₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,874,471 members, 3,777,179 topics. Date: Friday, 08 September 2017 at 03:42 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / UNIPORT Ritualist, Ifeanyi Dike, Rearrested In Jos (3573 Views)
Groups Attack Rivers State Police Over Escaped UNIPORT Ritualist Who Killed 8yr / Ifeanyi Dike, Portharcourt Child Killer Escapes Police Detention! / Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested (1) (2) (3) (4)
|UNIPORT Ritualist, Ifeanyi Dike, Rearrested In Jos by kingtobi95: 12:37pm
The suspected ritual killer, Ifeanyi Dike, who murdered an eight-year-old girl, Victory Chikamso Nmezuwuba, has been rearrested.
Dike, who was rearrested in Jos, Plateau State capital, by security operatives on Thursday, was said to have been immediately brought to Port Harcourt.
The Commissioner of Police in the state, Zaki Ahmed, informed Channels Television that the suspect was nabbed in Jos, Plateau State by men of Special Anti-Robbery Squad in the state in the early hours of this morning and is currently under secure arrest.
According to Channels TV, the seemingly unrepentant suspect also broke into the home of an unnamed resident and stabbed him in what appears to be a robbery incident.
More details soon
https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/breaking-news-suspected-uniport-ritualist-ifeanyi-dike-killed-rearrested/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: UNIPORT Ritualist, Ifeanyi Dike, Rearrested In Jos by Nemesis1: 12:38pm
True
BREAKING: Suspected ritual killer, Ifeanyi Dike, who murdered eight-year-old girl rearrested
Punch
|Re: UNIPORT Ritualist, Ifeanyi Dike, Rearrested In Jos by fran6co(m): 12:40pm
they shd kill this guy and lts end this saga
|Re: UNIPORT Ritualist, Ifeanyi Dike, Rearrested In Jos by dominique(f): 12:47pm
Good job NPF! They must never let him escape again
4 Likes
|Re: UNIPORT Ritualist, Ifeanyi Dike, Rearrested In Jos by Oche211(m): 12:55pm
Good job.
No need wasting taxpayer's fund to prosecute d bastard.
Abeg, they should just hang him.
4 Likes
|Re: UNIPORT Ritualist, Ifeanyi Dike, Rearrested In Jos by Oche211(m): 12:57pm
dominique:for where. The security around him nw will be tighter than what we have at the Villa.
Especially after the embarrasement he caused the police and the state.
3 Likes
|Re: UNIPORT Ritualist, Ifeanyi Dike, Rearrested In Jos by Yeligray(m): 1:05pm
U feel say u wise.. He should be executed immediately by the law
1 Like
|Re: UNIPORT Ritualist, Ifeanyi Dike, Rearrested In Jos by Deseo(f): 1:06pm
Thank God!!!
They should make him say the name of the idiot(s) who helped him escape the first time.
He doesn't need trial, burn him alive.
1 Like
|Re: UNIPORT Ritualist, Ifeanyi Dike, Rearrested In Jos by LasgidiOnline: 1:13pm
good
|Re: UNIPORT Ritualist, Ifeanyi Dike, Rearrested In Jos by Nutase(f): 1:13pm
|Re: UNIPORT Ritualist, Ifeanyi Dike, Rearrested In Jos by Hector09(m): 1:30pm
Lol i dont trust NPF they are the ones that hide him, they are also the ones that have found him
|Re: UNIPORT Ritualist, Ifeanyi Dike, Rearrested In Jos by fafambo: 1:32pm
WHAT WILL NOW HAPPEN TO THE DISMISSED POLICE OFFICER,SINCE THE CULPRIT THAT MADE HIM DISMISSED HAS BEEN CAUGHT?
|Re: UNIPORT Ritualist, Ifeanyi Dike, Rearrested In Jos by ElmaSpeed(f): 1:34pm
This one should get capital punishment. No need feeding him in jail.
1 Like
|Re: UNIPORT Ritualist, Ifeanyi Dike, Rearrested In Jos by boman2014: 1:34pm
good one from the police
|Re: UNIPORT Ritualist, Ifeanyi Dike, Rearrested In Jos by In4matic: 1:47pm
Is this report true? If it is kudos to the police
|Re: UNIPORT Ritualist, Ifeanyi Dike, Rearrested In Jos by TEYA: 2:43pm
Now you will expect the police to conduct an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his escape and if possible arrest those who assisted him but they won't. You will expect them to investigate who he was sourcing the body parts for, but they won't. They will just arrest and jail him and the buyer of the human spare parts will hire someone else to continue with the supply chain.
1 Like
|Re: UNIPORT Ritualist, Ifeanyi Dike, Rearrested In Jos by okooloyun1(m): 3:31pm
Good job NPF
|Re: UNIPORT Ritualist, Ifeanyi Dike, Rearrested In Jos by smartty68(m): 3:32pm
Now one has to walk with their heads in their bags for fear of ritualists
1 Like
|Re: UNIPORT Ritualist, Ifeanyi Dike, Rearrested In Jos by Pidginwhisper: 3:32pm
PrecisionFx Coman see your ppl...early mormor Friday
|Re: UNIPORT Ritualist, Ifeanyi Dike, Rearrested In Jos by naijaisGOOD: 3:33pm
hmm
|Re: UNIPORT Ritualist, Ifeanyi Dike, Rearrested In Jos by Eseries(m): 3:33pm
Our Nigerian Police can be as effective or even much more effective than the US FBI but only when pressured, had it not been for the national embarrassment and public outcry, this case would have been swept to a corner!
Let a young, dynamic and reliable hand undertake your
visa applications to UK, USA, Canada, Schengen States
for tourism, Business, Study, Medical etc. Most time all
you need is a professional touch for your application to
scale through. Honesty is our watchword as integrity is
our biggest asset. Contact slim consults @ 48 AJOSE
St,
Maryland Lagos. Tel: 08064379710
|Re: UNIPORT Ritualist, Ifeanyi Dike, Rearrested In Jos by Adeoba10(m): 3:33pm
Should i say kudos to our police force, bcus na dem call thief to come steal na dem invite d owner
|Re: UNIPORT Ritualist, Ifeanyi Dike, Rearrested In Jos by sod09(m): 3:33pm
useless unrepentant flatino
can they just sentence him to death already
|Re: UNIPORT Ritualist, Ifeanyi Dike, Rearrested In Jos by pejuakinab: 3:33pm
When God is set to disgrace the spirit of Kanu in you
|Re: UNIPORT Ritualist, Ifeanyi Dike, Rearrested In Jos by ironheart(m): 3:34pm
Oche211:because na poor man, what of Evans?
|Re: UNIPORT Ritualist, Ifeanyi Dike, Rearrested In Jos by id4sho(m): 3:34pm
D
|Re: UNIPORT Ritualist, Ifeanyi Dike, Rearrested In Jos by Iscoalarcon: 3:34pm
Good one
|Re: UNIPORT Ritualist, Ifeanyi Dike, Rearrested In Jos by engrobidigbo: 3:34pm
As far as i'm concerned, they were three that killed that 8yr old girl. This mad man, the police DPO, and the officer in charge that "collected bribe" and let him go.
|Re: UNIPORT Ritualist, Ifeanyi Dike, Rearrested In Jos by soberdrunk(m): 3:34pm
Make una dey deceive una selves, isnor' only Jos nah Gombe, the heat just became unbearable.......
|Re: UNIPORT Ritualist, Ifeanyi Dike, Rearrested In Jos by AmandaLuv(f): 3:34pm
Hmmmm do I believe this? Or the police trying hard to cover up their inefficiency and embarrassment that fell on them
|Re: UNIPORT Ritualist, Ifeanyi Dike, Rearrested In Jos by bentlywills(m): 3:34pm
nice one
|Re: UNIPORT Ritualist, Ifeanyi Dike, Rearrested In Jos by mysticgal(f): 3:34pm
KIll him!!!
Kill him
7 Ways To Detect A Lie / Nigeria and it's corrupt judges.what a country! / Why Is This Happening?
Viewing this topic: Jpmacleo, AKEJUBAYO, Burch(m), Moneyyy, bigplayerz(m), ramonmulti(m), Vanityupnvanity(m), Valobit(f), protonz(m), becca2011, leenu11, AmandaLuv(f), Ogb885, jaykalas, freshvine(f), zmtoz, Centurion04, koolcat, Alonu(m), smooth16(m), soberdrunk(m), curdlekin, enigmagu1(m), Engrobiorah(m), nurey(m), Ajewealth123(m), samsonslides, Madcow(m), AuroraB(f), gtboy1(m), OCcool, ammyluv2002(f), omobabalawo, decasey(m), adebaxton(m), kellyebioma, etsama(m), ngmgeek(m), herich(m), daddyiel(m), Efewestern, Made1414(m), NOC1(m), Brawnydayo, iamfromlagos(f), Ahijobuzuzu(m), CorGier, donparosky(m), sheddyboy01, cutechi(f), Oyindidi(f), bluecircle470, Rio84(m), Royalfurnitures, dustmalik, Lexxyyla(m), fk001, jowa16, Vikings55, Reni1, onoikenna, octoroon, Kenon9, kado(m), masters80, Xyzaid(m), Onyemabright(m), kingsclass, ifeolamide00(m), aieromon(m), morgist(m), icon8, brio(m), Gtworld001, maureen44(f), mamza1984, SEHHYTEX(m), SmartMugu, thornapple(f), echampion(m), Hcl2, dabossman(m), nairalandfreak(m), fran6co(m), blaquemyc(m), mikolosis(m), loneatar, Gaddafithe2nd(m), phemolala07(m), Jamesboola, dust144(m), labzzy, Softhands(m), okerekeikpo, umulobi, keandre, Cyrilpac(m), IFYMENTOR, bestpunterever, Cuteamigo1(m), isbish(m), rozayx5(m), urchmarley(m), hammiddanimmam, YukHub, Sleyanya1(m), toluine56(m), tonbratom(m), areeo(m), Sugar6(f), Glaxx(m), mascottboy(m), senatrpaichulo(m), 1shortblackboy, Maazoom, Pidginwhisper, OYAY(m), bunmi93(f), ebuka10box(m), samstels, id4sho(m), Kingsleydoler, dearie(m), peacettw(f), maximunimpact(m), Kelluckom, Atom11(m), mpianya39(m), Metrofox(m), bundlez, seunAccount, edgeP(m), millynels(f), dammiecool(m), princeawada, EneJnr, Josh44s(m), toosoon(m), opensine, benuejosh(m), jmoes(m), EponOjuku, macodollar, oneeast, richbox(m), itsquinbitch, imustsaymymindo, winta2007(m), igweGC(m), chrisxxx(m), ayourbamie, Bede2u(m), tanwiz, damoceile(m), ifeanyija(m), Freddonance, Biddypearl(f), Cope1(m), Fabrice07, Wisdomkosi(m), AUSTINABBA(m), jconsulting(f), Donchyke007(m), realhumanity, Zechenna007, eximtrade15, kasee, niri(m), SheIsElle(f), softclickppc(m), piax(m), bgates, ntebong, mschubby, Realists(m), sniperr007, Adenex3051(m), Joannicky(f), happyblogger, bamasite(m), JegaQuin, Mologi(m), Layomie, Bozelala, Diablo22(m), Baonel(m), ELKHALIFAISIS(m), TUNEX89(m), Eseries(m), jothan(m), ucheo, Lovelyboy007, Aristotle96(m), HeGeMon(m), AWOisaCOWARD, Novelle, yandexja, oglalasioux(m), eazyfocus, highness25(m), Artistree(f), YONIK, AdiDami, Mercylix20(f), Phils, Lbotusme, celebsnestng, wisemen045(m), carzola(m), attehwole, jybolee, neetahRay(f) and 392 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11