The suspected ritual killer, Ifeanyi Dike, who murdered an eight-year-old girl, Victory Chikamso Nmezuwuba, has been rearrested.



Dike, who was rearrested in Jos, Plateau State capital, by security operatives on Thursday, was said to have been immediately brought to Port Harcourt.



The Commissioner of Police in the state, Zaki Ahmed, informed Channels Television that the suspect was nabbed in Jos, Plateau State by men of Special Anti-Robbery Squad in the state in the early hours of this morning and is currently under secure arrest.



According to Channels TV, the seemingly unrepentant suspect also broke into the home of an unnamed resident and stabbed him in what appears to be a robbery incident.



More details soon



BREAKING: Suspected ritual killer, Ifeanyi Dike, who murdered eight-year-old girl rearrested



they shd kill this guy and lts end this saga

Good job NPF! They must never let him escape again 4 Likes

Good job.

No need wasting taxpayer's fund to prosecute d bastard.

Abeg, they should just hang him. 4 Likes

dominique:

Good job NPF! They must never let him escape again for where. The security around him nw will be tighter than what we have at the Villa.

Especially after the embarrasement he caused the police and the state. for where. The security around him nw will be tighter than what we have at the Villa.Especially after the embarrasement he caused the police and the state. 3 Likes

U feel say u wise.. He should be executed immediately by the law 1 Like

Thank God!!!



They should make him say the name of the idiot(s) who helped him escape the first time.



He doesn't need trial, burn him alive. 1 Like

good

Lol i dont trust NPF they are the ones that hide him, they are also the ones that have found him

WHAT WILL NOW HAPPEN TO THE DISMISSED POLICE OFFICER,SINCE THE CULPRIT THAT MADE HIM DISMISSED HAS BEEN CAUGHT?

This one should get capital punishment. No need feeding him in jail. 1 Like

good one from the police

Is this report true? If it is kudos to the police

Now you will expect the police to conduct an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his escape and if possible arrest those who assisted him but they won't. You will expect them to investigate who he was sourcing the body parts for, but they won't. They will just arrest and jail him and the buyer of the human spare parts will hire someone else to continue with the supply chain. 1 Like

Good job NPF

Now one has to walk with their heads in their bags for fear of ritualists 1 Like

PrecisionFx Coman see your ppl...early mormor Friday

hmm

Our Nigerian Police can be as effective or even much more effective than the US FBI but only when pressured, had it not been for the national embarrassment and public outcry, this case would have been swept to a corner!











Should i say kudos to our police force, bcus na dem call thief to come steal na dem invite d owner



can they just sentence him to death already useless unrepentant flatinocan they just sentence him to death already

When God is set to disgrace the spirit of Kanu in you

Oche211:

Good job.

No need wasting taxpayer's fund to prosecute d bastard.

Abeg, they should just hang him. because na poor man, what of Evans? because na poor man, what of Evans?

Good one

As far as i'm concerned, they were three that killed that 8yr old girl. This mad man, the police DPO, and the officer in charge that "collected bribe" and let him go.

Make una dey deceive una selves, isnor' only Jos nah Gombe, the heat just became unbearable.......

Hmmmm do I believe this? Or the police trying hard to cover up their inefficiency and embarrassment that fell on them

nice one