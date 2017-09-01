₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Husband Impregnates Wife's Sister, Strangles Baby After Birth In Bayelsa by Naijaalive: 5:18pm
47-year-old Moses Otimba pictured above, has been arrested by the Bayelsa state police command for impregnating his wife’s 19-year-old sister, Joy Mathew, and killing the male child five days after birth. The man suffocated the baby boy and buried him in a shallow grave at a river bank in May.
The state Commissioner of Police, Asuquo Amba, who paraded the man and the 19-year-old lady at the command’s headquarters in Yenagoa, the state capital, said;
”Mr. Moses Otimba, male, 47, impregnated one Joy Matthew, 18, a younger sister to his wife, Glory. The pregnant Joy was delivered of the baby by a traditional birth attendant at Amarata, Yenagoa on May 8, 2017. On May 13, 2017, Moses, Joy and the baby left the birth attendant and went across Swali bridge where Moses took the baby from her mother (Joy), went down the river shore, sniffed the baby to death and buried him in a shallow grave.”
Joy confessed to her mother three months after the incident. She claimed she was hypnotized while the act was been carried out by Otimba. Joy's mother alerted the police after her daughter confessed to her.
”The police visited the scene of the incident. By the time they got to the scene, the current of the river had washed off the child’s body. The suspect, Moses Otimba, has confessed to the crime and Joy Matthew has also confessed on her alleged involvement in the murder of the baby. Investigation is ongoing.” he said
When interrogated, the suspect said he killed his baby because he was ashamed to tell his wife that he had impregnated her younger sister.
”I killed the baby boy because I was afraid and scared. I did not really know how to face my wife and my mother-in-law that was why I killed the baby. I am really sorry. I took the baby to the bush in my community and closed his nose until he died. When I was carrying out the act, I was weeping and crying but I had no choice. When I got to the site, he was five days old then, I closed his nose and within some seconds, he stopped breathing. After that, I started regretting. The mother of the baby agreed that we should kill the baby. I told Joy that the situation was precarious for me and that I did not know how to tell my wife about the development. On that day, she was carrying the baby. She gladly gave me the baby to do whatever I wanted to do. My wife was not aware of all of this. But somehow, I did not know what happened. I learnt the baby’s mother told her mother who alerted the police and we were arrested.” he said
The suspects would be arraigned in court soon.
Re: Husband Impregnates Wife's Sister, Strangles Baby After Birth In Bayelsa by venai(m): 5:22pm
That baby may have put your name on the world's map had it been alive. The baby could be the saviour we are all waiting for. Rest in peace to another lost leader of tomorrow.
Re: Husband Impregnates Wife's Sister, Strangles Baby After Birth In Bayelsa by GloriaNinja(f): 5:24pm
THAT'S WHY GOD REGRETS CREATING A HUMAN IN THE FIRST PLACE. SO MANY EVIL.... I DON'T KNOW WHAT TO SAY AGAIN. I'M SPEECHLESS.
Re: Husband Impregnates Wife's Sister, Strangles Baby After Birth In Bayelsa by OrestesDante: 5:53pm
That's serious.
The heart of man is wickedness. Chai.
Let him rot in jail.
Re: Husband Impregnates Wife's Sister, Strangles Baby After Birth In Bayelsa by mark666: 6:05pm
Na wa!! Bayelsa now acting and behaving like "kenya" tales...
Re: Husband Impregnates Wife's Sister, Strangles Baby After Birth In Bayelsa by Evaberry(f): 6:07pm
This is why abortion is good.
you never wanted that child yet you birthed him
After going through Labour pains
being stitched up
you decided to kill the child
Made him suffered before he died.
had you aborted the child, all these wouldn't have happened
Re: Husband Impregnates Wife's Sister, Strangles Baby After Birth In Bayelsa by sarrki(m): 6:08pm
This are heinous crimes
Re: Husband Impregnates Wife's Sister, Strangles Baby After Birth In Bayelsa by smardray(m): 6:11pm
that's why that evil President came from ur side .. .dont quote me
Re: Husband Impregnates Wife's Sister, Strangles Baby After Birth In Bayelsa by MrBrownJay1(m): 7:25pm
stay away from lil sista and be faithful, you no want do!
wear condoms, you no want do!
take morning after pill, you no want do!
have an abortion, you no want do!
give the baby for adoption, you no want do!
but to murder this innocent newborn is ok?! BOTH these people should be flogged mercilessly!
Re: Husband Impregnates Wife's Sister, Strangles Baby After Birth In Bayelsa by charleff512(m): 7:52pm
Evaberry:Mrs NwaAmaikpe!
Re: Husband Impregnates Wife's Sister, Strangles Baby After Birth In Bayelsa by TINALETC3(f): 8:37pm
Re: Husband Impregnates Wife's Sister, Strangles Baby After Birth In Bayelsa by 40kobo77part2: 8:38pm
Evaberry.
You don get work?
Re: Husband Impregnates Wife's Sister, Strangles Baby After Birth In Bayelsa by besticality: 8:39pm
The heart of a man is full of evil. Here is my judgement: you are hereby sentence to death by firing squad. Asshole, rot in hell
Re: Husband Impregnates Wife's Sister, Strangles Baby After Birth In Bayelsa by dayleke(m): 8:40pm
charleff512:
Lol..
U too see am!
Re: Husband Impregnates Wife's Sister, Strangles Baby After Birth In Bayelsa by JONNYSPUTE(m): 8:40pm
Some men re so evil.
Re: Husband Impregnates Wife's Sister, Strangles Baby After Birth In Bayelsa by cococandy(f): 8:40pm
Re: Husband Impregnates Wife's Sister, Strangles Baby After Birth In Bayelsa by lathrowinger: 8:40pm
This is forbidden...
Re: Husband Impregnates Wife's Sister, Strangles Baby After Birth In Bayelsa by OrestesDante: 8:41pm
sarrki:Check!!! Make the correction asap
Re: Husband Impregnates Wife's Sister, Strangles Baby After Birth In Bayelsa by holatin(m): 8:41pm
the kind of weird news I hear this days baffle me, it seems people re going insane in drove.
make angel blow whistle, trumpet and flute make this world just end once and for all.
ayam tayad mehn
Re: Husband Impregnates Wife's Sister, Strangles Baby After Birth In Bayelsa by OrestesDante: 8:42pm
sarrki:Check!!! Make the correction asap
Re: Husband Impregnates Wife's Sister, Strangles Baby After Birth In Bayelsa by stevecantrell: 8:43pm
SMH for evilberry.
Re: Husband Impregnates Wife's Sister, Strangles Baby After Birth In Bayelsa by SLOVFO: 8:43pm
No dear.
Zip up if you don't want babies. That's God's prescription.
Re: Husband Impregnates Wife's Sister, Strangles Baby After Birth In Bayelsa by clems88(m): 8:43pm
Amunekele ooo.
Re: Husband Impregnates Wife's Sister, Strangles Baby After Birth In Bayelsa by jericco1(m): 8:44pm
An eye for an eye might work here. You're just shameless. You're not a man. Ugh!
Re: Husband Impregnates Wife's Sister, Strangles Baby After Birth In Bayelsa by temmytopsy1(f): 8:45pm
This is sad. they need to cut is dick and hang him.
Re: Husband Impregnates Wife's Sister, Strangles Baby After Birth In Bayelsa by sotall(m): 8:46pm
OK
Re: Husband Impregnates Wife's Sister, Strangles Baby After Birth In Bayelsa by tomholly: 8:47pm
The heart of some men.
