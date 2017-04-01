Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Reekado Banks Quits Relationship With His Girlfriend (11189 Views)

Reekado Banks just posted an encrypted message on Instagram about being single.





Reekado Banks has been in love with her for a very long time and even flew her rom Dominican Republic (where she is studying) to Houston, Texas last week ahead of his performance at the One Africa Music fest.

He wrote:

Single life is Pringle life, Too sweet





Single Life is sweet? You haven't seen my Oluchi. I really respect your talent man, but not your choice of women and fashion sense. Nice hair style though. 9 Likes 1 Share

It takes a lot of maturity to make relationships work. 5 Likes

....



So after all the flying back and forth





after all the spending and iPhones bought







sweet words on social media





After all the sex, the positions, the twisting and turning, the BJ's. and abortions.





he still dumped her.





Goes to show





you can never please a man so don't ever attempt to. 11 Likes 1 Share

After pressing breast 35 Likes 3 Shares

Is that the gf up there?



Wow!



Some mehn dey try o... I wouldn't touch her with a 10 feet barge pole.



Dirty skin, pot belly, bad posture, ugly face... inshort, she's jus bleeped overall. 12 Likes 1 Share

lebron7:

After pressing breast

My guy My guy 4 Likes

Bleep~boys everywhere, nawa o!

Is that the same person he was pressing her breast.... 2 Likes

blastac:

Is that the same person he was pressing her breast....

lmao lalasticlala lmao lalasticlala 1 Like

Good!! She is very ugly. Reekado himself is not handsome so u can imagine what their children would like if he goes ahead to marry this ugly thing. No one wants his kids to look like gollum from lord of the rings 4 Likes

Abeg how much be Pringles now?

See hair style like bee hive

So.. .....how does quiting his relationship affect us positively or otherwise. Mtchewwwww

Wow! After all that breast pressing? I pity her next boyfriend, he'll forever be haunted by that breast pressing video on YouTube 1 Like

E no concern me

congrats bro! welcome to the squad

nice haircut

Reekado and him silly stories

Mtcheeeeeew

ShyCypher:

Is that the gf up there?



Wow!



Some mehn dey try o... I wouldn't touch her with a 10 feet barge pole.



Dirty skin, pot belly, bad posture, ugly face... inshort, she's jus bleeped overall. Wey your own girl friend? Wey your own girl friend? 3 Likes 1 Share

Shiit happens, if the both of them can work things out then it's best they go their separate ways. Life continues... Unto d next one

This is common among celebrities. We are not surprised

After he posted trash last time

that girls should not cook for there boyfriend

Nice one

No wonder hushpuppi was disturbing me with calls last night.



Can't believe we sold gucci to this guy 1 Like

Ok Seun.

How this take concern us now

Cheers bro. single life sweet no be small