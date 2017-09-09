₦airaland Forum

I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) by gbengress1: 12:59am
I was surprised to see this (condom dispenser) in a Kenya bank's toilet . However, my Kenyan friends said it is everywhere. I think it is high time we have this in many of our companies here in Nigeria smiley smiley smiley smiley smiley smiley smiley smiley smiley smiley smiley grin cool.

Re: I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) by HMZi(m): 1:16am
I think of it as promoting safer sex amongst Y/A.....cool
Re: I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) by Ever8054: 1:22am
in a bank...?..anyway i am not suprice cause Kenya and sex are like 5 and 6...

Re: I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) by Nutase(f): 4:08am
Re: I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) by MVLOX(m): 6:07am
Kenya again....
Re: I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) by queennsekxy(f): 6:52am
nawa
Re: I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) by Lalas247(f): 6:52am
Better to be safe than sorry
Good way to insist people practice safe sex smiley

Re: I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) by SweetJoystick(m): 6:59am
In a bank? Are they encouraging a quickie In the bank rest room? Or they expect to walk in with a used condom and dispose grin
Re: I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) by urvillagepeoplee(m): 7:31am
when they contact gonohiv or any incurable diseases, everyone will start blaming us here in d village.

Re: I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) by yomibelle(f): 7:31am
When i thought i'd seen it all!

Kenya always manage to surprise me
Even wen i'd tot nothing more of Kenya cud surprise me
Re: I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) by Tolexander: 7:32am
Cool
Re: I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) by Royalfurnitures: 7:33am
Just encouraging people to play safe cos HIV rate in Kenya is very high


Check out my signature fir quality and durabke furniture
Re: I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) by Ameeria: 7:33am
Good. This is one nice social responsibility. Have safe sex people.
Re: I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) by joburiel(m): 7:33am
God of mercy.. sex has become a public routine.. hmmm just passing sha
Re: I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) by negz1(m): 7:33am
Nice one
Re: I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) by omoiyamayor(m): 7:34am
They have identified there problems,we should work on ours too.

Re: I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) by centoke30(m): 7:35am
Ok
Re: I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) by kennygee(f): 7:35am
Since they can't control Promiscuity, they are trying to curb HIV/AIDS and other STDs, I don't blame them o.
Re: I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) by eightsin(m): 7:35am
That's nice as long as it will not be abused... I know some people in Naija will carry and go sell
Re: I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) by ITbomb(m): 7:36am
Even if we have it in Nigeria, there will be no condoms inside, the handle sef will be missing after 2 weeks

All because some Mallam in Abuja must give order before the condoms are supplied to my community

Another reason we need restructuring
Re: I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) by ojmetrix(m): 7:36am
say no to sex until marriage
Re: I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) by simplemach(m): 7:36am
Kenya!!!
Always in the news for sex affairs.
Re: I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) by Oye0404(m): 7:37am
Don't even know where to peach my tent,, encouraging sex or preventive STD's. anyways strange tinz happens in Kenya
Re: I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) by MtuMsuper: 7:37am
gbengress1:
I was surprised to see this (condom dispenser) in a Kenya bank's toilet . However, my Kenyan friends said it is everywhere. I think it is high time we have this in many of our companies here in Nigeria smiley smiley smiley smiley smiley smiley smiley smiley smiley smiley smiley grin cool.
And what is so strange about this? Do Nigerians live in a convent? Sometimes i can't understand how y'all think!

Re: I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) by dustydee: 7:37am
You have them in some public toilets in the UK.
Re: I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) by Gebbson458: 7:38am
Re: I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) by datola: 7:38am
Kenya!
Re: I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) by LastSurvivor11: 7:38am
In East Africa!!!

Everything is possible there..
Re: I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) by okenwaa(m): 7:38am
Kenyans repent!!
Re: I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) by yaqq: 7:40am
over 20000 pusssyy is furked in Kenya every day so it's a good thing
Re: I Saw This Condom Dispenser In A Bank In Kenya (Photo) by stainlessnature: 7:40am
F

