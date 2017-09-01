₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Passengers Injured As Bus Veers Off The Road And Lands Into A Ditch. Photos by CastedDude: 7:52pm
It was a tragic moment earlier today after a fully loaded bus skidded off the road and fell into a ditch along the Benin-Ore road. The ghastly accident left many passengers injured but none dead as the wounded were taken to the hospital for treatment.
https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/passengers-injured-bus-veers-off-road-lands-ditch-photos.html
|Re: Passengers Injured As Bus Veers Off The Road And Lands Into A Ditch. Photos by madridguy(m): 7:54pm
So many preventable accidents. God alone will help us.
3 Likes
|Re: Passengers Injured As Bus Veers Off The Road And Lands Into A Ditch. Photos by mykh01(m): 8:45pm
Diz is d closest av gotten to F.T.C.
i will back to give ma view
1 Like
|Re: Passengers Injured As Bus Veers Off The Road And Lands Into A Ditch. Photos by holatin(m): 8:45pm
thank God no life is lost.
the Nigeria air safety are to be blame for the accident in PEJ voice
1 Like
|Re: Passengers Injured As Bus Veers Off The Road And Lands Into A Ditch. Photos by holatin(m): 8:45pm
mykh01:fufu
3 Likes
|Re: Passengers Injured As Bus Veers Off The Road And Lands Into A Ditch. Photos by symbianDON(m): 8:45pm
most likely caused by fatigue....some of these drivers hardly take a rest. these bus companies ought to monitor the welfare of their drivers. thank God no one died.
11 Likes
|Re: Passengers Injured As Bus Veers Off The Road And Lands Into A Ditch. Photos by cosmatika(m): 8:46pm
Thank God no one died.
|Re: Passengers Injured As Bus Veers Off The Road And Lands Into A Ditch. Photos by Nostradamu(m): 8:47pm
Good news, no live lost. In other news, Seun needs to ban all these "land grabbers, space squatters, land speculators" etc. because it's making the quest for front page a very lucrative gesture.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Passengers Injured As Bus Veers Off The Road And Lands Into A Ditch. Photos by id4sho(m): 8:48pm
Which company bus is dat
|Re: Passengers Injured As Bus Veers Off The Road And Lands Into A Ditch. Photos by Elis49(f): 8:48pm
God is really wonderful
|Re: Passengers Injured As Bus Veers Off The Road And Lands Into A Ditch. Photos by Angelyna(f): 8:48pm
Jesus! This is so scary
|Re: Passengers Injured As Bus Veers Off The Road And Lands Into A Ditch. Photos by coolhamid(m): 8:48pm
Alhamdulilah
2 Likes
|Re: Passengers Injured As Bus Veers Off The Road And Lands Into A Ditch. Photos by cr7rooney10(m): 8:48pm
Ope olohun
|Re: Passengers Injured As Bus Veers Off The Road And Lands Into A Ditch. Photos by symbianDON(m): 8:49pm
Nostradamu:
15 Likes
|Re: Passengers Injured As Bus Veers Off The Road And Lands Into A Ditch. Photos by caniva(m): 8:49pm
Alhamdulillah for the passengers, May God heal their wound swiftly. Aamin.
3 Likes
|Re: Passengers Injured As Bus Veers Off The Road And Lands Into A Ditch. Photos by abike12(f): 8:50pm
How unfortunate. We need better roads and stricter yearly car inspections
1 Like
|Re: Passengers Injured As Bus Veers Off The Road And Lands Into A Ditch. Photos by ShyCypher(m): 8:50pm
You are speedin' anyhow in Benin witches' jurisdiction, what were you expectin'?
Btw, this new set of Benin girls no even sabi work again o. If na b4, dis bus go don lock d passengers inside, come burn down patapata.
Learners everywhere.
Shioor.
3 Likes
|Re: Passengers Injured As Bus Veers Off The Road And Lands Into A Ditch. Photos by mailingdgreat: 8:50pm
This is most likely caused by Village People Interference (VPI)
|Re: Passengers Injured As Bus Veers Off The Road And Lands Into A Ditch. Photos by martinmiller(m): 8:52pm
lord please have mercy, i hope none lost their life?
|Re: Passengers Injured As Bus Veers Off The Road And Lands Into A Ditch. Photos by emeijeh(m): 8:53pm
Thank God o.
I can imagine the impact
|Re: Passengers Injured As Bus Veers Off The Road And Lands Into A Ditch. Photos by lovingyouhun: 8:54pm
mykh01:
Mugu!! FCT abi? I hope you find your missing sense you've gone to look for, so you can comment reasonably when next you open this T. Opiororo head
Thank God for them.
|Re: Passengers Injured As Bus Veers Off The Road And Lands Into A Ditch. Photos by Nostradamu(m): 8:55pm
|Re: Passengers Injured As Bus Veers Off The Road And Lands Into A Ditch. Photos by lawalosky: 8:55pm
village people are not smiling right now!
|Re: Passengers Injured As Bus Veers Off The Road And Lands Into A Ditch. Photos by yale001(f): 8:56pm
God thank you for there lives you saved from fire explosion.
|Re: Passengers Injured As Bus Veers Off The Road And Lands Into A Ditch. Photos by AFONJACOW(m): 8:58pm
Jubril Muhammadu buhari angel of darkness it will never be well with you and your Sudanese family
.... Amin
|Re: Passengers Injured As Bus Veers Off The Road And Lands Into A Ditch. Photos by Zizicardo(f): 8:58pm
Thank God no life was lost
|Re: Passengers Injured As Bus Veers Off The Road And Lands Into A Ditch. Photos by Bifwoli: 8:59pm
Symbolic of the Nigerian economy landing in a ditch.
|Re: Passengers Injured As Bus Veers Off The Road And Lands Into A Ditch. Photos by Abeyjide: 9:03pm
Thank YOU God for journey mercy today. the rate at which car drivers speed on our road is alarming. I couldn't believed it when I watched the speed by road side when the public car I was travelling with developed fault.
|Re: Passengers Injured As Bus Veers Off The Road And Lands Into A Ditch. Photos by Figs(m): 9:06pm
afonjas looking for people's skull to mine
|Re: Passengers Injured As Bus Veers Off The Road And Lands Into A Ditch. Photos by mycare(m): 9:07pm
mykh01:
Please where you put your sense.
Something so serious and you are pursing FTC.
I had hoped u will make FTC if you were in the bus...
