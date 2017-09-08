Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / FIFA Opens Disciplinary Proceedings Against Dele Alli (12696 Views)

Barca-psg : UEFA Opens Disciplinary Case Against Barcelona / Dele Ajiboye Weds Folashade Olohunsogo (Pre-Wedding Photo) / Enyeama To Appear Before NFF Disciplinary Committee, Onazi Fined (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Alli was caught sticking his middle finger up during the national side’s World Cup qualifier against Slovakia on Monday.



He said after the match the gesture had been directed as a joke at teammate Kyle Walker.



Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, speaking on Thursday, had played down the incident.



“It’s true it’s not a fantastic gesture but it’s not a big issue. It was a joke in a moment with his teammate. I don’t think it’ll be a big issue with FIFA or with us.”



Alli, 21, has had a number of run-ins with the football authorities and has faced calls to curb his fiery temperament.



Source: FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli after the player was caught making an obscene gesture during an England match, the world governing body announced on Friday.Alli was caught sticking his middle finger up during the national side’s World Cup qualifier against Slovakia on Monday.He said after the match the gesture had been directed as a joke at teammate Kyle Walker.Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, speaking on Thursday, had played down the incident.“It’s true it’s not a fantastic gesture but it’s not a big issue. It was a joke in a moment with his teammate. I don’t think it’ll be a big issue with FIFA or with us.”Alli, 21, has had a number of run-ins with the football authorities and has faced calls to curb his fiery temperament.Source: http://anstalk.com/fifa-open-disciplinary-proceedings-dele-alli/ 1 Like 1 Share

FIFA should deport him to his father land 40 Likes 1 Share

Like say FIFA go stop his weekly pay 1 Like

Since He refused to play for Nigeria, we don't care 63 Likes

Ok, I think poverty caused by APC government deserves a middle something 4 Likes 2 Shares

It wasn't intentional now... This yeye fifa self

Their business 1 Like

iranu



deport the guy i beg...we need him 1 Like 1 Share



This is after Fifa ordered that the 2018 Fifa World Cup Groupd D qualifier between South Africa and Senegal be replayed in November 2017.

The match that has been restaged was won by South Africa 2-1 after Joseph Lamptey awarded Bafana Bafana a controversial penalty last November in Polokwane.

www.nairaland.com/4041192/official-thread-russia-2018-world#60254660



official Russia world cup thread follow The Burkina Faso Football Federation (FBF) will reportedly sue the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (Fifa).This is after Fifa ordered that the 2018 Fifa World Cup Groupd D qualifier between South Africa and Senegal be replayed in November 2017.The match that has been restaged was won by South Africa 2-1 after Joseph Lamptey awarded Bafana Bafana a controversial penalty last November in Polokwane.official Russia world cup thread follow 2 Likes 2 Shares

If you can see what is ahead of you, you will wake up from your deep deception...



Fire is coming, and if you think you have witnessed tribulations, be careful, this isn't from men but from the lord God Almighty who is ready to judge the living and the dead





Run and repent from all your dead works



Christ Jesus loves you and he brings life freely available to all if you would believe today 25 Likes 2 Shares

s

BREAKING NEWS!!!

Ghanian Premier League to introduce RED CARD for removing jerseys after BODY ODOUR kills Linesman during goal celebration. 11 Likes

This lost Nigerian son.. Always showing his origin. Naija blood full ya body 1 Like

Forget say the guy they represent England.....the guy is a real Nigerian.....Our blood too they hot quick, quick 1 Like

Keneking:

Ok, I think poverty caused by APC government deserves a middle something







What apc has to do wit diz bro What apc has to do wit diz bro

Alli my first love. NOHOMO

easyfem:











What apc has to do wit diz bro

We are in a useless situation now We are in a useless situation now 1 Like

khalids:

Forget say the guy they represent England.....the guy is a real Nigerian.....Our blood too they hot quick, quick how is he a nigerian. D dad abandon him as a child. D mum was a drunkard and put him up for adoption. How he come be nigerian if he no grow up with hin dad or ever come 9ja ehn how is he a nigerian. D dad abandon him as a child. D mum was a drunkard and put him up for adoption. How he come be nigerian if he no grow up with hin dad or ever come 9ja ehn 7 Likes

Sniper12:

how

Have you encountered the average nigerian...dem no dey take shiit ooo....dem dey quick provoke....





Make i even give you example....has you even ask me how sef, I don dey provoke....even you don dey provoke, that na why you ask me "how Have you encountered the average nigerian...dem no dey take shiit ooo....dem dey quick provoke....Make i even give you example....has you even ask me how sef, I don dey provoke....even you don dey provoke, that na why you ask me "how 1 Like

Some dickheads are still bringing tribalism into treads like this.. chai

i like this girl that post the news , simply becos i like girls that folow football news bobba to bobba ... God bless jaystalk ,, or what ever they call u God bless u, keep it on

http://zatmoney.club/727502708308/ I just earned $150 try it out and you won't regret doing so

Sniper12:

how is he a nigerian. D dad abandon him as a child. D mum was a drunkard and put him up for adoption. How he come be nigerian if he no grow up with hin dad or ever come 9ja ehn "



Bros I don do jamb exam already......wetin be all this question......man no fit drink wata drop cup again....



OK...Israelite that are born all over the world....Are they still not considered Israelite even though they were not born in Israel nd have mix parent hood.......



Ones Origin is in the blood......no be for paper



Besides if you want to know/confirm if he is Nigerian....make him go commit crime and hear how the British press will tag him Bros I don do jamb exam already......wetin be all this question......man no fit drink wata drop cup again....OK...Israelite that are born all over the world....Are they still not considered Israelite even though they were not born in Israel nd have mix parent hood.......Ones Origin is in the blood......no be for paperBesides if you want to know/confirm if he is Nigerian....make him go commit crime and hear how the British press will tag him 5 Likes

Keneking:

Ok, I think poverty caused by PDP government deserves a middle something Fixed. Fixed.

Sniper12:

how is he a nigerian. D dad abandon him as a child. D mum was a drunkard and put him up for adoption. How he come be nigerian if he no grow up with hin dad or ever come 9ja ehn This story isn't true. This story isn't true. 1 Like

ba7man:

This story isn't true.



so wat is true so wat is true





Btw, Dele has to undergo several lessons in anger management sha, always too quick to anger. Though he claimed it was a playful gesture to Kyle Walker which the cameras have confirmed too, I want FIFA to punish him by making him available only to Nigeria (wishful thinking)Btw, Dele has to undergo several lessons in anger management sha, always too quick to anger. 1 Like

veekid:

FIFA should deport him to his father land You're a wicked fellow