Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Final Day Of 2017 /2018 NPF League Sept. 9, 2017 4pm (235 Views)

Top 10 Premier League Transfers Of 2017/18 Season (100% Correct) / Nigerian AnthonyJoshua vs Wladimir Klitschko Might Be The Biggest Fight Of 2017 / Heartland Fc Vs 3SC (2pm) | FC Ifeanyi Ubah Vs Sunshine Stars (4pm) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Who win the 2017 /2018 NPF League Between Plateau United and MFM FC?

Already relegated are Remo Stars and Gombe United. Two other teams will join them

MFM FC will win the league

chukzonwa:

MFM FC will win the league Unless Plateau loses or draw and MFM win in Maiduguri Unless Plateau loses or draw and MFM win in Maiduguri

Plateau United have the edge, 3SC looks likely going to join Remo Stars, Gombe and ABS in religation

Who wins this cup Plateau United or MFM



cc mynd44

lalasticlala

From next season NPFL will be live on NTA

Boboye go lift this

Ok

Where is the table