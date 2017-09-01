₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Uncontrollable Crisis Looms In Nigeria Without Restructuring" – Nnia Nwodo by igbeke: 7:01pm On Sep 08
ABUJA – THE President General of apex Igbo organization, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo has raised the alarm that uncontrollable crisis looms in Nigeria if the clamour for the restructuring of the country was not given what he described as a deserved and urgent attention.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/09/uncontrollable-crisis-looms-nigeria-without-restructuring-nwodo/
|Re: "Uncontrollable Crisis Looms In Nigeria Without Restructuring" – Nnia Nwodo by Cyynthia(f): 7:01pm On Sep 08
To hell with restructuring !!!.
To your tents O Israel.
Let's break up. Enough is enough.
As a progressive Yoruba, I have nothing In common with Northerners both in religion, food, culture or even Language.
We progressive Yorubas( excluding some of my muslim brothers that are comfortable with Northerners) have said no to united Nigeria. NEVER AGAIN !!!. It's too late to restructure.
Oduduwa we seek and Oduduwa we must get.
God bless Adeyinka Grandson,
Nnamdi Kanu, all fighters and Lovers of freedom.
|Re: "Uncontrollable Crisis Looms In Nigeria Without Restructuring" – Nnia Nwodo by igbeke: 7:01pm On Sep 08
Bring it on.
|Re: "Uncontrollable Crisis Looms In Nigeria Without Restructuring" – Nnia Nwodo by GloriaNinja(f): 7:10pm On Sep 08
NIGERIA IS A DISASTER
|Re: "Uncontrollable Crisis Looms In Nigeria Without Restructuring" – Nnia Nwodo by Paperwhite(m): 7:29pm On Sep 08
Nigeria still remains a contraception.Representing the middle belt republic.
|Re: "Uncontrollable Crisis Looms In Nigeria Without Restructuring" – Nnia Nwodo by ezenwajosh(m): 7:30pm On Sep 08
Cyynthia:
How many of your governors are supporting you
|Re: "Uncontrollable Crisis Looms In Nigeria Without Restructuring" – Nnia Nwodo by Paperwhite(m): 7:31pm On Sep 08
Cyynthia:Ki Oluwa Orun bukun fun awon omoluabi ti oto.
|Re: "Uncontrollable Crisis Looms In Nigeria Without Restructuring" – Nnia Nwodo by Joshuasaintiago: 7:32pm On Sep 08
REVOLUTION ,a matter of time, IS ONLY A MOFO THAT CANT PREDICT NIGERIA NOW, DONT MIND, THOSE PROHETS, I ONCE SAID LAST YEAR, THAT BUHARI WILL MAKE THINGS HARDER THAN HE MET IT, THEN DURING ELECTION ERA HE WILL MAKE IT HARD AS HR MET IT AFTET CAMPAIGN, HE WILL GO BACK AGAIN, THATS NIGERIA
|Re: "Uncontrollable Crisis Looms In Nigeria Without Restructuring" – Nnia Nwodo by Cyynthia(f): 7:32pm On Sep 08
ezenwajosh:How many Ibo governors are supporting Ipob ?
Anyways, a journey of a thousand miles begins with a step.
|Re: "Uncontrollable Crisis Looms In Nigeria Without Restructuring" – Nnia Nwodo by vedaxcool(m): 7:35pm On Sep 08
only your family will experience uncontrollable crisis.
|Re: "Uncontrollable Crisis Looms In Nigeria Without Restructuring" – Nnia Nwodo by Etogist: 7:39pm On Sep 08
Nigeria needs outright breakup. Restructuring is too late.
|Re: "Uncontrollable Crisis Looms In Nigeria Without Restructuring" – Nnia Nwodo by Paperwhite(m): 7:40pm On Sep 08
[/b]"Nwodo expressed regret that the Nigeria system as currently constituted kills endeavor and discourages productivity"[b] No reasonable Nigerian will denial this reality except the core north that this country was fraudulently skewed in their favour by their past military who came in by the quota system concept.However,it remains the most backward ever seen.
|Re: "Uncontrollable Crisis Looms In Nigeria Without Restructuring" – Nnia Nwodo by ezenwajosh(m): 1:05pm
Cyynthia:
Am just kidding its just the most stupid question most anti Biafra group use to ask
|Re: "Uncontrollable Crisis Looms In Nigeria Without Restructuring" – Nnia Nwodo by Omeokachie: 1:14pm
The recurring ear infection is back again.
He cannot hear you.
Maybe there is a need to visit the doctors in the UK, per chance a cure may be found.
|Re: "Uncontrollable Crisis Looms In Nigeria Without Restructuring" – Nnia Nwodo by IdiotOfBiafra: 1:42pm
Cyynthia:
Biafra we seek my sister, we must take Lagos to our potor republic
|Re: "Uncontrollable Crisis Looms In Nigeria Without Restructuring" – Nnia Nwodo by victorDanladi: 1:46pm
Cyynthia:You shot yourself in the leg with the sentence "excluding some of my muslim brothers"
you are not yoruba girl!
you are a fool blooded IPOB!
so IGBOS COULD DESCEND THIS LOW TO SOLICIT FOR YORUBA CHRISTIANS SUPPORT.NNAMDU KANU HAVE SPOILT YOUR MARKET ALREADY.
YOUR ATTACKS ON OSIBANJO AND PASTOR ADEBOYE ON NAIRALAND IS WELL DOCUMENTED
|Re: "Uncontrollable Crisis Looms In Nigeria Without Restructuring" – Nnia Nwodo by Cyynthia(f): 1:51pm
victorDanladi:Yes because they prefer united Nigeria, they don't want disintegration due to fear of loosing those they see as gods in northern Nigeria all because of their religious affiliation with them, which is less important than freedom of all Yorubas.
Bye.
|Re: "Uncontrollable Crisis Looms In Nigeria Without Restructuring" – Nnia Nwodo by Sall(m): 1:55pm
Cyynthia:
Do you have to do that, continue to bring religion devide into the Yoruba. Am sure you have a lot of Yoruba Muslims in your family.
|Re: "Uncontrollable Crisis Looms In Nigeria Without Restructuring" – Nnia Nwodo by Cyynthia(f): 1:57pm
Sall:Read what I wrote very well " Some".
|Re: "Uncontrollable Crisis Looms In Nigeria Without Restructuring" – Nnia Nwodo by Cyynthia(f): 1:59pm
victorDanladi:Point of correction, Progressive Yorubas.
|Re: "Uncontrollable Crisis Looms In Nigeria Without Restructuring" – Nnia Nwodo by victorDanladi: 1:59pm
Cyynthia:Exactly,that is why pastor adeboye has a codial relationship with buahri that has failed to restructure.
BLOODY PAINED JEWISH EASTERN IGBOs.LAGOSIAN IGBOs ARE MORE EXPOSED THAN YOU GUYS!
MENTION ONE ISLAMIC CLERIC IN YORUBALAND THAT PAID HIM SUCH A VISIT.
BLOODY EASTERN IGBO
|Re: "Uncontrollable Crisis Looms In Nigeria Without Restructuring" – Nnia Nwodo by victorDanladi: 2:01pm
Sall:
SHE IS NOT A YORUBA.SHE IS A BLOODY EASTERN IGBO!
NEGLECT HER,SHE IS LOOKING FOR ATTENTION TO GROW HIS DUMB THREAD
|Re: "Uncontrollable Crisis Looms In Nigeria Without Restructuring" – Nnia Nwodo by Cyynthia(f): 2:03pm
victorDanladi:Progressive Yorubas
|Re: "Uncontrollable Crisis Looms In Nigeria Without Restructuring" – Nnia Nwodo by Sall(m): 2:04pm
victorDanladi:
I guess as much , anyone can disguise to be anyone.
|Re: "Uncontrollable Crisis Looms In Nigeria Without Restructuring" – Nnia Nwodo by Oksman(m): 3:09pm
Paperwhite:Absolutely correct!
|Re: "Uncontrollable Crisis Looms In Nigeria Without Restructuring" – Nnia Nwodo by Donpenny(m): 3:56pm
Cyynthia:I just fall in love with your freedom spirit. enough of this by force marriage we want it dissolved.
|Re: "Uncontrollable Crisis Looms In Nigeria Without Restructuring" – Nnia Nwodo by Bibors(m): 4:12pm
We have past restructuring.
It's Biafra or nothing.
The man who wanted to make another's administration ungovernable have indeed made his ungovernable.
Karma na waaooo
|Re: "Uncontrollable Crisis Looms In Nigeria Without Restructuring" – Nnia Nwodo by exclusivejayce(m): 5:14pm
GloriaNinja:and you....
|Re: "Uncontrollable Crisis Looms In Nigeria Without Restructuring" – Nnia Nwodo by ivolt: 5:16pm
Cyynthia:
Yet another jobless troll.
|Re: "Uncontrollable Crisis Looms In Nigeria Without Restructuring" – Nnia Nwodo by Generalyemi(m): 5:17pm
break up
|Re: "Uncontrollable Crisis Looms In Nigeria Without Restructuring" – Nnia Nwodo by Benekruku(m): 5:18pm
Comedy!
No to restructuring!
|Re: "Uncontrollable Crisis Looms In Nigeria Without Restructuring" – Nnia Nwodo by Quality20(m): 5:19pm
lies . do d igbos want to blackmail the rest of the country esp we d middle belt and d far north to giving them d presidency? If any igbo guy wants to govern then he shd be magnanimous and persuasive enough to win d hearts of the vast majority of the electorates - cos no body is gonna dash them d presidency on a platter of gold, they got to challenge and fight for it the right way - not any nonsensical clamour for secession or so-called restructure. If I may ask, wouldn't it have been easier to push ur secessionist idea or restructure during OBJ and GEJ's tenure or has the north now suddenly become more closer to the igbos?
