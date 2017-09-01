Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Uncontrollable Crisis Looms In Nigeria Without Restructuring" – Nnia Nwodo (6384 Views)

Biafra: Zionists Form Interim Government, Utomi, Nwodo, Soludo, Gana Make List / Atiku Abubakar Receives John Nnia Nwodo In Abuja (Photo) / Nnia Nwodo Emerges Ohanaeze President-General (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

ABUJA – THE President General of apex Igbo organization, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo has raised the alarm that uncontrollable crisis looms in Nigeria if the clamour for the restructuring of the country was not given what he described as a deserved and urgent attention.





Speaking Friday in Abuja, at a live political program on African Independent Television AIT, the Ohaneze President said “unless we restructure this country, we will slide into an uncontrollable crisis.”



its growing population but stand to lose out if the right administrative structure was not given to her, said, ” Nigeria is a world power, but if it continues to be wrongly administered it will continue to be a laughing stock” The President General who reiterated his earlier stand that Ndigbo remains the most marginalized in the country despite their commitment to the nation, however lamented that the country’s body politics was insensitive to the plight of Ndigbo despite their overwhelming contributions to the socio- political and economic development of the country.



Nwodo expressed regret that the Nigeria system as currently constituted kills endeavor and discourages productivity.



On how to go about with the restructuring, the Ohanaeze boss who suggested a revisit to the 2014 National Conference which had Nigerians from all sectors and headed by a former Chief Justice of Nigeria, said that resources used in the conference should not be wasted just because some people do not like the administration that set up the conference.



On the advantages of restructuring, Nwodo who examined the declining importance of oil as a major source of revenue, gave examples of the Netherlands and California both of which built their strong economies out of agriculture and human capital development and maintained that restructuring was the surest way to attain fastest economic growth for Nigeria.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/09/uncontrollable-crisis-looms-nigeria-without-restructuring-nwodo/ 7 Likes 1 Share

To hell with restructuring !!!.

To your tents O Israel.



Let's break up. Enough is enough.

As a progressive Yoruba, I have nothing In common with Northerners both in religion, food, culture or even Language.

We progressive Yorubas( excluding some of my muslim brothers that are comfortable with Northerners) have said no to united Nigeria. NEVER AGAIN !!!. It's too late to restructure.



Oduduwa we seek and Oduduwa we must get.

God bless Adeyinka Grandson,

Nnamdi Kanu, all fighters and Lovers of freedom. 51 Likes 6 Shares

Bring it on.

NIGERIA IS A DISASTER 26 Likes 2 Shares

Nigeria still remains a contraception.Representing the middle belt republic. 11 Likes 1 Share

Cyynthia:

To hell with restructuring !!!.

To your tents O Israel.



Let's break up. Enough is enough.

As a progressive Yoruba, I have nothing In common with Northerners both in religion, food, culture or even Language.

We progressive Yorubas( excluding some of my muslim brothers) have said no to united Nigeria. NEVER AGAIN !!!. It's too late to restructure.



Oduduwa we seek and Oduduwa we must get.

God bless Adeyinka Grandson,

Nnamdi Kanu, all fighters and Lovers of freedom.



How many of your governors are supporting you How many of your governors are supporting you 2 Likes 1 Share

Cyynthia:

To hell with restructuring !!!.

To your tents O Israel.



Let's break up. Enough is enough.

As a progressive Yoruba, I have nothing In common with Northerners both in religion, food, culture or even Language.

We progressive Yorubas( excluding some of my muslim brothers) have said no to united Nigeria. NEVER AGAIN !!!. It's too late to restructure.



Oduduwa we seek and Oduduwa we must get.

God bless Adeyinka Grandson,

Nnamdi Kanu, all fighters and Lovers of freedom. Ki Oluwa Orun bukun fun awon omoluabi ti oto. Ki Oluwa Orun bukun fun awon omoluabi ti oto. 3 Likes

REVOLUTION ,a matter of time, IS ONLY A MOFO THAT CANT PREDICT NIGERIA NOW, DONT MIND, THOSE PROHETS, I ONCE SAID LAST YEAR, THAT BUHARI WILL MAKE THINGS HARDER THAN HE MET IT, THEN DURING ELECTION ERA HE WILL MAKE IT HARD AS HR MET IT AFTET CAMPAIGN, HE WILL GO BACK AGAIN, THATS NIGERIA 6 Likes

ezenwajosh:







How many of your governors are supporting you How many Ibo governors are supporting Ipob ?

Anyways, a journey of a thousand miles begins with a step. How many Ibo governors are supporting Ipob ?Anyways, a journey of a thousand miles begins with a step. 26 Likes 2 Shares

only your family will experience uncontrollable crisis. 2 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria needs outright breakup. Restructuring is too late. 11 Likes 2 Shares

[/b]"Nwodo expressed regret that the Nigeria system as currently constituted kills endeavor and discourages productivity"[b] No reasonable Nigerian will denial this reality except the core north that this country was fraudulently skewed in their favour by their past military who came in by the quota system concept.However,it remains the most backward ever seen. 17 Likes 2 Shares

Cyynthia:



How many Ibo governors are supporting Ipob ?

Anyways, a journey of a thousand miles begins with a step.

Am just kidding its just the most stupid question most anti Biafra group use to ask Am just kidding its just the most stupid question most anti Biafra group use to ask 19 Likes 1 Share

The recurring ear infection is back again.





He cannot hear you.





Maybe there is a need to visit the doctors in the UK, per chance a cure may be found. 4 Likes

Cyynthia:

To hell with restructuring !!!.

To your tents O Israel.



Let's break up. Enough is enough.

As a progressive Yoruba, I have nothing In common with Northerners both in religion, food, culture or even Language.

We progressive Yorubas( excluding some of my muslim brothers) have said no to united Nigeria. NEVER AGAIN !!!. It's too late to restructure.



Oduduwa we seek and Oduduwa we must get.

God bless Adeyinka Grandson,

Nnamdi Kanu, all fighters and Lovers of freedom.

Biafra we seek my sister, we must take Lagos to our potor republic Biafra we seek my sister, we must take Lagos to our potor republic

Cyynthia:

To hell with restructuring !!!.

To your tents O Israel.



Let's break up. Enough is enough.

As a progressive Yoruba, I have nothing In common with Northerners both in religion, food, culture or even Language.

We progressive Yorubas( excluding some of my muslim brothers) have said no to united Nigeria. NEVER AGAIN !!!. It's too late to restructure.



Oduduwa we seek and Oduduwa we must get.

God bless Adeyinka Grandson,

Nnamdi Kanu, all fighters and Lovers of freedom. You shot yourself in the leg with the sentence "excluding some of my muslim brothers"





you are not yoruba girl!

you are a fool blooded IPOB!



so IGBOS COULD DESCEND THIS LOW TO SOLICIT FOR YORUBA CHRISTIANS SUPPORT.NNAMDU KANU HAVE SPOILT YOUR MARKET ALREADY.



YOUR ATTACKS ON OSIBANJO AND PASTOR ADEBOYE ON NAIRALAND IS WELL DOCUMENTED You shot yourself in the leg with the sentence "excluding some of my muslim brothers"you are not yoruba girl!you are a fool blooded IPOB!so IGBOS COULD DESCEND THIS LOW TO SOLICIT FOR YORUBA CHRISTIANS SUPPORT.NNAMDU KANU HAVE SPOILT YOUR MARKET ALREADY.YOUR ATTACKS ON OSIBANJO AND PASTOR ADEBOYE ON NAIRALAND IS WELL DOCUMENTED 5 Likes

victorDanladi:



You shot yourself in the leg with the sentence "excluding some of my muslim brothers"





you are not yoruba girl!

you are a fool blooded IPOB! Yes because they prefer united Nigeria, they don't want disintegration due to fear of loosing those they see as gods in northern Nigeria all because of their religious affiliation with them, which is less important than freedom of all Yorubas.

Bye. Yes because they prefer united Nigeria, they don't want disintegration due to fear of loosing those they see as gods in northern Nigeria all because of their religious affiliation with them, which is less important than freedom of all Yorubas.Bye. 13 Likes 2 Shares

Cyynthia:

To hell with restructuring !!!.

To your tents O Israel.



Let's break up. Enough is enough.

As a progressive Yoruba, I have nothing In common with Northerners both in religion, food, culture or even Language.

We progressive Yorubas( excluding some of my muslim brothers) have said no to united Nigeria. NEVER AGAIN !!!. It's too late to restructure.



Oduduwa we seek and Oduduwa we must get.

God bless Adeyinka Grandson,

Nnamdi Kanu, all fighters and Lovers of freedom.

Do you have to do that, continue to bring religion devide into the Yoruba. Am sure you have a lot of Yoruba Muslims in your family. Do you have to do that, continue to bring religion devide into the Yoruba. Am sure you have a lot of Yoruba Muslims in your family. 1 Like

Sall:





Do you have to do that, continue to bring religion devide into the Yoruba. Am sure you have a lot of Yoruba Muslims in your family. Read what I wrote very well " Some". Read what I wrote very well " Some". 6 Likes

victorDanladi:



You shot yourself in the leg with the sentence "excluding some of my muslim brothers"





you are not yoruba girl!

you are a fool blooded IPOB!



so IGBOS COULD DESCEND THIS LOW TO SOLICIT FOR YORUBA CHRISTIANS SUPPORT.NNAMDU KANU HAVE SPOILT YOUR MARKET ALREADY.



YOUR ATTACKS ON OSIBANJO AND PASTOR ADEBOYE ON NAIRALAND IS WELL DOCUMENTED; Point of correction, Progressive Yorubas. Point of correction, Progressive Yorubas. 3 Likes

Cyynthia:



Yes because they prefer united Nigeria, they don't want disintegration due to fear of loosing those they see as gods in northern Nigeria all because of their religious affiliation with them, which is less important than freedom of all Yorubas.

Bye.

Exactly,that is why pastor adeboye has a codial relationship with buahri that has failed to restructure.





BLOODY PAINED JEWISH EASTERN IGBOs.LAGOSIAN IGBOs ARE MORE EXPOSED THAN YOU GUYS!



MENTION ONE ISLAMIC CLERIC IN YORUBALAND THAT PAID HIM SUCH A VISIT.



BLOODY EASTERN IGBO Exactly,that is why pastor adeboye has a codial relationship with buahri that has failed to restructure.BLOODY PAINED JEWISH EASTERN IGBOs.LAGOSIAN IGBOs ARE MORE EXPOSED THAN YOU GUYS!MENTION ONE ISLAMIC CLERIC IN YORUBALAND THAT PAID HIM SUCH A VISIT.BLOODY EASTERN IGBO 3 Likes 1 Share

Sall:





Do you have to do that, continue to bring religion devide into the Yoruba. Am sure you have a lot of Yoruba Muslims in your family.

SHE IS NOT A YORUBA.SHE IS A BLOODY EASTERN IGBO!





NEGLECT HER,SHE IS LOOKING FOR ATTENTION TO GROW HIS DUMB THREAD SHE IS NOT A YORUBA.SHE IS A BLOODY EASTERN IGBO!NEGLECT HER,SHE IS LOOKING FOR ATTENTION TO GROW HIS DUMB THREAD 3 Likes

victorDanladi:



Exactly,that is why pastor adeboye has a codial relationship with buahri that has failed to restructure.





BLOODY PAINED JEWISH EASTERN IGBOs.LAGOSIAN IGBOs ARE MORE EXPOSED THAN YOU GUYS!



MENTION ONE ISLAMIC CLERIC IN YORUBALAND THAT PAID HIM SUCH A VISIT.



BLOODY EASTERN IGBO Progressive Yorubas Progressive Yorubas 9 Likes

victorDanladi:





SHE IS NOT A YORUBA.SHE IS A BLOODY EASTERN IGBO!





NEGLECT HER,SHE IS LOOKING FOR ATTENTION TO GROW HIS DUMB THREAD



I guess as much , anyone can disguise to be anyone. I guess as much , anyone can disguise to be anyone. 2 Likes 1 Share

Paperwhite:

[/b]"Nwodo expressed regret that the Nigeria system as currently constituted kills endeavor and discourages productivity"[b] No reasonable Nigerian will denial this reality except the core north that this country was fraudulently skewed in their favour by their past military who came in by the quota system concept.However,it remains the most backward ever seen.



Absolutely correct! Absolutely correct! 1 Like

Cyynthia:

To hell with restructuring !!!.

To your tents O Israel.



Let's break up. Enough is enough.

As a progressive Yoruba, I have nothing In common with Northerners both in religion, food, culture or even Language.

We progressive Yorubas( excluding some of my muslim brothers) have said no to united Nigeria. NEVER AGAIN !!!. It's too late to restructure.



Oduduwa we seek and Oduduwa we must get.

God bless Adeyinka Grandson,

Nnamdi Kanu, all fighters and Lovers of freedom. I just fall in love with your freedom spirit. enough of this by force marriage we want it dissolved. I just fall in love with your freedom spirit. enough of this by force marriage we want it dissolved. 6 Likes

We have past restructuring.



It's Biafra or nothing.



The man who wanted to make another's administration ungovernable have indeed made his ungovernable.



Karma na waaooo 1 Like 1 Share

GloriaNinja:

NIGERIA IS A DISASTER and you.... and you....

Cyynthia:

To hell with restructuring !!!.

To your tents O Israel.



Let's break up. Enough is enough.

As a progressive Yoruba, I have nothing In common with Northerners both in religion, food, culture or even Language.

We progressive Yorubas( excluding some of my muslim brothers) have said no to united Nigeria. NEVER AGAIN !!!. It's too late to restructure.



Oduduwa we seek and Oduduwa we must get.

God bless Adeyinka Grandson,

Nnamdi Kanu, all fighters and Lovers of freedom.

Yet another jobless troll. Yet another jobless troll.

break up

Comedy!







No to restructuring!



