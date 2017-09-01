Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Youths Pray For President Buhari And Nigeria In Abuja (4258 Views)

Some youth on Friday organised a prayer programme for the quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari and the unity of Nigeria.



The prayers which commenced on Thursday evening, ended on Friday afternoon at the Eagle Square, Abuja.



Chairman, Board of Trustees, National Youth Council of Nigeria, Chief Makole Azugbene thanked the participants for praying for the country.



He said;



“Today, Nigeria our fatherland is faced with a situation where our maximum efforts are yelding minimum results. The youth have been abused, misused and left despondent.



“Yet, rather than resort to violence, they have chosen the path of peace. The youth is the hope of this country and as such deserve special attention. Our leaders must not live their today and tomorrow that rightly belonged to the youth.”



Chairman, Forum of State Chairmen, National Youth Council of Nigeria, Amb. Sara-Igbe Sukubo said religious harmony is practicable in a multi-religious country like Nigeria.



“By this prayer programme, we redefined the uniqueness of our diverse ethnicity as a fulcrum for national unity and strength,” Sukubo stated.



Rubbish

1 Samuel 16:1

The Lord said to Samuel, "How long will you mourn for Saul, since I have rejected him as king over Israel? Fill your horn with oil and be on your way; I am sending you to Jesse of Bethlehem. I have chosen one of his sons to be king." 29 Likes 3 Shares

Mustajab.

Probable prayer point wud be Ps 109:8- Let his days be few; and let another take his office 15 Likes 4 Shares

Jobless 9 Likes

...



silly bunch of irresponsible dimwits!









have they prayed for themselves?









It is only a fool that will pray for someone responsible for over 120 million suffering. 18 Likes

Jobless! 8 Likes

Prayer works for those who believes in it 1 Like







Government of lies and deceit How much was shared for the prayer ?Government of lies and deceit 14 Likes 1 Share

Christians that are insulting buhari, let me remind you that exodus 22:28 warns us not to curse our leader, the world of God has make it clear the pursue first the kingdom of God and everyother thing shall be added unto thee, forget the recession, pursue heaven, we are living in the end time, read matthew 24 and look at whats happening to our world today, Christians, its time to turn back to God, he has promised to provide, recession is not for Gods child, live Godly and prepare for the Rapture, God will help us 3 Likes



Youths praying for Nigeria. Youths praying for Nigeria.

Issokay..! 1 Like

Who is fooling who? Praying for ghost & a collapse country 7 Likes 1 Share

I hope Nairaland resident zombie are present? 5 Likes

So APC now sponsor prayers too and they think that God would not punish them 4 Likes

Lol





Jeremiah 23:1-4



“Woe to the shepherds who destroy and scatter the sheep of my pasture!” declares the Lord. Therefore thus says the Lord, the God of Israel, concerning the shepherds who care for my people: “You have scattered my flock and have driven them away, and you have not attended to them. Behold, I will attend to you for your evil deeds, declares the Lord. Then I will gather the remnant of my flock out of all the countries where I have driven them, and I will bring them back to their fold, and they shall be fruitful and multiply. I will set shepherds over them who will care for them, and they shall fear no more, nor be dismayed, neither shall any be missing, declares the Lord 2 Likes

Joblessmess at its peak!

It will be highly unfair and disappointing if our very own BMC on nairaland weren't invited. 5 Likes

Foolish set of people, idiotas 5 Likes

Dis country is jus a comic show.. Dis one na BMC crusade.. Isn't dat Sarrki , Madridguy, and Vedaxcool in d front row ? 4 Likes

APC start working,stop all this childish propaganda shows 3 Likes

shortgun:

Rubbish

1 Samuel 16:1

The Lord said to Samuel, "How long will you mourn for Saul, since I have rejected him as king over Israel? Fill your horn with oil and be on your way; I am sending you to Jesse of Bethlehem. I have chosen one of his sons to be king."

U r a good christian, u understand bible better than d way u hear from d Lord, that's why u r better than ur ancestors. Keep it up!

Meanwhile what does the bible say about the replacement? Or u av not read that U r a good christian, u understand bible better than d way u hear from d Lord, that's why u r better than ur ancestors. Keep it up!Meanwhile what does the bible say about the replacement? Or u av not read that 1 Like

Hate filled ipobs who claim to be Christians abi jews will not like this. They're pathetic!!!

senninalu:





Some youth on Friday organised a prayer programme for the quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari and the unity of Nigeria.



The prayers which commenced on Thursday evening, ended on Friday afternoon at the Eagle Square, Abuja.



Chairman, Board of Trustees, National Youth Council of Nigeria, Chief Makole Azugbene thanked the participants for praying for the country.



He said;



“Today, Nigeria our fatherland is faced with a situation where our maximum efforts are yelding minimum results. The youth have been abused, misused and left despondent.



“Yet, rather than resort to violence, they have chosen the path of peace. The youth is the hope of this country and as such deserve special attention. Our leaders must not live their today and tomorrow that rightly belonged to the youth.”



Chairman, Forum of State Chairmen, National Youth Council of Nigeria, Amb. Sara-Igbe Sukubo said religious harmony is practicable in a multi-religious country like Nigeria.



“By this prayer programme, we redefined the uniqueness of our diverse ethnicity as a fulcrum for national unity and strength,” Sukubo stated.



https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/youths-organise-prayers-buhari-nigeria/



may God forgive these youth. may God forgive these youth. 5 Likes





@Shortgun. You are just brutal. Bubu mai guy. Everybody organizing Prayer so that they can chop out of the Prayer.@Shortgun. You are just brutal. 2 Likes

While Nigerian youths were busy praying with their eyes closed, politician are busy looting the treasury. Sometimes after using the spiritual sword we could also explore the physical sword in order to free us from this slavery of our leaders.# Freenigeriafrom slavery 3 Likes

shortgun:

Rubbish

1 Samuel 16:1

The Lord said to Samuel, "How long will you mourn for Saul, since I have rejected him as king over Israel? Fill your horn with oil and be on your way; I am sending you to Jesse of Bethlehem. I have chosen one of his sons to be king."

Epic-youths praying for leaders God himself will not look at let alone hear them pray because of the multitudes of their iniquity. Epic-youths praying for leaders God himself will not look at let alone hear them pray because of the multitudes of their iniquity. 5 Likes

Is he still sick

And so? Do you really know their prayer point? Can't i pray that someone should continue making mistakes? Pls, tell us another story..... 1 Like