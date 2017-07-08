Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Simi Out With "Simisola", Her Sophomore Album, 3 Years After Joining X3M Music (3444 Views)

Nigerian singer-sound engineer, Simisola Bolatito Ogunleye, has released her sophomore album entitled ‘Simisola’. _

The eponymous album of the 29-year-old singer was officially released across all music platforms on Friday.



Simisola, which contains 15 songs (inclusive of three bonus tracks), has her rumoured flame Adekunle Gold as the sole guest artiste.



The main album songs are Remind me, Joromi, Aimasiko, Complete me, Gone for good, Original Baby, One kain, Take Me Back ft Adekunle Gold, O Wa N’be, Smile For Me, Angeline, and Hip-hop Hurray.



Love Don’t Care, Jamb Question and Tiff are the bonus tracks.



Seyi Keyz, Sess, VTek each produced a song on the album project while Oscar who produced Joromi worked on all the other songs.







The singer’s debut album ‘Ogaju’ was released in 2006, at a time when her genre of music was gospel.



She also put out an EP entitled ‘The Restless’ in 2014 before getting signed to X3M Music, owned by Steve Babaeko.



Simi, who has been psyched for days about her album, took to Instagram on the stroke of midnight to announce its arrival, saying:



“#SIMISOLA Out Now! On all platforms (iTunes, AppleMusic, Deezer, Spotify, Cloud9 etc.”

Since signing with X3M Music, the singer has released several hit songs and has also put out a joint EP ‘Chemistry’ with Falz.



‘Simisola’ is her first full album on the record label since joining in 2014.







With dat tiny body, she cud easily escape with age reduction but still retains her age of 29



Meanwhile, one aunty wt big body wud be forming 34 years....just negodu! 10 Likes

Seriously, this gal voice makes me kohm 1 Like 1 Share





It's high time she won awards too, ride on girl! I don't like Simi or her personality, I only enjoy/love her music and sound, she sometimes remind me of kayefiIt's high time she won awards too, ride on girl! 3 Likes

Not a fan...her voice is too tiny like osoin

2 things am certainly sure of...



1. she can definitely sing



2. She is not as fine as that picture makes her look..

Simi my bae

make one song sweet for D whole tin and we call DAT album

it shud be called SINGLEBUM

Bisjosh:

Not a fan...her voice is too tiny like osoin Bisi jealousy... haters. Abi Na cinthian smoke hard voice u like? Bisi jealousy... haters. Abi Na cinthian smoke hard voice u like? 1 Like

Wow. Good one. She mixed her own songs. I'm impressed. This makes her a sound engineer

Its on itunes, i'll surely buy it. Simi is one lovely musician, how i wish i have her voice, its so relieving and soothing.. Especially "Love dont care" 7 Likes 1 Share

simi, my best female musician

Mehn Topnotch mixing & mastering. Simi I see ur handwork...

SuperSuave:

I don't like Simi or her personality, I only enjoy/love her music and sound, she sometimes remind me of kayefi



It's high time she won awards too, ride on girl!

You are not alone sir You are not alone sir

folakemigeh:

Its on itunes, i'll surely buy it. Simi is one lovely musician, how i wish i have her voice, its so relieving and soothing.. Especially "Love dont care" Please when you done buying,let me know so that I can buy at retail price from you. Please when you done buying,let me know so that I can buy at retail price from you. 1 Like





Simi is good, I love her sounds.....I can really relate to her latest single Joromi



All the lass can relate too......unlesss hypocrisy won kill you!!!! Adekunle Gold sure designed the cover!Simi is good, I love her sounds.....I can really relate to her latest singleAll the lass can relate too......unlesss hypocrisy won kill you!!!!

She get fyn voice.. Joromi dey pun repeat for my headphone for almost a week..

All the very best pretty.

SuperSuave:

I don't like Simi or her personality, I only enjoy/love her music and sound, she sometimes remind me of kayefi



It's high time she won awards too, ride on girl! What about her personality?!

Just curious. What about her personality?!Just curious.

Bisjosh:

Not a fan...her voice is too tiny like osoin



Busy jealousing your kid sister who is making it biggerly Busy jealousing your kid sister who is making it biggerly

joromi

lyk the video

Israeljones:

2 things am certainly sure of...



1. she can definitely sing



2. She is not as fine as that picture makes her look..





See this one.. See this one..





yomibelle:

With dat tiny body, she cud easily escape with age reduction but still retains her age of 29



Meanwhile, one aunty wt big body wud be forming 34 years....just negodu! is it ur age?.some pple look older than their age, get over it is it ur age?.some pple look older than their age, get over it

