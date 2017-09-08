₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) by dre11(m): 11:53am
https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/09/mystery-surrounds-murder-man-fiances-home/
|Re: Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) by smartty68(m): 11:56am
Chioma's Dad has never liked Emeka from before, very possible that he has a hand in his dead
|Re: Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) by Nutase(f): 11:59am
Another one bites the dust in questionable circumstances.
|Re: Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) by Evablizin(f): 12:29pm
This is evil,like father like daughter.
Ladies and gentlemen tread carefully because the days are evil
|Re: Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) by boman2014: 12:48pm
smartty68:
HE IS THE FVKING KILLER !
Maybe the father found his daughter with the guy in an intimate position, he got angry pull out his gun and ..... BANG!!!
|Re: Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) by smartty68(m): 3:23pm
boman2014:Yeah because he was the first to report the case making it sound like a robbery
|Re: Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) by mazyc: 3:24pm
Why now
|Re: Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) by Daslim180(m): 3:25pm
Rip
|Re: Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) by Odianose13(m): 3:25pm
Let the family leave the police to investigate further, I guess the family wanna place the murder of the young man on the lady. There is no need for conclude hurrily. The outcome of the investigation will say it all.
|Re: Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) by Jugujaga: 3:25pm
God help us
|Re: Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) by blazetitov: 3:25pm
Na wa oo.
Hope the police will do a proper investigation and unravel the truth.
|Re: Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) by chinoxstock: 3:25pm
The father inlaw killed the man. Ask the bride to be, she knows something.
|Re: Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) by michaelwilli(m): 3:27pm
Ipobians at it again.
Na joke o, before BSS go find me come house
|Re: Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) by dayleke(m): 3:27pm
Eleyi gidi gan o...
|Re: Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) by soberdrunk(m): 3:28pm
How in the name of Sango and all the other small African gods do you sleepover in a lady's house whose father doesn't like you? Even sleeping in a lady's personal house is a great risk talkless of her father's house, the annoying fact is that the young man is dead and this case will not go anywhere.....
|Re: Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) by Thylord(m): 3:29pm
He died a pussy death.
|Re: Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) by smithsydny(m): 3:29pm
NwaAmaikpe is that u?
|Re: Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) by chinoxstock: 3:29pm
michaelwilli:
Stop that nonsense.
|Re: Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) by Saadallah26(m): 3:29pm
Dis 1 weak me. RIP Saaa
|Re: Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) by Pavore9: 3:30pm
Sad.
|Re: Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) by samsonsax: 3:30pm
|Re: Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) by seunAccount: 3:30pm
The sister said that he was murdered and want the police to find the truth.
To be frank, Police has no truth.
|Re: Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) by jayloms: 3:31pm
Too bad
|Re: Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) by Sijo01(f): 3:32pm
Men killing their wives, girl friends is the koko now.
.
.
.
God have mercy o
|Re: Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) by 7Alexander(m): 3:32pm
michaelwilli:Get a life or a job, you irresponsible fool!!
|Re: Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) by eightsin(m): 3:32pm
Dead for puss.y
|Re: Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) by naijaisGOOD: 3:33pm
hmm
|Re: Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) by Royalfurnitures: 3:33pm
Which ever way,may his soul RIP but let the police do a through job to unravel the circumstances behind his death.
Check out my signature for quality and durable furniture
|Re: Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) by Asology(m): 3:34pm
This is very bad, and if the fiancée's family has a hand in this, they'll be paid in similar coin
|Re: Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) by EmpresFIDEL(f): 3:38pm
money can close d case....dy have little or no chance of justice. lord help us
|Re: Man Murdered In His Fiancee’s Home (Photo) by abike12(f): 3:38pm
I pray justice is served
(0) (Reply)
