Lawrence Abrokwah Used Acid To Defend Self Against Afia Schwarzenegger- Lawyer by celebsnes: 5:54pm
Legal practitioner Maurice Ampaw has asserted that Mr Lawrence Abrokwa, ‘husband’ of actress and comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger, used the substance believed to be acid seen in the video to defend himself.
The estranged husband of the actress may face two charges of possession and circulation of obscene material and threat of harm, after a video alleged to have been recorded by him, showed the actress caught in bed with another man barely nine months into their marriage.
In the video, Afia Schwarzenegger is seen wearing a headscarf and clad in a white towel trying to shield her private parts from the preying lenses of the camera.
Amidst threats from her husband, she is heard screaming and begging her husband not to pour a substance the man claimed was "acid", on her
Now, in an interview with MzGee on Hitz @1 on Hitz FM, Mr Ampaw, who happens to be the lawyer for Mr Abrokwa, explained that, pretending to possess the "acid" was his client’s way of defending himself against the actress and the stranger she was caught in bed with.
Mr Ampaw said;
“What I know is that they are legally married, and the information from the matrimonial home shows that, the wife has been cheating so he decided not to take the law into his own hands but rather decided to go get evidence.
“But in order to get the evidence, he had to fake holding an acid so he will not be attacked by his wife and the stranger.
So, he did that to get the evidence and that’s exactly what happened. At the end of the day he was able to get the evidence and intends to use it as a defence in court and also to file a matrimonial suit against his wife,”
https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/afia-schwarzeneggers-husband-used-acid-defend-maurice-ampaw/
See where she was caught here http://www.nairaland.com/4036804/afia-schwarzenegger-caught-lawrence-abrokwah#up
And her response here http://www.nairaland.com/4037492/afia-schwarzenegger-responds-sex-video
Re: Lawrence Abrokwah Used Acid To Defend Self Against Afia Schwarzenegger- Lawyer by OrestesDante: 6:09pm
When the Bush meat is about catching the Hunter.
Re: Lawrence Abrokwah Used Acid To Defend Self Against Afia Schwarzenegger- Lawyer by Evaberry(f): 6:18pm
LOL
FEAR WOMEN!!!!
even after cheating she's still trying to get him locked up.
No remorse.
Some women have no shame
Re: Lawrence Abrokwah Used Acid To Defend Self Against Afia Schwarzenegger- Lawyer by dhope001(m): 8:32pm
Acid is an offensive substance not a defensive substance.When is not common thing like water, without working with battery company? Say No To Legal Lies
Re: Lawrence Abrokwah Used Acid To Defend Self Against Afia Schwarzenegger- Lawyer by TINALETC3(f): 8:32pm
Re: Lawrence Abrokwah Used Acid To Defend Self Against Afia Schwarzenegger- Lawyer by IamAirforce1: 8:32pm
Don't make Hoe a house wife
Re: Lawrence Abrokwah Used Acid To Defend Self Against Afia Schwarzenegger- Lawyer by bibiking7(m): 8:33pm
MAY God protect us from one chance disguised as loff.
Re: Lawrence Abrokwah Used Acid To Defend Self Against Afia Schwarzenegger- Lawyer by Bibidear(f): 8:34pm
Na wa for some women
Re: Lawrence Abrokwah Used Acid To Defend Self Against Afia Schwarzenegger- Lawyer by maxiuc(m): 8:34pm
Women I fear them wela
This days I careless about women
Re: Lawrence Abrokwah Used Acid To Defend Self Against Afia Schwarzenegger- Lawyer by adextetoo(m): 8:34pm
Hoes aint loyal mehn...*Dj Khaled voice*fear woman!!
Re: Lawrence Abrokwah Used Acid To Defend Self Against Afia Schwarzenegger- Lawyer by HottestFire: 8:34pm
Bloggers will not let one rest again on this matter.
Re: Lawrence Abrokwah Used Acid To Defend Self Against Afia Schwarzenegger- Lawyer by dayleke(m): 8:34pm
Na dis b the only news ni fa?
Re: Lawrence Abrokwah Used Acid To Defend Self Against Afia Schwarzenegger- Lawyer by AYODEJI94(m): 8:34pm
Husband caught wife cheating and she now sue him for possessing hazardous materials. Some Women sha!!
Re: Lawrence Abrokwah Used Acid To Defend Self Against Afia Schwarzenegger- Lawyer by Uzoomaj: 8:34pm
which kind defense be this one?
Re: Lawrence Abrokwah Used Acid To Defend Self Against Afia Schwarzenegger- Lawyer by ehinmowo: 8:35pm
Hmmm. Their issue, their concern.
Join cawid.com
Re: Lawrence Abrokwah Used Acid To Defend Self Against Afia Schwarzenegger- Lawyer by mccoy47(m): 8:35pm
Women!
Re: Lawrence Abrokwah Used Acid To Defend Self Against Afia Schwarzenegger- Lawyer by almsofgold: 8:35pm
The hoe in her came to play
Re: Lawrence Abrokwah Used Acid To Defend Self Against Afia Schwarzenegger- Lawyer by Souljeezy(m): 8:37pm
My opinion : wit the present rate of failed marriages and infidelity btwin couples who walk down the alter making vows they knw they can't keep, the purpose of marriage is defeated..
I fully(wit all my hearth and might) support BABYMAMASM..
Make money..fvck one fyn gal..born pikin..life goes on..
No reason for heartbreak.
Re: Lawrence Abrokwah Used Acid To Defend Self Against Afia Schwarzenegger- Lawyer by goodnewscliff(m): 8:37pm
hoes H. O. E. Z EVERYWHERE!!!!!
Re: Lawrence Abrokwah Used Acid To Defend Self Against Afia Schwarzenegger- Lawyer by JONNYSPUTE(m): 8:37pm
Just 9months into their marriage. She shouldn't ve gotten married at first Nd for the hubby to take such drastic measures shows she has bn cheating on him in their matrimonial home for long now.
Re: Lawrence Abrokwah Used Acid To Defend Self Against Afia Schwarzenegger- Lawyer by pembisco(m): 8:38pm
adextetoo:Everywhere
Re: Lawrence Abrokwah Used Acid To Defend Self Against Afia Schwarzenegger- Lawyer by kidman96(m): 8:38pm
barely nine months into their marriage" barely nine months into their marriage"
Re: Lawrence Abrokwah Used Acid To Defend Self Against Afia Schwarzenegger- Lawyer by ritababe(f): 8:40pm
lol, and this same lady insulted us and our president, she never clean her eyes finish she want help clean another person own....
#pls who have the sexx video?
Re: Lawrence Abrokwah Used Acid To Defend Self Against Afia Schwarzenegger- Lawyer by goksman2: 8:42pm
Woman power
Re: Lawrence Abrokwah Used Acid To Defend Self Against Afia Schwarzenegger- Lawyer by sisisioge: 8:52pm
Chai! That babe sha! After you say I do, na to stop doing other fellows nau. Silly woman!
Re: Lawrence Abrokwah Used Acid To Defend Self Against Afia Schwarzenegger- Lawyer by Yeligray(m): 9:02pm
This is why i don't trust women
Re: Lawrence Abrokwah Used Acid To Defend Self Against Afia Schwarzenegger- Lawyer by Xisnin: 9:03pm
IamAirforce1:
Mumus in love be like:
Everyone has a past
Let bygones be bygones
till reality hit them in the face.
