|BBNaija's Gifty Unveils Her New Man (Photo) by Takeit2017(m): 10:45am
BBNaija's Gifty has finally shut people up by unveiling who she is truly dating.
The actress who was linked to singer Mr 2Kay, took to IG to celebrate her man on his birthday sharing a loved up photo of the both of them.
She captioned the photo:
Words can't express how special you are Dear, so today i say HAPPY BIRTHDAY to you Honey�.God richly bless your hand and keep you alive�. Kisses� ❤.
More @; http://trendinghelm.blogspot.com/2017/09/bbnaijas-gifty-unveils-her-new-man.html
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija's Gifty Unveils Her New Man (Photo) by chriskosherbal(m): 10:48am
Kk , now we know gifty's bae
Congratulations bro. .
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija's Gifty Unveils Her New Man (Photo) by NairalandCS(m): 10:54am
We know them.
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija's Gifty Unveils Her New Man (Photo) by Philistine(m): 11:42am
bleeping bitch!
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: BBNaija's Gifty Unveils Her New Man (Photo) by Tynasparks(f): 1:36pm
Mama the mama...
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija's Gifty Unveils Her New Man (Photo) by Danieldexii(m): 1:51pm
ma nigga...kip bleeping her
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija's Gifty Unveils Her New Man (Photo) by veekid(m): 1:53pm
Wayre omo Oniro jatijati
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija's Gifty Unveils Her New Man (Photo) by Gossiplover: 1:53pm
fine lady
|Re: BBNaija's Gifty Unveils Her New Man (Photo) by stcool(m): 1:53pm
Philistine:
E pain AM...Go get a nice lady in your life.
18 Likes
|Re: BBNaija's Gifty Unveils Her New Man (Photo) by eleojo23: 1:53pm
How does this concern us?
Her life, her business...
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija's Gifty Unveils Her New Man (Photo) by Lalas247(f): 1:53pm
Fine guy
|Re: BBNaija's Gifty Unveils Her New Man (Photo) by wurabecca(f): 1:54pm
ON THIS DAY...GIFTY SHALL SURELY DENY THIS YELLOW LAD FOR SOME SHEKEREL
It's obvious.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija's Gifty Unveils Her New Man (Photo) by MightyThor(m): 1:54pm
hope you wont deny him again when/if the relationship goes sour.
|Re: BBNaija's Gifty Unveils Her New Man (Photo) by nkwuocha1: 1:54pm
I thought I've seen this lady on a wedding gown with another man?Is she not someone wife?
Dear loved boy, if you sleep with a divorced woman,you're still sleeping with someone's wife.
6 Likes
|Re: BBNaija's Gifty Unveils Her New Man (Photo) by lightblazingnow(m): 1:55pm
If you can see what is ahead of you, you will wake up from your deep deception...
Fire is coming, and if you think you have witnessed tribulations, be careful, this isn't from men but from the lord God Almighty who is ready to judge the living and the dead
Run and repent from all your dead works
Christ Jesus loves you and he brings life freely available to all if you would believe today
20 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: BBNaija's Gifty Unveils Her New Man (Photo) by Evaberry(f): 1:55pm
...
I don't know but why are light skinned girls prostitute
dull oloshos that have to rely on their pusssy for everything
they only know how to change men
if it's not gifty it's tboss or Toke makinwa
is light skin related to ashaworim?
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija's Gifty Unveils Her New Man (Photo) by pweshboi(m): 1:55pm
veekid:LOL my guy no vex... Heheheh
|Re: BBNaija's Gifty Unveils Her New Man (Photo) by najaka(f): 1:55pm
kool
|Re: BBNaija's Gifty Unveils Her New Man (Photo) by beautiful232(f): 1:56pm
cute girl,cute guy
|Re: BBNaija's Gifty Unveils Her New Man (Photo) by LesbianBoy(m): 1:57pm
Mstcheew
|Re: BBNaija's Gifty Unveils Her New Man (Photo) by tobdee: 1:58pm
U are in deep trouble man...
|Re: BBNaija's Gifty Unveils Her New Man (Photo) by richidinho(m): 1:58pm
All I see is a play boy like muah
|Re: BBNaija's Gifty Unveils Her New Man (Photo) by SuperSuave(m): 1:59pm
dis gal no fine
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija's Gifty Unveils Her New Man (Photo) by Partnerbiz3: 1:59pm
Girls and hypergamy..
Sge don port sinceee
See below for data.
See details too..
|Re: BBNaija's Gifty Unveils Her New Man (Photo) by Nathan2016: 1:59pm
nkwuocha1:
Can't u just mind your business... Abi the husband complain give you... Amebo
|Re: BBNaija's Gifty Unveils Her New Man (Photo) by Patheos(m): 2:00pm
The one that she will later deny
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija's Gifty Unveils Her New Man (Photo) by AliasJoice(f): 2:01pm
This gifty take style resemble my sister for that picture.
|Re: BBNaija's Gifty Unveils Her New Man (Photo) by Elin: 2:01pm
;DAnywhere wey Dem turn us Down, Count it all Joy!!! Woman no fit Put me For Front Oh!
|Re: BBNaija's Gifty Unveils Her New Man (Photo) by babablogger: 2:01pm
guys sha I'm sure she will give him same treatment she gave 2kay and her previous hubby
|Re: BBNaija's Gifty Unveils Her New Man (Photo) by Olibboy: 2:02pm
We all want someone there to hold We just want somebody We all wanna be somebody's one and only We all wanna be warm when it’s cold
|Re: BBNaija's Gifty Unveils Her New Man (Photo) by nwakibie3(m): 2:02pm
Just watch out, she will deny knowing the guy by next week
3 Likes
