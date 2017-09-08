





The family of late Mr Emeka Anionwu, 27, from Delta State, has refused to accept police investigation and revelation that their son was killed by armed robbers.



Emeka was found dead with gunshots wounds a few meters away from the gates of his fiancé, Chioma Iwuchukwu’s home.



The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), a Chief Superintendent of Police (ACP), Mr Andrew Aniamaka, said that Emeka was shot dead by robbers who raided his fiance’s father’s home.



The deceased’s family had, however, described the police report as “cheap cover-up to avoid uncovering premeditated murder.”



Aniamaka, in a situation report explained that three armed men, believed to be armed robbers, tried to rob Emeka, but he allegedly resisted and was consequently shot dead.



The image maker added: “That is the much we know for now. But we are investigating to bring these robbers to book. We’re already working on it. Immediately we got wind of the attack, our men, led by a Superintendent of Police (SP) moved to the scene, unfortunately, the robbers had fled. We only had to convey the corpse to the mortuary, and took inventory of their expended cartridges.”



The deceased’s sister, Linian said: “No robber killed my brother. He was murdered! The police have a duty to find out the truth. My late brother and Chioma had been dating for two years now, and her parents, just like ours, are aware of the relationship. Whether her father approves of the affair is no longer the issue here.



“On that fateful day, Chioma came to our Edejeba home to meet Emeka. He had just returned from offshore work. They left around 5pm to Enerhen, where her father’s home was located. They were supposed to return to Edejeba, but they stayed back on Chioma’s insistence that her parents, who travelled, would no longer return till the next day.



“When Chioma’s father visited the Enerhen Police Station the following day, he initially labeled my brother, in his first statement, as one among a robbery gang that attacked his home and got killed. He never mentioned that my brother was a guest of his daughter. And that the lovers slept in his house, in company of Chioma’s brother.



“The DPO was shocked after hearing my statement and that of Chioma. It was in my presence he called the Investigating Police Officer (IPO) to ask Chioma’s father to change his statement on caution. He told him that the matter was not of robbery, but suspected murder case. Chioma and his father knew how and why my brother had to die. They need to be questioned.”



The deceased’s aunt, Jane Anionwu said: “We were summoned by the Delta State Commissioner of Police a couple of days after my nephew died. I told him that Chief Athan, Chioma’s father, has a case to answer.”



When contacted, Athan declined to speak much on the issue, stating that the matter was already before the police. He said that it was best to allow the police to do their job.



