List Of 8 Countries That Have Qualified For World Cup 2018 by AnonymousIP: 5:42pm
Here is the List for the 8 Out of 32 "Countries That Have Qualified for World Cup 2018" , check it below.
Iran
Japan
Korea Republic
Saudi Arabia
Belgium
Russia
Mexico
Brazil
Source : http://www.viviangist.ng/list-of-8-countries-that-have-qualified-for-world-cup-2018/
1 Like
Re: List Of 8 Countries That Have Qualified For World Cup 2018 by madridguy(m): 5:50pm
Noted.
Re: List Of 8 Countries That Have Qualified For World Cup 2018 by paiz(m): 5:57pm
Brazil has never missed a world cup
Make una calm down we are joining you guys soon
19 Likes
Re: List Of 8 Countries That Have Qualified For World Cup 2018 by Chascop: 6:10pm
UP NIGERIA. For now, there's no Biafra so make i just support Naija
35 Likes
Re: List Of 8 Countries That Have Qualified For World Cup 2018 by MrBrownJay1(m): 6:43pm
by the 10th oct 2017, France will join them.
Re: List Of 8 Countries That Have Qualified For World Cup 2018 by BreezyCB(m): 6:51pm
Ok
Re: List Of 8 Countries That Have Qualified For World Cup 2018 by Ne0w1zarD: 6:51pm
Nigeria will qualify and we will pass group stage!
1 Like
Re: List Of 8 Countries That Have Qualified For World Cup 2018 by dominique(f): 6:51pm
Iran is always the first to qualify and always first to crash out most times
45 Likes
Re: List Of 8 Countries That Have Qualified For World Cup 2018 by kasdon00(m): 6:51pm
Ok o....hope Nigeria joins the list
2 Likes
Re: List Of 8 Countries That Have Qualified For World Cup 2018 by Marshalxv(m): 6:52pm
when be Nigeria match abeg?
Re: List Of 8 Countries That Have Qualified For World Cup 2018 by franchizy(m): 6:52pm
Why is Biafra Republic not in that list. The OP must be joking.
Nnamdi kanu must hear this.
7 Likes
Re: List Of 8 Countries That Have Qualified For World Cup 2018 by teamsynergy: 6:52pm
Nigeria coming through
1 Like
Re: List Of 8 Countries That Have Qualified For World Cup 2018 by wristbangle(m): 6:53pm
By God's grace, we will join by Oct 10, 2017.
2 Likes
Re: List Of 8 Countries That Have Qualified For World Cup 2018 by JohnieWalker12(m): 6:53pm
Re: List Of 8 Countries That Have Qualified For World Cup 2018 by KingLennon(m): 6:53pm
They will be notable countries missing out on the world cup this year. I pray Nigeria qualifies atleast we have a good squad now
1 Like
Re: List Of 8 Countries That Have Qualified For World Cup 2018 by holatin(m): 6:54pm
where is Biafra ?
are you telling me they didnt qualify or you are saying they are not a country.
Fifa is an afonja Muslim, we wount take it
4 Likes
Re: List Of 8 Countries That Have Qualified For World Cup 2018 by Maslow80: 6:54pm
Biafra didn't qualified?
1 Like
Re: List Of 8 Countries That Have Qualified For World Cup 2018 by Johngla(m): 6:54pm
franchizy:Many are mad few are roaming
5 Likes
Re: List Of 8 Countries That Have Qualified For World Cup 2018 by IMASTEX: 6:54pm
Cool
Re: List Of 8 Countries That Have Qualified For World Cup 2018 by bgossipnaija(f): 6:55pm
Re: List Of 8 Countries That Have Qualified For World Cup 2018 by femi4: 6:55pm
AnonymousIP:So, we should fry egg for them
Re: List Of 8 Countries That Have Qualified For World Cup 2018 by lordwar(f): 6:55pm
Re: List Of 8 Countries That Have Qualified For World Cup 2018 by PSVITA: 6:56pm
watin Saudi arabia and iran way go play 4 world cup?
Re: List Of 8 Countries That Have Qualified For World Cup 2018 by veacea: 6:56pm
Issokai
Re: List Of 8 Countries That Have Qualified For World Cup 2018 by blezzymoore: 6:56pm
No 9 country is Nigeria
Re: List Of 8 Countries That Have Qualified For World Cup 2018 by tragergeorge(m): 6:56pm
If no be dat keeper wen make fool, we for DE dat list now
Re: List Of 8 Countries That Have Qualified For World Cup 2018 by femi4: 6:56pm
lordwar:can it work on PC?
Re: List Of 8 Countries That Have Qualified For World Cup 2018 by 4ward(m): 6:56pm
ok
Re: List Of 8 Countries That Have Qualified For World Cup 2018 by oyekunle777: 6:56pm
I pray and hope so...
Ne0w1zarD:
Re: List Of 8 Countries That Have Qualified For World Cup 2018 by Abeyjide: 6:57pm
immagine the real ones are yet to qualify.
Re: List Of 8 Countries That Have Qualified For World Cup 2018 by pooozeee: 6:57pm
Nig vs Zambia
What is the out come of the match ?
