|Reekado Banks Quits Relationship With His Girlfriend by WAECFlyer1: 1:52pm
Reekado Banks just posted an encrypted message on Instagram about being single.
Reekado Banks has been in love with her for a very long time and even flew her rom Dominican Republic (where she is studying) to Houston, Texas last week ahead of his performance at the One Africa Music fest.
He wrote:
Single life is Pringle life, Too sweet
Source: http://360jamng.net/reekado-banks-allegedly-quits-relationship-with-long-time-girlfriend/
|Re: Reekado Banks Quits Relationship With His Girlfriend by WAECFlyer1: 1:53pm
|Re: Reekado Banks Quits Relationship With His Girlfriend by Shelloween(m): 1:54pm
Single Life is sweet? You haven't seen my Oluchi. I really respect your talent man, but not your choice of women and fashion sense. Nice hair style though.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reekado Banks Quits Relationship With His Girlfriend by thesicilian: 1:55pm
It takes a lot of maturity to make relationships work.
5 Likes
|Re: Reekado Banks Quits Relationship With His Girlfriend by Evaberry(f): 2:00pm
....
So after all the flying back and forth
after all the spending and iPhones bought
sweet words on social media
After all the sex, the positions, the twisting and turning, the BJ's. and abortions.
he still dumped her.
Goes to show
you can never please a man so don't ever attempt to.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reekado Banks Quits Relationship With His Girlfriend by lebron7(m): 2:02pm
After pressing breast
35 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Reekado Banks Quits Relationship With His Girlfriend by ShyCypher(m): 2:20pm
Is that the gf up there?
Wow!
Some mehn dey try o... I wouldn't touch her with a 10 feet barge pole.
Dirty skin, pot belly, bad posture, ugly face... inshort, she's jus bleeped overall.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reekado Banks Quits Relationship With His Girlfriend by WAECFlyer1: 2:20pm
lebron7:
My guy
4 Likes
|Re: Reekado Banks Quits Relationship With His Girlfriend by Macdawid(m): 2:37pm
Bleep~boys everywhere, nawa o!
|Re: Reekado Banks Quits Relationship With His Girlfriend by blastac: 3:06pm
Is that the same person he was pressing her breast....
2 Likes
|Re: Reekado Banks Quits Relationship With His Girlfriend by WAECFlyer1: 3:07pm
blastac:
lmao lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Reekado Banks Quits Relationship With His Girlfriend by Neminc: 3:09pm
Good!! She is very ugly. Reekado himself is not handsome so u can imagine what their children would like if he goes ahead to marry this ugly thing. No one wants his kids to look like gollum from lord of the rings
4 Likes
|Re: Reekado Banks Quits Relationship With His Girlfriend by Nutase(f): 4:27pm
Abeg how much be Pringles now?
|Re: Reekado Banks Quits Relationship With His Girlfriend by muller101(m): 5:54pm
See hair style like bee hive
|Re: Reekado Banks Quits Relationship With His Girlfriend by BHM01: 6:20pm
So.. .....how does quiting his relationship affect us positively or otherwise. Mtchewwwww
|Re: Reekado Banks Quits Relationship With His Girlfriend by LadyGoddiva(f): 6:20pm
Wow! After all that breast pressing? I pity her next boyfriend, he'll forever be haunted by that breast pressing video on YouTube
1 Like
|Re: Reekado Banks Quits Relationship With His Girlfriend by mescan(m): 6:21pm
E no concern me
|Re: Reekado Banks Quits Relationship With His Girlfriend by temmypotter(m): 6:21pm
congrats bro! welcome to the squad
|Re: Reekado Banks Quits Relationship With His Girlfriend by Danielmoore(m): 6:21pm
nice haircut
|Re: Reekado Banks Quits Relationship With His Girlfriend by ponytain: 6:22pm
After he don press the girl finish.
Waec Gce Maths Expo Answers 2017 .
Free Waec Gce Expo Mathematics 2017
|Re: Reekado Banks Quits Relationship With His Girlfriend by Petels00: 6:22pm
Reekado and him silly stories
|Re: Reekado Banks Quits Relationship With His Girlfriend by mccoy47(m): 6:22pm
Mtcheeeeeew
|Re: Reekado Banks Quits Relationship With His Girlfriend by IRockALot(m): 6:22pm
ShyCypher:Wey your own girl friend?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reekado Banks Quits Relationship With His Girlfriend by pweshboi(m): 6:23pm
Shiit happens, if the both of them can work things out then it's best they go their separate ways. Life continues... Unto d next one
|Re: Reekado Banks Quits Relationship With His Girlfriend by oluwatymylehyn(m): 6:23pm
This is common among celebrities. We are not surprised
|Re: Reekado Banks Quits Relationship With His Girlfriend by GloryCardinal(m): 6:23pm
After he posted trash last time
that girls should not cook for there boyfriend
|Re: Reekado Banks Quits Relationship With His Girlfriend by souk2492(m): 6:23pm
Nice one
|Re: Reekado Banks Quits Relationship With His Girlfriend by NaijaBetKing(m): 6:23pm
No wonder hushpuppi was disturbing me with calls last night.
Can't believe we sold gucci to this guy
1 Like
|Re: Reekado Banks Quits Relationship With His Girlfriend by DrObum(m): 6:24pm
Ok Seun.
How this take concern us now
|Re: Reekado Banks Quits Relationship With His Girlfriend by SuperSuave(m): 6:25pm
Cheers bro. single life sweet no be small
|Re: Reekado Banks Quits Relationship With His Girlfriend by folakemigeh(f): 6:26pm
He's obviously hurt by the breakup, He's just forming
4 Likes
