₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,874,289 members, 3,776,468 topics. Date: Friday, 08 September 2017 at 10:46 AM

Lionel Messi, Aguero, Sanchez May Miss The World Cup. See Why - Sports - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Lionel Messi, Aguero, Sanchez May Miss The World Cup. See Why (1468 Views)

Messi May Be More Talented But Ronaldo Is Simply A Better Player / Lionel Messi Quits Argentina National After Copa Loss / Here Is Why Lionel Messi May Never Leave Barcelona FC | READ! (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Lionel Messi, Aguero, Sanchez May Miss The World Cup. See Why by haydeey(m): 3:06am
Barcelona, Manchester City and Arsenal could all lose South American star players such as Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero and Alexis Sanchez for a game in November because of the intercontinental World Cup playoff.

One of Uruguay, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Ecuador will finish fifth in the CONMEBOL qualifying table, forcing them to play a two-legged tie against New Zealand for a place at the World Cup in Russia.

The first leg of the playoff has been set for the week of Monday, Nov. 6, in Wellington, and the second leg will take place the following week in South America, on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

FIFA rules say clubs must release their players four days before a World Cup qualifier, so anyone selected for that fixture may not be able to play for their club over the weekend.

Barcelona face a tough fixture at home to Sevilla, and could lose Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano should Argentina end up in the playoff. Luis Suarez is a doubt too, but Uruguay are highly likely to qualify automatically. But if Barca lose Messi, then Sevilla could be without up to five Argentina players that they had in the most recent squad.

There are some big fixtures in the Premier League too, with Manchester City hosting Arsenal -- so Pep Guardiola could lose Nicolas Otamendi and Sergio Aguero, or the Gunners could be without Alexis Sanchez.

Manchester United travel to Chelsea, and with Ecuador still fighting to qualify that puts Antonio Valencia's availability in doubt.

Argentina dropping into the playoff would have by far the biggest effect on Europe's biggest clubs, with potentially 18 players ruled out.

New Zealand's qualification will affect a couple of Premier League clubs, with Winston Reid set to miss the home game with Liverpool and Chris Wood likely out of Burnley's trip to Southampton.

Players at major European clubs who could be affected. Only one of these nations will take on New Zealand.

Uruguay: Joss Maria Gimenez, Diego Godin (both Atletico Madrid), Matias Vecino (Inter Milan), Luis Suarez (Barcelona), Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain)

Colombia: David Ospina (Arsenal), Cristian Zapata (AC Milan), Davinson Sanchez (Tottenham), Juan Cuadrado (Juventus), James Rodriguez (Bayern Munich), Jose Izquierdo (Brighton), Radamel Falcao (Monaco), Luis Muriel (Sevilla)

Peru: Andre Carrillo (Watford)

Argentina: Sergio Romero (Man United), Nicolas Pareja, Gabriel Mercado, Guido Pizarro, Ever Banega, Joaquin Correa (all Sevilla), Federico Fazio (Roma), Javier Mascherano, Lionel Messi (both Barcelona), Nicolas Otamendi, Sergio Aguero (both Man City), Lucas Biglia (AC Milan), Augusto Fernandez (Atletico Madrid), Angel Di Maria, Javier Pastore (both Paris Saint-Germain), Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain (both Juventus), Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan)

Chile: Claudio Bravo (Man City), Arturo Vidal (Bayern Munich), Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)

Paraguay: Gustavo Gomez (AC Milan)

Ecuador: Antonio Valencia (Man United), Felipe Caicedo (Lazio)

http://kwese.espn.com/football/spanish-primera-division/story/3198206/lionel-messi-sergio-aguero-and-alexis-sanchez-could-miss-club-fixture-due-to-world-cup-playoff

Re: Lionel Messi, Aguero, Sanchez May Miss The World Cup. See Why by veekid(m): 10:38am
Salaries remain intact; shey?
Re: Lionel Messi, Aguero, Sanchez May Miss The World Cup. See Why by Pilot4Airbus(m): 10:39am
The write up tire person, couldn't read it all. Argentina go sha qualify tongue



But I'll convert your Logo to 3D logo for yhur cheesy
Re: Lionel Messi, Aguero, Sanchez May Miss The World Cup. See Why by Johngla(m): 10:39am
But they will not miss their salaries.
Re: Lionel Messi, Aguero, Sanchez May Miss The World Cup. See Why by Bash10(m): 10:39am
K
Re: Lionel Messi, Aguero, Sanchez May Miss The World Cup. See Why by emmyquan: 10:39am
...hmm
Re: Lionel Messi, Aguero, Sanchez May Miss The World Cup. See Why by Neochemist: 10:39am
veekid:
Messi's career seems to be getting messy after his marriage.
Meanwhile let's solve this maths

Re: Lionel Messi, Aguero, Sanchez May Miss The World Cup. See Why by barbiesparkz2(f): 10:40am
Abeg, which MOD moved this to front page without reading through the write-up or correcting the title?

It should be: miss club-fixture due to world-cup playoff

1 Like

Re: Lionel Messi, Aguero, Sanchez May Miss The World Cup. See Why by Celestyn8213: 10:40am
Ok..... Noted.
Re: Lionel Messi, Aguero, Sanchez May Miss The World Cup. See Why by evy1(m): 10:40am
Argentina for the playoffs

2 Likes

Re: Lionel Messi, Aguero, Sanchez May Miss The World Cup. See Why by emmyquan: 10:40am
veekid:
Bash10:
K
Neochemist:

K
..
xpressng:
f
..



MUST U BOOK SPACE

1 Like

Re: Lionel Messi, Aguero, Sanchez May Miss The World Cup. See Why by xpressng(m): 10:40am
may? they should miss it already. but it's going to be sad. very sad.
Re: Lionel Messi, Aguero, Sanchez May Miss The World Cup. See Why by akinmusi(m): 10:41am
I doubt that. Very positive ARG will qualify.
Re: Lionel Messi, Aguero, Sanchez May Miss The World Cup. See Why by adaksbullet(m): 10:41am
Whot his mine our concerned off thr own concern undecided undecided undecided


Messi and co his collected Notin than 57bn in a week and u are here shout sayed dy we mixed word cup undecided undecided undecided undecided


Op don just let me vex too u these mrng o angry
Re: Lionel Messi, Aguero, Sanchez May Miss The World Cup. See Why by tuscani: 10:41am
Messi is over hyped. The main
Re: Lionel Messi, Aguero, Sanchez May Miss The World Cup. See Why by rozayx5(m): 10:41am
lol


Argentina team looks good on paper



in reality they are all club stars and country flops


undecided undecided
Re: Lionel Messi, Aguero, Sanchez May Miss The World Cup. See Why by Successdude(m): 10:42am
its been a while on here.... Hope you go about todays job with all your heart. God willing, You shall make it - trust me.
NWANORO
Re: Lionel Messi, Aguero, Sanchez May Miss The World Cup. See Why by richidinho(m): 10:42am
sitt82:
Making news out of nothing
Honestly grin
Re: Lionel Messi, Aguero, Sanchez May Miss The World Cup. See Why by ezex(m): 10:42am
Hmmm
Re: Lionel Messi, Aguero, Sanchez May Miss The World Cup. See Why by olujastro: 10:42am
Quick question. Is Conmebol fixed for World cup qualifiers play-off against Oceania as a Fifa rule? Or do they do draws for each world cup to determine intercontinental play-offs?
Re: Lionel Messi, Aguero, Sanchez May Miss The World Cup. See Why by LilSmith55(m): 10:42am
Their problem
Re: Lionel Messi, Aguero, Sanchez May Miss The World Cup. See Why by greatcarz13: 10:42am
undecided
Re: Lionel Messi, Aguero, Sanchez May Miss The World Cup. See Why by loydsis(m): 10:43am
Ronaldo is always the best he is unstoppable.
Re: Lionel Messi, Aguero, Sanchez May Miss The World Cup. See Why by takenadoh: 10:43am
Calculations and permutations, the job of Football punters, What will happen will happen
Re: Lionel Messi, Aguero, Sanchez May Miss The World Cup. See Why by April4th(m): 10:43am
Alright
Re: Lionel Messi, Aguero, Sanchez May Miss The World Cup. See Why by Akanbibabatunde(m): 10:43am
Johngla:
But they will not miss their salaries.
lol..realtalk bro.. Even if they miss the whole league games...
Re: Lionel Messi, Aguero, Sanchez May Miss The World Cup. See Why by maxiuc(m): 10:43am
....
Re: Lionel Messi, Aguero, Sanchez May Miss The World Cup. See Why by beamtopola: 10:46am
haydeey:


http://kwese.espn.com/football/spanish-primera-division/story/3198206/lionel-messi-sergio-aguero-and-alexis-sanchez-could-miss-club-fixture-due-to-world-cup-playoff
Ronaldo fan perspective.

Peru is in 4th place
with a goal different with Argentina. argentina are already in fourth place and there is guarantee that they will beat newzealand. fu ck Rinaldo fan.

(0) (Reply)

Mtn 9gb And Etisalat 20mb / Is Victor Moses A Good Penalty Taker? / Football Bettor. Sure Win Betting Tips

Viewing this topic: flexshop(m), marcjoe(m), octoroon, SHEAU(m), engprodigy, Nigerdeltaboi(m), olatuns2016, bsalawu, PrinceWezy(m), ezex(m), damochewinner(m), getukudo(m), 01mcfadden(m), Samotobor1(m), dingdung, Mrbigman1(m), quality01, Avicol, Asolab(m), emerged01(m), kawule, cybertyrant(m), nwokorozion, orikzz, GogetterMD(m), kenx27(m), se0un(m), kaybee3(m), Ndlistic(m), sitt82, chuckdee4(m), everydayboy, kokowe(m), careertalks, Dilijingsly(m), Rayd502(m), takenadoh, dimejiano1, Sophious(m), princesweetman2(m), Ladipo10(m), guchen, Drymz, dokilolo, Akanbibabatunde(m), syras, Engrdonfranki, columbus007(m), johnsir(m), sixtus239, maxiuc(m), ghostdvirus(m), abimbolabolaw(m), GetOvaMe, aytigidz433(m), MrPdtech, bhouze(m), princeSammyz, sunnyxtra(m), sammixs(m), Osada1, Omofunaab2, Rakitic4(m), adelanky(m), Charlico2, Osezua, Sweetguy25, hanelson(m), pelumi111, nairanaira12, Bruiser0920, Jackipapa, gabi98(m), favouredbigtime, harryboyng(m), Danhumprey, LLSAINT(m), jossy26, nunamyeong(m), orijintv(m), Bash10(m), madridguy(m), jungleflick(m), Jonwesley(m), Enegod(m), ClintonNzedimma(m), ncoolsome(m), SaintMorris, OAFMods, ANTONINEUTRON(m), Sonoyom(m), Airtimex(m), Successdude(m), OG2TURN(m), thinkdip(m), greatiyk4u(m), labeerson(m), ijekul(m), abali29(m), Gbengadaniel12, samwhite18(m), gideonuche(m), Gidobaba(m), tinosurex(m), codeslayer(m), Hardeife, fizzile(m), megautche, Ayowande1997(m), pongwa(m), NtoAkwaIbom(m), marvelling(m), Anthonychike, em3r4ld(m), JONNYSPUTE(m), ochoa(m), donsimon2012(m), Richard2007(m), fabulous0706, chevkosticks(m), AllyPolly, InternetBchip, dubix001, timjones1(m), Pidginwhisper, anuoluwapo884, steve6, ojoagba, Kaywaz(m), stonekc(m), damola311, greatcarz13, agentzakky(m), Dennis192, ejosh4(m), Okpueee, lucas12, veekid(m), Wis1(m), eduardo36(m), uplink(m), Neochemist, silastemplar, Ucheosefoh(m), adamsdami, Evergreen4(m), idiagbo86(m), hillys, classicoladammy, Francixchinex, Marius26(m), DelNifty, beamtopola, BishopZion, UrRealG, dominique(f), CzarChris(m), lsoul, walcuts(m), olujastro, innocent82, Ositebello1, Lexxyyla(m), richidinho(m), Isahalbash(m), n1ky(f), tonbratom(m), aminho(m), peabody and 212 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.