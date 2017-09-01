₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kelechi Nwakali Donates N86M To ASJ Of Eziobodo, First Academy by celebsnes: 4:40pm
Arsenal youngster, Kelechi Nwakali, has been handed jersey no. 25 at Dutch top league side VVV Venlo after he personally requested for it as a tribute to his boyhood hero and ex-Arsenal star Nwankwo Kanu..
According to Scorenigeria.com.ng, officials have revealed that the the Nigeria U20 skipper has also generously donated $240,000 to his academy, ASJ of Eziobodo, near Owerri..
Nwakali, who captained the Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets to a FIFA U17 World Cup triumph in Chile, two years ago, is on loan at VVV Venlo from Premier League side Arsenal.
https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/arsenal-star-kelechi-nwakali-donates-240000/
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali Donates N86M To ASJ Of Eziobodo, First Academy by Tolexander: 5:04pm
May the God of soccer help his career
May he never return to Arsenal again, but Real Madrid or Barcelona!
29 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali Donates N86M To ASJ Of Eziobodo, First Academy by imatalks: 6:15pm
eziobodo thats Amuneke's village.
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali Donates N86M To ASJ Of Eziobodo, First Academy by yomibelle(f): 7:07pm
We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give
-Winston Churchill
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali Donates N86M To ASJ Of Eziobodo, First Academy by Ladymacbee(f): 7:07pm
God bless you dear. Wish others can take cue from this.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali Donates N86M To ASJ Of Eziobodo, First Academy by Emmanueleyo(m): 7:08pm
Good one
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali Donates N86M To ASJ Of Eziobodo, First Academy by frdmfighter: 7:08pm
guess what will happen in a match between Biafra nd Nigeria.
1 Like
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali Donates N86M To ASJ Of Eziobodo, First Academy by bamite(m): 7:08pm
choi this guy na biggie boy o
1 Like
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali Donates N86M To ASJ Of Eziobodo, First Academy by SuperSuave(m): 7:09pm
wow! 86milla!
e be like say football dey pay pass 'money ritual' o
this makes me wonder how much the bigger boys like Mikel, musa and co have donated knowing how difficult it is to develop ones talent in this part of the world.
4 Likes
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali Donates N86M To ASJ Of Eziobodo, First Academy by Olaiya26: 7:09pm
Money fall on me
3 Likes
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali Donates N86M To ASJ Of Eziobodo, First Academy by Sniper12: 7:09pm
putting the life of the owners at risk abi. no one heard how much taye academy made from iheanacho o. useless bloggers everywhere
1 Like
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali Donates N86M To ASJ Of Eziobodo, First Academy by GavelSlam: 7:10pm
Bloggers are you sure of that figure?
If so over what period?
3 Likes
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali Donates N86M To ASJ Of Eziobodo, First Academy by Godswillnwaoma(m): 7:10pm
all my children must play football
2 Likes
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali Donates N86M To ASJ Of Eziobodo, First Academy by Timinho23(m): 7:10pm
If every footballer can emulate this guy by doing this to football academies, woe betide the govt of the day!
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali Donates N86M To ASJ Of Eziobodo, First Academy by Donkaz(m): 7:10pm
see money
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali Donates N86M To ASJ Of Eziobodo, First Academy by WebSurfer(m): 7:10pm
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali Donates N86M To ASJ Of Eziobodo, First Academy by paymentvoucher(m): 7:10pm
THUNDER fall on anybody weh talk say my pikin no go play FOOTBALL Shine.
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali Donates N86M To ASJ Of Eziobodo, First Academy by FleppyDon(m): 7:11pm
[b][/b]CHAI THIS SMALL BOY OF YESTERDAY DON DEY DONATE THIS KAIN AMOUNT .... #EledaMaSun ooo
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali Donates N86M To ASJ Of Eziobodo, First Academy by fidalgo19: 7:11pm
Good
They are reaping what they sow
Good generosity from the player
Make your parents proud
Make your tribe proud
Make The country proud
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali Donates N86M To ASJ Of Eziobodo, First Academy by Pejah: 7:11pm
I must be a footballer or a boxer in the next world
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali Donates N86M To ASJ Of Eziobodo, First Academy by Noblefreeman(m): 7:11pm
lies everywhere,who dash am that big amount.Abi is it 8.6million
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali Donates N86M To ASJ Of Eziobodo, First Academy by Nobleking2000(m): 7:11pm
S
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali Donates N86M To ASJ Of Eziobodo, First Academy by somto10: 7:12pm
and am still here rushing to attend lectures ...my God!!! my father flogged me eh fr playing soccer
it's well I pray we all make it
1 Like
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali Donates N86M To ASJ Of Eziobodo, First Academy by laliga01: 7:12pm
More ororo for your pufpuf brother.
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali Donates N86M To ASJ Of Eziobodo, First Academy by princealexndre(m): 7:12pm
Wow
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali Donates N86M To ASJ Of Eziobodo, First Academy by Cordis92(f): 7:12pm
I lived in Eziobodo while in FUTO.
He visited the student catholic community, SAPACC. He told us about the contract with arsenal and he gave huge sum to support the church building project.
11 Likes
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali Donates N86M To ASJ Of Eziobodo, First Academy by chrisxxx(m): 7:13pm
240000x360=8.6m
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali Donates N86M To ASJ Of Eziobodo, First Academy by maklelemakukula(m): 7:14pm
Define star
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali Donates N86M To ASJ Of Eziobodo, First Academy by maklelemakukula(m): 7:17pm
chrisxxx:olodo
6 Likes
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali Donates N86M To ASJ Of Eziobodo, First Academy by Pidginwhisper: 7:18pm
86M bikonu ;Deven the Richest footballer for Naija no fit drop that amount..not to talk of him
|Re: Kelechi Nwakali Donates N86M To ASJ Of Eziobodo, First Academy by PureMe01: 7:19pm
chrisxxx:even if it is #8,600
2 Likes
