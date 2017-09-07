Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ibadan Summit: Yoruba leaders, govs Insist on restructuring & regional govt (2054 Views)

Yoruba Better Off During Regional Govt Says Western Governors. / Before Vs Now: El-rufai On Restructuring Of Nigeria / Yoruba May Pull Out Of Nigerian Union, Gen Adebayo,others Speak At Ibadan Summit (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The demand was made at a well-attended summit of the Yoruba nation held at the Lekan Salami Stadium Adamasingba, Ibadan, the Oyo State, where, unlike in the past, all Yoruba groups were represented and spoke in unison about the future of the Yoruba nation within the Nigerian federation.



The clamour to restructure the country and solve the myriad of crises occasioned its pseudo-federal structure had been louder in the South-West region with prominent Yoruba leaders at the vanguard.



But at the Ibadan summit, the South-West governors, who had practically hitherto passed measured comments on the restructuring discourse, declared support for the idea as well as a return to regional administration as was the case in the defunct Western Region under the premiership of the sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.



Also in attendance at the summit which participants defied rain to attend were leaders from the South-East and South-South zones who declared they were in agreement with their South-West counterparts on all issues agreed upon at the gathering.



Co-signed by the summit chairman, Chief Afe Babalola and chairman of the planning committee, Dr Kunle Olajide, a communiqué issued at the end of deliberations and read by Afenifere spokesperson, Mr Yinka Odumakin, warned that the country “is careering dangerously to the edge of the slope” and required urgent remedial actions to restructure it from a unitary constitution to a federal constitution as was the case at independence in 1960.



“Summit recalls with nostalgia, the great strides made by the Yoruba nation in the years of self- government up until the abrogation of the federal constitution in 1966 evident in mass literacy, novel infrastructural strides and giant leaps in all spheres of human development.



“Summit noted that the crisis of over-centralisation has led to mass misery in across the country with poverty levels at 72 per cent, unemployment rate at 65 per cent internal immigration and internal displacement, security threat in form of Boko Haram, herdsmen and organised crime.



“Summit convinced that Nigeria is careering dangerously to the edge of the slope except urgent steps are taken to restructure Nigeria from a unitary constitution to a federal constitution as negotiated by our founding fathers at independence in 1960, it was resolved as follows:



“That Yoruba are clear that restructuring does not mean different things to different people other than that a multi-ethnic country like Nigeria can only know real peace and development if it is run ONLY along federal lines.



“That the greatest imperatives of restructuring Nigeria is to move from a rent-seeking and money sharing anti-development economy to productivity by ensuring that the federating units are free to own and develop their resources. They should pay agreed sums to the federation purse to implement central services.



“That the federating units- whether states, zones or regions must themselves be governed by written constitution to curb impunity at all levels. Nigeria shall be a federation comprised of six regions and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.



“The Federal Government shall make laws and only have powers in relation to items specified on the legislative list contained in the constitution of the Federation. The Regions shall in turn be composed as states.



“Each Region shall have its own constitution containing enumerated exclusive and

concurrent legislative lists regarding matters upon which the regions and the states may act or legislate.



“Contiguous territories, ethnic nationalities or settlement shall be at liberty through a plebiscite, to elect to be part of any contiguous region other than the region in which the current geo-political zone or state boundaries places them.



“The power to create states shall be within the exclusive powers of the region which shall be obliged to create a state provided a plebiscite is conducted, following a request by an agreed percentage of the residents of the ethnic nationality within a state.



“The procedure for conducting a plebiscite and the percentage of any ethnic nationality shall be out in the regional constitution. The power to create local governments and assign functions to them shall be vested in the states.



“That these agreed positions of the Yoruba taken today shall form the basis of negotiations with our partners in the Nigerian project for a United Nigeria based on Justice, peace and fair play,” the communiqué said among others.



Earlier, speakers took turns to submit that Nigeria, having genuflected before the gods of military and civil administration with no meaningful development for its people, needed to be steered away from a unitary political arrangement that had stifled progress and development.



Dr Olajide, in a welcome address, said the summit was put together to do a honest review of the past, an appraisal of the future as well as a telescopic view of the future



“The ship of the Nigerian State is floundering. It is in fact heading towards a titanic rock and Nigerians from all parts of the country must rise up to halt the drift. All Nigerians must speak up. Silence cannot be golden at these times and silence in this time is crime against humanity.



“This summit is not a gathering of a political party. It is not a religious gathering, but it is a gathering of Nigerian patriots of Yoruba extraction determined to give Nigeria a new lease of life. This gathering hopefully will be a breath of fresh air for a country suffocating in distress,” he said.



Chairman of the summit and legal icon, Chief Afe Babalola, noted that Nigeria witnessed its greatest and fastest economic, political and educational development during the self-government and the First Republic.



“Each of the regions was fairly autonomous and could legislate over a number of items which have today been taken over by the Federal Government.



“None of the constitutions fashioned out by the military reflects the ideals which informed the making of the 1954, 1960 and 1963 Constitutions. What the military did to those constitutions weaken the component states, destroy or impair their power to develop and sustain themselves.



“It is therefore correct to state that the military and their civilian apologist either by design of by accident have planted the seeds of national disintegration and disharmony,” he said.



President General of the pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze, and leader of the South-East delegation to the summit, Chief John Nwodo as well as the leader of the South-South delegation, Chief Charles Horsefall, declared support for restructuring and a paradigm shift from unitary to a truly federal structure.



Nwodo cited the successes of Netherlands and California as examples of what would happen in the country if states are allowed to develop at their own pace and utilise the resources within their territories.



In his goodwill message, Fayose urged Yoruba elders to be wary of voices of dissent on the restructuring discourse from the South-West, stressing that the some Yoruba leaders had always constituted stumbling block to the achievement of collective goal.



“I am here tom speak to speak the truth. They can only throw away my submission, but not my person. All former Yoruba leaders, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, late Chief Ladoke Akintola and Chief Adegoke Adelabu, did their best to ensure Yorubaland attains greatness. It is now left for us to pick up the challenge from where they stopped.



“Some of our leaders are selfish in thinking and even agitation. A Yoruba leader who had the privilege to rule Nigeria failed to honour late Chief MKO Abiola. The man who died for the cause of Yoruba.



“Lets look back, I am afraid if he would not come out tomorrow to speak against what we are gathered here to discuss.



“There is no alternative, no part two to restructuring. We have to go back regional administration. One of our leaders once threatened us that we should not speak about regional government. That is why I maintain that we should not blame some governors who are absent here. There is limit to governors’ powers. The president is like a lion. If he does not want governors to speak on a matter, he roars and that is it,” he said.



“For Ogun State, Commissioner for Integration, Adebola Adeife, represented Senator Ibikunle Amosun; Commissioner for Special duties, Osun State, Ogunsola Toogun represented Mr Rauf Aregbesola, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaicy Affairs, Bimbo Kolade represented Senator Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, while Professor Wale Ademodu represented Mr Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State.



Professor Ademodu said the people of Ondo State under the leadership of Governor Akeredolu said without restructuring, Nigeria could be heading for rock.



“For us in Ondo State, yes, we welcome the idea of restructuring, if not we go for due process. The idea of restructuring and devolution is a great political idea but we can use economic process to achieve unity in Yorubaland.”



Forner Governor of Ogun state, Otunba Gbenga Daniel said government and the people of Nigeria must see restructuring as unique idea which today would determine the development and progress of the country.



He noted that irrespective of opposition to restructuring, it had become a national agenda, an idea whos time had come.



At the gathering were Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, Professor Banji Akintoye, Senator Gbenga Kaka, Ambassador Olatokunbo Awolowo Dosumu, Ambassador Yemi Farounbi, Chief Olu FalaeChief Niyi Akintola SAN, Femi Fani-Kayode, Senator Kofoworola Buknor-Akerele, Dr Fredrick Fasehun, Chief Gani Adams, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, Senator Mojisoluwa Akinfenwa, Professor Tunde Adeniran, Archbishop Ayo Ladigbolu, Chief S. K. Onafowokan, Chief Idowu Sofola, SAN, Chief Micheal Ade Ojo (Elizade).



Chief Segun Adegoke, Chief Kola Omololu, Chief Areoye Oyebola, Dr Doyin Okupe, Senator Iyiola Omisore, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, Dr Amos Akingba, Professor Remi Sonaya, Chief Tokunbo Ajasin, Honourable Wale Oshun, Dr Walter Ofonagoro, General Ike Nwachukwu, Dr John Nwodo, Chief Alex Anozie, Zik Obi, Representative of Akran of Badagry, Senator Okon Aniete, Dr Slyvannus Ebigwe, and many others.



http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/ibadan-summit-yoruba-leaders-south-west-govs-demand-restructuring-regional-govt/?amp_markup=1 PROMINENT Yoruba leaders and South-West governors, on Thursday, led representatives from the Yoruba nation, including Kogi and Kwara states to demand a restructured Nigeria with emphasis on return to regional government as practised under the 1960 and 1963 Constitutions.The demand was made at a well-attended summit of the Yoruba nation held at the Lekan Salami Stadium Adamasingba, Ibadan, the Oyo State, where, unlike in the past, all Yoruba groups were represented and spoke in unison about the future of the Yoruba nation within the Nigerian federation.The clamour to restructure the country and solve the myriad of crises occasioned its pseudo-federal structure had been louder in the South-West region with prominent Yoruba leaders at the vanguard.But at the Ibadan summit, the South-West governors, who had practically hitherto passed measured comments on the restructuring discourse, declared support for the idea as well as a return to regional administration as was the case in the defunct Western Region under the premiership of the sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.Also in attendance at the summit which participants defied rain to attend were leaders from the South-East and South-South zones who declared they were in agreement with their South-West counterparts on all issues agreed upon at the gathering.Co-signed by the summit chairman, Chief Afe Babalola and chairman of the planning committee, Dr Kunle Olajide, a communiqué issued at the end of deliberations and read by Afenifere spokesperson, Mr Yinka Odumakin, warned that the country “is careering dangerously to the edge of the slope” and required urgent remedial actions to restructure it from a unitary constitution to a federal constitution as was the case at independence in 1960.“Summit recalls with nostalgia, the great strides made by the Yoruba nation in the years of self- government up until the abrogation of the federal constitution in 1966 evident in mass literacy, novel infrastructural strides and giant leaps in all spheres of human development.“Summit noted that the crisis of over-centralisation has led to mass misery in across the country with poverty levels at 72 per cent, unemployment rate at 65 per cent internal immigration and internal displacement, security threat in form of Boko Haram, herdsmen and organised crime.“Summit convinced that Nigeria is careering dangerously to the edge of the slope except urgent steps are taken to restructure Nigeria from a unitary constitution to a federal constitution as negotiated by our founding fathers at independence in 1960, it was resolved as follows:“That Yoruba are clear that restructuring does not mean different things to different people other than that a multi-ethnic country like Nigeria can only know real peace and development if it is run ONLY along federal lines.“That the greatest imperatives of restructuring Nigeria is to move from a rent-seeking and money sharing anti-development economy to productivity by ensuring that the federating units are free to own and develop their resources. They should pay agreed sums to the federation purse to implement central services.“That the federating units- whether states, zones or regions must themselves be governed by written constitution to curb impunity at all levels. Nigeria shall be a federation comprised of six regions and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.“The Federal Government shall make laws and only have powers in relation to items specified on the legislative list contained in the constitution of the Federation. The Regions shall in turn be composed as states.“Each Region shall have its own constitution containing enumerated exclusive andconcurrent legislative lists regarding matters upon which the regions and the states may act or legislate.“Contiguous territories, ethnic nationalities or settlement shall be at liberty through a plebiscite, to elect to be part of any contiguous region other than the region in which the current geo-political zone or state boundaries places them.“The power to create states shall be within the exclusive powers of the region which shall be obliged to create a state provided a plebiscite is conducted, following a request by an agreed percentage of the residents of the ethnic nationality within a state.“The procedure for conducting a plebiscite and the percentage of any ethnic nationality shall be out in the regional constitution. The power to create local governments and assign functions to them shall be vested in the states.“That these agreed positions of the Yoruba taken today shall form the basis of negotiations with our partners in the Nigerian project for a United Nigeria based on Justice, peace and fair play,” the communiqué said among others.Earlier, speakers took turns to submit that Nigeria, having genuflected before the gods of military and civil administration with no meaningful development for its people, needed to be steered away from a unitary political arrangement that had stifled progress and development.Dr Olajide, in a welcome address, said the summit was put together to do a honest review of the past, an appraisal of the future as well as a telescopic view of the future“The ship of the Nigerian State is floundering. It is in fact heading towards a titanic rock and Nigerians from all parts of the country must rise up to halt the drift. All Nigerians must speak up. Silence cannot be golden at these times and silence in this time is crime against humanity.“This summit is not a gathering of a political party. It is not a religious gathering, but it is a gathering of Nigerian patriots of Yoruba extraction determined to give Nigeria a new lease of life. This gathering hopefully will be a breath of fresh air for a country suffocating in distress,” he said.Chairman of the summit and legal icon, Chief Afe Babalola, noted that Nigeria witnessed its greatest and fastest economic, political and educational development during the self-government and the First Republic.“Each of the regions was fairly autonomous and could legislate over a number of items which have today been taken over by the Federal Government.“None of the constitutions fashioned out by the military reflects the ideals which informed the making of the 1954, 1960 and 1963 Constitutions. What the military did to those constitutions weaken the component states, destroy or impair their power to develop and sustain themselves.“It is therefore correct to state that the military and their civilian apologist either by design of by accident have planted the seeds of national disintegration and disharmony,” he said.President General of the pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze, and leader of the South-East delegation to the summit, Chief John Nwodo as well as the leader of the South-South delegation, Chief Charles Horsefall, declared support for restructuring and a paradigm shift from unitary to a truly federal structure.Nwodo cited the successes of Netherlands and California as examples of what would happen in the country if states are allowed to develop at their own pace and utilise the resources within their territories.In his goodwill message, Fayose urged Yoruba elders to be wary of voices of dissent on the restructuring discourse from the South-West, stressing that the some Yoruba leaders had always constituted stumbling block to the achievement of collective goal.“I am here tom speak to speak the truth. They can only throw away my submission, but not my person. All former Yoruba leaders, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, late Chief Ladoke Akintola and Chief Adegoke Adelabu, did their best to ensure Yorubaland attains greatness. It is now left for us to pick up the challenge from where they stopped.“Some of our leaders are selfish in thinking and even agitation. A Yoruba leader who had the privilege to rule Nigeria failed to honour late Chief MKO Abiola. The man who died for the cause of Yoruba.“Lets look back, I am afraid if he would not come out tomorrow to speak against what we are gathered here to discuss.“There is no alternative, no part two to restructuring. We have to go back regional administration. One of our leaders once threatened us that we should not speak about regional government. That is why I maintain that we should not blame some governors who are absent here. There is limit to governors’ powers. The president is like a lion. If he does not want governors to speak on a matter, he roars and that is it,” he said.“For Ogun State, Commissioner for Integration, Adebola Adeife, represented Senator Ibikunle Amosun; Commissioner for Special duties, Osun State, Ogunsola Toogun represented Mr Rauf Aregbesola, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaicy Affairs, Bimbo Kolade represented Senator Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, while Professor Wale Ademodu represented Mr Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State.Professor Ademodu said the people of Ondo State under the leadership of Governor Akeredolu said without restructuring, Nigeria could be heading for rock.“For us in Ondo State, yes, we welcome the idea of restructuring, if not we go for due process. The idea of restructuring and devolution is a great political idea but we can use economic process to achieve unity in Yorubaland.”Forner Governor of Ogun state, Otunba Gbenga Daniel said government and the people of Nigeria must see restructuring as unique idea which today would determine the development and progress of the country.He noted that irrespective of opposition to restructuring, it had become a national agenda, an idea whos time had come.At the gathering were Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, Professor Banji Akintoye, Senator Gbenga Kaka, Ambassador Olatokunbo Awolowo Dosumu, Ambassador Yemi Farounbi, Chief Olu FalaeChief Niyi Akintola SAN, Femi Fani-Kayode, Senator Kofoworola Buknor-Akerele, Dr Fredrick Fasehun, Chief Gani Adams, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, Senator Mojisoluwa Akinfenwa, Professor Tunde Adeniran, Archbishop Ayo Ladigbolu, Chief S. K. Onafowokan, Chief Idowu Sofola, SAN, Chief Micheal Ade Ojo (Elizade).Chief Segun Adegoke, Chief Kola Omololu, Chief Areoye Oyebola, Dr Doyin Okupe, Senator Iyiola Omisore, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, Dr Amos Akingba, Professor Remi Sonaya, Chief Tokunbo Ajasin, Honourable Wale Oshun, Dr Walter Ofonagoro, General Ike Nwachukwu, Dr John Nwodo, Chief Alex Anozie, Zik Obi, Representative of Akran of Badagry, Senator Okon Aniete, Dr Slyvannus Ebigwe, and many others. 5 Likes 1 Share

cc: lalasticlala

Yoruba ethnic group are smart and cunny..



They deceived and pushed Aboki to write Kaduna Declaration with the plan to destroy Northern Economy.. now Inflation and cost of living is all time high...

poverty and Hunger level is now at critical level.



For them to turn around and Write Ibadan Declaration inviting Same Igbos (That have left the North) to come invest in Abeokuta, Oshogbo and Ibadan...



Aboki don't have sense... even the educated and elderly ones are still dunce... blame quota system.



SMH 14 Likes

Nigeria can never be restructured, in 2019, every party would be shouting restructuring bus once the electronic is over, it becomes business as usual. Tinubu that was among the first that called for restructuring and a sovereign constitutional conference have been quiet on it since APC came into power. on Biafra,we stand. 6 Likes

Let no Biafran comment negatively on this thread because it is a win-win situation for us Biafrans.

The time to foster Southern unity is now.

Regionalism, just as it was practised in the days of General Ojukwu, is the platform that we need to actualise Biafra peacefully.

Fellow Biafrans, congratulations in advance.

The pendulum is gradually swinging to our advantage.

All hail Biafra!!!!!!! 9 Likes

2 Likes

Tribe of Confusion 4 Likes

The developers : 1 Like

Terkimbi01:

Good News.....



They should have also invited the Middle Belt na.



We prefer to deal with the South than those fanatics up North.





Kazim88:





Middle belt need to free themselves from the clutches of core North... and become independent first...



it is possible ... even though people like Chief Paul Unuogo is being used to destroy the middle belt... with enough awareness Middle Belt can carve out an identity

We the Biafrans do not need the Middle Belt.

They are a bunch of traitors. They have all along denied any affiliations with the South and Biafrans in particular. They should live with the political decision they made.

Take a closer look at the political landscape of the Middle Belt, you will discover that they voted enmass and helped put the incumbent administration in place.

Their governors are part of the Northern Governor's Forum, their leaders(Paul Unongo and co) are always pro-North and anti-South. The Middle Belt are at the forefront of the calls for the arrest, incarceration and re-arrest of Nnamdi Kanu and other Southern youths who agitated/agitating for a fair share of our region's resources.

No General builds a new nation with known traitors and those who oppose him covertly and overtly......King Jumong. We the Biafrans do not need the Middle Belt.They are a bunch of traitors. They have all along denied any affiliations with the South and Biafrans in particular. They should live with the political decision they made.Take a closer look at the political landscape of the Middle Belt, you will discover that they voted enmass and helped put the incumbent administration in place.Their governors are part of the Northern Governor's Forum, their leaders(Paul Unongo and co) are always pro-North and anti-South. The Middle Belt are at the forefront of the calls for the arrest, incarceration and re-arrest of Nnamdi Kanu and other Southern youths who agitated/agitating for a fair share of our region's resources.No General builds a new nation with known traitors and those who oppose him covertly and overtly......King Jumong. 1 Like

Good News.....

They should have also invited the Middle Belt na.

We prefer to deal with the South than those fanatics up North. 4 Likes 1 Share

I'm in support of Afonja on this one.... 1999 constitution is crime against the south and Humanity. . 7 Likes

"Can two walk together except they agree?"





Buhari and his northern brothers insisting that the unity of the country is non-negotiable are the real enemies of the state.





If you know that you cant do with the rest of the regions, you woo rather than threaten them. 7 Likes

There have been similar sittings in the past that lacked the political vigor to pursue the objectives to a conclusive end. I would wish that the Yorubas would leverage on the current atmosphere created by Kanu to drive home this message once and for all.



The Yoruba nation should equally not fail to ignore OBJ and Tinubu as they tow this bravery path of honor and socio political justice for the good of their future generations. 2 Likes

Terkimbi01:

Good News.....



They should have also invited the Middle Belt na.



We prefer to deal with the South than those fanatics up North.



Middle belt need to free themselves from the clutches of core North... and become independent first...



it is possible ... even though people like Chief Paul Unuogo is being used to destroy the middle belt... with enough awareness Middle Belt can carve out an identity Middle belt need to free themselves from the clutches of core North... and become independent first...it is possible ... even though people like Chief Paul Unuogo is being used to destroy the middle belt... with enough awareness Middle Belt can carve out an identity 1 Like

I have no problem with restructuring or referendum. Not the APC definition of restructuring, mind you.



Any region that decides to lag behind will no longer drag other regions backward. 4 Likes

if restructuring agenda sell in Southwest/Yorubaland, we will successfully ambush APC and demolish them in 2019 because they're anti-restructuring.

The symbol of new Nigeria must be equity and justice. No people will have the might to hold others to ransom. 1 Like

front-page lalasticlala 1 Like

PehaKaso:







We the Biafrans do not need the Middle Belt.

They are a bunch of traitors. They have all along denied any affiliations with the South and Biafrans in particular. They should live with the political decision they made.

Take a closer look at the political landscape of the Middle Belt, you will discover that they voted enmass and helped put the incumbent administration in place.

Their governors are part of the Northern Governor's Forum, their leaders(Paul Unongo and co) are always pro-North and anti-South. The Middle Belt are at the forefront of the calls for the arrest, incarceration and re-arrest of Nnamdi Kanu and other Southern youths who agitated/agitating for a fair share of our region's resources.

No General builds a new nation with known traitors and those who oppose him covertly and overtly......King Jumong.

You don't know much about the middle belt.



I forgive your ignorance. You don't know much about the middle belt.I forgive your ignorance. 2 Likes

First of all, thanks to Afenifere for this initiative - bringing Yoruba stakeholders together with a view to coming up with a unified Yoruba position on restructuring. Every Yoruba Christians, liberals, traditionalists and atheists still supporting this contraption called Nigeria and opposing every move to restructure should have a rethink. See, Yoruba nation is going down the drain day by day and no one seems to care. Educationally, we have lost it! Check the recent WAEC performance stats released recently. Chai, I remember my days. Stop deluding yourself about Yoruba leading the pack. Those days are gone.



Yoruba youths have become very lazy. This is why they asslick and kowtow to politicians for crumbs. Morally, nko? Yoruba youths don't want to thread the noble path of working hard to achieve success. Stop all this APC PDP bullshits! Think Yoruba first. Think about your unborn children. Yoruba have lost it! Apart from the normal diss we have with the Igbos here, we should not oppose Biafra and restructuring. Most of you think APC or you have been deceived and brainwashed to think there is one anti corruption fight going on. Wake up and smell the coffee. Hausa Fulani are the biggest winner in this disagreement among the southern regions. The more the Yorubas are hobnobbing with the Abokiiss, the more retrogressive they become. Iron sharpeneth Iron.



Heck, we don't even control our own ports in the SW. They are all manned by Hausa Fulani. They control the port and even custom in our own domain and you're not ashamed. Gullible Yorubas, wake up, think and let us support this move for restructuring while the heat is on.



This is a distress call to Yoruba Christians, liberals, atheists and traditionalist. Stop hiding your cowardice in the name of sophistication.



If you want your unborn children to inherit this mess of APC PDP and the retrogression that this quota system one Nigeria and unitary system represents, then you can be my guest.



"In the End, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends."



cc: blackfase 6 Likes

Good move there! But the haters will soon arrive to say " those men are not omoluabis" 1 Like

Lazy states, hardwork fall on you.

Hmm

lalasticlala

ColonelDrake:

First of all, thanks to Afenifere for this initiative - bringing Yoruba stakeholders together with a view to coming up with a unified Yoruba position on restructuring. Every Yoruba Christians, liberals, traditionalists and atheists still supporting this contraption called Nigeria and opposing every move to restructure should have a rethink. See, Yoruba nation is going down the drain day by day and no one seems to care. Educationally, we have lost it! Check the recent WAEC performance stats released recently. Chai, I remember my days. Stop deluding yourself about Yoruba leading the pack. Those days are gone.



Yoruba youths have become very lazy. This is why they asslick and kowtow to politicians for crumbs. Morally, nko? Yoruba youths don't want to thread the noble path of working hard to achieve success. Stop all this APC PDP bullshits! Think Yoruba first. Think about your unborn children. Yoruba have lost it! Apart from the normal diss we have with the Igbos here, we should not oppose Biafra and restructuring. Most of you think APC or you have been deceived and brainwashed to think there is one anti corruption fight going on. Wake up and smell the coffee. Hausa Fulani are the biggest winner in this disagreement among the southern regions. The more the Yorubas are hobnobbing with the Abokiiss, the more retrogressive they become. Iron sharpeneth Iron.



Heck, we don't even control our own ports in the SW. They are all manned by Hausa Fulani. They control the port and even custom in our own domain and you're not ashamed. Gullible Yorubas, wake up, think and let us support this move for restructuring while the heat is on.



This is a distress call to Yoruba Christians, liberals, atheists and traditionalist. Stop hiding your cowardice in the name of sophistication.



If you want your unborn children to inherit this mess of APC PDP and the retrogression that this quota system one Nigeria and unitary system represents, then you can be my guest.



"In the End, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends."



cc: blackfase

Just shut up!



Yorubas may not be there yet. But we are not where we used to be. We have found a way of making the best of the useless system.



I am 100% for restructuring though!! Just shut up!Yorubas may not be there yet. But we are not where we used to be. We have found a way of making the best of the useless system.I am 100% for restructuring though!! 1 Like

A suggestion on how restructure can be;





1. Recognise the six geopolitical zones as federating units and let INEC conduct elections to elect their governors. Name the SE zone as Biafra state, SW as Odu'a state, SS as Niger Delta state, NC as Middle Belt state, NW as Arewa state, NE as Kanuri state.



2. The current 36 states will become metropolitan areas and the current 36 governors will become Mayors. Scrap entirely the current 774 LGA arrangment. The current LGA chairmen will go to the new six state assemblies as legislators. The councilors will be dissmissed.



3. Return Ilorin and Kabba to Odu'a state. Asaba, and other Igboid part of SS should be conceeded to Biafra (to quell unnessesary agitation). Ijaw part of Ondo should return to Niger Delta state. The fulani part of Kwara and Niger go to Arewa state. Nasarawa should go to Kanuri state. The Christian part of Taraba goes to Middle Belt state.



4. The offshore oil belongs to us, therefore we must share. The 36 Metros should still get what they are currently getting, while the new six states should now get what the LGA where getting before. So a state will get only the amount that would have accrued to the LGA it had before. The oil fields found inland should however be ceded to host communities. The assets of NNPC and NLNG should still belong to FG but must be treated as a private company when minning oil found inland.



5. Some NPF police officers should be transfered to state service as state police. Same should be with some prison wardens as state prison officers. Many of items on exclusive list (such as energy and power generation) should be moved to concurrent list to allow states participate. Only defence, foreign affairs and currency operations should be exclusive. Because of this, the oil revenue share retained by the FG will decrease to give more to the 6 states and 36 metros.



6. Increase the number of senator to 115. The extra 6 should be one first class king from each of the 6 states. Such as the sultan, ooni, obi, oba of benin etc. The new 6 states should have houses of chiefs to be made up of the remaining top monarchs in the zone. Any monarch not included should be considered irrelevant and derobed. The office of the Senate President and his deputy should be discontinued. Let the Vice President double as Senate President while the majority leader acts as his deputy.



7. Some LGA Civil Servants should be absorbed by the new states, the rest should be dissmissed. Federal roads should also become State responsibility, while airports, Seaports and railway should remain with FG. All seaports should have equal status.



By this, agitations will reduce grossly to give government at each level chance to do its job. Also the unaccounted waste by the current 774 LGAs will stop. The FG by this arrangement sheds power, but not enough to make it irrelevant. Also traditional rulers start actually working for the Nation to compensate for the millions they cost us. By this also Biafra would have been given to my Igbo people, Niger Delta would have been given to SS and Odu'a would have been given to SW.

Viergeachar:





Just shut up!



Yorubas may not be there yet. But we are not where we used to be. We have found a way of making the best of the useless system.



I am 100% for restructuring though!!

All Tribe in Nigeria are 300% with compare to 1963... don't just assume Yoruba are doing better... go to other states apart from Lagos you would shed tears All Tribe in Nigeria are 300% with compare to 1963... don't just assume Yoruba are doing better... go to other states apart from Lagos you would shed tears

I wonder why lalasticlala won't put the high publicize Ibadan Summit on fp...

but once it is IPOB or Biafra it would be pegged at fp.

They should back up the evebts with strongly worded resolutions. I pray they succeed. If they do, there is hope for Nigeria





For restructuring to work, the South West, South South & South East must have to support it en bloc. The middle belt must also use this restructuring to separate themselves from the northern oligarchy

Kazim88:





All Tribe in Nigeria are 300% with compare to 1963... don't just assume Yoruba are doing better... go to other states apart from Lagos you would shed tears

...you're typing trash....u know nothing about Yoruba..check the record of ogun state 10 years ago and check it now....in Nigeria today.. ogun state is the 3rd state with d highest industries and you say Yoruba are not doing better ..sometimes I wonder if people like you travel at all ...you're typing trash....u know nothing about Yoruba..check the record of ogun state 10 years ago and check it now....in Nigeria today.. ogun state is the 3rd state with d highest industries and you say Yoruba are not doing better ..sometimes I wonder if people like you travel at all 1 Like

I concur 100% with my people cos naija current structure will eventually leads to the precipice of disintegration no doubt about that.



Peaceful disintegration is better than violent breakup.



I hope northern parasitic leaders can smell the coffee now.

Viergeachar:





Just shut up!



Yorubas may not be there yet. But we are not where we used to be. We have found a way of making the best of the useless system.



I am 100% for restructuring though!! Ogbeni shut your trap! Which way? You mean sniffing the ass of of your aboki slave master? Is that the way you found? Apart from Lagos state, which other SW states are doing well? I hope you knew that my post was addressed to yoruba Christians, liberals and orthodox. If you're not in any of this group, kindly find your fellow yoro Muslims and you can all hit your heqe together on the floor. Ogbeni shut your trap! Which way? You mean sniffing the ass of of your aboki slave master? Is that the way you found? Apart from Lagos state, which other SW states are doing well? I hope you knew that my post was addressed to yoruba Christians, liberals and orthodox. If you're not in any of this group, kindly find your fellow yoro Muslims and you can all hit your heqe together on the floor.