|Aisha Alhassan Spent N12 Million To Inspect Ghost Projects - Premium Times by ChangetheChange: 10:05am
Payments totalling N11,700, 000 were made by the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development to enable Minister, Aisha Alhassan, and some other staff members to embark on ‘familiarisation visits’ to unnamed skill acquisition centres in selected states in 2015, a report from the Auditor-General’s office has revealed.
.http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/242677-shocking-buharis-minister-officials-spent-n12-million-inspect-ghost-projects-audit-report.html
We said it that Aisha Alhassan should be prepared for APC Media trials and EFCC in the coming Weeks because of her support for Atiku
EFCC will soon discover Billions in her account
|Re: Aisha Alhassan Spent N12 Million To Inspect Ghost Projects - Premium Times by Homeboiy(m): 10:19am
Hmmm
|Re: Aisha Alhassan Spent N12 Million To Inspect Ghost Projects - Premium Times by greatermax77(m): 10:19am
Very funny people.
This shows that looting is seriously going on in this govt but are being covered. They only open it up when u fall out of their favour.
|Re: Aisha Alhassan Spent N12 Million To Inspect Ghost Projects - Premium Times by fizzy4luv(m): 10:29am
Honestly whenever i want to cool off stress from my work, i just go online surfing news emanating from the Fed Govt . So is this just an overnight occurrence ? We still have a long way to go in this country in all facets of life. I just hope Madam is prepared for all the revelations that will surface in the public domain soon about her. My advice to Mr President is to even thank God she spoke her mind freely because at least he knows where she stands rather than others still camouflaging their real nature till 2019. he should call ex pres. Jonathan what he suffered from enemies who appeared as friends till the last jab was given.
|Re: Aisha Alhassan Spent N12 Million To Inspect Ghost Projects - Premium Times by rose54321: 10:31am
First it was criticism, now the real politics has started.
|Re: Aisha Alhassan Spent N12 Million To Inspect Ghost Projects - Premium Times by sarrki(m): 10:31am
Aisha just buy unnecessary market for herself
|Re: Aisha Alhassan Spent N12 Million To Inspect Ghost Projects - Premium Times by greatiyk4u(m): 10:33am
So all these have been happening under this Govt yet they swept it under the carpet?
Hmmmmmmmm, Buhari no fall my hands!
|Re: Aisha Alhassan Spent N12 Million To Inspect Ghost Projects - Premium Times by madridguy(m): 10:37am
|Re: Aisha Alhassan Spent N12 Million To Inspect Ghost Projects - Premium Times by chinoxstock: 10:38am
now they coming for the woman for supporting atiku..
Is it now you fools woke up? How comes these things are coming out now that this woman has declared Buhari incompetento.
Maggots!
|Re: Aisha Alhassan Spent N12 Million To Inspect Ghost Projects - Premium Times by Paperwhite(m): 10:39am
So anybody can't say anything other than "say baba"? So much moral burden for the party of change.
|Re: Aisha Alhassan Spent N12 Million To Inspect Ghost Projects - Premium Times by deji68: 10:39am
a photo of her on motorbike with GEJ...emmm i mean, Atiku will soon surface
|Re: Aisha Alhassan Spent N12 Million To Inspect Ghost Projects - Premium Times by Paperwhite(m): 10:41am
sarrki:No everybody is a "sai baba" zombie.
|Re: Aisha Alhassan Spent N12 Million To Inspect Ghost Projects - Premium Times by limeta(f): 10:43am
Witch hunt
|Re: Aisha Alhassan Spent N12 Million To Inspect Ghost Projects - Premium Times by nkwuocha1: 10:46am
APC about to take down one of their own that is compromised
Waiting for a boyfriend sultry story.
She will soon be linked with a good looking southern loverboy,just to dent her feminine/Muslimah image.
If 12 million is all she is being accused of as a minister,then this woman is almost innocent.
|Re: Aisha Alhassan Spent N12 Million To Inspect Ghost Projects - Premium Times by Sall(m): 11:09am
There goes the saying, you can not go against ur superior and still remain relevant. This is a complete witch hunt. I am beginning to dislike the ruling party.
|Re: Aisha Alhassan Spent N12 Million To Inspect Ghost Projects - Premium Times by aminu790(m): 11:11am
Didn't i xpect this?
|Re: Aisha Alhassan Spent N12 Million To Inspect Ghost Projects - Premium Times by HoluwarTohbar: 11:23am
sarrki:Hahahshahaha...when will Magu clamp down on her? .
Atink una don see am...these change agents have been looting us dry oooo
|Re: Aisha Alhassan Spent N12 Million To Inspect Ghost Projects - Premium Times by HoluwarTohbar: 11:25am
madridguy:Yessoooo . The long awaited implosion is here. Let it begin in earnest!
|Re: Aisha Alhassan Spent N12 Million To Inspect Ghost Projects - Premium Times by bobby86(m): 11:27am
Funny! this is wht ds govt hs been covering.If ds can happen in d office of a gentle lady like alhassan...oh my god! Nigeria is finished.great looters...ameachi,fashola,fayemi,ngige..where art thou? APC! Shai nepa bill holder,APC nd cohort ar scammer
|Re: Aisha Alhassan Spent N12 Million To Inspect Ghost Projects - Premium Times by HiddenShadow: 11:30am
APC just shot themselves in the foot
So once you oppose Buhari, your corruption is exposed
In other words, you can loot as long as you support Buhari
|Re: Aisha Alhassan Spent N12 Million To Inspect Ghost Projects - Premium Times by bobby86(m): 11:46am
Wen senator markafi ws speaking many abused him,neglecting d message nd castigating d encoder.We wl b surprised wen ds govt finish wt ds country.Serious looting disguised in corruption fighting is going on...only god can safe d citizen of ds nation
|Re: Aisha Alhassan Spent N12 Million To Inspect Ghost Projects - Premium Times by Blue3k(m): 11:47am
Wow this is hilarious. This would be convenient even if it was TV drama. Buhari has sudden excuse to fire his corrupt minister after she was disloyal. The rats have always dwelled in Aso rock giving themselves fancy titles.
|Re: Aisha Alhassan Spent N12 Million To Inspect Ghost Projects - Premium Times by Nbote(m): 11:48am
Hahahahahaha... Saint Aisha cannot b corrupt na... Dis govt is a govt of saints, for d saints and by d saints.. So becos she openly supported Atiku, her crimes are now in d open
|Re: Aisha Alhassan Spent N12 Million To Inspect Ghost Projects - Premium Times by Bizibi(m): 11:57am
Hahahahahahaha,because she fully supports atiku.....some of us know they ve been stealing since the end of 2015.
|Re: Aisha Alhassan Spent N12 Million To Inspect Ghost Projects - Premium Times by Doghari: 12:02pm
Somebody said yesterday that Doghati will release his mad dogs EFCC and DSS to come after this woman and it's already happening. Lmao!
|Re: Aisha Alhassan Spent N12 Million To Inspect Ghost Projects - Premium Times by delli(m): 12:31pm
This can't be possible I though she's among the minster president Buhari used 6 months to look for.
So now that she is been truthful she is now corrupt God and Nigerians are watching o
A P C
|Re: Aisha Alhassan Spent N12 Million To Inspect Ghost Projects - Premium Times by EmeeNaka: 12:44pm
The woman just throw her support to Atiku, because she know that her office is under investigation and she need mass sympathy against impending sack.
|Re: Aisha Alhassan Spent N12 Million To Inspect Ghost Projects - Premium Times by Nutase(f): 1:33pm
Atiku had better start preparations to save her from Mr kwarapshun.
|Re: Aisha Alhassan Spent N12 Million To Inspect Ghost Projects - Premium Times by Sagay212: 2:30pm
So you can steal money in APC and go free provided you do not say anything against Buhari...lol Nigerians don enter one chance. If she didn't say anything, they would not bring up issue of corruption aainst her. Tufiakwa!
|Re: Aisha Alhassan Spent N12 Million To Inspect Ghost Projects - Premium Times by Beress(m): 2:33pm
sarrki:
Is this all u have to say?
|Re: Aisha Alhassan Spent N12 Million To Inspect Ghost Projects - Premium Times by tobdee: 2:42pm
Hmmm
|Re: Aisha Alhassan Spent N12 Million To Inspect Ghost Projects - Premium Times by samsonsax: 2:42pm
