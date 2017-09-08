₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FIFA Opens Disciplinary Proceedings Against Dele Alli by Anstalk(f): 10:39am
FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli after the player was caught making an obscene gesture during an England match, the world governing body announced on Friday.
Alli was caught sticking his middle finger up during the national side’s World Cup qualifier against Slovakia on Monday.
He said after the match the gesture had been directed as a joke at teammate Kyle Walker.
Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, speaking on Thursday, had played down the incident.
“It’s true it’s not a fantastic gesture but it’s not a big issue. It was a joke in a moment with his teammate. I don’t think it’ll be a big issue with FIFA or with us.”
Alli, 21, has had a number of run-ins with the football authorities and has faced calls to curb his fiery temperament.
Source: http://anstalk.com/fifa-open-disciplinary-proceedings-dele-alli/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: FIFA Opens Disciplinary Proceedings Against Dele Alli by veekid(m): 1:47pm
FIFA should deport him to his father land
40 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FIFA Opens Disciplinary Proceedings Against Dele Alli by kittykollinxx(m): 1:47pm
Like say FIFA go stop his weekly pay
1 Like
|Re: FIFA Opens Disciplinary Proceedings Against Dele Alli by Criis(m): 1:48pm
Since He refused to play for Nigeria, we don't care
63 Likes
|Re: FIFA Opens Disciplinary Proceedings Against Dele Alli by Keneking: 1:48pm
Ok, I think poverty caused by APC government deserves a middle something
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: FIFA Opens Disciplinary Proceedings Against Dele Alli by dicksonadams(m): 1:48pm
It wasn't intentional now... This yeye fifa self
|Re: FIFA Opens Disciplinary Proceedings Against Dele Alli by Category1: 1:48pm
Their business
1 Like
|Re: FIFA Opens Disciplinary Proceedings Against Dele Alli by moscobabs(m): 1:48pm
iranu
deport the guy i beg...we need him
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: FIFA Opens Disciplinary Proceedings Against Dele Alli by gritzky1996: 1:49pm
|Re: FIFA Opens Disciplinary Proceedings Against Dele Alli by lightblazingnow(m): 1:49pm
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: FIFA Opens Disciplinary Proceedings Against Dele Alli by Injiggerwolf(m): 1:50pm
s
|Re: FIFA Opens Disciplinary Proceedings Against Dele Alli by paschal9(m): 1:50pm
11 Likes
|Re: FIFA Opens Disciplinary Proceedings Against Dele Alli by pweshboi(m): 1:50pm
This lost Nigerian son.. Always showing his origin. Naija blood full ya body
1 Like
|Re: FIFA Opens Disciplinary Proceedings Against Dele Alli by khalids: 1:50pm
Forget say the guy they represent England.....the guy is a real Nigerian.....Our blood too they hot quick, quick
1 Like
|Re: FIFA Opens Disciplinary Proceedings Against Dele Alli by easyfem: 1:50pm
Keneking:
What apc has to do wit diz bro
|Re: FIFA Opens Disciplinary Proceedings Against Dele Alli by mobi5592: 1:50pm
Alli my first love. NOHOMO
|Re: FIFA Opens Disciplinary Proceedings Against Dele Alli by Keneking: 1:51pm
easyfem:
We are in a useless situation now
1 Like
|Re: FIFA Opens Disciplinary Proceedings Against Dele Alli by Sniper12: 1:51pm
khalids:how is he a nigerian. D dad abandon him as a child. D mum was a drunkard and put him up for adoption. How he come be nigerian if he no grow up with hin dad or ever come 9ja ehn
7 Likes
|Re: FIFA Opens Disciplinary Proceedings Against Dele Alli by khalids: 1:53pm
Sniper12:
Have you encountered the average nigerian...dem no dey take shiit ooo....dem dey quick provoke....
Make i even give you example....has you even ask me how sef, I don dey provoke....even you don dey provoke, that na why you ask me "how
1 Like
|Re: FIFA Opens Disciplinary Proceedings Against Dele Alli by Seeker17: 1:53pm
Some dickheads are still bringing tribalism into treads like this.. chai
|Re: FIFA Opens Disciplinary Proceedings Against Dele Alli by bleskid(m): 1:54pm
i like this girl that post the news , simply becos i like girls that folow football news bobba to bobba ... God bless jaystalk ,, or what ever they call u God bless u, keep it on
|Re: FIFA Opens Disciplinary Proceedings Against Dele Alli by apostolos(m): 1:55pm
|Re: FIFA Opens Disciplinary Proceedings Against Dele Alli by khalids: 1:57pm
Sniper12:"
Bros I don do jamb exam already......wetin be all this question......man no fit drink wata drop cup again....
OK...Israelite that are born all over the world....Are they still not considered Israelite even though they were not born in Israel nd have mix parent hood.......
Ones Origin is in the blood......no be for paper
Besides if you want to know/confirm if he is Nigerian....make him go commit crime and hear how the British press will tag him
5 Likes
|Re: FIFA Opens Disciplinary Proceedings Against Dele Alli by ba7man(m): 1:58pm
Keneking:Fixed.
|Re: FIFA Opens Disciplinary Proceedings Against Dele Alli by ba7man(m): 1:59pm
Sniper12:This story isn't true.
1 Like
|Re: FIFA Opens Disciplinary Proceedings Against Dele Alli by Sniper12: 2:00pm
ba7man:so wat is true
|Re: FIFA Opens Disciplinary Proceedings Against Dele Alli by stinggy(m): 2:02pm
Though he claimed it was a playful gesture to Kyle Walker which the cameras have confirmed too, I want FIFA to punish him by making him available only to Nigeria (wishful thinking)
Btw, Dele has to undergo several lessons in anger management sha, always too quick to anger.
1 Like
|Re: FIFA Opens Disciplinary Proceedings Against Dele Alli by Hurlarzan139(m): 2:03pm
You're a wicked fellow
veekid:
|Re: FIFA Opens Disciplinary Proceedings Against Dele Alli by BORNTOSUCKPUSSY: 2:04pm
ba7man:its true the guy hates his father
