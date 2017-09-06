₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|“RIP To Myself” — Ayanfe Bassey, Nigerian Lady Wishes Death Upon Herself by Factfinder1(f): 5:59pm
A Nigerian Lady on Facebook, Identified as Ayanfe Bassey, has wished death upon herself, after she shared pictures of herself in a celestial regalia, with cotton wool stuck in her nose and mouth.
She shared the pictures on her Facebook wall, and captioned it: “RIP”, thus wishing upon herself death.
After she was criticized and bashed from all angles, she stood her grounds, and revealed reasons why she shared the pictures.
She wrote: “I do it for one purpose bt don’t see it as am stupid tinx okay. Sha out to my niggars and bloody stupid fellow.”
She is still yet to take down the pictures, after she all manner of criticisms. See below the pictures she shared.
|Re: “RIP To Myself” — Ayanfe Bassey, Nigerian Lady Wishes Death Upon Herself by Factfinder1(f): 6:00pm
|Re: “RIP To Myself” — Ayanfe Bassey, Nigerian Lady Wishes Death Upon Herself by greatnaija01: 6:01pm
this is how they invite spirit of death into their generation like play play...... I pity her mindset. She didnt have to go this far..
|Re: “RIP To Myself” — Ayanfe Bassey, Nigerian Lady Wishes Death Upon Herself by smartty68(m): 6:01pm
Mtchewww. Olodo
|Re: “RIP To Myself” — Ayanfe Bassey, Nigerian Lady Wishes Death Upon Herself by NairalandCS(m): 6:03pm
I just weak like Tony one week.
|Re: “RIP To Myself” — Ayanfe Bassey, Nigerian Lady Wishes Death Upon Herself by nifemi25(m): 6:04pm
May your soul rest in peace if God wishes
|Re: “RIP To Myself” — Ayanfe Bassey, Nigerian Lady Wishes Death Upon Herself by Evaberry(f): 6:04pm
why do people derive pleasure In seeking media attention
A grown up girl making a fool out of herself
|Re: “RIP To Myself” — Ayanfe Bassey, Nigerian Lady Wishes Death Upon Herself by sexybbstar(f): 6:04pm
Hehehe....Some People Sha
|Re: “RIP To Myself” — Ayanfe Bassey, Nigerian Lady Wishes Death Upon Herself by Ebios(m): 6:04pm
As if l care,,,,,,,..
Mtcheeeeeee
|Re: “RIP To Myself” — Ayanfe Bassey, Nigerian Lady Wishes Death Upon Herself by Tolexander: 6:06pm
Just for Facebook likes!
|Re: “RIP To Myself” — Ayanfe Bassey, Nigerian Lady Wishes Death Upon Herself by Chascop: 6:07pm
Eeyaaa..
She's going back to where she came from
|Re: “RIP To Myself” — Ayanfe Bassey, Nigerian Lady Wishes Death Upon Herself by RexEmmyGee: 6:09pm
Not her fault.
The weed is real
|Re: “RIP To Myself” — Ayanfe Bassey, Nigerian Lady Wishes Death Upon Herself by ceezarhh(m): 6:26pm
taking a stroll to Pluto...I'm done with the weirdness on earth...
|Re: “RIP To Myself” — Ayanfe Bassey, Nigerian Lady Wishes Death Upon Herself by Evablizin(f): 6:59pm
Hahaha she might not die now rather when life is becoming so sweet to her then Mr Death will come knocking
|Re: “RIP To Myself” — Ayanfe Bassey, Nigerian Lady Wishes Death Upon Herself by brainpulse: 7:02pm
|Re: “RIP To Myself” — Ayanfe Bassey, Nigerian Lady Wishes Death Upon Herself by Edopesin(m): 7:03pm
Her prob...... na her Die na...... wetin concern OP and the mOd that moved this to front page you guys gave her the attention she wants
|Re: “RIP To Myself” — Ayanfe Bassey, Nigerian Lady Wishes Death Upon Herself by MustiizRaja(m): 7:03pm
This heptatecmic
|Re: “RIP To Myself” — Ayanfe Bassey, Nigerian Lady Wishes Death Upon Herself by MhizzAJ(f): 7:04pm
|Re: “RIP To Myself” — Ayanfe Bassey, Nigerian Lady Wishes Death Upon Herself by Naijacost22: 7:04pm
Attention Seeker. When she see death she go run.
|Re: “RIP To Myself” — Ayanfe Bassey, Nigerian Lady Wishes Death Upon Herself by Davidlekkzy(m): 7:04pm
scary pics...
|Re: “RIP To Myself” — Ayanfe Bassey, Nigerian Lady Wishes Death Upon Herself by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 7:04pm
Social media
|Re: “RIP To Myself” — Ayanfe Bassey, Nigerian Lady Wishes Death Upon Herself by tobdee: 7:04pm
NairalandCS:I follow u wEak my brother... E taya me sef
|Re: “RIP To Myself” — Ayanfe Bassey, Nigerian Lady Wishes Death Upon Herself by drunkcow(m): 7:04pm
.
|Re: “RIP To Myself” — Ayanfe Bassey, Nigerian Lady Wishes Death Upon Herself by Exponental(m): 7:04pm
Some angels are holding koboko in heaven waiting for her... RIP in advance!
|Re: “RIP To Myself” — Ayanfe Bassey, Nigerian Lady Wishes Death Upon Herself by mudia3012: 7:05pm
attention seekers
|Re: “RIP To Myself” — Ayanfe Bassey, Nigerian Lady Wishes Death Upon Herself by Akanbibabatunde(m): 7:05pm
Nigerians! Smh!
She for kuku buy casket and call undertakers now.. Kii won pari gbogbo e...
|Re: “RIP To Myself” — Ayanfe Bassey, Nigerian Lady Wishes Death Upon Herself by Uyi168(m): 7:05pm
She be like 'dying things'
|Re: “RIP To Myself” — Ayanfe Bassey, Nigerian Lady Wishes Death Upon Herself by faithugo64(f): 7:06pm
Many are mad but only few are roaming!
|Re: “RIP To Myself” — Ayanfe Bassey, Nigerian Lady Wishes Death Upon Herself by paymentvoucher(m): 7:06pm
HUH?
|Re: “RIP To Myself” — Ayanfe Bassey, Nigerian Lady Wishes Death Upon Herself by segebase(m): 7:06pm
buhari self
|Re: “RIP To Myself” — Ayanfe Bassey, Nigerian Lady Wishes Death Upon Herself by Blaqqcorleone(m): 7:06pm
Abeg make she dy one side
Attention nai she dy fine
