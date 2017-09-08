Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Aisha Alhassan Spent N12 Million To Inspect Ghost Projects - Premium Times (9293 Views)

Payments totalling N11,700, 000 were made by the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development to enable Minister, Aisha Alhassan, and some other staff members to embark on ‘familiarisation visits’ to unnamed skill acquisition centres in selected states in 2015, a report from the Auditor-General’s office has revealed.



Interestingly, part of the funds was spent on November 11, 2015, the day the minister was officially sworn-in.

The report which contains observations made on the underlying accounting records of ministries, departments and other agencies of government is the latest from the Auditor-General’s office.

According to the report, an “audit investigation established that the purported acclaimed appraisal visits to skill acquisition centres were never undertaken.”

Details of the report further show irregularities in payment processes, record keeping and dating of the said visits.



The audit committee observed that: ‘‘all the attached receipts for fuelling did not indicate quantity in litres, the rate per litre, dates of purchase and vehicle number of the fuelled vehicles.



”The International hotel receipt of 23/11/15 which was issued for the hiring of a mini-bus from a hotel to unnamed project sites rendered the receipts doubtful.

”Hiring of cars to Project Sites at ridiculous rates of between N75,000.00 and N77,000.00 for two days as appeared on receipts numbers 910 of 22/11/15, 107 of 24/11/15, 0416 of 27/11/15, 531 of 25/11/15, is contrary to exercise of the due economy in line with the provision of Financial Regulation 415.



More worrisome is the date which appeared on some of the receipts. Reports of the investigation by the audit committee revealed that part of the expenses for the verification visits was made on the day Mrs. Alhassan was sworn in.

”Receipt number 5206 of 11/11/2015, the date the Minister was sworn in by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and receipt number 11622 of 8th of November, 2015 with amount N100,000.00 respectively are not clear. The two receipts were for servicing of a vehicle two times within 3 days,’’ the report noted.

Following these irregularities and in the absence of any justifiable defence, the Auditor-General has mandated the ministry to refund the N11,700,000 to the federation account.

Mrs. Alhassan did not pick calls to her phone when PREMIUM TIMES tried to reach her for response to the report.



The 656-page audit report recently unearthed unsettling revelations when it said cumulative unremitted revenue from domestic crude oil sales by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, stood at about N3.878 trillion as at December 31, 2015.

The report, which formed part of the submissions in the 2015 Annual Audit Report of the Federal Government Account by the OAuGF, said the state–owned oil company withheld about N644.377 billion in 2015 alone.

The report also said that at least 44 assorted arms belonging to the Nigerian police could not be accounted for between 2013 and 2015, raising fears the weapons could have ended up in the wrong hands

.http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/242677-shocking-buharis-minister-officials-spent-n12-million-inspect-ghost-projects-audit-report.html





We said it that Aisha Alhassan should be prepared for APC Media trials and EFCC in the coming Weeks because of her support for Atiku

EFCC will soon discover Billions in her account 23 Likes

Hmmm 1 Like

Very funny people.

This shows that looting is seriously going on in this govt but are being covered. They only open it up when u fall out of their favour. 129 Likes 10 Shares

Honestly whenever i want to cool off stress from my work, i just go online surfing news emanating from the Fed Govt . So is this just an overnight occurrence ? We still have a long way to go in this country in all facets of life. I just hope Madam is prepared for all the revelations that will surface in the public domain soon about her. My advice to Mr President is to even thank God she spoke her mind freely because at least he knows where she stands rather than others still camouflaging their real nature till 2019. he should call ex pres. Jonathan what he suffered from enemies who appeared as friends till the last jab was given. 41 Likes 3 Shares

First it was criticism, now the real politics has started. 24 Likes

Aisha just buy unnecessary market for herself 8 Likes 1 Share

So all these have been happening under this Govt yet they swept it under the carpet?







Hmmmmmmmm, Buhari no fall my hands! 25 Likes

1 Like

now they coming for the woman for supporting atiku..



Is it now you fools woke up? How comes these things are coming out now that this woman has declared Buhari incompetento.



Maggots! 45 Likes

So anybody can't say anything other than "say baba"? So much moral burden for the party of change. 24 Likes 1 Share

a photo of her on motorbike with GEJ...emmm i mean, Atiku will soon surface a photo of her on motorbike with GEJ...emmm i mean, Atiku will soon surface 13 Likes

sarrki:

Aisha just buy unnecessary market for herself No everybody is a "sai baba" zombie. No everybody is a "sai baba" zombie. 26 Likes 1 Share

Witch hunt 20 Likes 1 Share





Waiting for a boyfriend sultry story.



She will soon be linked with a good looking southern loverboy,just to dent her feminine/Muslimah image.





If 12 million is all she is being accused of as a minister,then this woman is almost innocent. APC about to take down one of their own that is compromisedWaiting for a boyfriend sultry story.She will soon be linked with a good looking southern loverboy,just to dent her feminine/Muslimah image.If 12 million is all she is being accused of as a minister,then this woman is almost innocent. 25 Likes 1 Share

There goes the saying, you can not go against ur superior and still remain relevant. This is a complete witch hunt. I am beginning to dislike the ruling party. 12 Likes

Didn't i xpect this? 6 Likes

sarrki:

Aisha just buy unnecessary market for herself Hahahshahaha...when will Magu clamp down on her? .





Atink una don see am...these change agents have been looting us dry oooo Hahahshahaha...when will Magu clamp down on her?Atink una don see am...these change agents have been looting us dry oooo 1 Like

madridguy:

Yessoooo . The long awaited implosion is here. Let it begin in earnest! Yessoooo. The long awaited implosion is here. Let it begin in earnest! 6 Likes

Funny! this is wht ds govt hs been covering.If ds can happen in d office of a gentle lady like alhassan...oh my god! Nigeria is finished.great looters...ameachi,fashola,fayemi,ngige..where art thou? APC! Shai nepa bill holder,APC nd cohort ar scammer 12 Likes 3 Shares

APC just shot themselves in the foot



So once you oppose Buhari, your corruption is exposed

In other words, you can loot as long as you support Buhari 18 Likes

Wen senator markafi ws speaking many abused him,neglecting d message nd castigating d encoder.We wl b surprised wen ds govt finish wt ds country.Serious looting disguised in corruption fighting is going on...only god can safe d citizen of ds nation 21 Likes

Wow this is hilarious. This would be convenient even if it was TV drama. Buhari has sudden excuse to fire his corrupt minister after she was disloyal. The rats have always dwelled in Aso rock giving themselves fancy titles. 9 Likes 1 Share

Hahahahahaha... Saint Aisha cannot b corrupt na... Dis govt is a govt of saints, for d saints and by d saints.. So becos she openly supported Atiku, her crimes are now in d open 7 Likes

Hahahahahahaha,because she fully supports atiku.....some of us know they ve been stealing since the end of 2015. 3 Likes

Somebody said yesterday that Doghati will release his mad dogs EFCC and DSS to come after this woman and it's already happening. Lmao! 4 Likes

This can't be possible I though she's among the minster president Buhari used 6 months to look for.

So now that she is been truthful she is now corrupt God and Nigerians are watching o

A P C 13 Likes

The woman just throw her support to Atiku, because she know that her office is under investigation and she need mass sympathy against impending sack. 1 Like

Atiku had better start preparations to save her from Mr kwarapshun.

So you can steal money in APC and go free provided you do not say anything against Buhari...lol Nigerians don enter one chance. If she didn't say anything, they would not bring up issue of corruption aainst her. Tufiakwa! 7 Likes

sarrki:

Aisha just buy unnecessary market for herself

Is this all u have to say? Is this all u have to say?

Hmmm