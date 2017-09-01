Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Kelechi Nwakali Donates N86M To ASJ Of Eziobodo, First Academy (7989 Views)

Arsenal youngster, Kelechi Nwakali, has been handed jersey no. 25 at Dutch top league side VVV Venlo after he personally requested for it as a tribute to his boyhood hero and ex-Arsenal star Nwankwo Kanu..



According to Scorenigeria.com.ng, officials have revealed that the the Nigeria U20 skipper has also generously donated $240,000 to his academy, ASJ of Eziobodo, near Owerri..



Nwakali, who captained the Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets to a FIFA U17 World Cup triumph in Chile, two years ago, is on loan at VVV Venlo from Premier League side Arsenal.



May the God of soccer help his career



May he never return to Arsenal again, but Real Madrid or Barcelona! 29 Likes 2 Shares

eziobodo thats Amuneke's village.

We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give

-Winston Churchill 18 Likes 1 Share

God bless you dear. Wish others can take cue from this. 1 Like 1 Share

Good one

guess what will happen in a match between Biafra nd Nigeria. 1 Like

this guy na biggie boy o choithis guy na biggie boy o 1 Like



e be like say football dey pay pass 'money ritual' o





this makes me wonder how much the bigger boys like Mikel, musa and co have donated knowing how difficult it is to develop ones talent in this part of the world. wow! 86milla!e be like say football dey pay pass 'money ritual' othis makes me wonder how much the bigger boys like Mikel, musa and co have donated knowing how difficult it is to develop ones talent in this part of the world. 4 Likes

Money fall on me 3 Likes

putting the life of the owners at risk abi. no one heard how much taye academy made from iheanacho o. useless bloggers everywhere 1 Like

Bloggers are you sure of that figure?



If so over what period? 3 Likes

all my children must play football 2 Likes

If every footballer can emulate this guy by doing this to football academies, woe betide the govt of the day!

see money

THUNDER fall on anybody weh talk say my pikin no go play FOOTBALL Shine.

[b][/b]CHAI THIS SMALL BOY OF YESTERDAY DON DEY DONATE THIS KAIN AMOUNT .... #EledaMaSun ooo

Good

They are reaping what they sow

Good generosity from the player

Make your parents proud

Make your tribe proud

Make The country proud

I must be a footballer or a boxer in the next world

lies everywhere,who dash am that big amount.Abi is it 8.6million

S

and am still here rushing to attend lectures ...my God!!! my father flogged me eh fr playing soccer

it's well I pray we all make it 1 Like

More ororo for your pufpuf brother.

Wow

I lived in Eziobodo while in FUTO.



He visited the student catholic community, SAPACC. He told us about the contract with arsenal and he gave huge sum to support the church building project. 11 Likes

240000x360=8.6m

Define star

chrisxxx:

240000x360=8.6m olodo olodo 6 Likes

;Deven the Richest footballer for Naija no fit drop that amount..not to talk of him 86M bikonu;Deven the Richest footballer for Naija no fit drop that amount..not to talk of him