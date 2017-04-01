₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Friday, 08 September 2017 at 07:54 PM
Reno Omkri Visits Cappadocia Caves Where Christians Hid From Persecution by newsynews: 3:09pm
Below are pictures and a video showing Reno Omokri in the caves of Cappadocia, Turkey where the early Christians hid from the persecution of the Roman Empire.
This shows the struggles that the early Christians and Apostles passed through for Christianity to go global. The Christians were an outlawed sect and had to live in caves in City outskirts as exiles.
Peter, a disciple of Jesus Christ corroborates this:
1 Peter 1:1
Peter, an apostle of Jesus Christ, To God’s elect, exiles scattered throughout the provinces of Pontus, Galatia, Cappadocia, Asia and Bithynia,
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hLyLDR_MdEI
|Re: Reno Omkri Visits Cappadocia Caves Where Christians Hid From Persecution by Evaberry(f): 3:10pm
haha
The last pic tho
He looks like someone who just got a dick inserted in his ass .lol
I mean what kinda sitting position is that.
|Re: Reno Omkri Visits Cappadocia Caves Where Christians Hid From Persecution by FortifiedCity: 3:13pm
Evaberry:.
|Re: Reno Omkri Visits Cappadocia Caves Where Christians Hid From Persecution by FortifiedCity: 3:15pm
I have a dream
That when I die at the age of 190, I will be buried on Mount Sinai as a Christian. So Help me God!!
|Re: Reno Omkri Visits Cappadocia Caves Where Christians Hid From Persecution by Chascop: 3:18pm
FortifiedCity:
Jesus is coming soon
|Re: Reno Omkri Visits Cappadocia Caves Where Christians Hid From Persecution by FortifiedCity: 3:20pm
Chascop:Yes if he comes before, May he find me worthy of taking me along with him
|Re: Reno Omkri Visits Cappadocia Caves Where Christians Hid From Persecution by lathrowinger: 6:29pm
Why is it that everything in Nigerian Na news. Person wear bra, she nor wear am well Na = news, person wear pant e Nor size her Na = news... Naijaaaaa, I hail theee. Soon I go spot my kondo for Nairaland, hope u all will like it?
|Re: Reno Omkri Visits Cappadocia Caves Where Christians Hid From Persecution by ezex(m): 6:30pm
Good one
|Re: Reno Omkri Visits Cappadocia Caves Where Christians Hid From Persecution by Piiko(m): 6:31pm
Reno blocked me on Twitter on Sunday
|Re: Reno Omkri Visits Cappadocia Caves Where Christians Hid From Persecution by okwutency(m): 6:31pm
Cool... Make he enjoy abeg....
|Re: Reno Omkri Visits Cappadocia Caves Where Christians Hid From Persecution by cstr1000: 6:32pm
Turkey is now islam. The same country where apostle paul came from.
So much can change in 800 years.
|Re: Reno Omkri Visits Cappadocia Caves Where Christians Hid From Persecution by fidalgo19: 6:33pm
It's sad
The world is coming to an end
And people are actually enjoying this world
Rapture
Beware
|Re: Reno Omkri Visits Cappadocia Caves Where Christians Hid From Persecution by olamil34: 6:33pm
rich people and how they flaunt wealth
|Re: Reno Omkri Visits Cappadocia Caves Where Christians Hid From Persecution by PSVITA: 6:33pm
Nice one! But the last pic look some how......
|Re: Reno Omkri Visits Cappadocia Caves Where Christians Hid From Persecution by Icon79(m): 6:33pm
Hmm. You want to be buried on Mount Sinai, eh? Why Sinai?
Mount Sinai is in Egypt, which means you don't even wanna be buried in the promised land! I thought you would've said that you'd like to be buried on Mount Zion.
O pari
FortifiedCity:
|Re: Reno Omkri Visits Cappadocia Caves Where Christians Hid From Persecution by FortifiedCity: 6:34pm
cstr1000:Bros it's simply incredible. After all the christian exploits made in that country
|Re: Reno Omkri Visits Cappadocia Caves Where Christians Hid From Persecution by Explorerx: 6:34pm
Luckily Turkey is 97 - 98 percent Muslim today
|Re: Reno Omkri Visits Cappadocia Caves Where Christians Hid From Persecution by Icon79(m): 6:35pm
And you're talking from experience, I presume?
O pari
Evaberry:
|Re: Reno Omkri Visits Cappadocia Caves Where Christians Hid From Persecution by muller101(m): 6:35pm
FortifiedCity:u will crawl like Nebuchadnezzar
|Re: Reno Omkri Visits Cappadocia Caves Where Christians Hid From Persecution by ponytain: 6:35pm
|Re: Reno Omkri Visits Cappadocia Caves Where Christians Hid From Persecution by FortifiedCity: 6:36pm
Icon79:Sinai is like the only mountain where God came down as fire to speak to moses. My flesh could be buried there.
Btw, I think Mount Sinai is in Saudi Arabia
|Re: Reno Omkri Visits Cappadocia Caves Where Christians Hid From Persecution by cstr1000: 6:36pm
It is also funny how the Roman catholic Church is now regarded as the only church.
These are the guys that killed Jesus, Slaughtered Christians in their thousands, fed them to lions, and beheaded hundreds including the apostles.
Now they are the custodian of Christianity.
|Re: Reno Omkri Visits Cappadocia Caves Where Christians Hid From Persecution by FortifiedCity: 6:37pm
muller101:No I will still be strong.
Maybe you will eat grass like Nebuchadnezzar
|Re: Reno Omkri Visits Cappadocia Caves Where Christians Hid From Persecution by iamjavadem: 6:38pm
So? We should come and jump jump fence or what? Next jare.
|Re: Reno Omkri Visits Cappadocia Caves Where Christians Hid From Persecution by FortifiedCity: 6:38pm
cstr1000:A lot have changed about Christianity.
The highest political power in the world is in the catholic church
|Re: Reno Omkri Visits Cappadocia Caves Where Christians Hid From Persecution by samzzycash(m): 6:39pm
Today the ancient Constantinople is now turkey all thanks to Islam military conquest.. Meanwhile see my signature
|Re: Reno Omkri Visits Cappadocia Caves Where Christians Hid From Persecution by cstr1000: 6:39pm
Imagine if Paul were alive to see the same Rome that beheaded him for being an unrepentant christian, portrayed as the seat of the vatican.
I would give anything to see his reaction.
|Re: Reno Omkri Visits Cappadocia Caves Where Christians Hid From Persecution by FortifiedCity: 6:42pm
samzzycash:Christians need to be strong and stand their ground else.....
|Re: Reno Omkri Visits Cappadocia Caves Where Christians Hid From Persecution by MykOnyxo(m): 6:42pm
FortifiedCity:
dream really
|Re: Reno Omkri Visits Cappadocia Caves Where Christians Hid From Persecution by FortifiedCity: 6:43pm
MykOnyxo:Dreams happen you know
|Re: Reno Omkri Visits Cappadocia Caves Where Christians Hid From Persecution by Icon79(m): 6:43pm
Yes but, at the second coming, Jesus Christ would descend on Mount Zion.
Nope. Most biblical scholars agree that Mount Sinai is located in the Sinai peninsula - around the Red Sea region - in modern day Egypt.
O pari
FortifiedCity:
