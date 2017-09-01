Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Passengers Injured As Bus Veers Off The Road And Lands Into A Ditch. Photos (10075 Views)

Commercial Bus Veers Into Ubu Osigbu Stream In Anambra (Photos, Video) / Driver, Passengers Land In A Ditch While Running Away From Road Officials.Photos / Trailer Veers Off Bridge In Lagos In A Shocking Manner. See Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/passengers-injured-bus-veers-off-road-lands-ditch-photos.html It was a tragic moment earlier today after a fully loaded bus skidded off the road and fell into a ditch along the Benin-Ore road. The ghastly accident left many passengers injured but none dead as the wounded were taken to the hospital for treatment.

So many preventable accidents. God alone will help us. 3 Likes

Diz is d closest av gotten to F.T.C.









i will back to give ma view 1 Like

thank God no life is lost.



the Nigeria air safety are to be blame for the accident in PEJ voice 1 Like

mykh01:

Ff fufu fufu 3 Likes

most likely caused by fatigue....some of these drivers hardly take a rest. these bus companies ought to monitor the welfare of their drivers. thank God no one died. 11 Likes

Thank God no one died.

Good news, no live lost. In other news, Seun needs to ban all these "land grabbers, space squatters, land speculators" etc. because it's making the quest for front page a very lucrative gesture. 3 Likes 1 Share

Which company bus is dat

God is really wonderful

Jesus! This is so scary

Alhamdulilah 2 Likes

Ope olohun

Nostradamu:

wrgw 15 Likes

Alhamdulillah for the passengers, May God heal their wound swiftly. Aamin. 3 Likes

How unfortunate. We need better roads and stricter yearly car inspections 1 Like

You are speedin' anyhow in Benin witches' jurisdiction, what were you expectin'?



Btw, this new set of Benin girls no even sabi work again o. If na b4, dis bus go don lock d passengers inside, come burn down patapata.



Learners everywhere.



Shioor. 3 Likes

This is most likely caused by Village People Interference (VPI)

lord please have mercy, i hope none lost their life?

Thank God o.



I can imagine the impact

mykh01:

Diz is d closest av gotten to F.T.C.









i will back to give ma view

Mugu!! FCT abi? I hope you find your missing sense you've gone to look for, so you can comment reasonably when next you open this T. Opiororo head





Thank God for them. Mugu!! FCT abi? I hope you find your missing sense you've gone to look for, so you can comment reasonably when next you open this T. Opiororo headThank God for them.





[quote author=symbianDON post=60235159][/quote]

village people are not smiling right now!

God thank you for there lives you saved from fire explosion.

Jubril Muhammadu buhari angel of darkness it will never be well with you and your Sudanese family

.... Amin

Thank God no life was lost

Symbolic of the Nigerian economy landing in a ditch.

Thank YOU God for journey mercy today. the rate at which car drivers speed on our road is alarming. I couldn't believed it when I watched the speed by road side when the public car I was travelling with developed fault.

afonjas looking for people's skull to mine