₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,874,992 members, 3,779,118 topics. Date: Saturday, 09 September 2017 at 03:28 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Final Day Of 2017 /2018 NPF League Sept. 9, 2017 4pm (235 Views)
Top 10 Premier League Transfers Of 2017/18 Season (100% Correct) / Nigerian AnthonyJoshua vs Wladimir Klitschko Might Be The Biggest Fight Of 2017 / Heartland Fc Vs 3SC (2pm) | FC Ifeanyi Ubah Vs Sunshine Stars (4pm) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Final Day Of 2017 /2018 NPF League Sept. 9, 2017 4pm by Omooba77: 11:02am On Sep 08
Who win the 2017 /2018 NPF League Between Plateau United and MFM FC?
Already relegated are Remo Stars and Gombe United. Two other teams will join them
|Re: Final Day Of 2017 /2018 NPF League Sept. 9, 2017 4pm by chukzonwa(m): 11:24am On Sep 08
MFM FC will win the league
|Re: Final Day Of 2017 /2018 NPF League Sept. 9, 2017 4pm by Omooba77: 11:33am On Sep 08
chukzonwa:Unless Plateau loses or draw and MFM win in Maiduguri
|Re: Final Day Of 2017 /2018 NPF League Sept. 9, 2017 4pm by Omooba77: 10:04pm On Sep 08
Plateau United have the edge, 3SC looks likely going to join Remo Stars, Gombe and ABS in religation
|Re: Final Day Of 2017 /2018 NPF League Sept. 9, 2017 4pm by Omooba77: 11:17am
Who wins this cup Plateau United or MFM
cc mynd44
lalasticlala
From next season NPFL will be live on NTA
|Re: Final Day Of 2017 /2018 NPF League Sept. 9, 2017 4pm by Omooba77: 2:16pm
Boboye go lift this
|Re: Final Day Of 2017 /2018 NPF League Sept. 9, 2017 4pm by Goodluckxz: 3:27pm
Ok
|Re: Final Day Of 2017 /2018 NPF League Sept. 9, 2017 4pm by ayourbamie: 3:28pm
Where is the table
|Re: Final Day Of 2017 /2018 NPF League Sept. 9, 2017 4pm by aminho(m): 3:28pm
As a kano pillars fan i support plateau united
(0) (Reply)
We Don’t Need You: Casillas Tells Messi / Watch France Vs Scotland Live Stream Free / Kano Pillars Makes Winning Recovery From Armed Robbery Incident
Viewing this topic: Frankytof(m), cuba62(m), guru90, Fireman4real, Bede2u(m), dansokoto1(m), sefiureal(m), aminho(m), Intrepid01(m), Mcdion, wisesoul(m), lomprico(m), Slickking, Sammyjay4411(m), Alphasoar(m), Tiwaz2, yale001(f), olusola200, petroldollar, Dimejidude(m), dokilolo, echekings(m), ayourbamie, folem, elMacho(m), PROVERBZ(m), iykemanjc, JordanCOMPTON(m) and 48 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26