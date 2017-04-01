Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Reno Omkri Visits Cappadocia Caves Where Christians Hid From Persecution (6555 Views)

This shows the struggles that the early Christians and Apostles passed through for Christianity to go global. The Christians were an outlawed sect and had to live in caves in City outskirts as exiles.



Peter, a disciple of Jesus Christ corroborates this:



1 Peter 1:1



Peter, an apostle of Jesus Christ, To God’s elect, exiles scattered throughout the provinces of Pontus, Galatia, Cappadocia, Asia and Bithynia,





I have a dream





That when I die at the age of 190, I will be buried on Mount Sinai as a Christian. So Help me God!! 1 Like

FortifiedCity:

I have a dream





That when I die at the age of 190, I will be buried on Mount Sinai as a Christian. So Help me God!!



Jesus is coming soon Jesus is coming soon

Chascop:







Jesus is coming soon Yes if he comes before, May he find me worthy of taking me along with him Yes if he comes before, May he find me worthy of taking me along with him

Why is it that everything in Nigerian Na news. Person wear bra, she nor wear am well Na = news, person wear pant e Nor size her Na = news... Naijaaaaa, I hail theee. Soon I go spot my kondo for Nairaland, hope u all will like it? 3 Likes

Good one

Reno blocked me on Twitter on Sunday







Turkey is now islam. The same country where apostle paul came from.

So much can change in 800 years. 1 Like

It's sad

The world is coming to an end

And people are actually enjoying this world

Rapture

Beware

rich people and how they flaunt wealth

Nice one!





Mount Sinai is in Egypt, which means you don't even wanna be buried in the promised land! I thought you would've said that you'd like to be buried on Mount Zion.





FortifiedCity:

I have a dream





Hmm. You want to be buried on Mount Sinai, eh? Why Sinai?

Mount Sinai is in Egypt, which means you don't even wanna be buried in the promised land! I thought you would've said that you'd like to be buried on Mount Zion.

cstr1000:

Turkey is now islam. The same country where apostle paul came from.

So much can change in 800 years. Bros it's simply incredible. After all the christian exploits made in that country Bros it's simply incredible. After all the christian exploits made in that country 1 Like

Luckily Turkey is 97 - 98 percent Muslim today 2 Likes 1 Share







Evaberry:

...



haha



The last pic tho





And you're talking from experience, I presume?

FortifiedCity:

I have a dream





That when I die at the age of 190, I will be buried on Mount Sinai as a Christian. So Help me God!! u will crawl like Nebuchadnezzar u will crawl like Nebuchadnezzar 1 Like

Icon79:

Hmm. You want to be buried on Mount Sinai, eh? Why Sinai?



Mount Sinai is in Egypt, which means you don't even wanna be buried in the promised land! I thought you would've said that you'd like to be buried on Mount Zion.





Sinai is like the only mountain where God came down as fire to speak to moses. My flesh could be buried there.



Btw, I think Mount Sinai is in Saudi Arabia Sinai is like the only mountain where God came down as fire to speak to moses. My flesh could be buried there.Btw, I think Mount Sinai is in Saudi Arabia 1 Like

It is also funny how the Roman catholic Church is now regarded as the only church.

These are the guys that killed Jesus, Slaughtered Christians in their thousands, fed them to lions, and beheaded hundreds including the apostles.

Now they are the custodian of Christianity. 2 Likes 1 Share

muller101:

u will crawl like Nebuchadnezzar No I will still be strong.



Maybe you will eat grass like Nebuchadnezzar No I will still be strong.Maybe you will eat grass like Nebuchadnezzar 2 Likes

So? We should come and jump jump fence or what? Next jare.

cstr1000:

It is also funny how the Roman catholic Church is now regarded as the only church.

These are the guys that killed Jesus, Slaughtered Christians in their thousands, fed them to lions, and beheaded hundreds including the apostles.

Now they are the custodian of Christianity. A lot have changed about Christianity.



The highest political power in the world is in the catholic church A lot have changed about Christianity.The highest political power in the world is in the catholic church 3 Likes 1 Share

Today the ancient Constantinople is now turkey all thanks to Islam military conquest.. Meanwhile see my signature 1 Like

Imagine if Paul were alive to see the same Rome that beheaded him for being an unrepentant christian, portrayed as the seat of the vatican.

I would give anything to see his reaction.

samzzycash:

Today the ancient Constantinople is now turkey all thanks to Islam military conquest.. Meanwhile see my signature Christians need to be strong and stand their ground else..... Christians need to be strong and stand their ground else..... 2 Likes

FortifiedCity:

I have a dream





That when I die at the age of 190, I will be buried on Mount Sinai as a Christian. So Help me God!!

dream really dream really

MykOnyxo:





dream really Dreams happen you know Dreams happen you know