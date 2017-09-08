₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,874,470 members, 3,777,176 topics. Date: Friday, 08 September 2017 at 03:41 PM

Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) (3921 Views)

Man Murdered In Front Of His Family In Rivers State (Graphic Pictures) / Man Murdered After Coming Out From Hilton Hotel Abuja(pics) / Young Man Murdered In Benin By Cult Group This Morning (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) by dre11(m): 11:53am



The family of late Mr Emeka Anionwu, 27, from Delta State, has refused to accept police investigation and revelation that their son was killed by armed robbers.

Emeka was found dead with gunshots wounds a few meters away from the gates of his fiancé, Chioma Iwuchukwu’s home.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), a Chief Superintendent of Police (ACP), Mr Andrew Aniamaka, said that Emeka was shot dead by robbers who raided his fiance’s father’s home.

The deceased’s family had, however, described the police report as “cheap cover-up to avoid uncovering premeditated murder.”

Aniamaka, in a situation report explained that three armed men, believed to be armed robbers, tried to rob Emeka, but he allegedly resisted and was consequently shot dead.

The image maker added: “That is the much we know for now. But we are investigating to bring these robbers to book. We’re already working on it. Immediately we got wind of the attack, our men, led by a Superintendent of Police (SP) moved to the scene, unfortunately, the robbers had fled. We only had to convey the corpse to the mortuary, and took inventory of their expended cartridges.”

The deceased’s sister, Linian said: “No robber killed my brother. He was murdered! The police have a duty to find out the truth. My late brother and Chioma had been dating for two years now, and her parents, just like ours, are aware of the relationship. Whether her father approves of the affair is no longer the issue here.

“On that fateful day, Chioma came to our Edejeba home to meet Emeka. He had just returned from offshore work. They left around 5pm to Enerhen, where her father’s home was located. They were supposed to return to Edejeba, but they stayed back on Chioma’s insistence that her parents, who travelled, would no longer return till the next day.

“When Chioma’s father visited the Enerhen Police Station the following day, he initially labeled my brother, in his first statement, as one among a robbery gang that attacked his home and got killed. He never mentioned that my brother was a guest of his daughter. And that the lovers slept in his house, in company of Chioma’s brother.

“The DPO was shocked after hearing my statement and that of Chioma. It was in my presence he called the Investigating Police Officer (IPO) to ask Chioma’s father to change his statement on caution. He told him that the matter was not of robbery, but suspected murder case. Chioma and his father knew how and why my brother had to die. They need to be questioned.”

The deceased’s aunt, Jane Anionwu said: “We were summoned by the Delta State Commissioner of Police a couple of days after my nephew died. I told him that Chief Athan, Chioma’s father, has a case to answer.”

When contacted, Athan declined to speak much on the issue, stating that the matter was already before the police. He said that it was best to allow the police to do their job.


https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/09/mystery-surrounds-murder-man-fiances-home/

Re: Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) by smartty68(m): 11:56am
Chioma's Dad has never liked Emeka from before, very possible that he has a hand in his dead angry

3 Likes

Re: Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) by Nutase(f): 11:59am
Another one bites the dust in questionable circumstances.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) by Evablizin(f): 12:29pm
angry
This is evil,like father like daughter.
Ladies and gentlemen tread carefully because the days are evil

1 Like

Re: Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) by boman2014: 12:48pm
smartty68:
Chioma's Dad has never liked Emeka from before, very possible that he has a hand in his dead angry


HE IS THE FVKING KILLER !

Maybe the father found his daughter with the guy in an intimate position, he got angry pull out his gun and ..... BANG!!!

3 Likes

Re: Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) by smartty68(m): 3:23pm
boman2014:



HE IS THE FVKING KILLER !

Maybe the father found his daughter with the guy in an intimate position, he got angry pull out his gun and ..... BANG!!!
Yeah because he was the first to report the case making it sound like a robbery undecided

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) by mazyc: 3:24pm
Why now

Re: Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) by Daslim180(m): 3:25pm
Rip
Re: Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) by Odianose13(m): 3:25pm
Let the family leave the police to investigate further, I guess the family wanna place the murder of the young man on the lady. There is no need for conclude hurrily. The outcome of the investigation will say it all.
Re: Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) by Jugujaga: 3:25pm
God help us


Meanwhile watch this funny video guys: The INSECURE Boyfriend grin


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dW2awixCH9U

1 Like

Re: Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) by blazetitov: 3:25pm
Na wa oo.

Hope the police will do a proper investigation and unravel the truth.
Re: Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) by chinoxstock: 3:25pm
The father inlaw killed the man. Ask the bride to be, she knows something.
Re: Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) by michaelwilli(m): 3:27pm
Ipobians at it again.


Na joke o, before BSS go find me come house
Re: Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) by dayleke(m): 3:27pm
Eleyi gidi gan o...
Re: Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) by soberdrunk(m): 3:28pm
How in the name of Sango and all the other small African gods do you sleepover in a lady's house whose father doesn't like you? angry Even sleeping in a lady's personal house is a great risk talkless of her father's house, the annoying fact is that the young man is dead and this case will not go anywhere..... angry
Re: Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) by Thylord(m): 3:29pm
He died a pussy death.
Re: Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) by smithsydny(m): 3:29pm
NwaAmaikpe is that u?
Re: Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) by chinoxstock: 3:29pm
michaelwilli:
Ipobians at it again.


Na joke o, before BSS go find me come house

Stop that nonsense.
Re: Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) by Saadallah26(m): 3:29pm
Dis 1 weak me. RIP Saaa
Re: Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) by Pavore9: 3:30pm
Sad.
Re: Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) by samsonsax: 3:30pm
BET9JA IN TROUBLE...................
VISIT THIS SITE FOR UR DAILY BOOKING................#FOC
https://www.sportlineng.com/2017/09/08/120603/
Re: Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) by seunAccount: 3:30pm
The sister said that he was murdered and want the police to find the truth.

To be frank, Police has no truth.
Re: Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) by jayloms: 3:31pm
Too bad
Re: Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) by Sijo01(f): 3:32pm
Men killing their wives, girl friends is the koko now.
.
.
.
God have mercy o
Re: Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) by 7Alexander(m): 3:32pm
michaelwilli:
Ipobians at it again.


Na joke o, before BSS go find me come house
Get a life or a job, you irresponsible fool!!

1 Like

Re: Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) by eightsin(m): 3:32pm
Dead for puss.y
Re: Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) by naijaisGOOD: 3:33pm
hmm
Re: Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) by Royalfurnitures: 3:33pm
Which ever way,may his soul RIP but let the police do a through job to unravel the circumstances behind his death.


Check out my signature for quality and durable furniture
Re: Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) by Asology(m): 3:34pm
This is very bad, and if the fiancée's family has a hand in this, they'll be paid in similar coin
Re: Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) by EmpresFIDEL(f): 3:38pm
money can close d case....dy have little or no chance of justice. lord help us
Re: Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) by abike12(f): 3:38pm
I pray justice is served

(0) (Reply)

Billionaire Couple Dies In Mystery Fire In Anambra / Ritualist Allegedly Kills 21-year-old Female Student In Ogun / Military Frees 180 Boko Haram Suspects, Some Babies

Viewing this topic: adanna2114, phoenixcleans(m), EZEIGBO1OFIMO, desoul2004(m), sdav, jayloms, nwakaibeya1, Adayi1(m), emelu(m), Yesitsme(f), theozobby(m), ilofy, kaycee0147(m), rayblings(m), juri, kwankwaso, profolaolu, OkuFaba(m), Tripple01, Profbukky, MeanChris(m), livingstoneony(m), Greatmayok, GogetterMD(m), jaydcrak, JustHector(m), teflonjake(m), anyerhovwo(f), Josskute(m), indmix, Alarib(m), jel10, Jaunekay, bulDozer, sainteve4r(m), Deseo(f), HenryO2(m), Smartixy(m), Allwell147(m), Xano(m), Hornaolapoh, jamp, tonyblair4life(m), kamnene(f), Rexosa, tunapa2009(m), MummySilver, Haryourmieykhun(m), kingfriday(m), Libo45, Ericz, MrBrownJay1(m), drizzy22(m), diamondbody(m), avalontony(m), Fadedjeans, mrford50, Yusful131, DoTheNeedful, niyoni, missyadorable(f), biddieluvzyaho(f), Omooba77, goke4all(m), IRockALot(m), sharpboyus(m), femoomo, ayoi, conquerorb, slydubber, adeblow(m), zeemad, yomibelle(f), Excelento(m), shine96, goshen26, Gingerr(f), Mishinah, LanrexBaba(m), wydmag(m), Cindy08(f), Krak(m), Klington, doe, gbadexy(m), Demmzy15(m), cajet, cymontempler, NMotorwerks, ChiefSweetus, nowornever2016, DrGraveYardz, chinnasa, braxjay(m), iamsholex(m), Botanics, blackboy92(m), neroflo, maloesq, dhurlarpur(m), gidola(m), BiafranYouths(m), Rolly7, GuyfawkesAB(m), zinosleek(m), santicruz, babacares, HarunaWest(m), Urchman200, Jamean(f), Sytasteme(m), lordizak(m), airclipse(m), Fourtune56(m), arinew, emiraccord(m), DUMCHRIS(m), trivolt(m), hushshinani(m) and 244 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.