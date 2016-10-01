₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Tanko Yakassai Interview On Channels TV Everyone Is Talking About (Video) by HDVideos: 7:22pm
Earlier today Nigerians were outraged by Tanko Yakassai's call in during Sunrise Daily this morning.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DQv7sjKZx_Y
Let's Listen to it and tell me what you think?
|Re: The Tanko Yakassai Interview On Channels TV Everyone Is Talking About (Video) by simplyhonest(m): 7:24pm
interesting
|Re: The Tanko Yakassai Interview On Channels TV Everyone Is Talking About (Video) by HDVideos: 7:27pm
I wonder why he is being so divisive.
Bringing Religion into it
|Re: The Tanko Yakassai Interview On Channels TV Everyone Is Talking About (Video) by HDVideos: 7:28pm
Insulting the Yoruba leaders we look up to..
its really a shame.
Yoruba leaders who have been selfless and stayed away politics to gain wealth
|Re: The Tanko Yakassai Interview On Channels TV Everyone Is Talking About (Video) by HDVideos: 7:29pm
This is someone meant to be a Govt official in Kano talking so brashly
|Re: The Tanko Yakassai Interview On Channels TV Everyone Is Talking About (Video) by DanseMacabre(m): 7:29pm
You after watching it what did you think?
*Modified. Oh, okay, you're soliloquising. . .
|Re: The Tanko Yakassai Interview On Channels TV Everyone Is Talking About (Video) by Markfemi2: 7:39pm
Religious divide does not work
They betrayed afonja
They betrayed mko
The betrayed Tinubu
Pls try another gimmick
|Re: The Tanko Yakassai Interview On Channels TV Everyone Is Talking About (Video) by SalamRushdie: 7:40pm
In essence the man is saying it's only the north who can determine if Nigeria will let be restructured or not because their huge population so other regions should just Sit down and be humble
|Re: The Tanko Yakassai Interview On Channels TV Everyone Is Talking About (Video) by ozowarac: 7:42pm
Dividing Yorubas with religion and refused to accept middle belt. Lol divide and rule.
|Re: The Tanko Yakassai Interview On Channels TV Everyone Is Talking About (Video) by HDVideos: 7:45pm
Markfemi2:
He is trying to divide us with religion. Nawa for this man
|Re: The Tanko Yakassai Interview On Channels TV Everyone Is Talking About (Video) by Joshuasaintiago: 7:45pm
THE MAN IS SO BARBARIC, THIS ARE THE PEOPLE WE SHARE SAME COUNTRY, WELL AM HAPPY NIGERIA IS BREAKING SOOn
|Re: The Tanko Yakassai Interview On Channels TV Everyone Is Talking About (Video) by obyrich(m): 7:59pm
Nothing like middle belt?
|Re: The Tanko Yakassai Interview On Channels TV Everyone Is Talking About (Video) by Ratello: 8:06pm
I don't care if he blasted the daylight out of Yoruba leaders after all his kinsman, Buhari is the President popularly supported by the same wayward "Yoruba Leaders"! I wonder what they take Buhari for, a Yoruba man?
|Re: The Tanko Yakassai Interview On Channels TV Everyone Is Talking About (Video) by HDVideos: 8:17pm
wow
|Re: The Tanko Yakassai Interview On Channels TV Everyone Is Talking About (Video) by adelee777: 8:34pm
Hausa/Fulani and ''sense'' are mutually exclusive expressions.
|Re: The Tanko Yakassai Interview On Channels TV Everyone Is Talking About (Video) by muykem: 8:38pm
He lacks understanding of Yoruba ways of life. Religion is personal and never pronounced in decision making.
|Re: The Tanko Yakassai Interview On Channels TV Everyone Is Talking About (Video) by attackgat: 8:39pm
I can only laugh at Yorubas who are looking for restructuring, come and find it in the North.
|Re: The Tanko Yakassai Interview On Channels TV Everyone Is Talking About (Video) by Lightening: 8:44pm
HDVideos:
In other words, Muslims hate restructuring.
|Re: The Tanko Yakassai Interview On Channels TV Everyone Is Talking About (Video) by Cyynthia(f): 8:46pm
Very stupid man.
|Re: The Tanko Yakassai Interview On Channels TV Everyone Is Talking About (Video) by ODVanguard: 8:51pm
Clearly the latest tactics of the enemies of Yorubas is the attempt to divide them via religion. I think there's an active conspiracy to achieve just that.
|Re: The Tanko Yakassai Interview On Channels TV Everyone Is Talking About (Video) by wallbuilder(m): 8:53pm
Yoruba land is 65%muslim?
|Re: The Tanko Yakassai Interview On Channels TV Everyone Is Talking About (Video) by julietm123: 8:54pm
But comments from Yoruba Muslims seems always favourable to the north. People were always pointing it out even on this forum but most yorubas chose to ignore them. Reality is now dawning.
Markfemi2:
|Re: The Tanko Yakassai Interview On Channels TV Everyone Is Talking About (Video) by Guestlander: 8:55pm
It shows the Nigerian federal system is really a sham. Opposition to restructuring of the country is likely to get to the point where dissolution is the only option left.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Tanko Yakassai Interview On Channels TV Everyone Is Talking About (Video) by julietm123: 8:58pm
una never see anything. The voices of yoruba muslims seems like the voice of majority of yorubas. They speak the loudest even on this forum. The Christians chose to play along and live in denial.
wallbuilder:
|Re: The Tanko Yakassai Interview On Channels TV Everyone Is Talking About (Video) by Guestlander: 9:00pm
ODVanguard:
I've noticed that as well but it is a tactical error on their part. We have a longer history of religious tolerance and I don't see how people from some far off land will turn families against each other. It is going to fail.
|Re: The Tanko Yakassai Interview On Channels TV Everyone Is Talking About (Video) by Guestlander: 9:04pm
Ratello:
This is a short sighted way of looking at the current situation in Nigeria. The call for restructuring predates Buhari's presidency and it will probably outlive it. We are talking about changes that will affect the lives of Nigerians yet unborn.
Presidencies will come and go but only a strong, fair and egalitarian system and institutions will ensure the future development of Nigeria as a successful country.
|Re: The Tanko Yakassai Interview On Channels TV Everyone Is Talking About (Video) by Terkimbi01: 9:12pm
When the so called Elders speak like children, then its a clear confirmation that Nigeria is under a curse...
|Re: The Tanko Yakassai Interview On Channels TV Everyone Is Talking About (Video) by ODVanguard: 9:13pm
Guestlander:
It's dead-on-arrival. Abi since when did abo.ki yakasai, a confam Yoruba-hater, become a spokesperson for professing Muslims of yoruba extraction?? Even some ipob touts on this forum are fond of employing the same tactics as well, but ogun lo ma deal pelu gbogbo won.
|Re: The Tanko Yakassai Interview On Channels TV Everyone Is Talking About (Video) by tomholly: 9:19pm
Ok
|Re: The Tanko Yakassai Interview On Channels TV Everyone Is Talking About (Video) by okerekeikpo: 9:19pm
This Hausa Fulani are just taking us for granted, restructuring or we divide this failed country
|Re: The Tanko Yakassai Interview On Channels TV Everyone Is Talking About (Video) by ODVanguard: 9:19pm
The Yakassai fella seems to have an axe to grind with Yorubas for being at the forefront of the restructuring agitation as the evidence below shows:
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/07/restructuring-southwest-troubled-nigeria-since-1953-yakasai/
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2016/10/restructuring-nigeria-yoruba-agenda-yakasai/
