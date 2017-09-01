₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|N-Power: Device Delivery Update by npowerng: 4:25pm On Sep 08
Good morning,
Please read this carefully.
1. You will recall that we shared a Device Delivery Update on the 5th of August and explained the process of receiving, pre-loading and delivering the devices.
2. You will also recall that we stated that the Federal Government of Nigeria entered into an Asset Finance Agreement with the Bank of Industry to provide devices. Certain vendors were preapproved by the Bank of Industry to provide those devices.
3. As at today, some vendors have delivered their devices but Brian and Speedstar are yet to be delivered.
4. Now for the devices that have been delivered, a team is currently pre-loading each device with over one million resources which includes videos, textbooks and so much more.
5. To move the process along, we have begun to deliver devices to beneficiaries (who selected devices before March, 2017) in Lagos and Abuja.
6. There has however, been a hold on delivering devices to N-Agro volunteers in Lagos and Abuja.
*Lagos, because they have not completed their training with the Ministry of Agric.
*Abuja, because a huge number of N-Agro beneficiaries did NOT turn up for the training. The ones who turned up will be contacted soon.
7. Those who received their devices in Lagos and Abuja would have noticed that they had to go to the MTN Service Centers to collect them.
8. But the pace was not very fast, so it was ramped up for Rivers State.
9. For those collecting devices in Rivers, we ask that you be orderly, don't rush. It is NOT a first come, first serve basis. Each device has been marked with your name. NO ONE can give your device to anyone else.
10. We understand some scrupulous elements have been demanding money from you to get into the venue. DO NOT PAY ANYONE.
Take a photo, record a video and post it here, it will be addressed immediately.
11. Shipping has begun to 7 other states asides from Lagos, Abuja and Port-Harcourt. The states will be announced once the logistics have been fully addressed.
12. Please understand that this is a process. Everyone will get their devices. Be patient.
All parties are working assiduously to ensure that the devices get into your hands in the shortest time possible.
Remember this Device Delivery Update is for those who selected devices before March 27th, 2017.
#NPowerNG
#GovtAtWorkNG
|Re: N-Power: Device Delivery Update by AutosBay: 5:58pm On Sep 08
I got an sms, but I wasn't given any device today at Mtn collection center festac town Lagos were I was told to go and pick it up today between 9am to 4pm
|Re: N-Power: Device Delivery Update by jaggabban(m): 6:33pm On Sep 08
AutosBay:Why
|Re: N-Power: Device Delivery Update by FixNaija: 6:38pm On Sep 08
npowerng:
I can't wait to lay hands on my Samsung Tab E.
#TeamCrossRiver is waiting...
|Re: N-Power: Device Delivery Update by leokinguch(m): 7:04pm On Sep 08
Kudos to u guys at #npowerng........we in Imo state are waiting for our own device.
|Re: N-Power: Device Delivery Update by meelerh(f): 7:28pm On Sep 08
Kudos
|Re: N-Power: Device Delivery Update by Macchiavelli(m): 9:53pm On Sep 08
The device delivery is a mess in rivers state.
|Re: N-Power: Device Delivery Update by manneger2: 12:45am On Sep 09
But my device can't browse kudos to Npower team and sai baba I have my Samsung but getting it was so difficult here in rivers because the ppl handling it are not organiz, pls why can't I browse with this device as una talk na free browsing for 1 yr
|Re: N-Power: Device Delivery Update by Lorddominic(m): 6:47am On Sep 09
I haven't been contacted yet....hope I'm not walking on a wrong path!
|Re: N-Power: Device Delivery Update by npowerng: 11:57am On Sep 09
Lorddominic:
What brand of device did you select?
|Re: N-Power: Device Delivery Update by npowerng: 2:33pm On Sep 09
|Re: N-Power: Device Delivery Update by Kings1464(m): 5:04pm
I have a challenge i will love you to address.
Picked my device on Thursday, N-health was inscribed on the device casing but i later found out that it was the N-teach App that was installed for me instead that of the N-health. Though the profile in the App bears my name, i am an N-health Volunteer. My date of Birth was also gotten wrong. But everything is correct whenever i login to the NPVN portal via www.npvn.npower.gov.ng. Please what does this mean for me? Thank you.
|Re: N-Power: Device Delivery Update by jaggabban(m): 6:00pm
Kings1464:Fire on with the usage joor
|Re: N-Power: Device Delivery Update by Lorddominic(m): 7:56pm
npowerng:
Afri One tab....batch A
|Re: N-Power: Device Delivery Update by yommitte00(m): 9:10pm
I haven't been contacted yet. Nteach. Abuja. I went to the collection point but my device wasn't found. Please what do i do?
|Re: N-Power: Device Delivery Update by KnowMore: 9:11pm
Okay
|Re: N-Power: Device Delivery Update by KnowMore: 9:11pm
Okay nice
|Re: N-Power: Device Delivery Update by Ebay14(m): 9:13pm
old news
|Re: N-Power: Device Delivery Update by boolet(m): 9:15pm
Funny
|Re: N-Power: Device Delivery Update by DrHighchief(m): 9:15pm
manneger2:Instead make u dey happy as u collect ur device, u dey complain of Internet.
|Re: N-Power: Device Delivery Update by MyloveSassy: 9:16pm
|Re: N-Power: Device Delivery Update by walket(m): 9:17pm
nice one
|Re: N-Power: Device Delivery Update by kurt09(m): 9:18pm
Old update. Mods are not active. Device collection suspended till further notice.
Npower
Good morning,
First off, we apologize to the N-Power
beneficiaries in Rivers State for the stress,
long hours and hardship you have had to
endure to get your devices.
This is not synonymous with the carefull
planning N-Power is known for. We are
very sorry.
We have called our stakeholders, the
Bank of Industry and MTN back to the
table so we can fashion a proper
decentralized and more humane method
for collection of device in the State.
So for those who are in Batch A and are
yet to collect their devices, the
distribution has been suspended. We will
be providing new information in a little
while.
At all times, N-Power beneficiaries remain
our greatest priority.
#NPowerNG
#GovtAtWorkNG
|Re: N-Power: Device Delivery Update by Hardeysolution(m): 9:19pm
God bless Nigeria
|Re: N-Power: Device Delivery Update by Chuvin22(m): 9:20pm
I collected my device. After 3days struggling, standing, rushing, pushing, cursing... Lol.
It's worth it afterall.
The fg is doing a great job.
|Re: N-Power: Device Delivery Update by kuchikau1: 9:23pm
Jesus! Imagine what fg has reduced our so called graduates to. See how happy they are receiving meagre money. Instead of to stand united and demand for good governance. So much for a graduate. Stupid co untry/senseless graduates.
|Re: N-Power: Device Delivery Update by edeXede: 9:23pm
|Re: N-Power: Device Delivery Update by Ifiegboria(m): 9:26pm
Ok
|Re: N-Power: Device Delivery Update by Abbotp: 9:26pm
|Re: N-Power: Device Delivery Update by Ekakamba: 9:31pm
kuchikau1:Your moniker
|Re: N-Power: Device Delivery Update by josielewa(m): 9:31pm
kuchikau1:which one did Jonathan give you... gerrarahere mehn....
|Re: N-Power: Device Delivery Update by barajo1(m): 9:32pm
barajo1:I doubt if you have any graduate in ur lineage! If you have nothing positive to say, why can't you keep shut? Must you comment? Oloriburukutu@ kuchikau1
