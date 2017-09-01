₦airaland Forum

BBNaija's Gifty Unveils Her New Man (Photo) by Takeit2017(m): 10:45am


BBNaija's Gifty has finally shut people up by unveiling who she is truly dating.

The actress who was linked to singer Mr 2Kay, took to IG to celebrate her man on his birthday sharing a loved up photo of the both of them.

She captioned the photo:

Words can't express how special you are Dear, so today i say HAPPY BIRTHDAY to you Honey�.God richly bless your hand and keep you alive�. Kisses� ❤.
#Special
#Unbreakable

More @; http://trendinghelm.blogspot.com/2017/09/bbnaijas-gifty-unveils-her-new-man.html

1 Like

Re: BBNaija's Gifty Unveils Her New Man (Photo) by chriskosherbal(m): 10:48am
Kk , now we know gifty's bae

Congratulations bro. .

1 Like

Re: BBNaija's Gifty Unveils Her New Man (Photo) by NairalandCS(m): 10:54am
We know them.

19 Likes 1 Share

Re: BBNaija's Gifty Unveils Her New Man (Photo) by Philistine(m): 11:42am
bleeping bitch!

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: BBNaija's Gifty Unveils Her New Man (Photo) by Tynasparks(f): 1:36pm
Mama the mama...

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: BBNaija's Gifty Unveils Her New Man (Photo) by Danieldexii(m): 1:51pm
ma nigga...kip bleeping her

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: BBNaija's Gifty Unveils Her New Man (Photo) by veekid(m): 1:53pm
Wayre omo Oniro jatijati

1 Like

Re: BBNaija's Gifty Unveils Her New Man (Photo) by Gossiplover: 1:53pm
fine lady
Re: BBNaija's Gifty Unveils Her New Man (Photo) by stcool(m): 1:53pm
Philistine:
bleeping bitch!

E pain AM...Go get a nice lady in your life. grin

18 Likes

Re: BBNaija's Gifty Unveils Her New Man (Photo) by eleojo23: 1:53pm
How does this concern us?

Her life, her business...

1 Like

Re: BBNaija's Gifty Unveils Her New Man (Photo) by Lalas247(f): 1:53pm
Fine guy grin
Re: BBNaija's Gifty Unveils Her New Man (Photo) by wurabecca(f): 1:54pm
ON THIS DAY...GIFTY SHALL SURELY DENY THIS YELLOW LAD FOR SOME SHEKEREL

It's obvious.

16 Likes 1 Share

Re: BBNaija's Gifty Unveils Her New Man (Photo) by MightyThor(m): 1:54pm
hope you wont deny him again when/if the relationship goes sour.
Re: BBNaija's Gifty Unveils Her New Man (Photo) by nkwuocha1: 1:54pm
I thought I've seen this lady on a wedding gown with another man?Is she not someone wife?

Dear loved boy, if you sleep with a divorced woman,you're still sleeping with someone's wife.

6 Likes

Re: BBNaija's Gifty Unveils Her New Man (Photo) by lightblazingnow(m): 1:55pm
If you can see what is ahead of you, you will wake up from your deep deception...

Fire is coming, and if you think you have witnessed tribulations, be careful, this isn't from men but from the lord God Almighty who is ready to judge the living and the dead


Run and repent from all your dead works

Christ Jesus loves you and he brings life freely available to all if you would believe today

20 Likes 4 Shares

Re: BBNaija's Gifty Unveils Her New Man (Photo) by Evaberry(f): 1:55pm
...


I don't know but why are light skinned girls prostitute


dull oloshos that have to rely on their pusssy for everything


they only know how to change men



if it's not gifty it's tboss or Toke makinwa




is light skin related to ashaworim?

1 Like

Re: BBNaija's Gifty Unveils Her New Man (Photo) by pweshboi(m): 1:55pm
veekid:
Wayre omo Oniro jatijati
LOL my guy no vex... Heheheh

Re: BBNaija's Gifty Unveils Her New Man (Photo) by najaka(f): 1:55pm
kool
Re: BBNaija's Gifty Unveils Her New Man (Photo) by beautiful232(f): 1:56pm
cute girl,cute guy
Re: BBNaija's Gifty Unveils Her New Man (Photo) by LesbianBoy(m): 1:57pm
Mstcheew angry
Re: BBNaija's Gifty Unveils Her New Man (Photo) by tobdee: 1:58pm
U are in deep trouble man...
Re: BBNaija's Gifty Unveils Her New Man (Photo) by richidinho(m): 1:58pm
All I see is a play boy like muah
Re: BBNaija's Gifty Unveils Her New Man (Photo) by SuperSuave(m): 1:59pm
dis gal no fine

1 Like

Re: BBNaija's Gifty Unveils Her New Man (Photo) by Partnerbiz3: 1:59pm
Girls and hypergamy..


Sge don port sinceee


See below for data.

See details too..

Re: BBNaija's Gifty Unveils Her New Man (Photo) by Nathan2016: 1:59pm
nkwuocha1:
I thought I've seen this lady on a wedding gown with another man?Is she not someone wife?

Dear loved boy, if you sleep with a divorced woman,you're still sleeping with someone's wife.

Can't u just mind your business... Abi the husband complain give you... Amebo
Re: BBNaija's Gifty Unveils Her New Man (Photo) by Patheos(m): 2:00pm
The one that she will later deny undecided

1 Like

Re: BBNaija's Gifty Unveils Her New Man (Photo) by AliasJoice(f): 2:01pm
This gifty take style resemble my sister for that picture.
Re: BBNaija's Gifty Unveils Her New Man (Photo) by Elin: 2:01pm
;DAnywhere wey Dem turn us Down, Count it all Joy!!! Woman no fit Put me For Front Oh!
Re: BBNaija's Gifty Unveils Her New Man (Photo) by babablogger: 2:01pm
grin guys sha I'm sure she will give him same treatment she gave 2kay and her previous hubby
Re: BBNaija's Gifty Unveils Her New Man (Photo) by Olibboy: 2:02pm
We all want someone there to hold We just want somebody We all wanna be somebody's one and only We all wanna be warm when it’s cold
Re: BBNaija's Gifty Unveils Her New Man (Photo) by nwakibie3(m): 2:02pm
Just watch out, she will deny knowing the guy by next week grin grin

3 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

