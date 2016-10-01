Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / The Tanko Yakassai Interview On Channels TV Everyone Is Talking About (Video) (20049 Views)

Femi Fani-kayode‏ Blasts Tanko Yakassai Over Channels Tv Interview - Pictures / APC Will Lose In 2019 - Yakassai / Anenih Lied, I Didn’t Receive Up To N63m From Him- Yakassai (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DQv7sjKZx_Y





Let's Listen to it and tell me what you think? Earlier today Nigerians were outraged by Tanko Yakassai's call in during Sunrise Daily this morning.Let's Listen to it and tell me what you think? 3 Likes 4 Shares

interesting

I wonder why he is being so divisive.



Bringing Religion into it 7 Likes

Insulting the Yoruba leaders we look up to..





its really a shame.



Yoruba leaders who have been selfless and stayed away politics to gain wealth 28 Likes 3 Shares

This is someone meant to be a Govt official in Kano talking so brashly 8 Likes 1 Share

You after watching it what did you think?





*Modified. Oh, okay, you're soliloquising. . . 1 Like

Religious divide does not work

They betrayed afonja

They betrayed mko

The betrayed Tinubu

Pls try another gimmick 48 Likes 4 Shares

In essence the man is saying it's only the north who can determine if Nigeria will let be restructured or not because their huge population so other regions should just Sit down and be humble 12 Likes 1 Share

Dividing Yorubas with religion and refused to accept middle belt. Lol divide and rule. 30 Likes

Markfemi2:

Religious divide does not work

They betrayed afonja

They betrayed mko

The betrayed Tinubu

Pls try another gimmick

He is trying to divide us with religion. Nawa for this man He is trying to divide us with religion. Nawa for this man 30 Likes

THE MAN IS SO BARBARIC, THIS ARE THE PEOPLE WE SHARE SAME COUNTRY, WELL AM HAPPY NIGERIA IS BREAKING SOOn 13 Likes 1 Share

Nothing like middle belt? 6 Likes

I don't care if he blasted the daylight out of Yoruba leaders after all his kinsman, Buhari is the President popularly supported by the same wayward "Yoruba Leaders"! I wonder what they take Buhari for, a Yoruba man? 64 Likes 4 Shares

wow

Hausa/Fulani and ''sense'' are mutually exclusive expressions. 8 Likes

He lacks understanding of Yoruba ways of life. Religion is personal and never pronounced in decision making. 15 Likes

I can only laugh at Yorubas who are looking for restructuring, come and find it in the North. 23 Likes 1 Share

HDVideos:

I wonder why he is being so divisive.



Bringing Religion into it

In other words, Muslims hate restructuring. In other words, Muslims hate restructuring. 8 Likes

Very stupid man. 20 Likes

Clearly the latest tactics of the enemies of Yorubas is the attempt to divide them via religion. I think there's an active conspiracy to achieve just that. 30 Likes 2 Shares

Yoruba land is 65%muslim? 1 Like

Markfemi2:

Religious divide does not work

They betrayed afonja

They betrayed mko

The betrayed Tinubu

Pls try another gimmick But comments from Yoruba Muslims seems always favourable to the north. People were always pointing it out even on this forum but most yorubas chose to ignore them. Reality is now dawning. 29 Likes

It shows the Nigerian federal system is really a sham. Opposition to restructuring of the country is likely to get to the point where dissolution is the only option left. 14 Likes 1 Share

una never see anything. The voices of yoruba muslims seems like the voice of majority of yorubas. They speak the loudest even on this forum. The Christians chose to play along and live in denial. wallbuilder:

Yoruba land is 65%muslim? una never see anything. The voices of yoruba muslims seems like the voice of majority of yorubas. They speak the loudest even on this forum. The Christians chose to play along and live in denial. 40 Likes 2 Shares

ODVanguard:

Clearly the latest tactics of the enemies of Yorubas is the attempt to divide them via religion. I think there's an active conspiracy to achieve just that.

I've noticed that as well but it is a tactical error on their part. We have a longer history of religious tolerance and I don't see how people from some far off land will turn families against each other. It is going to fail. I've noticed that as well but it is a tactical error on their part. We have a longer history of religious tolerance and I don't see how people from some far off land will turn families against each other. It is going to fail. 15 Likes

Ratello:

I don't care if he blasted the daylight out of Yoruba leaders after all his kinsman, Buhari is the President popularly supported by the same wayward "Yoruba Leaders"! I wonder what they take Buhari for, a Yoruba man?

This is a short sighted way of looking at the current situation in Nigeria. The call for restructuring predates Buhari's presidency and it will probably outlive it. We are talking about changes that will affect the lives of Nigerians yet unborn.

Presidencies will come and go but only a strong, fair and egalitarian system and institutions will ensure the future development of Nigeria as a successful country. This is a short sighted way of looking at the current situation in Nigeria. The call for restructuring predates Buhari's presidency and it will probably outlive it. We are talking about changes that will affect the lives of Nigerians yet unborn.Presidencies will come and go but only a strong, fair and egalitarian system and institutions will ensure the future development of Nigeria as a successful country. 25 Likes

When the so called Elders speak like children, then its a clear confirmation that Nigeria is under a curse... 17 Likes

Guestlander:





I've noticed that as well but it is a tactical error on their part. We have a longer history of religious tolerance and I don't see how people from some far off land will turn families against each other. It is going to fail.

It's dead-on-arrival. Abi since when did abo.ki yakasai, a confam Yoruba-hater, become a spokesperson for professing Muslims of yoruba extraction?? Even some ipob touts on this forum are fond of employing the same tactics as well, but ogun lo ma deal pelu gbogbo won. It's dead-on-arrival. Abi since when did abo.ki yakasai, a confam Yoruba-hater, become a spokesperson for professing Muslims of yoruba extraction?? Even some ipob touts on this forum are fond of employing the same tactics as well, but ogun lo ma deal pelu gbogbo won. 27 Likes 2 Shares

Ok

This Hausa Fulani are just taking us for granted, restructuring or we divide this failed country 4 Likes