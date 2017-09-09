₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) by gbengress1: 12:59am
I was surprised to see this (condom dispenser) in a Kenya bank's toilet . However, my Kenyan friends said it is everywhere. I think it is high time we have this in many of our companies here in Nigeria .
|Re: I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) by HMZi(m): 1:16am
I think of it as promoting safer sex amongst Y/A.....cool
|Re: I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) by Ever8054: 1:22am
in a bank...?..anyway i am not suprice cause Kenya and sex are like 5 and 6...
|Re: I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) by Nutase(f): 4:08am
|Re: I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) by MVLOX(m): 6:07am
Kenya again....
|Re: I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) by queennsekxy(f): 6:52am
nawa
|Re: I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) by Lalas247(f): 6:52am
Better to be safe than sorry
Good way to insist people practice safe sex
|Re: I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) by SweetJoystick(m): 6:59am
In a bank? Are they encouraging a quickie In the bank rest room? Or they expect to walk in with a used condom and dispose
|Re: I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) by urvillagepeoplee(m): 7:31am
when they contact gonohiv or any incurable diseases, everyone will start blaming us here in d village.
|Re: I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) by yomibelle(f): 7:31am
When i thought i'd seen it all!
Kenya always manage to surprise me
Even wen i'd tot nothing more of Kenya cud surprise me
|Re: I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) by Tolexander: 7:32am
Cool
|Re: I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) by Royalfurnitures: 7:33am
Just encouraging people to play safe cos HIV rate in Kenya is very high
|Re: I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) by Ameeria: 7:33am
Good. This is one nice social responsibility. Have safe sex people.
|Re: I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) by joburiel(m): 7:33am
God of mercy.. sex has become a public routine.. hmmm just passing sha
|Re: I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) by negz1(m): 7:33am
Nice one
|Re: I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) by omoiyamayor(m): 7:34am
They have identified there problems,we should work on ours too.
|Re: I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) by centoke30(m): 7:35am
Ok
|Re: I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) by kennygee(f): 7:35am
Since they can't control Promiscuity, they are trying to curb HIV/AIDS and other STDs, I don't blame them o.
|Re: I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) by eightsin(m): 7:35am
That's nice as long as it will not be abused... I know some people in Naija will carry and go sell
|Re: I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) by ITbomb(m): 7:36am
Even if we have it in Nigeria, there will be no condoms inside, the handle sef will be missing after 2 weeks
All because some Mallam in Abuja must give order before the condoms are supplied to my community
Another reason we need restructuring
|Re: I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) by ojmetrix(m): 7:36am
say no to sex until marriage
|Re: I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) by simplemach(m): 7:36am
Kenya!!!
Always in the news for sex affairs.
|Re: I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) by Oye0404(m): 7:37am
Don't even know where to peach my tent,, encouraging sex or preventive STD's. anyways strange tinz happens in Kenya
|Re: I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) by MtuMsuper: 7:37am
gbengress1:And what is so strange about this? Do Nigerians live in a convent? Sometimes i can't understand how y'all think!
|Re: I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) by dustydee: 7:37am
You have them in some public toilets in the UK.
|Re: I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) by Gebbson458: 7:38am
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim
|Re: I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) by datola: 7:38am
Kenya!
|Re: I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) by LastSurvivor11: 7:38am
In East Africa!!!
Everything is possible there..
|Re: I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) by okenwaa(m): 7:38am
Kenyans repent!!
|Re: I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) by yaqq: 7:40am
over 20000 pusssyy is furked in Kenya every day so it's a good thing
|Re: I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) by stainlessnature: 7:40am
F
