|She Said YES! (heart Warming Pics Of A Nairalander's Engagement & Trad.) by jektony(m): 6:35pm
#LoveDEYSweet_WhenUMarryRight
Thought i share this with you'all here, though my friend didnt outrightly agree to this whole arrangement, am sure he will cut me some slack. I will try to cut the long story short. Here is a fine young man who finished from the Federal Univ. of Tech, Owerri 8years ago, having struggled with the pain of getting a well-paying job coupled with Woman Palava, at some point he almost gave up cos the heart break of getting a good job as well the trouble of getting a down2earth woman (Which all of us here kno say na Slay-queens full NL). Glad to say, 4 years back, he got a good job and today he is married. So if you are here like me and you never catch ur own favour, follow me tap enter dis one.......Say hello to Gold & MrTune and show them #Love....Happy Married life Friendship!
|Re: She Said YES! (heart Warming Pics Of A Nairalander's Engagement & Trad.) by madridguy(m): 6:37pm
Congratulations.
|Re: She Said YES! (heart Warming Pics Of A Nairalander's Engagement & Trad.) by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 6:38pm
Good
|Re: She Said YES! (heart Warming Pics Of A Nairalander's Engagement & Trad.) by sarrki(m): 6:38pm
Ok
1 Like
|Re: She Said YES! (heart Warming Pics Of A Nairalander's Engagement & Trad.) by iamJ(m): 6:38pm
Let me not just talk
Congrats oooo, agege bread sweet for who no fit buy shoprite bread
1 Like
|Re: She Said YES! (heart Warming Pics Of A Nairalander's Engagement & Trad.) by jektony(m): 6:39pm
Oya Oga #lalastic lala #Seun Over to you please push to front page.....show my friend some love
|Re: She Said YES! (heart Warming Pics Of A Nairalander's Engagement & Trad.) by sekxyqueen(f): 6:40pm
nice one dear.
|Re: She Said YES! (heart Warming Pics Of A Nairalander's Engagement & Trad.) by Greene66: 6:41pm
She looks bigger than you
|Re: She Said YES! (heart Warming Pics Of A Nairalander's Engagement & Trad.) by Evaberry(f): 6:41pm
...
Mehn That engagement Ring tho
Looks really beautiful.
Op I hope you are taking care of this lady in the other room.
Her assets should not go to waste o
1 Like
|Re: She Said YES! (heart Warming Pics Of A Nairalander's Engagement & Trad.) by Danielmoore(m): 6:42pm
nice
|Re: She Said YES! (heart Warming Pics Of A Nairalander's Engagement & Trad.) by jektony(m): 6:43pm
More Pics......
|Re: She Said YES! (heart Warming Pics Of A Nairalander's Engagement & Trad.) by sekxyqueen(f): 6:43pm
Danielmoore:
|Re: She Said YES! (heart Warming Pics Of A Nairalander's Engagement & Trad.) by Lalas247(f): 6:44pm
Beautiful couple
Congrats
|Re: She Said YES! (heart Warming Pics Of A Nairalander's Engagement & Trad.) by jektony(m): 6:45pm
#Lala move to FP
|Re: She Said YES! (heart Warming Pics Of A Nairalander's Engagement & Trad.) by Danielmoore(m): 6:47pm
sekxyqueen:
hmm I come in peace please
|Re: She Said YES! (heart Warming Pics Of A Nairalander's Engagement & Trad.) by sekxyqueen(f): 6:50pm
Danielmoore:after trolling me upandan??well make I no spoil person thread,,I have forgiven you.
|Re: She Said YES! (heart Warming Pics Of A Nairalander's Engagement & Trad.) by Countrygirl(f): 6:52pm
beautiful, Happy married life to them.
|Re: She Said YES! (heart Warming Pics Of A Nairalander's Engagement & Trad.) by muller101(m): 6:52pm
Is that all?
|Re: She Said YES! (heart Warming Pics Of A Nairalander's Engagement & Trad.) by jektony(m): 6:55pm
More pics>>>>>
|Re: She Said YES! (heart Warming Pics Of A Nairalander's Engagement & Trad.) by mofeoluwadassah: 7:00pm
hml to them....the woman tho
1 Like
|Re: She Said YES! (heart Warming Pics Of A Nairalander's Engagement & Trad.) by Danielmoore(m): 7:30pm
[quote author=sekxyqueen post=60263680]
after trolling me upandan??well make I no spoil person thread,,I have forgiven you.[/
Pardon my mistakes and accept my sincere apologizes please don't be offended I know I insulted you a lot
|Re: She Said YES! (heart Warming Pics Of A Nairalander's Engagement & Trad.) by sekxyqueen(f): 7:31pm
[quote author=Danielmoore post=60264797][/quote] no worries..didn't take it serious though.
|Re: She Said YES! (heart Warming Pics Of A Nairalander's Engagement & Trad.) by IamAirforce1: 7:32pm
iamJ:You no get sense
6 Likes
|Re: She Said YES! (heart Warming Pics Of A Nairalander's Engagement & Trad.) by vizkiz: 7:35pm
What's with the Bluetooth though?
4 Likes
|Re: She Said YES! (heart Warming Pics Of A Nairalander's Engagement & Trad.) by Danielmoore(m): 7:37pm
sekxyqueen:Dou you know why I insulted you
|Re: She Said YES! (heart Warming Pics Of A Nairalander's Engagement & Trad.) by SirMichael1: 7:43pm
vizkiz:
Customized re-playable hearing aids
Wanna miss the spur of the moment? Nah, I wouldn't think that.
He could be at an organisation where the firm calls 24/7, who would wanna lose his job over some 8hours event?
1 Like
|Re: She Said YES! (heart Warming Pics Of A Nairalander's Engagement & Trad.) by IamAirforce1: 7:44pm
Congrats OP
|Re: She Said YES! (heart Warming Pics Of A Nairalander's Engagement & Trad.) by Jugujaga: 7:44pm
Congrats OP, happy married life in advance.
Meanwhile watch this funny video guys: The INSECURE Boyfriend
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dW2awixCH9U
|Re: She Said YES! (heart Warming Pics Of A Nairalander's Engagement & Trad.) by yomibelle(f): 7:44pm
Congratulations..hml
|Re: She Said YES! (heart Warming Pics Of A Nairalander's Engagement & Trad.) by Uzoomaj: 7:45pm
Congrats
|Re: She Said YES! (heart Warming Pics Of A Nairalander's Engagement & Trad.) by LesbianBoy(m): 7:45pm
She said "yes" and so what? Who her yes epp? Mstcheeew.....
|Re: She Said YES! (heart Warming Pics Of A Nairalander's Engagement & Trad.) by lathrowinger: 7:45pm
Plz I Need a girl friend. I want igbo girl... money dey. Me sef wan do this kind thing
How Long Do You Think A Panty Should Be Worn Before It Is Discarded? / Some Muslims Will Make Heaven While Some Christians Will Not. / Breaking Up: Breaking Free Or Breaking Loose?
