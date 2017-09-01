₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,874,016 members, 3,775,567 topics. Date: Thursday, 07 September 2017 at 10:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Sadiq Daba Is Seriously Sick (3920 Views)
Sadiq Zazzabi Sent To Prison For Releasing A Song Without Government Approval / Kunle Afolayan, Sadiq Daba And Hilda Dokubo Win 2015 AMAA Awards / Ini Edo, Sadiq Daba, AY, Others Cover New Issue Of Exquisite Mag (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Sadiq Daba Is Seriously Sick by pzphoto(m): 8:35pm
SADIQ DABA (Bitrus of cockcrow at dawn fame) is seriously sick from information reaching us.
The veteran actor needs our prayers urgently
This is coming few days after another famous actor in that series Uncle Gaga died too..Please let's continue to pray for divine healing for him.
More @ http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/09/sadiq-daba-bitrus-of-cockcrow-at-dawn.html?m=0
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Sadiq Daba Is Seriously Sick by midehi2(f): 8:38pm
This man acted in october 1st
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sadiq Daba Is Seriously Sick by josephine123: 9:02pm
get well soon baba
2 Likes
|Re: Sadiq Daba Is Seriously Sick by UnknownT: 9:30pm
Ehyah.... Those years of NTA AM Express, with Sadiq Daba, late Yinka Craig, Katherine Edoho ( Frank Edoho's ex-wife), and Miriam Anazodo (Charles Anazodo of Supersports wife)
4 Likes
|Re: Sadiq Daba Is Seriously Sick by Tolexander: 9:57pm
UnknownT:7am to 9am then
1 Like
|Re: Sadiq Daba Is Seriously Sick by obo389(m): 10:17pm
Get well soon uncle Sadie.
1 Like
|Re: Sadiq Daba Is Seriously Sick by adadioranmah(f): 10:17pm
not good. Get well soon
|Re: Sadiq Daba Is Seriously Sick by TINALETC3(f): 10:18pm
Dnt no hm shaaaa, get well soon papa
|Re: Sadiq Daba Is Seriously Sick by Isoko1stSon(m): 10:18pm
Poster above me,did seun steal yr Woman @ yr signature ?
1 Like
|Re: Sadiq Daba Is Seriously Sick by succyblinks(f): 10:18pm
Please oh! Actors guild should come to his aid oh!
I just can't stop watching October 1st where he effortlessly killed the role with his magnificent accent, the guy is more than good oh!
If its money issue they should inform the public so they can open a gofundmd account so as to save his life please
|Re: Sadiq Daba Is Seriously Sick by IamFranco: 10:18pm
Pls, don't go the way of other sick artists. I really don't understand what's happening in Nollywood now.
Get well soon
|Re: Sadiq Daba Is Seriously Sick by UD101(m): 10:18pm
Na wa oo, Love Dis man
|Re: Sadiq Daba Is Seriously Sick by bamite(m): 10:19pm
Eya!! Is this not i need blood
|Re: Sadiq Daba Is Seriously Sick by Ijhot3(f): 10:20pm
Get well soon
|Re: Sadiq Daba Is Seriously Sick by Ushiefrank(m): 10:20pm
Get well
|Re: Sadiq Daba Is Seriously Sick by 9jayes: 10:21pm
Daba, sorry Baba don old and that's what's affecting him
|Re: Sadiq Daba Is Seriously Sick by hucienda: 10:21pm
Be strong, Sadiq Daba.
|Re: Sadiq Daba Is Seriously Sick by eDoctorr(m): 10:21pm
Buhari should bear the expenses coz they look alike.
1 Like
|Re: Sadiq Daba Is Seriously Sick by Stegomiah(f): 10:22pm
Nollywood needs Jesus
Instead of our so called GO's to prophesy life into the industry
All they prophesy is death of a popular nollywood actor
Prophets of dooms
|Re: Sadiq Daba Is Seriously Sick by temmytopsy1(f): 10:22pm
Quick recovery sir
|Re: Sadiq Daba Is Seriously Sick by everydayboy: 10:22pm
UnknownT:
You be old man!!!! Wetin you dey find for hear? Ehn!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Sadiq Daba Is Seriously Sick by omogin(f): 10:22pm
I saw him act recently on hotel majestic. He wasn't looking well at all. It is well o
|Re: Sadiq Daba Is Seriously Sick by helphelp: 10:22pm
Choi...
Fine actor
Get well soon sire
|Re: Sadiq Daba Is Seriously Sick by Nemesis1: 10:23pm
Hope he gets well
|Re: Sadiq Daba Is Seriously Sick by Laryne(m): 10:23pm
Ahhh!... get well baba! although no one lives forever yet it grieves us each time we see an elder peering into the world beyond. ..
|Re: Sadiq Daba Is Seriously Sick by ipobarecriminals: 10:25pm
one of the best in those days.Restoration to him
|Re: Sadiq Daba Is Seriously Sick by ybalogs(m): 10:29pm
Get well soon baba.
|Re: Sadiq Daba Is Seriously Sick by emmpire: 10:32pm
I called him a while ago. I was so delighted speaking with him. Please if you need his number to wish him well, let me know.
(0) (Reply)
Latest Update From Hardx Of Soul Suiter Entertainment. / Freelance Writer/Journalist for Nollywood wanted / Interview Wit Organizers: D History And Challenges Of Nig Entertainment Awards
Viewing this topic: Florblu(f), IamRaizo(m), joelens007(m), delors(m), cigie(m), Kana80, stainless239(f), helpee(m), johnsir(m), highchief3(m), tobyto(m), kingchi32, aliondo, assamu1122(m), nonxo007(m), mspee(f), skysailor(m), Bwoodlt, XDplus, patola080(m), Pro2makx(m), Cylas(m), Bonjezee(m), 88natzy(m), babakb, DaSugarBoi(m), vanpeele, ehisbrainy, Solobliss1, RadiosBiggest(m), generalpipe47, ourdele, chisom215, femie21(m), shawwal1(m), condralbede(m), keemsleek(m), shugasofttouch, Solace5, djmask(m), vicky3(m), debowale2015(m), Rinsola32(f), Superbo155(m), tobiak(m), akejujoe(f), rsalami(f), Asolab(m), sholay2011(m), Freelancer007(m), JayXclusive03, bamite(m), menace001(m), vazsily(m), Ishilove, superjoe(m), Narnah(f), kirchofff(m), PromoteUrMusic, Abbotp, Zealoy(m), phemostics(m), obafemee80(m), doyin68, Oracle13(m), deji17, shegsrules(m), thrugemaster(m), DrHighchief(m), silence15, mariong(m), ugolance(m), GistMore, pryzlez, ministeriallist, sexiestharam(f), Celestyn8213 and 130 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4