looks like a pump and dump in the market structure.
|Re: Nigerian Stock Market Investors Gain N175b by GavelSlam: 7:02pm
wickyyolo:
You do realise this is over 6 months.
|Re: Nigerian Stock Market Investors Gain N175b by hssl(m): 7:11pm
Good to see NSE is moving in right direction
