Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) (2958 Views)

Married Woman & Her Lover Get Stuck In Bed During Sex In Kenya (Pics & Video) / What Would You Do If You Saw This In Your Girlfriend's Kitchen After Eating? / What Will You Do If You Asked Your Babe To Boil Water And You Saw This? (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

. I was surprised to see this (condom dispenser) in a Kenya bank's toilet . However, my Kenyan friends said it is everywhere. I think it is high time we have this in many of our companies here in Nigeria

I think of it as promoting safer sex amongst Y/A.....cool

in a bank...?..anyway i am not suprice cause Kenya and sex are like 5 and 6... 2 Likes

Kenya again....

nawa



Good way to insist people practice safe sex Better to be safe than sorryGood way to insist people practice safe sex 1 Like

In a bank? Are they encouraging a quickie In the bank rest room? Or they expect to walk in with a used condom and dispose

when they contact gonohiv or any incurable diseases, everyone will start blaming us here in d village. 1 Like

When i thought i'd seen it all!



Kenya always manage to surprise me

Even wen i'd tot nothing more of Kenya cud surprise me

Cool

Just encouraging people to play safe cos HIV rate in Kenya is very high





Check out my signature fir quality and durabke furniture

Good. This is one nice social responsibility. Have safe sex people.

God of mercy.. sex has become a public routine.. hmmm just passing sha

Nice one

They have identified there problems,we should work on ours too. 1 Like

Ok

Since they can't control Promiscuity, they are trying to curb HIV/AIDS and other STDs, I don't blame them o.

That's nice as long as it will not be abused... I know some people in Naija will carry and go sell

Even if we have it in Nigeria, there will be no condoms inside, the handle sef will be missing after 2 weeks



All because some Mallam in Abuja must give order before the condoms are supplied to my community



Another reason we need restructuring

say no to sex until marriage

Kenya!!!

Always in the news for sex affairs.

Don't even know where to peach my tent,, encouraging sex or preventive STD's. anyways strange tinz happens in Kenya

gbengress1:

I was surprised to see this (condom dispenser) in a Kenya bank's toilet . However, my Kenyan friends said it is everywhere. I think it is high time we have this in many of our companies here in Nigeria . And what is so strange about this? Do Nigerians live in a convent? Sometimes i can't understand how y'all think! And what is so strange about this? Do Nigerians live in a convent? Sometimes i can't understand how y'all think! 1 Like

You have them in some public toilets in the UK.

See my account balance is working for all mtn sim

Kenya!

In East Africa!!!



Everything is possible there..

Kenyans repent!!

over 20000 pusssyy is furked in Kenya every day so it's a good thing