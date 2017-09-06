



She shared the pictures on her Facebook wall, and captioned it: “RIP”, thus wishing upon herself death.



After she was criticized and bashed from all angles, she stood her grounds, and revealed reasons why she shared the pictures.



She wrote: “I do it for one purpose bt don’t see it as am stupid tinx okay. Sha out to my niggars and bloody stupid fellow.”





She is still yet to take down the pictures, after she all manner of criticisms. See below the pictures she shared.

http://ogashub.com.ng/rip-nigerian-lady-ayanfe-bassey-wishes-death-upon/ A Nigerian Lady on Facebook, Identified as Ayanfe Bassey, has wished death upon herself, after she shared pictures of herself in a celestial regalia, with cotton wool stuck in her nose and mouth.She shared the pictures on her Facebook wall, and captioned it: “RIP”, thus wishing upon herself death.After she was criticized and bashed from all angles, she stood her grounds, and revealed reasons why she shared the pictures.She wrote: “I do it for one purpose bt don’t see it as am stupid tinx okay. Sha out to my niggars and bloody stupid fellow.”She is still yet to take down the pictures, after she all manner of criticisms. See below the pictures she shared. 2 Likes