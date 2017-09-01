

Legal practitioner Maurice Ampaw has asserted that Mr Lawrence Abrokwa, ‘husband’ of actress and comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger, used the substance believed to be acid seen in the video to defend himself.



The estranged husband of the actress may face two charges of possession and circulation of obscene material and threat of harm, after a video alleged to have been recorded by him, showed the actress caught in bed with another man barely nine months into their marriage.



In the video, Afia Schwarzenegger is seen wearing a headscarf and clad in a white towel trying to shield her private parts from the preying lenses of the camera.



Amidst threats from her husband, she is heard screaming and begging her husband not to pour a substance the man claimed was "acid", on her



Now, in an interview with MzGee on Hitz @1 on Hitz FM, Mr Ampaw, who happens to be the lawyer for Mr Abrokwa, explained that, pretending to possess the "acid" was his client’s way of defending himself against the actress and the stranger she was caught in bed with.



Mr Ampaw said;



“What I know is that they are legally married, and the information from the matrimonial home shows that, the wife has been cheating so he decided not to take the law into his own hands but rather decided to go get evidence.



“But in order to get the evidence, he had to fake holding an acid so he will not be attacked by his wife and the stranger.



So, he did that to get the evidence and that’s exactly what happened. At the end of the day he was able to get the evidence and intends to use it as a defence in court and also to file a matrimonial suit against his wife,”



