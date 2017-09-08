₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|MSc In UK Versus N183k Job Offer: Advice Please by DanXplore(m): 10:26pm On Sep 07
Please, i could use some career advice from great nairalanders. Please tag monikers that you think would be of great help, as i am at a crucial point in my career.
I am a graduate of chemcal engineering but for 2years now, have not gotten any engineering related job. The only job i got was at KPMG (audit), which i resigned after 3 months due to some personal reasons. I am currently an Area Sales Rep with a poultry feed production company that pays 183k per month (net take home after tax and other necessary deductions), though i could use up to 20 to 25k to fuel my car monthly.
Now, i just got a PTDF scholarship offer to study Advanced process integration and design in UK but not really sure if it is worth ditching my current job for it.
I am not very confident about securing a job once i finish msc because only a handful of opportunities come for chemical engineers. more also,UK rarely retains Nigerians.
Please what are your advices, especially from those who have done Msc in Uk.
I need your advices, i dont want to make a costly mistake.
|Re: MSc In UK Versus N183k Job Offer: Advice Please by Prec1ous(m): 10:30pm On Sep 07
You applied for the scholarship with the sole aim of winning and getting the grant to study abroad, so why are you now confused?
The situation of the country is dire but you alone know yourself and as an engineer working as a sales representative, then there is space for everyone but not everywhere.
It is better you go since your tuition is covered it you have to start thinking ahead from hence because if you come back to this country with nothing, you may be DOOMED!
Use the opportunity abroad to expand and grow, come back with a new orientation and create jobs or leave there after your study to another country.
I wish you success and shall be well with you.
PS: It is not a prayer, it is what I know, GO WELL!
|Re: MSc In UK Versus N183k Job Offer: Advice Please by DanXplore(m): 10:48pm On Sep 07
Prec1ous:
Thanks for your advice man. i Appreciate
|Re: MSc In UK Versus N183k Job Offer: Advice Please by DanXplore(m): 10:54pm On Sep 07
All those viewing without commenting...i hail o
|Re: MSc In UK Versus N183k Job Offer: Advice Please by dopeboi142: 10:59pm On Sep 07
DanXplore:studying in the UK is very nice no doubt,but please I'll want you to think very well and deep about this decision,because first and foremost UK is very expensive,what are your chances of survival during and after your progam. And besides wouldn't it be very terrible for you to come back after your masters and join the job search trend. schooling in the UK is not as easy as it seems and at the end of the day you're not guaranteed a good job there.the UK government doesn't care about foreigners studying there,all theyre after is your money. please fam think well and smart before you consider quiting your job.if it's a country like Canada I know you're safe.after your programme you can easily get a good job and start your life over there unlike the UK.so just weigh your options and I think the only person that can really advice you well is God,talk to him if you're a believer. But if not trust your guts and have a backup plan(contingency)in case things go south.
sorry for the epistle
|Re: MSc In UK Versus N183k Job Offer: Advice Please by dopeboi142: 11:00pm On Sep 07
|Re: MSc In UK Versus N183k Job Offer: Advice Please by DanXplore(m): 11:02pm On Sep 07
dopeboi142:
I needed the epistle. Thanks!
|Re: MSc In UK Versus N183k Job Offer: Advice Please by dopeboi142: 11:05pm On Sep 07
DanXplore:you're welcome..You could consider online masters. the choice is yours. cheers.
|Re: MSc In UK Versus N183k Job Offer: Advice Please by amicable09(f): 11:22pm On Sep 07
Lol. I couldn't even quote the post where I was mentioned because I don't qualify
You guys should pity me Na when you mention my moniker with monikers of my ogas on this forum. It is when they say walk! that I walk
With that fact established, DanXplore, I honestly won't want to lead you astray as I have never been to or studied in the UK yet. I'm also not an engineering graduate. Today, I advised a 21 year old graduate of Accounting to go for his Masters degree immediately and it was easier to do after considering his very good result and his flair for books. It was also that easy for me because I knew deep down the kid is hungry for more knowledge in that field and he has age to be thankful for, he was just looking for a few nods, I gave mine.
However, for you and your experience, infact your profile has made it a bit difficult for me to say 'go or stay'. I'll call on some passionate engineers I know here to take up the assignment from me, those who are not engineers know what studying outside Nigeria after working a few years at home is like studying overseas.
cc. Ferdyboss
Mcpat
Souljaboi
sifo
cc150615
Tolutweety
EldeeVee... Lol, be a good boy and advice.
Lastmumu (Behave yourself, the world is watching )
Thanks guys! Kindly assist a brother.
|Re: MSc In UK Versus N183k Job Offer: Advice Please by ozohtony: 11:24pm On Sep 07
Prec1ous:
|Re: MSc In UK Versus N183k Job Offer: Advice Please by DanXplore(m): 11:24pm On Sep 07
amicable09:
Ok, i understand.
Thanks!
|Re: MSc In UK Versus N183k Job Offer: Advice Please by DMainMan: 11:38pm On Sep 07
It depends on u. Do u want to gain knowledge and have master's because u wanna be more employable. If u are afraid of job, den try to apply for US or Canada schools. When u finish, u can b given 2 years permit after your school. However, u will sign a bond with PTDF you will come back after your studies.
Well if I were in your shoe. I will go sha like I did during my time. The experience and finances you will gain from the scholarship outweighs it. You can also apply for study leave without pay in your current job. Well it all depends on your personality sha. Just try and make an informed decision because you are solely responsible for the outcome.
|Re: MSc In UK Versus N183k Job Offer: Advice Please by amicable09(f): 11:39pm On Sep 07
DanXplore:You're welcome.
Know this, career advice is not a one size fits all kind of thing. As much as I know, in the end the choice is left for you to make and whichever you choose, stick with it and stay true to it for as long as it lasts.
Success wishes.
Goodnight.
|Re: MSc In UK Versus N183k Job Offer: Advice Please by DanXplore(m): 11:43pm On Sep 07
amicable09:
Thanks Ami. I am sure you were surprised that i mentioned u. I followed through your comments on those job threads and they were brilliant! Thanks again for your comment
|Re: MSc In UK Versus N183k Job Offer: Advice Please by DanXplore(m): 11:48pm On Sep 07
DMainMan:
Thanks! I really appreciate this
|Re: MSc In UK Versus N183k Job Offer: Advice Please by DanXplore(m): 11:49pm On Sep 07
Thanks guys, i am gradually zeroing towards a decision. You guys are the best!
|Re: MSc In UK Versus N183k Job Offer: Advice Please by tolutweety(m): 12:04am
DanXplore:
Since you know the bolded..I would advise you weigh your decision carefully before leaving.
Prec1ous:
@DanXplore: to do the bolded, you need money. This, you might not get from just studying alone on scholarship in the UK.
Summarily, Both sides of the coin has its pros and cons. I have friends who came back after their MSc and had to start with the KPMG offer, and I have a few who found a way to stay back, and a very few who flew down to the US to get offers.
So, the path for A might not necessarily be the path for B!
My candid advice (might not necessarily be the right one) -
1)I don't know so much about this PTDF thing, but if you can, reroute your schooling to the US with the scholarship.(IF YOU CAN !)
2)If you chose to accept the offer and travel to the UK; go with as much money as possible aside your scholarship. you will need it.You dont want to be stranded in another man's country.
3)If you chose to stay back with what you earn in Nigeria, It's not the worst of decisions.Sometimes, It is not always greener on the other side. Make more money where you work and refire for another scholarship and admission in other countries where the future is much guaranteed after the Masters program .
Go with your gut.
Ciao!!
|Re: MSc In UK Versus N183k Job Offer: Advice Please by IamRespected: 12:36am
Sorry op if I sound rude or harsh but I must state it here, better bomb is in your head, how the hell can you be comparing a scholarship abroad with a work of a net pay of 183? Mr man, it's as if your village people are dancing with your destiny, better dump that silly job and grab that opportunity asap
|Re: MSc In UK Versus N183k Job Offer: Advice Please by DanXplore(m): 12:51am
IamRespected:
Lol! That was harsh,
But the msg was received nevertheless.
Thanks!
|Re: MSc In UK Versus N183k Job Offer: Advice Please by DanXplore(m): 12:54am
tolutweety:
Thanks. I dont know much about US or Canada admission processes but i know it will take a while to secure admission there. Ptdf might demand we fly this year and i am not sure i could secure another admission before deadline elapses. we have orientation next week and so i'll find out more
|Re: MSc In UK Versus N183k Job Offer: Advice Please by Udochee(m): 6:56am
DanXplore
first of all
most engineering graduates passionately pray to practice along the engineering line (whether academically or professionally). though the UK might be a bit tight but what if it gets loose for your sake.
PS:- this is just an advice from 1 Nigerian out of over 160million Nigerians (it might not even hold water). i actually read some wonderful that was why i jumped in.
you're still the best person to make the choice.all the best bro.cheers
|Re: MSc In UK Versus N183k Job Offer: Advice Please by Patrizia: 8:19am
DanXplore:
FBN is obviously a better career path than an area sales rep (if you're trying to get an Msc then surely, u realise that). That being said, you do not have a visa yet. Visas are not 100% guaranteed these days. But in the spirit of positivity, let's assume that you will get it.
Is it possible to defer your admission for a year? (I don't knw if its allowed with ptdf scholarships. If you can, defer your admission, take the job with fbn and take a study leave next year. You can always negotiate with your department. All organisations want opportunities for growth. You'll come back better and they wont even have to pay. That way you have a job to return to after your MSc in case nothing else works out.
The only problem there is that advance process integration might not be related to your field at fbn. Either way, if u defer, you have an entire year to work around that.
All this is even on the assumption that you'll make it through training sch. Anything can happen. If you don't make it, u still have ur old job and your admission to fall back on. But again in the spirit of positivity, let us assume that you do make it.
If you do. you can get the fbn job and ask if its possible to defer your employment (after training sch)pending the completion of your masters program. I think the chances of deferring the admission are better than this one though.
My point is, in this economy, hold all the birds you can catch. If you leave for the Uk now, you'll meet us in election year and there's no telling what the next election'll look like with this administration.
If this admission was in canada or the us, there'll be no need for this thread.
Whatever you do, make sure you have at least two of the three birds you currently have now in your hands.
|Re: MSc In UK Versus N183k Job Offer: Advice Please by Eseries(m): 10:25am
183k a month as a sales rep?
I will take up the scholarship offer. however it pans out at the end, you will always know it was a risk that was worth it.
You can't turn down such opportunity for a mere 2M a year!
|Re: MSc In UK Versus N183k Job Offer: Advice Please by jashar(f): 10:25am
hmmmm.....
|Re: MSc In UK Versus N183k Job Offer: Advice Please by frenzydilz(m): 10:26am
Bro, stop thinking. Get the hell outta here
|Re: MSc In UK Versus N183k Job Offer: Advice Please by yehesica: 10:26am
Nawa
Check this out.
|Re: MSc In UK Versus N183k Job Offer: Advice Please by GogetterMD(m): 10:26am
DanXplore:If you forgo that MSc, you might live to regret it later
|Re: MSc In UK Versus N183k Job Offer: Advice Please by EmekaBlue(m): 10:26am
Do mini mini mani mo choose.
Next
|Re: MSc In UK Versus N183k Job Offer: Advice Please by Esepayan(m): 10:26am
You better leave ASAP u will make more than #200k in a week do not waste this chance brother na God do am for u
|Re: MSc In UK Versus N183k Job Offer: Advice Please by Alexander001(m): 10:27am
what Is your long-term and short-term goal? know what you want in future.
|Re: MSc In UK Versus N183k Job Offer: Advice Please by Swizbank: 10:28am
It seems you have made up your mind already :
i am not very confident about securing a job once i finish msc because only a handful of opportunities come for chemical engineers. more also,UK rarely retains Nigerians
After you have made up your mind do not confuse yourself with facts.
Then my advice : quit that job asap and run from Nigeria.
|Re: MSc In UK Versus N183k Job Offer: Advice Please by cstr1000: 10:28am
Go for the MSc bro.
Don't stagnate your career.
