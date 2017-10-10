Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / List Of 8 Countries That Have Qualified For World Cup 2018 (14162 Views)

Kenneth Omeruo Set To Wed Girlfriend Of 8 Years (Photo) / Algerian National Team Arrives Uyo For World Cup Qualifier (Photos) / These Are The 16 Teams That Have Qualified For The 2017 AFCON - 11goals.com.ng (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

"Countries That Have Qualified for World Cup 2018" , check it below.



Iran

Japan

Korea Republic

Saudi Arabia

Belgium

Russia

Mexico

Brazil



Source : Here is the List for the 8 Out of 32, check it below.IranJapanKorea RepublicSaudi ArabiaBelgiumRussiaMexicoBrazilSource : http://www.viviangist.ng/list-of-8-countries-that-have-qualified-for-world-cup-2018/ 1 Like 3 Shares

Noted.

Brazil has never missed a world cup

Make una calm down we are joining you guys soon 19 Likes

UP NIGERIA. For now, there's no Biafra so make i just support Naija 35 Likes 1 Share

by the 10th oct 2017, France will join them.

Ok





Nigeria will qualify and we will pass group stage! Nigeria will qualify and we will pass group stage! 1 Like

Iran is always the first to qualify and always first to crash out most times 45 Likes 1 Share

Ok o....hope Nigeria joins the list

I have the following web applications for sale



1. School Management Information System



2. Sales and Inventory Management System



3. MLM Application



4. Peer to Peer Application



5. Ecurrency Buy and Sell Application



6. Online Gas Sales Web Application



7. MultiVendor Eccomerce Application.



If you need any of the following you can Call/Whats App: O9059866289:: 2 Likes 1 Share

when be Nigeria match abeg?

Why is Biafra Republic not in that list. The OP must be joking.



Nnamdi kanu must hear this. 7 Likes

Nigeria coming through 1 Like

By God's grace, we will join by Oct 10, 2017. 2 Likes

Follow @Hellosixpacks on Facebook and instagram

They will be notable countries missing out on the world cup this year. I pray Nigeria qualifies atleast we have a good squad now 1 Like

where is Biafra ?



are you telling me they didnt qualify or you are saying they are not a country.





Fifa is an afonja Muslim, we wount take it 4 Likes 1 Share

Biafra didn't qualified? 1 Like

franchizy:

Why is Biafra Republic not in that list. The OP must be joking.



Nnamdi kanu must hear this. Many are mad few are roaming Many are mad few are roaming 5 Likes

Cool

AnonymousIP:

Here is the List for the 8 Out of 32 "Countries That Have Qualified for World Cup 2018" , check it below.



Iran

Japan

Korea Republic

Saudi Arabia

Belgium

Russia

Mexico

Brazil



Source : http://www.viviangist.ng/list-of-8-countries-that-have-qualified-for-world-cup-2018/



So, we should fry egg for them So, we should fry egg for them

Glo FBT is blocked but all thanks to airtel for this new window FBTweak can't be stopped flexing like never check my sim2 data usage hope they won't block it

watin Saudi arabia and iran way go play 4 world cup?

Issokai

No 9 country is Nigeria

If no be dat keeper wen make fool, we for DE dat list now

lordwar:

Glo FBT is blocked but all thanks to airtel for this new window FBTweak can't be stopped flexing like never check my sim2 data usage hope they won't block it can it work on PC? can it work on PC?

ok

Ne0w1zarD:





Nigeria will qualify and we will pass group stage! I pray and hope so...

immagine the real ones are yet to qualify.