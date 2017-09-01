Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Sadiq Daba Is Seriously Sick (3920 Views)

The veteran actor needs our prayers urgently

This is coming few days after another famous actor in that series Uncle Gaga died too..Please let's continue to pray for divine healing for him.





This man acted in october 1st 4 Likes 1 Share

get well soon baba 2 Likes

Ehyah.... Those years of NTA AM Express, with Sadiq Daba, late Yinka Craig, Katherine Edoho ( Frank Edoho's ex-wife), and Miriam Anazodo (Charles Anazodo of Supersports wife) 4 Likes

Get well soon uncle Sadie. 1 Like

not good. Get well soon

Dnt no hm shaaaa, get well soon papa

Poster above me,did seun steal yr Woman @ yr signature ? 1 Like

Please oh! Actors guild should come to his aid oh!



I just can't stop watching October 1st where he effortlessly killed the role with his magnificent accent, the guy is more than good oh!

If its money issue they should inform the public so they can open a gofundmd account so as to save his life please

Pls, don't go the way of other sick artists. I really don't understand what's happening in Nollywood now.

Get well soon

Na wa oo, Love Dis man

Eya!! Is this not i need blood

Get well soon

Get well

Daba, sorry Baba don old and that's what's affecting him

Be strong, Sadiq Daba.

Buhari should bear the expenses coz they look alike. 1 Like

Nollywood needs Jesus



Instead of our so called GO's to prophesy life into the industry

All they prophesy is death of a popular nollywood actor



Prophets of dooms

Quick recovery sir

You be old man!!!! Wetin you dey find for hear? Ehn!!! You be old man!!!! Wetin you dey find for hear? Ehn!!! 2 Likes

I saw him act recently on hotel majestic. He wasn't looking well at all. It is well o

Choi...



Fine actor



Get well soon sire

Hope he gets well

Ahhh!... get well baba! although no one lives forever yet it grieves us each time we see an elder peering into the world beyond. ..

one of the best in those days.Restoration to him one of the best in those days.Restoration to him

Get well soon baba.