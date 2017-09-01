Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / N-Power: Device Delivery Update (9303 Views)

N-Power Device Delivery Update / Full List Of N-power Device Collection Centres And Their Locations / Osinbajo Extends 2017 N-Power Application | N-Power Device Delivery To Commence (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Good morning,

Please read this carefully.

1. You will recall that we shared a Device Delivery Update on the 5th of August and explained the process of receiving, pre-loading and delivering the devices.

2. You will also recall that we stated that the Federal Government of Nigeria entered into an Asset Finance Agreement with the Bank of Industry to provide devices. Certain vendors were preapproved by the Bank of Industry to provide those devices.

3. As at today, some vendors have delivered their devices but Brian and Speedstar are yet to be delivered.

4. Now for the devices that have been delivered, a team is currently pre-loading each device with over one million resources which includes videos, textbooks and so much more.

5. To move the process along, we have begun to deliver devices to beneficiaries (who selected devices before March, 2017) in Lagos and Abuja.

6. There has however, been a hold on delivering devices to N-Agro volunteers in Lagos and Abuja.

*Lagos, because they have not completed their training with the Ministry of Agric.

*Abuja, because a huge number of N-Agro beneficiaries did NOT turn up for the training. The ones who turned up will be contacted soon.

7. Those who received their devices in Lagos and Abuja would have noticed that they had to go to the MTN Service Centers to collect them.

8. But the pace was not very fast, so it was ramped up for Rivers State.

9. For those collecting devices in Rivers, we ask that you be orderly, don't rush. It is NOT a first come, first serve basis. Each device has been marked with your name. NO ONE can give your device to anyone else.

10. We understand some scrupulous elements have been demanding money from you to get into the venue. DO NOT PAY ANYONE.

Take a photo, record a video and post it here, it will be addressed immediately.

11. Shipping has begun to 7 other states asides from Lagos, Abuja and Port-Harcourt. The states will be announced once the logistics have been fully addressed.

12. Please understand that this is a process. Everyone will get their devices. Be patient.

All parties are working assiduously to ensure that the devices get into your hands in the shortest time possible.

Remember this Device Delivery Update is for those who selected devices before March 27th, 2017.

#NPowerNG

#GovtAtWorkNG

I got an sms, but I wasn't given any device today at Mtn collection center festac town Lagos were I was told to go and pick it up today between 9am to 4pm 1 Like

AutosBay:

I got an sms, but I wasn't given any device today at Mtn collection center festac town Lagos were I was told to go and pick it up today between 9am to 4pm Why Why

npowerng:

Good morning,

Please read this carefully.

1. You will recall that we shared a Device Delivery Update on the 5th of August and explained the process of receiving, pre-loading and delivering the devices.

2. You will also recall that we stated that the Federal Government of Nigeria entered into an Asset Finance Agreement with the Bank of Industry to provide devices. Certain vendors were preapproved by the Bank of Industry to provide those devices.

3. As at today, some vendors have delivered their devices but Brian and Speedstar are yet to be delivered.

4. Now for the devices that have been delivered, a team is currently pre-loading each device with over one million resources which includes videos, textbooks and so much more.

5. To move the process along, we have begun to deliver devices to beneficiaries (who selected devices before March, 2017) in Lagos and Abuja.

6. There has however, been a hold on delivering devices to N-Agro volunteers in Lagos and Abuja.

*Lagos, because they have not completed their training with the Ministry of Agric.

*Abuja, because a huge number of N-Agro beneficiaries did NOT turn up for the training. The ones who turned up will be contacted soon.

7. Those who received their devices in Lagos and Abuja would have noticed that they had to go to the MTN Service Centers to collect them.

8. But the pace was not very fast, so it was ramped up for Rivers State.

9. For those collecting devices in Rivers, we ask that you be orderly, don't rush. It is NOT a first come, first serve basis. Each device has been marked with your name. NO ONE can give your device to anyone else.

10. We understand some scrupulous elements have been demanding money from you to get into the venue. DO NOT PAY ANYONE.

Take a photo, record a video and post it here, it will be addressed immediately.

11. Shipping has begun to 7 other states asides from Lagos, Abuja and Port-Harcourt. The states will be announced once the logistics have been fully addressed.

12. Please understand that this is a process. Everyone will get their devices. Be patient.

All parties are working assiduously to ensure that the devices get into your hands in the shortest time possible.

Remember this Device Delivery Update is for those who selected devices before March 27th, 2017.

#NPowerNG

#GovtAtWorkNG

I can't wait to lay hands on my Samsung Tab E.

#TeamCrossRiver is waiting... I can't wait to lay hands on my Samsung Tab E.#TeamCrossRiver is waiting...

Kudos to u guys at #npowerng........we in Imo state are waiting for our own device.

Kudos

The device delivery is a mess in rivers state. 1 Like

But my device can't browse kudos to Npower team and sai baba I have my Samsung but getting it was so difficult here in rivers because the ppl handling it are not organiz, pls why can't I browse with this device as una talk na free browsing for 1 yr 3 Likes

I haven't been contacted yet....hope I'm not walking on a wrong path!

Lorddominic:

I haven't been contacted yet....hope I'm not walking on a wrong path!





What brand of device did you select? What brand of device did you select?

Lorddominic:

I haven't been contacted yet....hope I'm not walking on a wrong path! What brand of device did you select ? What brand of device did you select ?



Picked my device on Thursday, N-health was inscribed on the device casing but i later found out that it was the N-teach App that was installed for me instead that of the N-health. Though the profile in the App bears my name, i am an N-health Volunteer. My date of Birth was also gotten wrong. But everything is correct whenever i login to the NPVN portal via I have a challenge i will love you to address.Picked my device on Thursday, N-health was inscribed on the device casing but i later found out that it was the N-teach App that was installed for me instead that of the N-health. Though the profile in the App bears my name, i am an N-health Volunteer. My date of Birth was also gotten wrong. But everything is correct whenever i login to the NPVN portal via www.npvn.npower.gov.ng. Please what does this mean for me? Thank you.

Kings1464:

I have a challenge i will love you to address.

Picked my device on Thursday, N-health was inscribed on the device casing but i later found out that it was the N-teach App that was installed for me instead that of the N-health. Though the profile in the App bears my name, i am an N-health Volunteer. My date of Birth was also gotten wrong. But everything is correct whenever i login to the NPVN portal via www.npvn.npower.gov.ng. Please what does this mean for me? Thank you. Fire on with the usage joor Fire on with the usage joor

npowerng:

What brand of device did you select ?

Afri One tab....batch A Afri One tab....batch A

I haven't been contacted yet. Nteach. Abuja. I went to the collection point but my device wasn't found. Please what do i do?

Okay

Okay nice

old news

Funny

manneger2:

But my device can't browse kudos to Npower team and sai baba I have my Samsung but getting it was so difficult here in rivers because the ppl handling it are not organiz, pls why can't I browse with this device as una talk na free browsing for 1 yr Instead make u dey happy as u collect ur device, u dey complain of Internet. Instead make u dey happy as u collect ur device, u dey complain of Internet.

nice one

Old update. Mods are not active. Device collection suspended till further notice.

Npower

Good morning,

First off, we apologize to the N-Power

beneficiaries in Rivers State for the stress,

long hours and hardship you have had to

endure to get your devices.

This is not synonymous with the carefull

planning N-Power is known for. We are

very sorry.

We have called our stakeholders, the

Bank of Industry and MTN back to the

table so we can fashion a proper

decentralized and more humane method

for collection of device in the State.

So for those who are in Batch A and are

yet to collect their devices, the

distribution has been suspended. We will

be providing new information in a little

while.

At all times, N-Power beneficiaries remain

our greatest priority.

#NPowerNG

#GovtAtWorkNG 1 Like

God bless Nigeria

I collected my device. After 3days struggling, standing, rushing, pushing, cursing... Lol.

It's worth it afterall.



The fg is doing a great job.

Jesus! Imagine what fg has reduced our so called graduates to. See how happy they are receiving meagre money. Instead of to stand united and demand for good governance. So much for a graduate. Stupid co untry/senseless graduates. 1 Like 1 Share

Ok





ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE BVN SLIP REQUIRED TO COLLECT NPOWER DEVICE NA SO:

kuchikau1:

Jesus! Imagine what fg has reduced our so called graduates to. See how happy they are receiving meagre money. Instead of to stand united and demand for good governance. So much for a graduate. Stupid co untry/senseless graduates. Your moniker

kuchikau1:

Jesus! Imagine what fg has reduced our so called graduates to. See how happy they are receiving meagre money. Instead of to stand united and demand for good governance. So much for a graduate. Stupid co untry/senseless graduates. which one did Jonathan give you... gerrarahere mehn.... which one did Jonathan give you... gerrarahere mehn.... 3 Likes