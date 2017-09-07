#LoveDEYSweet_WhenUMarryRight



Thought i share this with you'all here, though my friend didnt outrightly agree to this whole arrangement, am sure he will cut me some slack. I will try to cut the long story short. Here is a fine young man who finished from the Federal Univ. of Tech, Owerri 8years ago, having struggled with the pain of getting a well-paying job coupled with Woman Palava, at some point he almost gave up cos the heart break of getting a good job as well the trouble of getting a down2earth woman (Which all of us here kno say na Slay-queens full NL). Glad to say, 4 years back, he got a good job and today he is married. So if you are here like me and you never catch ur own favour, follow me tap enter dis one.......Say hello to Gold & MrTune and show them #Love....Happy Married life Friendship!