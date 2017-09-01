Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Basketmouth Shares Childhood Throwback Photos (778 Views)

Just the same face....





Source: http://360jamng.net/basketmouth-share-epic-throwback-photos/ Just the same face....

This guy sefff





Interesting metamorphosis.



Money good anyway!



Only God knows what he will look like, if he isn't rich!

That 1st pic is not him na. Is he trying to mock the poor kid or what?

thank God for money over his life

That his baby pix will be good for meme

lalasticlala

bamite:

That 1st pic is not him na. Is he trying to mock the poor kid or what? after na if them insult their family them go begin vex

He could be the one. He could be the one.

Lol Top right got me laughing

WHO ELSE THINKS BASKETMOUTH WAS FEATURED IN LORD OF D RINGS , HARRY POTTER .. WIT DAH PICTURE AT D TOP LEFT CORNER ... AS A GOBLIN ....WHO ELSE THINKS BASKETMOUTH WAS FEATURED IN LORD OF D RINGS , HARRY POTTER .. WIT DAH PICTURE AT D TOP LEFT CORNER ... AS A GOBLIN

Big boy now...

.

Who else watches flatmates?

Smh He his still no fine stillSmh

learn to virtualize success no matter how your present situation is. There is hope as long as you are still breathing.

Ok

There is no limit to what u can achieve just believe and work hard. 1 Like

nobody is ugly, they're just broke

@pics top left... its like he had kwashiokor 1 Like

Hmmm

